TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CVR MEDICAL CORP. ("CVM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 22, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated June 19, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.00213

Payable Date: October 30, 2020; November 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020

Record Date: October 15, 2020; November 16, 2020 and December 15, 2020

Ex-distribution Date: October 14, 2020; November 13, 2020 and December 14, 2020 respectively.

PREDICTIV AI INC. ("PAI")

[formerly INTERNET OF THINGS INC. ("ITT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020April 11, 2012

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on August 21, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5.5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows: Predictiv AI Inc.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, the common shares of Predictiv AI Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Internet of Things Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Internet Marketing' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

61,345,803 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 2,727,273 common shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: PAI (NEW) CUSIP Number: 74036G107 (NEW)

ROCKWEALTH RESOURCES CORP. ("RWR.H")

[formerly Rockwealth Resources Corp. ("RWR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.



As of September 1, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.



The trading symbol for the Company will change from RWR to RWR.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 4, 2019, effective at the opening onTuesday, September 1, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading; the Company having announced the termination of the proposed transaction on August 7, 2020.

SPARTAN ACQUISITION CORP. ("VDKA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 27, 2020, this correction identifies that the Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Monday, August 31, 2020 under the trading symbol: VDKA.P

Commence Date: At the opening Monday, August 31, 2020, the common shares will

be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture

Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on

Monday, August 31, 2020. A further notice will be published upon

the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.





Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,788,500 common shares will be issued and outstanding on

completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 2,050,000 common shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: VDKA.P CUSIP Number: 846772 10 1 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 273,850 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one

share at $0.20 per share for 24 month period.

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In reliance upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 143,463 shares at a deemed price of $0.046 to an arm's length creditor to settle outstanding debt for $6,599.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 36 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Laara Shaffer Y 800,000 Joshua Bleak Y 1,430,000 Corey Dias Y 1,430,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 300,000





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $2,100 cash and 42,000 warrants payable.

PI Financial Corp. $8,155 cash and 163,100 warrants payable.

EMD Financial Corp. $12,775 cash and 210,275 warrants payable.

Hampton Securities $1,925 cash and 38,500 warrants payable.

-Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.10 for one year from

closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

CO2 GRO INC. ("GROW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,498,695 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per common share



Warrants: 11,498,695 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,498,695 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a period of 18 months



Number of Placees: 9 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aaron Archibald Y 625,000 Rose Marie Gage Y 250,000 Samuel Kanes Y 225,028 Michael Boyd Y 166,667 Stephen Gledhill Y 100,000 John Archibald Y 80,000 Gordon Surgeoner Y 42,000 Matthew Julius Y 10,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated August 17, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. ("DAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 24,390,856 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.28 per Unit



Warrants: 12,195,428 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,195,428 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 25 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units





Jared Scharf Y 46,428 Don Dudek Y 180,000 Sonny Janda Y 53,571 Larry Tsang Y 21,428 DMB Holdings Inc.



(Sonny Janda) Y 1,500,000





Finder's Fee: $68,249.96 cash commissions payable to M Partners Inc.

$7,056.00 cash commissions payable to Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.

$322,140.00 cash commissions payable to 2309116 Ontario Inc.

$2,352.00 cash commissions payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$9,800.00 cash commissions payable to Pollitt & Co.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

ENLIGHTA INC. ("NLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In reliance upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 12, 2020 and July 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,521,623 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 2,521,623 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,521,623 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release dated August 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. ("GCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated July 31, 2020:

Number of Securities: 20,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 20,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.75 for 36 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 52 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Denis Clement Y 200,000 Jaelky Holdings Inc. (Andrew Davidson) Y 200,000 Aggregate ProGroup (2 Placees) P 500,000







Finder's Fee: Five finders received a cash commission totaling $48,680 and 973,600 non-

transferable purchase warrants to purchase 973,600 common shares at a price

of $0.075 per share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the private

placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 27, 2020.

HOLLY STREET CAPITAL LTD. ("HSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,010,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 8 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 Placees] P 200,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release August 18, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

JAEGER RESOURCES CORP. ("JAEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,549,817 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $261,992.67.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y/

Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Russel J. Renneberg Y $84,450.47 $0.04 2,111,262









Bruce Downing Y $52,000.00 $0.04 1,300,000









TSUGA Forestry Services Y $8,000.00 $0.04 200,000









(Peter Gommerud)

















Don Bossert Y $113,782.20 $0.04 2,844,555









For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 18, 2020.









KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 53,291,940 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 53,291,940 share purchase warrants to purchase 53,291,940 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 65 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Century Development Limited (Hui Wang) Y 5,150,000





Finder's Fee: LHC Mine Finance Ltd. - $20,350 cash

Morgans Financial Limited - $42,595.45 cash

Aitken Murray Capital Partners - $5,000 cash

Canaccord Genuity - $6,000 cash

Sprott Capital Partners LP - $1,000 cash

Shameem Eshragi - $30,000 cash

Bridge Street Capital Partners PTY Limited - $32,500 cash

Rupert E. Williams – $10,000 cash

Acumen Capital Partners - $900.00 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 26, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

MURCHISON MINERALS LTD. ("MUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,614,600 non-flow-through common shares and 5,150,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per non-flow-through common share

$0.08 per flow-through share



Warrants: 9,189,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,189,600 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a period of 18 months



Number of Placees: 14 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Donald Johnson Y 4,000,000





Finder's fee: $29,910 payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., National

Bank Financial Inc. and PI Financial Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued new releases dated July 24, 2020 and August 13, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a non-arm's length agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 14, 2020, between Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (the "Company") and Pallinghurst Graphite Limited ("Pallinghurst"), by which Pallinghurst has acquired, and the Company has sold, a 3.0% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") over the Matawinie property part of the project located in the Saint-Michel-des-Saints area, approximately 150 kilometers north of Montreal, in the province of Quebec.

The purchase price for the 3.0% NSR royalty was satisfied by setting-off all amounts owed by the Company to Pallinghurst under a promissory note dated June 27, 2019 in the principal amount of $2,000,000 and under a second promissory note dated March 16, 2020 in the principal amount of $2,000,000, each of which requires repayment of capital and accrued interest in 2020. Such promissory notes were issued to Pallinghurst in exchange for cash infusions from Pallinghurst into the treasury of the Company of $2,000,000 in 2019 and $2,000,000 in 2020.

For a period of 36 months following the closing of the transaction, the NSR royalty will be subject to a 1.0% buy-back right in favor of the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated July 15, 2020 and August 28, 2020.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN: Convention d'aliénation de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN: 28 août 2020

Société du groupe 2 de la Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation relié à une convention concernant une personne ayant un lien de dépendance (la « convention ») daté du 14 juillet 2020, entre Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (la « société ») et Pallinghurst Graphite Limited (« Pallinghurst »), par laquelle Pallinghurst a acquis, et la société a vendu, une royauté sur le revenu net de fonderie (« NSR ») de 3 % sur la propriété Matawinie, partie du projet localisé dans la zone Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximativement 150 kilomètres au nord de Montréal, dans la province de Québec.

Le prix d'acquisition pour la royauté NSR de 3 % a été satisfait en réglant tous les montants dus par la société à Pallinghurst dans le cadre d'un billet à ordre daté du 27 juin 2019 d'un montant nominal de 2 000 000 $, et dans le cadre d'un deuxième billet à ordre daté du 16 mars 2020 d'un montant nominal de 2 000 000 $, dont chacun exige un remboursement du nominal et intérêt accru en 2020. Ces billets à ordre ont été émis à Pallinghurst en échange d'injections de capital de Pallinghurst dans la trésorerie de la société de 2 000 000 $ en 2019 et 2 000 000 $ en 2020.

Pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture de la transaction, la royauté NSR sera assujettie à un droit de rachat de 1 % en faveur de la société.

Pour davantage d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 15 juillet 2020 et 28 août 2020.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated July 15, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: $15,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 75,000,000 shares at a conversion price of $0.20 per common

share



Maturity date: 36 months after the closing of the private placement



Interest rate: 15.0 % per annum



Warrants: 75,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 75,000,000 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.22 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P Convertible Debenture Pallinghurst Graphite Limited (Arne H. Frandsen and Andrew Willis) Y $15,000,000







Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 28, 2020.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débentures Convertibles

DATE DU BULLETIN: 28 août 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 15 juillet 2020:

Débenture convertible: 15 000 000 $



Prix de conversion: Le capital est convertible en 75 000 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de

conversion de 0,20 $ par action



Date d'échéance: 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Taux d'intérêt: 15 % par année



Bons de souscription : 75 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 75 000 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,22 $ pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P Débenture Convertible Pallinghurst Graphite Limited (Arne H.

Frandsen et Andrew Willis) Y 15 000 000 $







Honoraires d'intémédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 28 août 2020.

QCX GOLD CORP. ("QCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mining claim acquisition agreement dated August 10, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between QCX Gold Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Fernet East property (the "Property") located in northwestern Quebec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, in order to acquire the Property, the Company will pay the Vendor $68,000 over a period of three years and issue to the Vendor an aggregate of 300,000 common shares, to be issued in several tranches. Further, the Agreement is subject to a 1.5% net smelter return royalty granted to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 13, 2020.

QUENDALE CAPITAL CORP. ("QOC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC. ("RRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 12, 2020, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to the plan of arrangement.

Riverside shareholders will receive one New Share of Riverside as well as 0.2594 of a Capitan share for every one Old Share.

In summary, Riverside shareholders will receive 0.2594 of a Capitan share and not 0.2767 of a Capitan share.

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,397,500 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 6, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 6, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,397,500 shares with 9,397,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 11, 2017.

WESTERN PACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("WRP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD. ("ZFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:59 a.m. PST, August 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD. ("ZFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, August 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NEX COMPANIES :

GREEN ARROW RESOURCES INC. ("GAR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

NEX Company

In reliance upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 9 and 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.01 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 7 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Alan MacDonald Y 1,750,000 0694469 BC Ltd. Y 1,750,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 22, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

REWARDSTREAM SOLUTIONS INC. ("REW.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 28, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,571,427 shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per share



Warrants: 3,571,427 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,571,427 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.185 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

