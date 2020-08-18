+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
18.08.2020 01:03:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER,BC, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit:  $0.041667
Payable Dates:  September 15, 2020; October 15, 2020 & November 16, 2020
Record Dates: August 31, 2020; September 30, 2020 & October 30, 2020
Ex-distribution Dates: August 28, 2020; September 29, 2020 & October 29, 2020

________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Preferred share:  $0.20
Payable Date:  September 1, 2020
Record Date:   August 25, 2020
Ex-dividend Date:  August 24, 2020                        

____________________________________

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 23, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated June 22, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (No.1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share:  $0.03750
Payable Date: September 15, 2020
Record Date:  August 31, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: August 28, 2020                                                       

________________________________________

20/08/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2020:

Number of Shares:

2,000,000 shares




Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share




Number of Placees:

9 placees




Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y / 
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




William Carr

Y

200,000

Brian J. Macnish

Y

200,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BRACHIUM CAPITAL CORP. ("BRAC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at  8:40 a.m. PST, August 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 24, 2020:

Number of Shares:

12,689,000 shares


8,319,400 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.25 per share


$0.27 per flow-through share



Warrants:

12,689,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,689,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.35 for a three-year period



Number of Placees:

42 placees




Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Spartan Holdings Ltd. (Cale Moodie)

Y

120,000



Finder's Fee:

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $189,685.92 and 712,164 Finder's Warrants that are
exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share to August 12, 2022.



Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $10,800.00 and 43,200 Finder's Warrants that are
exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share to August 12, 2022.



PI Financial Corp. - $2,250.00 and 9,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable
into common shares at $0.25 per share to August 12, 2022.



Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $1,680.00 and 6,000 Finder's Warrants that are
exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share to August 12, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION ("CDA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 11, 2020:

Number of Shares:

1,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

CDN$0.15 per share



Number of Placees:

2 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /  
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Christopher Berlet 

1,400,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CUSPIS CAPITAL LTD.  ("CUSP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 7:23  a.m. PST, August 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,146,909 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $189,240.

Number of Creditors:

3 Creditors

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 7, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 13, 2020:

Number of Shares:

7,142,847 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.14 per share



Warrants:

3,571,423 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,571,423 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years



Number of Placees:

33 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. $22,800.00 cash; 162,862 warrants 



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

expiry 24 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

FREEPORT RESOURCES INC. ("FRI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2020:

Number of Shares:

13,334,997 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.30 per share




Warrants:

6,667,504 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,667,504 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.40 for a 18 month period



Number of Placees:

143 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /  
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
  [7 placees]

P

761,000




Finder's Fee:



$79,956.00 and 266,520 Units payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

224,640 Units payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

16,000 Units payable to Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.

$23,208.00 payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on August 10, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has received and accepted for filing documentation respecting the Company's Joint Venture Agreement dated October 11, 2018 with its wholly-owned subsidiary, ALR Nicaragua Sociedad Anonmia and Century Mining Sociedad Anonmia ("Century"), granting Century the right to acquire an aggregate 75% interest in the Rosita D Concession located in Nicaragua.  Pursuant to the Joint Venture Agreement, Century can acquire a 13% interest by funding US$1,500,000 towards the Rosita D Concession. Upon acquiring the 13% interest, Century can then earn an additional 62% interest by funding US$7,000,000 towards the Rosita D Concession.  

_______________________________________

MERIDIUS RESOURCES LIMITED ("MRI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,980,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.12 per share to settle outstanding debt for $237,600.

Number of Creditors:

3 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NERVGEN PHARMA CORP.  ("NGEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

Effective August 10, 2020, the Company's final amended and restated prospectus supplement dated July 31, 2020 qualifying the distribution of 3,685,714 units of the Company, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") at a price of $1.75 per unit for gross proceeds of $6,450,000

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on August 10, 2020.

Offering:

3,685,714 units



Unit Price:

$1.75 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one
common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable
into one common share at $2.40 until expiry on August 10, 2022.



Agent(s):

Haywood Securities Inc. in Canada,  as sole agent and bookrunner,
and  Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities LLC,
as lead United States placement agent.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term:

$2.40 per share to August 10, 2022.





Agent(s) Commission:

The agents were paid a cash commission of 7% of gross proceeds
raised or $451,500 and also received compensation options allowing the
holder to purchase a common share of the Company at an exercise
price of $1.75 until August 10, 2022.  Haywood Securities Inc. also
received a corporate finance cash fee of $100,000.



Over-Allotment Option:

None.

For further details, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated July 31, 2020 and news release dated August 10, 2020. 

___________________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, 2020:

Number of Shares:

4,066,600 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.075 per share



Warrants:

4,066,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,066,600 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.12 for a three year period



Number of Placees:

7 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement  
[1 placee]

P

100,000




Finder's Fee:

An aggregate of $20,400 in cash and 272,000 finders' warrants payable
to Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.  Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to
acquire one common share at $0.12 for a three year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC. ("PGZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 3, 2020, July 13, 2020 and July 15, 2020:

Number of Shares:

22,753,997 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.18 per share



Warrants:

11,376,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,376,999 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.28 for a two year period       



Number of Placees:

94 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Name

Insider=Y /  
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Patrick Downey

Y

280,000




Patrick Evans

Y

556,000




Timothy Moody

Y

125,000




James Alexander Banyer Royall

27,777




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
 [12 placee(s)]

P

2,586,000


Finder's Fee:

Aggregate cash commission of $96,300 and 535,000 finders' warrants payable
to Haywood Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp.,
National Bank Financial Inc., Intrynsyc Capital Corporation, PI Financial Corp.
and Couloir Capital Securities Ltd.  Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to
acquire one common share at $0.28 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020 
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,346,780 shares to settle outstanding debt for $917,339.

Number of Creditors:

2 Creditors






Insider / Pro Group Participation:






 Creditor

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P

Amount 
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares

Andrew Lee

Y

$729,839

$0.05

14,596,780

2238012 Ontario Inc. (Sean Choi)

Y

$187,500

$0.05

3,750,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:




# of Warrants: 

6,833,284



Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

August 29, 2019         

Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants:

August 29, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

August 29, 2021

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,411,117 flow-through common shares and 4,472,167 non flow-through common shares; with 6,883,284 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 30, 2016.

________________________________________

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  11:15 a.m. PST, August 17, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION ("RGD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2020 and July 22, 2020:

Number of Shares:

75,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.08 per share



Warrants:

37,499,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 37,499,999 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

32 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Dundee Resources Limited

Y

18,750,000

Laurentian Mountains Investments Limited

6,250,000

Rejean Gourde 

Y

300,000

Richard Cohen

Y

400,000

Vijay Kirpalani

Y

147,121

Carole Plante 

Y

40,000

Alain Krushnisky

68,552

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 
[ placee(s)]

P

1,650,000




Finder's Fee:

Stephan Avenue Securities Inc. $6,000 cash payable.


Canaccord Genuity Corp. $3,000 cash payable.


Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. $134,327.70 cash and
1,677,000 finder warrants payable.


Paradigm Capital Inc. $201,240 cash and 2,515,500 finder warrants payable.


Richardson GMP Ltd. $6,000 cash payable.


-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one share at $0.12 for two years from
closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SHINE BOX CAPITAL CORP. ("RENT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 11:56 p.m. PST, August 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SIENNA RESOURCES INC. ("SIE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 23, 2020:

Number of Shares:

40,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share



Warrants:

40,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.08



Warrant Term to Expiry:

5 Years



Number of Placees:

91 Placees




Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y / 
Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [10 Placees]

P

3,500,000




Finder's Fee:



Leede Jones Gable Inc. 

$800.00 cash; 16,000 warrants   

Mackie Research Capital Corporation 

$4,000.00 cash; 80,000 warrants

Haywood Securities Inc.

$4,800.00 cash; 96,000 warrants

PI Financial Corp. 

$28,600.00 cash; 572,000 warrants                    

Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$27,600.00 cash; 552,000 warrants                    

Kernaghan & Partners Ltd

$4,000.00 cash; 80,000 warrants

CIBC Wood Gundy

$800.00 cash; 16,000 warrants   

AlphaNorth Asset Management 

$6,000.00 cash; 120,000 warrants                      



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: 

$0.08



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

5 years. In the event the Common Shares trade on the
Exchange at a price of $0.20 or more for 10 consecutive
trading days at any time after the date of issuance of the
Warrants, the Issuer will have the right by providing notice to
the warrant holders, to accelerate the expiry date of the
Warrants to a date which is 10 business days from the date
of notice.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

TERAS RESOURCES INC. ("TRA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 

21,248,700 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share
and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 

21,248,700 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,248,700 shares



Warrant Price:

$0.075 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees:

15 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:                                                                                      




Name

Insider=Y /  
ProGroup=P

Number of Units

Joseph Carrabba

Y

648,700

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement  
[6 placee(s)]

P

1,300,000




Finder's Fee:

Cash commissions of $700.00 and 14,000 broker warrants ("Broker Warrants")
paid to Mackie Research Capital Corporation; cash commissions of $2,100.00
and 42,000 Broker Warrants paid to Cannacord Genuity Group Inc.; cash
commissions of $1,750.00 and 35,000 Broker Warrants paid to PI Financial
Corp. and 100,000 Broker Warrants paid to Don Gunn. Each Broker Warrant
is exercisable at $0.075 per share until August 14, 2021.

 Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). 

________________________________________

TRILLIUM ACQUISITION CORP. ("TCK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 78,948 shares to settle outstanding debt for $30,000.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor






Insider / Pro Group Participation:






 Creditor 

Insider=Y / 
Progroup=P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price 
per Share

# of Shares

Robert Van Duynhoven

$30,000

$0.38

78,948

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Zum Wochenstart zeigten sich die US-Börsen uneinheitlich. Der heimische Markt gab am Montag ab, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen konnte. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB