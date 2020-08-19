TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 17, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) HAND 2 Handa Mining Corporation Annual audited financial statements for

the year. 2020/01/31





Interim financial report for the period. 2020/04/30





Management's discussion and analysis

for the periods. 2020/01/31 & 2020/04/30





Certification of annual and interim filings

for the periods. 2020/01/31 & 2020/04/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

OROGEN ROYALTIES INC. ("OGN")

[formerly Evrim Resources Corp. ("EVM")]

RENAISSANCE GOLD INC. ("REN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Name Change, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Companies

Plan of Arrangement

Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of each of Renaissance Gold Inc. ("Renaissance") and Evrim Resources Corp. ("Evrim") on August 12, 2020, Renaissance and Evrim completed a plan of arrangement under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) pursuant to which Evrim acquired all of the outstanding common shares of Renaissance through a share exchange transaction (the "Arrangement"). Concurrently with the completion of the Arrangement, Evrim changed its name to "Orogen Royalties Inc." ("Orogen").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement was completed on August 18, 2020. Renaissance shareholders will receive 1.2448 common shares of Orogen for each common share of the Company held. In connection with the closing of the Arrangement, an aggregate of 86,808,513 common shares of Orogen were issued to acquire Renaissance. In addition, each Renaissance warrant and option will become exercisable for Orogen common shares, as adjusted in accordance with the exchange ratio.

For further information, please refer to Renaissance's information circular dated July 8, 2020 and news releases dated June 10, 2020 to Aug 18, 2020, and Evrim's information circular dated July 8, 2020 and news releases dated June 10, 2020 to August 18, 2020, which are available under their respective profiles on SEDAR.

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of Evrim on August 13, 2020, Evrim has changed its name to Orogen Royalties Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, August 20, the common shares of Orogen Royalties Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Evrim Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

172,204,330 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: OGN (new) CUSIP Number: 68707R103 (new)

Delist

Effective at the close of business Wednesday August 19, 2020, the common shares of Renaissance Gold Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Exchange bulletins dated July 15, 2020 and August 18, 2020, effective at the open, Thursday, August 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ORLETTO CAPITAL II INC. ("OLT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 15, 2020, effective at the open, Thursday, August 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated July 30, 2019, the shares of the Company were Halted from trading.

________________________________________

SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED ("SKE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on August 20, 2020, under the symbol "SKE".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "SKE" on TSX Venture Exchange after close of market on August 19, 2020, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

TRI ORIGIN EXPLORATION LTD. ("TOE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on April 16, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday, August 20, 2020, the shares of Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Precious and Base Metals Exploration' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

26,371,809 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Capital Transfer Agency ULC Trading Symbol: TOE (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 89557L301 (NEW)

________________________________________

AIML RESOURCES INC. ("AIML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:59 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

APHELION CAPITAL CORP. ("APHE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

______________________________________________________

AQUARIUS AI INC. ("AQUA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 share purchase warrants and a cash payment of $825,000.00 in settlement of a secured loan facility.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Warrants: 500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.275 for a two-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished

______________________________________

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 819,000 shares at a price of$0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $40,950.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BEMETALS CORP. ("BMET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 18,750,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.40 per share





Number of Placees: 69 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Tom Garagan Y 125,000 Clive T. Johnson Y 537,500 Max Connelly Y 200,000 John Wilson Y 75,000 Kristen Reinertson Y 25,000 Derek Iwanaka Y 50,000





Agent's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $433,500.00 and 758,624 Compensation Options that

are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share for a 24-month period.





Canaccord Genuity Corp. -162,563 Compensation Options that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.40 per share for a 24-month period.





Raymond James Ltd. – 162,563 Compensation Options that are exercisable into

common shares at $0.40 per share for a 24-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BLUE THUNDER MINING INC. ("BLUE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,870,000 common shares at $0.10 per share

7,834,573 flow-through shares at $0.11 per share

2,627,660 flow-through shares at $0.17 per share



Warrants: 6,248,830 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,248,830 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 24 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares





Chad Williams I 500,000





Bruce Tatters I 230,000





Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. I 600,000





Paolo Lostritto I 250,000





Rick Paolone I 750,000





Robert Cinits I 100,000





Orin Baranowsky I 100,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [3

placees] P 5,727,660







Broker/Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. received an aggregate of $142,464 in cash and

1,246,156 finder warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common

share of the Company at $0.10 for a period of two years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 11, 2020, June 23, 2020, July 6, 2020 and July 16, 2020.

________________________________________

BRACHIUM CAPITAL CORP. ("BRAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC ("BHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.1015 per common share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.1688 for a period of 5 years



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BRIGADIER GOLD LIMITED ("BRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Vancouver.

________________________________________

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 17, 2020 with respect to a private placement of 12,689,000 shares and 8,319,400 flow-through shares, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of the following amendments:

The 8,319,000 flow-through shares are at $0.28 per flow-through share, not $0.27 per flow-through shares.

The finder's fee payable to PI Financial Corp. should be $2,520.00 , not $2,250.00 and 9,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share to August 12, 2022 .

________________________________________

BUCKHAVEN CAPITAL CORP. ("BKH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:14 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BUCKHAVEN CAPITAL CORP. ("BKH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CACHE EXPLORATION INC. ("CAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 6, 2020, July 23, 2020 and July 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 56 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Jatinder Bal Y 2,000,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[4 placees] P 1,100,000





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $12,880.00 and 184,000 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.15 per share for a two-year period.





PI Financial Corp. - $19,880.00 and 284,000 184,000 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.15 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CADILLAC VENTURES INC. ("CDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:24 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CADILLAC VENTURES INC. ("CDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CADILLAC VENTURES INC. ("CDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:35 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CADILLAC VENTURES INC. ("CDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ESSTRA INDUSTRIES INC. ("ESS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 14 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





801546 Alberta Ltd. (Peter Dickson) Y 125,000 David Atkinson Y 25,000 Silvergate Capital Partners (Peter Damouni) Y 75,000 Glenn Olnick Y 100,000 Virginia Olnick Y 150,000 Wynne Olnick Y 100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated August 7, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GENIX PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION ("GENX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an arm's length acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") between Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation (the "Company") and Canagen Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Canagen") dated January 10, 2020 as amended by extension agreement dated June 29, 2020, pursuant to which the Company acquired from Canagen the sole and exclusive distribution, sales and marketing rights and interest for Canada (excluding intellectual property rights), for an initial term of ten years, to two nutraceutical products under the brand names SUCANON® and RENOCHLOR®.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company agreed to pay Canagen $100,000 for the SUCANON® Rights and $250,000 for the RENOCHLOR® Rights, for a total of $350,000 to be paid in tranches as follows: (i) $87,500 on closing, which was announced on August 6, 2020; (ii) $122,500 on the first anniversary of the closing date; and (iii) $140,000 on the second anniversary of the closing date. The Company announced on August 6, 2020 that it fulfilled its first payment obligations to Canagen of $87,500 for the purchase rights of Sucanon® and Renochlor®.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated January 14, 2020, March 3, 2020, 2020 and August 6, 2020, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KOMET RESOURCES INC. ("KMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KUUHUBB INC. ("KUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:29 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.40 per share





Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.60



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 90 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Gregory Johnson Y 400,000 A. Milne Consulting Corp.

(Alicia Milne) Y 12,500 2176423 Ontario Ltd.

(Eric Sprott) Y 3,500,000 Scott Petsel Y 12,500 Rebecca Moriarty Y 12,500





Agent's Fee:



Canaccord Genuity Corp. $282,750.00 cash; 706,875 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corporation $65,250.00 cash; 163,125 warrants Other $87,000.00 cash; 217,500 warrants





Agent Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40

Agent Warrant Term to Expiry: each warrant exercisable into one common share at a price

of $0.40 per share for 24 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

QX METALS CORP. ("QX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:07 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RENAISSANCE GOLD INC. ("REN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

The Company has closed its financing pursuant to its Short Form Prospectus dated July 31, 2020, which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador on July 31, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

The Exchange has been advised that the Offering closed on August 6, 2020, for aggregate gross proceeds of $15,053,500 (including the exercise of the over-allotment option).

Underwriter: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.



Offering: 11,900,000 Units. Each Unit consists of one common share and one half of one

common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Offering Price: $1.10 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price

of $1.60 per common share for a period of eighteen months.



Underwriter's Fee: $903,210



Over-Allotment Option: The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised by the Underwriter to acquire: (i)

Additional Units at the Offering Price, or (ii) additional Unit Shares (the

"Additional Unit Shares") at a price of $1.06 per Additional Unit Share, or (iii)

additional Warrants (the "Additional Warrants") at a price of $0.08 per

Additional Warrant, or (iv) any combination of Additional Units, Additional Unit

Shares and Additional Warrants, so long as the aggregate number of

Additional Unit Shares and Additional Warrants which may be issued under the

Over-Allotment Option does not exceed 1,785,000 Additional Unit Shares and

892,500 Additional Warrants, respectively.





The over-allotment option has been fully exercised.

For further information, refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated July 31, 2020 filed on SEDAR.

________________________________________

SHERPA II HOLDINGS CORP. ("SHRP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SHERPA II HOLDINGS CORP. ("SHRP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SHINE BOX CAPITAL CORP. ("RENT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,260,334 flow-through units ("FT Unit"). Each FT Unit is comprised of one

common share issued on a flow-through basis and one-half of one common

share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.06 per FT Unit



Warrants: 2,130,167 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,130,167 shares



Warrant Price: $0.08 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 17 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Units Eugene Beukman Y 416,667 Johannes PM van der Linde Y 416,667 Mike Taylor Y 700,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[ 2 placee(s)] P 600,000





Finder's Fee: Cash commissions of $9,660.00, 80,500 common shares and 80,500 finder's

warrants ("Finder's Warrants") issued to EMD Financial Inc.

Cash commissions of $600.00, 5,000 common shares and 5,000 Finder's Warrants ("Finder's

Warrants") issued to Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.

Each Finder Warrant is exercisable at $0.08 per share for a period of 24 months

from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on August 11, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:36 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at a.m. 6:30 PST, August 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TESORO MINERALS CORP. ("TES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 18, 2020 and August 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,723,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 6,723,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,723,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 28 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[5 placees] P 882,000

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. receives $20,169

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 12, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BE RESOURCES INC. ("BER.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BE RESOURCES INC. ("BER.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZTR ACQUISITION CORP. ("ZTR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 10:58 a.m. PST, August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

