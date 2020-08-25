TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

COPAUR MINERALS INC. ("CPAU")

[formerly INTERNATIONAL SAMUEL EXPLORATION CORP. ("ISS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated July 31, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday August 27, 2020, the common shares of CopAur Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of International Samuel Exploration Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

10,995,359 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CPAU (new) CUSIP Number: 217205103 (new)

________________________________________

QUEEN'S ROAD CAPITAL INVESTMENT LTD. ("QRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective the opening Thursday, August 27, 2020, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

_________________________________________

WOLF ACQUISITION CORP. ("WOLF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Exchange bulletins dated July 22, 2020 and August 25, 2020, effective at the open, Thursday, August 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

20/08/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 1,441,250 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 22, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 22, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 2,882,500 common shares and 1,441,250 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on September 13, 2017.

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. (« DAN »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 août 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :

Nombre de bons : 1 441 250 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 22 août 2020 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 22 août 2022 Prix d'exercice des bons : 1,25 $

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 2 882 500 actions ordinaires et 1 441 250 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 13 septembre 2017.

__________________________________________________

CANN-IS CAPITAL CORP. ("NIS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 20, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 21, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated June 2, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement as announced on July 21, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: $100,000



Conversion Price: Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.12 per share.



Maturity date: July 18, 2023



Interest Rate: 12%



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider /

Pro Group Participation: None



Intermediary: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 14, 2020.

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture convertible

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 août 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Débenture convertible: 100 000 $



Prix de conversion : Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires au prix de conversion de 0,12 $ par action.



Date d'échéance : juillet 2023



Taux d'intérêt : 12 %



Nombre de souscripteurs : 1 souscripteur



Participation initié / Groupe Pro : Aucun



Intermédiaire : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 14 août 2020.

____________________________________

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:52 a.m. PST, August 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:57 a.m. PST, August 25, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP. ("IGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 14,285,714 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 14,285,714 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,285,714 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 38 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Rand Explorations Ltd. (Randy Turner) Y 300,001 Goldcorp. Inc. Y 2,874,285





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 3,232,142 [9 Placees]











Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $1,260 cash and 18,000 finder's warrants

Odlum Brown Limited – $6,720 cash and 96,000 finder's warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $36,000 cash and 514,286 finder's warrants

Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.12 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KISMET RESOURCES CORP. ("KSMT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 19, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 21, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated July 30, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP. ("LSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated August 5, 2020 between LaSalle Exploration Corp. (the "Company"), Shelly Moretti, Charles Peever, Randall Salo and 1739443 Ontario Ltd., collectively (the "Vendors") whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in and to the Egan Property located in the Abitibi Greenstone belt, Ontario. Consideration to exercise the Option is staged over a three-year period totaling $350,000 cash, 900,000 common shares and $400,000 in work expenditures. The Vendors will retain a Net Smelter Returns Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase half or 1% for $1,500,000 in cash or 50% cash and 50% shares. The shares are subject to a floor price that is not less than the discounted market price as of the date of the announcement (or $0.15). Any waiver of the floor price will be subject further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

LATIN AMERICAN MINERALS INC. ("LAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated July 24 and July 27, 2020:

Number of Securities: 100,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.015 per common share



Number of Placees: 47 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Mathew Wilson Y 6,666,668 Centrys Inc. (Mathew Wilson) Y 758,732 Dennis Logan Y 3,000,000 Aggregate ProGroup (5 Placees) P 6,331,666







Finder's Fee: Three finders received a cash commission totaling $60,674.88

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated August 18, 2020.

________________________________________

LIBBY K INDUSTRIES INC. ("LBB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 25 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated August 20, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 3, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

______________________________________

MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 9, 2020, July 10, 2020, July 13, 2020 and July 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 29,860,000 flow-through shares and 9,332,223 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share

$0.135 per charity flow-through share



Warrants: 19,596,112 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,596,112 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a period of 2 years



Number of Placees: 45 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Stuart Adair Y 300,000 Mia Boiridy Y 200,000 Patrice Dubreuil Y 50,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [4 placees] P 850,000







Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $179,850 and 1,683,500 finder's warrants payable to Eventus Capital Corp., Thought Launch Capital & Advisory, Industrial Alliance, IBK Capital Corp., Sherbrooke Street Capital (SCC) Inc., Leede Jones Gable Inc., Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. and EMD Financial Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles holder to acquire one common share at $0.20 per share for a period of 2 years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated August 5, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.105 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.14



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Number of Placees: 34 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Nia Capital Corp. Y 52,381 (Kelly Pladson)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [7 Placees] P 1,450,000

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $13,685.70 cash; 130,340 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corp. $2,940.00 cash; 28,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $3,675.00 cash; 35,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.14



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: valid for 1 year

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("MWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,740,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.075 per Unit



Warrants: 11,740,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,740,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per share for a period of 48 months from the date of issuance, subject to earlier termination in the event that the closing price of the common shares on the Exchange exceeds $0.20 for 10 consecutive trading days, then upon the Company sending subscribers written notice of such date and issuing a news release announcing such date, the Warrant will only be exercisable for a period of 30 days following the date on which such written notice is sent to the subscribers.



Number of Placees: 23 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Darcy Thiele Y 250,000 Greg Pendura Y 540,000 Donald Weatherbee Y 5,167 Herc Holdings Inc.



(Rick Purdy) Y 65,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NAMIBIA CRITICAL METALS INC. ("NMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 555,555 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Warrants: 277,777 share purchase warrants to purchase 277,777 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.336 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NAVIGATOR ACQUISITION CORP. ("NAQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 18, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 18, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Issuer's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "DRIP"). The Issuer has reserved 3,000,000 shares under the DRIP.



For more information, refer to the Issuer's press release dated August 13, 2020.

_________________________________________

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION ("RGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

|TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 42,082,495 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 8, 2020 and September 18, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 31, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 84,464,991 shares with 42,232,495 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 26, 2017.

________________________________________

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective June 30, 2020, Sangoma Technologies Corporation's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 29, 2020, was filed with and receipted by Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated July 24, 2020.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on July 30, 2020 for gross proceeds of $80,513,800.

Offering: 35,006,000 commons shares (including over-allotment option of 4,566,000 common shares)



Share Price: $2.30 per common share



Underwriter(s): Cormark Securities Inc., Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, PI Financial Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc., INFOR Financial Inc., Beacon Securities Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Underwriter(s) Commission: an aggregate of $4,830,828 in cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 29, 2020, Prospectus Supplement dated July 24, 2020 and filed on SEDAR and news releases dated July 22, July 23 and July 30, 2020.

________________________________________

SHERPA II HOLDINGS CORP. ("SHRP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on September 20, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of September 21, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated August 18, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:52 a.m. PST, August 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, August 25, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 29, 2020, between Vox Royalty Corp. (the "Company") and RPM Automotive Group Limited (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the acquisition of a 1% net smelter return royalty over the Bulong Gold Project, located 25 kilometers east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall pay the Vendor C$375,280 in cash, and issue 99,202 common shares at closing of the Agreement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 30, 2020.

_________________________________________________

WOLF ACQUISITION CORP. ("WOLF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 15, 2020 and June 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,416,666 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per common share



Warrants: 1,708,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,708,333 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.80 for a period of 2 years



Number of Placees: 40 Placees



Finder's Fee: $25,919.68 payable to Aligned Capital Partners Inc., Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated July 6, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

EVERMOUNT VENTURES INC. ("ETV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,318,036 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Number of Placees: 14 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [2 placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

GOLDEN CARIBOO RESOURCES LTD. ("GCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,333,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 4,166,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,166,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 29 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Thomas Kennedy Y 600,000 Andrew Rees Y 500,000 Dale Dobson Y 100,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 517,000 [3 placees]











Finder's Fee: Generic Capital Corp. - $3,780 cash and 117,833 broker warrants. Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.12 for a period of 2 years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 18, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VOICE MOBILITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. ("VMY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, August 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VOICE MOBILITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. ("VMY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 25, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange