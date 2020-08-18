|
18.08.2020 01:03:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER,BC, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distributions:
Distribution per Unit: $0.041667
Payable Dates: September 15, 2020; October 15, 2020 & November 16, 2020
Record Dates: August 31, 2020; September 30, 2020 & October 30, 2020
Ex-distribution Dates: August 28, 2020; September 29, 2020 & October 29, 2020
________________________________________
HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Preferred share: $0.20
Payable Date: September 1, 2020
Record Date: August 25, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: August 24, 2020
____________________________________
KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 23, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated June 22, 2020 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
________________________________________
STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (No.1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.03750
Payable Date: September 15, 2020
Record Date: August 31, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: August 28, 2020
________________________________________
20/08/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Number of Placees:
9 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
William Carr
Y
200,000
Brian J. Macnish
Y
200,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BRACHIUM CAPITAL CORP. ("BRAC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:40 a.m. PST, August 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 24, 2020:
Number of Shares:
12,689,000 shares
8,319,400 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per share
$0.27 per flow-through share
Warrants:
12,689,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,689,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.35 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
42 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Spartan Holdings Ltd. (Cale Moodie)
Y
120,000
Finder's Fee:
Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $189,685.92 and 712,164 Finder's Warrants that are
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $10,800.00 and 43,200 Finder's Warrants that are
PI Financial Corp. - $2,250.00 and 9,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable
Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $1,680.00 and 6,000 Finder's Warrants that are
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION ("CDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 11, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,500,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.15 per share
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Christopher Berlet
Y
1,400,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CUSPIS CAPITAL LTD. ("CUSP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:23 a.m. PST, August 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,146,909 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $189,240.
Number of Creditors:
3 Creditors
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 7, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 13, 2020:
Number of Shares:
7,142,847 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.14 per share
Warrants:
3,571,423 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,571,423 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.15
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
33 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. $22,800.00 cash; 162,862 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.15
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
expiry 24 months
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
FREEPORT RESOURCES INC. ("FRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2020:
Number of Shares:
13,334,997 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share
Warrants:
6,667,504 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,667,504 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.40 for a 18 month period
Number of Placees:
143 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
761,000
Finder's Fee:
$79,956.00 and 266,520 Units payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
224,640 Units payable to Haywood Securities Inc.
16,000 Units payable to Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.
$23,208.00 payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on August 10, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has received and accepted for filing documentation respecting the Company's Joint Venture Agreement dated October 11, 2018 with its wholly-owned subsidiary, ALR Nicaragua Sociedad Anonmia and Century Mining Sociedad Anonmia ("Century"), granting Century the right to acquire an aggregate 75% interest in the Rosita D Concession located in Nicaragua. Pursuant to the Joint Venture Agreement, Century can acquire a 13% interest by funding US$1,500,000 towards the Rosita D Concession. Upon acquiring the 13% interest, Century can then earn an additional 62% interest by funding US$7,000,000 towards the Rosita D Concession.
_______________________________________
MERIDIUS RESOURCES LIMITED ("MRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,980,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.12 per share to settle outstanding debt for $237,600.
Number of Creditors:
3 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Prospectus-Unit Offering
Effective August 10, 2020, the Company's final amended and restated prospectus supplement dated July 31, 2020 qualifying the distribution of 3,685,714 units of the Company, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") at a price of $1.75 per unit for gross proceeds of $6,450,000.
The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on August 10, 2020.
Offering:
3,685,714 units
Unit Price:
$1.75 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one
Agent(s):
Haywood Securities Inc. in Canada, as sole agent and bookrunner,
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
$2.40 per share to August 10, 2022.
Agent(s) Commission:
The agents were paid a cash commission of 7% of gross proceeds
Over-Allotment Option:
None.
For further details, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated July 31, 2020 and news release dated August 10, 2020.
___________________________________________________
NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, 2020:
Number of Shares:
4,066,600 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.075 per share
Warrants:
4,066,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,066,600 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
7 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
100,000
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of $20,400 in cash and 272,000 finders' warrants payable
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC. ("PGZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 3, 2020, July 13, 2020 and July 15, 2020:
Number of Shares:
22,753,997 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.18 per share
Warrants:
11,376,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,376,999 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.28 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
94 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Patrick Downey
Y
280,000
Patrick Evans
Y
556,000
Timothy Moody
Y
125,000
James Alexander Banyer Royall
Y
27,777
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
2,586,000
Finder's Fee:
Aggregate cash commission of $96,300 and 535,000 finders' warrants payable
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,346,780 shares to settle outstanding debt for $917,339.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Andrew Lee
Y
$729,839
$0.05
14,596,780
2238012 Ontario Inc. (Sean Choi)
Y
$187,500
$0.05
3,750,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
6,833,284
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
August 29, 2019
Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants:
August 29, 2020
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
August 29, 2021
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.25
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,411,117 flow-through common shares and 4,472,167 non flow-through common shares; with 6,883,284 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 30, 2016.
________________________________________
PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, August 17, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
REUNION GOLD CORPORATION ("RGD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2020 and July 22, 2020:
Number of Shares:
75,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per share
Warrants:
37,499,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 37,499,999 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
32 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Dundee Resources Limited
Y
18,750,000
Laurentian Mountains Investments Limited
Y
6,250,000
Rejean Gourde
Y
300,000
Richard Cohen
Y
400,000
Vijay Kirpalani
Y
147,121
Carole Plante
Y
40,000
Alain Krushnisky
Y
68,552
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,650,000
Finder's Fee:
Stephan Avenue Securities Inc. $6,000 cash payable.
Canaccord Genuity Corp. $3,000 cash payable.
Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. $134,327.70 cash and
Paradigm Capital Inc. $201,240 cash and 2,515,500 finder warrants payable.
Richardson GMP Ltd. $6,000 cash payable.
-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one share at $0.12 for two years from
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SHINE BOX CAPITAL CORP. ("RENT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:56 p.m. PST, August 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SIENNA RESOURCES INC. ("SIE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 23, 2020:
Number of Shares:
40,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
40,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.08
Warrant Term to Expiry:
5 Years
Number of Placees:
91 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [10 Placees]
P
3,500,000
Finder's Fee:
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
$800.00 cash; 16,000 warrants
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
$4,000.00 cash; 80,000 warrants
Haywood Securities Inc.
$4,800.00 cash; 96,000 warrants
PI Financial Corp.
$28,600.00 cash; 572,000 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$27,600.00 cash; 552,000 warrants
Kernaghan & Partners Ltd
$4,000.00 cash; 80,000 warrants
CIBC Wood Gundy
$800.00 cash; 16,000 warrants
AlphaNorth Asset Management
$6,000.00 cash; 120,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.08
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
5 years. In the event the Common Shares trade on the
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
TERAS RESOURCES INC. ("TRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 16, 2020:
Number of Shares:
21,248,700 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per Unit
Warrants:
21,248,700 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,248,700 shares
Warrant Price:
$0.075 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
Number of Placees:
15 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
Number of Units
Joseph Carrabba
Y
648,700
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,300,000
Finder's Fee:
Cash commissions of $700.00 and 14,000 broker warrants ("Broker Warrants")
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
TRILLIUM ACQUISITION CORP. ("TCK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 78,948 shares to settle outstanding debt for $30,000.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Robert Van Duynhoven
Y
$30,000
$0.38
78,948
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
