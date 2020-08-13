|
13.08.2020 02:01:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
APTERYX IMAGING INC. ("XRAY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Plan of Arrangement
Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the securityholders of the Company on August 5, 2020, the Company has completed a plan of arrangement under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act effective August 11, 2020. Pursuant to the plan of arrangement, PDDS Buyer, LLC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares and preferred shares of the Company for $0.65 in cash for each common share and each preferred share of the Company. The Company currently has 43,459,671 issued and outstanding common shares, 16,637,624 issued and outstanding preferred shares, 3,439,879 outstanding stock options, 12,000 outstanding DSUs and no outstanding warrants. The Exchange has been advised that the plan of arrangement was approved by at least two-thirds of the votes cast by holders of common shares and by at least two-thirds of the votes cast by common shareholders, preferred shareholders, holders of warrants, options and DSUs voting together as a single class, and that closing was effected on August 11, 2020.
Post - Arrangement:
Capitalization (listed shares):
unlimited common shares with no par value of which
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
XRAY (no change)
CUSIP Number:
03836P108 (no change)
Company Contact:
David Gane
Company Address:
580 Hornby Street, Suite 780, Vancouver British
Columbia V6C 3B6
Company Phone Number:
(604) 434-4614
Company Fax Number:
(604) 434-4612
Company Email Address:
david.gane@apteryx.com
Delist
Effective at the close of business on Thursday, August 13, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated July 6, 2020 and press release dated August 11, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV.H")
[formerly Pacific Cascade Minerals Inc. ("PCV.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
NEX Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on August 5, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening, Friday, August 14, 2020, the common shares of Bathurst Metals Corp. will commence trading on NEX, and the common shares of Pacific Cascade Minerals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
27,151,573
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
common shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
BMV.H
(NEW)
CUSIP Number:
071205108
(NEW)
________________________________________
FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS TRUST (FCA.UN & FCA.U)
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Distribution per Trust Unit:
US$0.059
Distribution per Class U:
US$0.059
Payable Date:
October 15, 2020
Record Date:
September 30, 2020
Ex-distribution Date:
September 29, 2020
________________________________________
LABRADOR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on December 20, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Friday, August 14, 2020, the shares of Labrador Technologies Inc. will continue to remain halted on TSX Venture Exchange, on a consolidated basis, pending completion of its proposed transaction.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
8,898,318
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
NIL
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
LTX
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
50544R 20 7
(new)
________________________________________
MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover Completed, Resume Trading, Graduation from Tier 2 to Tier 1 TSX Venture, Private Placement –Non-Brokered, Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Reverse Takeover Completed
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover ("RTO") described in its Information Circular dated January 27, 2020.
The RTO consists of the non-arm's length acquisition of 2647102 Ontario Inc. ("ExploreCo"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda") (TSX:ANX) by issuing a total of 12,493,482 common shares of the Company on a post-consolidation basis at a deemed price of $0.20 per share. As a result, Magna Terra is acquiring a 100% interest in the Great Northern and Viking Projects in Newfoundland and Labrador and the Cape Spencer Project in New Brunswick.
A total of 12,493,482 common shares issued to Anaconda pursuant to the RTO are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 1 Value Escrow Agreement, on a post-consolidation basis.
The Company is classified as "All other metal ore mining" Issuer (NAICS Number: 212299).
For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated January 27, 2020, available on SEDAR.
The Exchange has been advised that the above transaction, approved by the shareholders by way of Special Resolution on February 27, 2020, has been completed.
Resume Trading
Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated October 15, 2019, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Friday, August 14, 2020.
Graduation from Tier 2 to Tier 1 TSX Venture
The Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 Company. Therefore, effective on Friday, August 14, 2020, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:
Classification
Tier 1
Private Placement – Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Shares:
11,110,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per common share
Number of Flow-Through Shares:
620,000 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per flow-through common share
Number of Charitable Flow-Through Shares:
Shares:9,000,000 charitable flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.29 per charitable flow-through common share
Warrants:
10,055,000 warrants to purchase 10,055,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 per share during a period of 24 months following the
Number of Placees:
66 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider = Y /
Number of Shares
Thorsen Fordyce Merchant Capital Inc. (Lewis Lawrick)
Y
2,750,000
Finder's fee:
Three finders received $87,660 in cash and 436,800 common share purchase
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement pursuant to a news release dated August 4, 2020.
Consolidation
Pursuant to a Special Resolution approved by the shareholders on February 27, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a seven (7) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Friday, August 14, 2020, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as "All other metal ore mining" Issuer (NAICS Number: 212299).
Post-Consolidation and
Post-Transactional
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 45,716,964
common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
14,893,897 common shares, 796,422 stock options and 449,999 warrants
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal and Toronto
Trading Symbol:
MTT
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
559271200
(NEW)
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.
Company Contact:
Lewis Lawrick, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Company Address:
150 York Street, Suite 410, Toronto, ON, M5H 3S5
Company Phone Number:
416-304-6622
Company Fax Number:
416-363-4567
E-mail Address:
info@magnaterraminerals.com
Web site:
www.magnaterraminerals.com
____________________________________________________________
NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Common Share:
$0.01
Payable Date:
September 10, 2020
Record Date:
August 26, 2020
Ex-dividend Date:
August 25, 2020
________________________________________
RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC. ("RRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Plan of Arrangement:
The Exchange has approved Riverside Resources Inc.'s ("Riverside") plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement"), which included the spin-off of its wholly owned subsidiary, Capitan Mining Inc. ("Capitan").
The Plan of Arrangement was approved by Riverside's shareholders on March 31, 2020 pursuant to a resolution passed by Riverside shareholders. Riverside received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, dated April 2, 2020, in connection with the Plan of Arrangement.
Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, Riverside shareholders will receive one New Share (as defined below) of Riverside as well as 0.2767 of a Capitan share for every one Old Share (as defined below).
The Plan of Arrangement is fully described in Riverside's Information Circular dated February 25, 2020.
Substitutional Listing:
In accordance with the above-referenced Plan of Arrangement, Riverside shareholders who previously held one common share of Riverside (the "Old Shares") will be issued one new common share of Riverside ("New Shares") on a one for one basis.
No cash payment will be made in connection with the Plan of Arrangement.
Accordingly, the New Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening Friday, August 14, 2020.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
66,730,106
common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
RRI
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
76927D 10 1
(NEW)
Delisting:
In conjunction with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Old Shares of Riverside will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business Thursday, August 13, 2020 the Old Shares of Riverside will be delisted.
___________________________________________
20/08/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
APHELION CAPITAL CORP. ("APHE.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GAIA METALS CORP. ("GMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated July 22, 2020 between Gaia Metals Corp. (the "Company"), DG Resource Management Ltd. ("DG Resource"), SYD Investment Corp., SCD Investment Corp. and Michael Sklavenitis collectively (the "Vendors") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to the Freeman Creek Property consisting of 76 claims located in Idaho, USA. Consideration is $90,000 cash, 4,000,000 common shares and 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at price of $0.10 for a period of three years. In the event a gold equivalent resource of more than 1 million ounces is categorized within an NI 43-101 Resource Estimate the Company will pay DG Resource $1,000,000 in cash or shares, or a combination thereof, at a deemed price using the 30 day VWAP subject to the maximum Discounted Market Price allowable pursuant to Exchange Policy. In addition, any proposed share issuance, which may create a new Control Person, is subject to the appropriate shareholder approval. DG Resource will retain a 2.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase 1.25% of the NSR for $1,500,000.
For more information about the staged payments, refer to the Company's news release dated July 27, 2020.
________________________________________
GENIX PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION ("GENX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 22, 2020 and July 17, 2020:
Number of Shares:
6,844,894 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
3,422,446 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,422,446 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
56 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
215,000
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. - $12,180 cash and 81,200 finder warrants. Each non-
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news release dated July 17, 2020 and August 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2020 and August 6, 2020:
Number of Shares:
9,387,500 common shares and 5,860,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per common share and $0.11 per flow-through share
Warrants:
9,387,500 common share purchase warrants and 2,930,000 flow-through share
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 per common share purchase warrant for a two-year period
$0.20 per flow-through share purchase warrant for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
89 Placees
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
875,000
Finder's Fee:
Raymond James Ltd. - $12,152 cash, 143,200 broker warrants
Echelon Wealth Partners - $30,640.80 cash, 350,280 broker warrants
Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $10,240 cash, 104,000 broker warrants
Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $640 cash, 8,000 broker warrants
EMD Financial Inc. - $26,135.20 cash and 246,320 broker warrants
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated August 6 and 10, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GOVIEX URANIUM INC. ("GXU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 27, 2020:
Number of Shares:
35,714,286 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.14 per share
Warrants:
35,714,286 share purchase warrants to purchase 35,714,286 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
US$0.15 (approximately C$0.20)
Number of Placees:
17 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
David Cates
Y
55,000
Christopher Wallace
Y
100,000
Govind Yeshe Friedland
Y
30,714
Finder's Fee:
Red Cloud Securities Inc. – C$225,000 in cash payments and 1,607,142
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 6, 2020 and August 7, 2020, announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD. ("HRH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 12, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP. ("LEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 27, 2020:
Number of Shares:
32,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.11 per share
Warrants:
32,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 32,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.20
Warrant Term to Expiry:
4 Years
Number of Placees:
8 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Eric Krafft
Y
24,150,000
Lars-Eric Johansson
Y
2,120,000
Filip Kozlowski
Y
1,500,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 04, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,600,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Warrants:
2,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,600,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.20
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Finder's Fee:
David Horlington
$24,000.00 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
MOBIO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MBO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletins dated August 14, 2018 and August 26, 2019, the Exchange has consented to a further extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
4,068,750
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
August 24, 2018 and subsequently extended until August 24,
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
August 24, 2021
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.30
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,137,500 shares (post consolidations) with 4,068,750 share purchase warrants attached (post consolidations), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 12, 2016.
____________________________________________________
NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, August 12, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,426,491 shares at a deemed price of $0.18 per share to settle outstanding debt for $256,768.94.
Number of Creditors:
7 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Andrew Schutte
Y
$128,645.00
$0.18
714,693
Peter Lewis
Y
$13,750.00
$0.18
76,389
David Hall
Y
$17,250.00
$0.18
95,833
Peter Lowry
Y
$21,498.94
$0.18
119,438
McElwee Consulting Inc.
(Kevin McElwee)
Y
$23,625.00
$0.18
131,250
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SABLE RESOURCES LTD. ("SAE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 12, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 180,070 shares at a deemed price of $0.1342 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the month of July, 2020 pursuant to a Shares for Services Agreement dated May 29, 2020.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Andrew Dinning
Y
$7,284.00
$0.1342
54,275
Paul Schmiede
Y
$5,959.00
$0.1342
44,407
Lui Evangelista
Y
$5,297.00
$0.1342
39,473
Jack Hamilton
Y
$5,625.00
$0.1342
41,915
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
TRIUMPH GOLD CORP. ("TIG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 17, 2020:
Number of Shares:
16,598,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
16,598,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,598,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
81 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
750,000
[4 Placees]
Finder's Fee:
Raymond James Ltd. receives $14,140,000 and 70,700 non-transferable
PI Financial Corp. receives $1,400 and 7,000 non-transferable warrants, each
Kardia Consulting Group Ltd. (Laura Benson) receives $11,564 and 57,820 non-
EMD Financial Inc. receives $18,725 and 93,625 non-transferable warrants,
Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $1,400 and 7,000 non-transferable warrants,
Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $700 and 3,500 non-transferable warrants,
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 17, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
TRIUMPH GOLD CORP. ("TIG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 24, 2020:
Number of Shares:
15,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
100 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Rakesh Patel
Y
100,000
John Anderson
Y
300,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,500,000
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. receives $1,250.
Kardia Consulting Group Ltd. (Laura Benson) receives $7,000 and 35,000 non-
Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $4,200 and 21,000 non-transferable
Haywood Securities Inc. receives $35,000 and 175,000 non-transferable
Mackie Research Capital Corp. receives $9,240 and 46,200 non-transferable
EDE Asset Management Inc. receives $70,000 and 350,000 non-transferable
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 24, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 12, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 9, 2020 and July 14, 2020:
Number of Shares:
16,283,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$1.87 per share
Warrants:
16,283,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,283,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$2.40 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
75 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Craig Parry
Y
20,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 Placee)]
P
23,140
Agent's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. (lead agent) receives $1,485,021.23 and 794,129 non-
PI Financial Corp. receives $225,004.01 and 120,323 non-transferable warrants,
Sprott Capital Partners LP receives $44,999.68 and 24,064 non-transferable
Haywood Securities Inc. receives $44,999.68 and 24,064 non-transferable
Sprott Global Resource Investments, Ltd. receives $13,464.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 30, 2020 . [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
