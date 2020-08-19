|
19.08.2020 01:27:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 17, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
HAND
2
Handa Mining Corporation
Annual audited financial statements for
2020/01/31
Interim financial report for the period.
2020/04/30
Management's discussion and analysis
2020/01/31 &
2020/04/30
Certification of annual and interim filings
2020/01/31 &
2020/04/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
OROGEN ROYALTIES INC. ("OGN")
[formerly Evrim Resources Corp. ("EVM")]
RENAISSANCE GOLD INC. ("REN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Name Change, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Companies
Plan of Arrangement
Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of each of Renaissance Gold Inc. ("Renaissance") and Evrim Resources Corp. ("Evrim") on August 12, 2020, Renaissance and Evrim completed a plan of arrangement under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) pursuant to which Evrim acquired all of the outstanding common shares of Renaissance through a share exchange transaction (the "Arrangement"). Concurrently with the completion of the Arrangement, Evrim changed its name to "Orogen Royalties Inc." ("Orogen").
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement was completed on August 18, 2020. Renaissance shareholders will receive 1.2448 common shares of Orogen for each common share of the Company held. In connection with the closing of the Arrangement, an aggregate of 86,808,513 common shares of Orogen were issued to acquire Renaissance. In addition, each Renaissance warrant and option will become exercisable for Orogen common shares, as adjusted in accordance with the exchange ratio.
For further information, please refer to Renaissance's information circular dated July 8, 2020 and news releases dated June 10, 2020 to Aug 18, 2020, and Evrim's information circular dated July 8, 2020 and news releases dated June 10, 2020 to August 18, 2020, which are available under their respective profiles on SEDAR.
Name Change
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of Evrim on August 13, 2020, Evrim has changed its name to Orogen Royalties Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Thursday, August 20, the common shares of Orogen Royalties Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Evrim Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
OGN (new)
CUSIP Number:
68707R103 (new)
Delist
Effective at the close of business Wednesday August 19, 2020, the common shares of Renaissance Gold Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.
________________________________________
HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to Exchange bulletins dated July 15, 2020 and August 18, 2020, effective at the open, Thursday, August 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
ORLETTO CAPITAL II INC. ("OLT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 15, 2020, effective at the open, Thursday, August 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated July 30, 2019, the shares of the Company were Halted from trading.
________________________________________
SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED ("SKE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on August 20, 2020, under the symbol "SKE".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "SKE" on TSX Venture Exchange after close of market on August 19, 2020, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
TRI ORIGIN EXPLORATION LTD. ("TOE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on April 16, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Thursday, August 20, 2020, the shares of Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Precious and Base Metals Exploration' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
26,371,809 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Capital Transfer Agency ULC
Trading Symbol:
TOE
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
89557L301
(NEW)
________________________________________
20/08/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AIML RESOURCES INC. ("AIML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:59 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
APHELION CAPITAL CORP. ("APHE.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
______________________________________________________
AQUARIUS AI INC. ("AQUA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 share purchase warrants and a cash payment of $825,000.00 in settlement of a secured loan facility.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Warrants:
500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.275 for a two-year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished
______________________________________
AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 819,000 shares at a price of$0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $40,950.00.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
BEMETALS CORP. ("BMET")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, 2020:
Number of Shares:
18,750,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.40 per share
Number of Placees:
69 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Tom Garagan
Y
125,000
Clive T. Johnson
Y
537,500
Max Connelly
Y
200,000
John Wilson
Y
75,000
Kristen Reinertson
Y
25,000
Derek Iwanaka
Y
50,000
Agent's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. - $433,500.00 and 758,624 Compensation Options that
Canaccord Genuity Corp. -162,563 Compensation Options that are exercisable
Raymond James Ltd. – 162,563 Compensation Options that are exercisable into
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BLUE THUNDER MINING INC. ("BLUE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 11, 2020:
Number of Shares:
9,870,000 common shares at $0.10 per share
7,834,573 flow-through shares at $0.11 per share
2,627,660 flow-through shares at $0.17 per share
Warrants:
6,248,830 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,248,830 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a period of two years
Number of Placees:
24 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
Number of Shares
Chad Williams
I
500,000
Bruce Tatters
I
230,000
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.
I
600,000
Paolo Lostritto
I
250,000
Rick Paolone
I
750,000
Robert Cinits
I
100,000
Orin Baranowsky
I
100,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [3
P
5,727,660
Broker/Finder's Fee:
Red Cloud Securities Inc. received an aggregate of $142,464 in cash and
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 11, 2020, June 23, 2020, July 6, 2020 and July 16, 2020.
________________________________________
BRACHIUM CAPITAL CORP. ("BRAC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC ("BHT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 6, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.1015 per common share
Warrants:
2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.1688 for a period of 5 years
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BRIGADIER GOLD LIMITED ("BRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Vancouver.
________________________________________
BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated August 17, 2020 with respect to a private placement of 12,689,000 shares and 8,319,400 flow-through shares, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of the following amendments:
________________________________________
BUCKHAVEN CAPITAL CORP. ("BKH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:14 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BUCKHAVEN CAPITAL CORP. ("BKH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CACHE EXPLORATION INC. ("CAY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 6, 2020, July 23, 2020 and July 31, 2020:
Number of Shares:
20,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per share
Warrants:
20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
56 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Jatinder Bal
Y
2,000,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,100,000
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. - $12,880.00 and 184,000 Finder's Warrants that are
PI Financial Corp. - $19,880.00 and 284,000 184,000 Finder's Warrants that are
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CADILLAC VENTURES INC. ("CDC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:24 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CADILLAC VENTURES INC. ("CDC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CADILLAC VENTURES INC. ("CDC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:35 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CADILLAC VENTURES INC. ("CDC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ESSTRA INDUSTRIES INC. ("ESS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 17, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 750,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.40 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
14 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
801546 Alberta Ltd. (Peter Dickson)
Y
125,000
David Atkinson
Y
25,000
Silvergate Capital Partners (Peter Damouni)
Y
75,000
Glenn Olnick
Y
100,000
Virginia Olnick
Y
150,000
Wynne Olnick
Y
100,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated August 7, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GENIX PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION ("GENX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an arm's length acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") between Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation (the "Company") and Canagen Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Canagen") dated January 10, 2020 as amended by extension agreement dated June 29, 2020, pursuant to which the Company acquired from Canagen the sole and exclusive distribution, sales and marketing rights and interest for Canada (excluding intellectual property rights), for an initial term of ten years, to two nutraceutical products under the brand names SUCANON® and RENOCHLOR®.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company agreed to pay Canagen $100,000 for the SUCANON® Rights and $250,000 for the RENOCHLOR® Rights, for a total of $350,000 to be paid in tranches as follows: (i) $87,500 on closing, which was announced on August 6, 2020; (ii) $122,500 on the first anniversary of the closing date; and (iii) $140,000 on the second anniversary of the closing date. The Company announced on August 6, 2020 that it fulfilled its first payment obligations to Canagen of $87,500 for the purchase rights of Sucanon® and Renochlor®.
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated January 14, 2020, March 3, 2020, 2020 and August 6, 2020, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
KOMET RESOURCES INC. ("KMT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
KUUHUBB INC. ("KUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:29 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 27, 2020:
Number of Shares:
20,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.40 per share
Warrants:
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.60
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
90 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Gregory Johnson
Y
400,000
A. Milne Consulting Corp.
Y
12,500
2176423 Ontario Ltd.
Y
3,500,000
Scott Petsel
Y
12,500
Rebecca Moriarty
Y
12,500
Agent's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$282,750.00 cash; 706,875 warrants
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
$65,250.00 cash; 163,125 warrants
Other
$87,000.00 cash; 217,500 warrants
Agent Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.40
Agent Warrant Term to Expiry:
each warrant exercisable into one common share at a price
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
QX METALS CORP. ("QX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:07 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RENAISSANCE GOLD INC. ("REN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Prospectus-Unit Offering
The Company has closed its financing pursuant to its Short Form Prospectus dated July 31, 2020, which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador on July 31, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").
The Exchange has been advised that the Offering closed on August 6, 2020, for aggregate gross proceeds of $15,053,500 (including the exercise of the over-allotment option).
Underwriter:
BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.
Offering:
11,900,000 Units. Each Unit consists of one common share and one half of one
Offering Price:
$1.10 per Unit
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price
Underwriter's Fee:
$903,210
Over-Allotment Option:
The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised by the Underwriter to acquire: (i)
The over-allotment option has been fully exercised.
For further information, refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated July 31, 2020 filed on SEDAR.
________________________________________
SHERPA II HOLDINGS CORP. ("SHRP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SHERPA II HOLDINGS CORP. ("SHRP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SHINE BOX CAPITAL CORP. ("RENT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 7, 2020:
Number of Shares:
4,260,334 flow-through units ("FT Unit"). Each FT Unit is comprised of one
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per FT Unit
Warrants:
2,130,167 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,130,167 shares
Warrant Price:
$0.08 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
Number of Placees:
17 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
Number of Units
Eugene Beukman
Y
416,667
Johannes PM van der Linde
Y
416,667
Mike Taylor
Y
700,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
600,000
Finder's Fee:
Cash commissions of $9,660.00, 80,500 common shares and 80,500 finder's
Cash commissions of $600.00, 5,000 common shares and 5,000 Finder's Warrants ("Finder's
Each Finder Warrant is exercisable at $0.08 per share for a period of 24 months
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on August 11, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:36 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at a.m. 6:30 PST, August 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TESORO MINERALS CORP. ("TES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 18, 2020 and August 4, 2020:
Number of Shares:
6,723,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
6,723,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,723,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
28 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
882,000
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. receives $20,169
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 12, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
BE RESOURCES INC. ("BER.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BE RESOURCES INC. ("BER.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ZTR ACQUISITION CORP. ("ZTR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 10:58 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schließt im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel leichter -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Dow Jones notierte am Dienstag auf rotem Terrain. Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten am Dienstag Verluste. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.