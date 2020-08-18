TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER,BC, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.041667

Payable Dates: September 15, 2020; October 15, 2020 & November 16, 2020

Record Dates: August 31, 2020; September 30, 2020 & October 30, 2020

Ex-distribution Dates: August 28, 2020; September 29, 2020 & October 29, 2020

________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Preferred share: $0.20

Payable Date: September 1, 2020

Record Date: August 25, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: August 24, 2020

____________________________________

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 23, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated June 22, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (No.1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.03750

Payable Date: September 15, 2020

Record Date: August 31, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: August 28, 2020

________________________________________

20/08/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.05 per share





Number of Placees: 9 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





William Carr Y 200,000 Brian J. Macnish Y 200,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BRACHIUM CAPITAL CORP. ("BRAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:40 a.m. PST, August 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,689,000 shares

8,319,400 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share

$0.27 per flow-through share



Warrants: 12,689,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,689,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 42 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Spartan Holdings Ltd. (Cale Moodie) Y 120,000



Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $189,685.92 and 712,164 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share to August 12, 2022.



Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $10,800.00 and 43,200 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share to August 12, 2022.



PI Financial Corp. - $2,250.00 and 9,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.25 per share to August 12, 2022.



Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $1,680.00 and 6,000 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share to August 12, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION ("CDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.15 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Christopher Berlet Y 1,400,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CUSPIS CAPITAL LTD. ("CUSP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:23 a.m. PST, August 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,146,909 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $189,240.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 7, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,142,847 shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per share



Warrants: 3,571,423 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,571,423 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 33 Placees



Finder's Fee: Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. $22,800.00 cash; 162,862 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: expiry 24 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

FREEPORT RESOURCES INC. ("FRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 13,334,997 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share





Warrants: 6,667,504 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,667,504 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a 18 month period



Number of Placees: 143 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[7 placees] P 761,000





Finder's Fee:



$79,956.00 and 266,520 Units payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. 224,640 Units payable to Haywood Securities Inc. 16,000 Units payable to Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. $23,208.00 payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on August 10, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has received and accepted for filing documentation respecting the Company's Joint Venture Agreement dated October 11, 2018 with its wholly-owned subsidiary, ALR Nicaragua Sociedad Anonmia and Century Mining Sociedad Anonmia ("Century"), granting Century the right to acquire an aggregate 75% interest in the Rosita D Concession located in Nicaragua. Pursuant to the Joint Venture Agreement, Century can acquire a 13% interest by funding US$1,500,000 towards the Rosita D Concession. Upon acquiring the 13% interest, Century can then earn an additional 62% interest by funding US$7,000,000 towards the Rosita D Concession.

_______________________________________

MERIDIUS RESOURCES LIMITED ("MRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,980,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.12 per share to settle outstanding debt for $237,600.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

Effective August 10, 2020, the Company's final amended and restated prospectus supplement dated July 31, 2020 qualifying the distribution of 3,685,714 units of the Company, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") at a price of $1.75 per unit for gross proceeds of $6,450,000.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on August 10, 2020.

Offering: 3,685,714 units



Unit Price: $1.75 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one

common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable

into one common share at $2.40 until expiry on August 10, 2022.



Agent(s): Haywood Securities Inc. in Canada, as sole agent and bookrunner,

and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities LLC,

as lead United States placement agent.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $2.40 per share to August 10, 2022.







Agent(s) Commission: The agents were paid a cash commission of 7% of gross proceeds

raised or $451,500 and also received compensation options allowing the

holder to purchase a common share of the Company at an exercise

price of $1.75 until August 10, 2022. Haywood Securities Inc. also

received a corporate finance cash fee of $100,000.



Over-Allotment Option: None.

For further details, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated July 31, 2020 and news release dated August 10, 2020.

___________________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,066,600 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 4,066,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,066,600 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 100,000





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $20,400 in cash and 272,000 finders' warrants payable

to Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to

acquire one common share at $0.12 for a three year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC. ("PGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 3, 2020, July 13, 2020 and July 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 22,753,997 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Warrants: 11,376,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,376,999 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.28 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 94 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Patrick Downey Y 280,000





Patrick Evans Y 556,000





Timothy Moody Y 125,000





James Alexander Banyer Royall Y 27,777





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[12 placee(s)] P 2,586,000

Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commission of $96,300 and 535,000 finders' warrants payable

to Haywood Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp.,

National Bank Financial Inc., Intrynsyc Capital Corporation, PI Financial Corp.

and Couloir Capital Securities Ltd. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to

acquire one common share at $0.28 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,346,780 shares to settle outstanding debt for $917,339.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors









Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Andrew Lee Y $729,839 $0.05 14,596,780 2238012 Ontario Inc. (Sean Choi) Y $187,500 $0.05 3,750,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 6,833,284



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 29, 2019 Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: August 29, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 29, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,411,117 flow-through common shares and 4,472,167 non flow-through common shares; with 6,883,284 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 30, 2016.

________________________________________

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, August 17, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION ("RGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2020 and July 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 75,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 37,499,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 37,499,999 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 32 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Dundee Resources Limited Y 18,750,000 Laurentian Mountains Investments Limited Y 6,250,000 Rejean Gourde Y 300,000 Richard Cohen Y 400,000 Vijay Kirpalani Y 147,121 Carole Plante Y 40,000 Alain Krushnisky Y 68,552 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[ placee(s)] P 1,650,000





Finder's Fee: Stephan Avenue Securities Inc. $6,000 cash payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $3,000 cash payable.

Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. $134,327.70 cash and

1,677,000 finder warrants payable.

Paradigm Capital Inc. $201,240 cash and 2,515,500 finder warrants payable.

Richardson GMP Ltd. $6,000 cash payable.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one share at $0.12 for two years from

closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SHINE BOX CAPITAL CORP. ("RENT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:56 p.m. PST, August 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SIENNA RESOURCES INC. ("SIE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 40,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 40,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.08



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Number of Placees: 91 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [10 Placees] P 3,500,000





Finder's Fee:



Leede Jones Gable Inc. $800.00 cash; 16,000 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corporation $4,000.00 cash; 80,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $4,800.00 cash; 96,000 warrants PI Financial Corp. $28,600.00 cash; 572,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $27,600.00 cash; 552,000 warrants Kernaghan & Partners Ltd $4,000.00 cash; 80,000 warrants CIBC Wood Gundy $800.00 cash; 16,000 warrants AlphaNorth Asset Management $6,000.00 cash; 120,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.08



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 years. In the event the Common Shares trade on the

Exchange at a price of $0.20 or more for 10 consecutive

trading days at any time after the date of issuance of the

Warrants, the Issuer will have the right by providing notice to

the warrant holders, to accelerate the expiry date of the

Warrants to a date which is 10 business days from the date

of notice.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

TERAS RESOURCES INC. ("TRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 21,248,700 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share

and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 21,248,700 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,248,700 shares



Warrant Price: $0.075 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 15 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Units Joseph Carrabba Y 648,700 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[6 placee(s)] P 1,300,000





Finder's Fee: Cash commissions of $700.00 and 14,000 broker warrants ("Broker Warrants")

paid to Mackie Research Capital Corporation; cash commissions of $2,100.00

and 42,000 Broker Warrants paid to Cannacord Genuity Group Inc.; cash

commissions of $1,750.00 and 35,000 Broker Warrants paid to PI Financial

Corp. and 100,000 Broker Warrants paid to Don Gunn. Each Broker Warrant

is exercisable at $0.075 per share until August 14, 2021.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

TRILLIUM ACQUISITION CORP. ("TCK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 78,948 shares to settle outstanding debt for $30,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor









Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Robert Van Duynhoven Y $30,000 $0.38 78,948

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

