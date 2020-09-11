TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

11.09.2020 01:39:00

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABITIBI ROYALTIES INC. ("RZZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share:  $0.0125
Payable Date: October 30, 2020, November 30, 2020, December 31, 2020 
Record Date:  October 2, 2020, November 6, 2020, December 4, 2020
Ex-dividend Date:  October 1, 2020, November 5, 2020, December 3, 2020

________________________________________

LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR")
[formerly Equitorial Exploration Corp. ("EXX")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Director's Resolutions dated August 12, 2020 and August 25, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis.  The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening September 14, 2020, the common shares of Lake Winn Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Equitorial Exploration Corp. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation




Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


9,415,083

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil





Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

LWR

(new)

CUSIP Number:

511305104

(new)

________________________________________

NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE") ("NEE.DB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Replacement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated July 26, 2016, the Exchange has accepted for filing the replacement debentures as announced on July 9, 2020:

Convertible Debentures:

CDN$6,710,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debentures



Conversion Price:

Reduced from CDN$0.50 principal amount outstanding per share to CDN$0.40
per share until maturity



Maturity date:

Extended from May 21, 2021 to June 30, 2025



Interest rate:

5% per annum



Number of Placees:

20 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




David Splett 

Y

 up to 500,000

Delist

Effective at the close of business on Friday, September 11, 2020, the Company's unsecured subordinated convertible debentures will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange due to an early redemption effective July 31, 2020.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details, please refer the Company's news releases dated July 9, 2020, August 5, 2020 and September 9, 2020.

________________________________________

ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share:  $0.04   
Payable Date:  September 25, 2020
Record Date:  September 16, 2020
Ex-dividend Date:  September 15, 2020

________________________________________

RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 6, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated August 5, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, September 14, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

__________________________________

20/09/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 7, 2020:

Number of Shares:

66,666,666 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.27 per share



Warrants:

33,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 33,333,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.40 for a two-year period.  The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise
provision in the event the closing price of the Company's shares is equal to or
exceeds $0.70 for 20 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees:

65 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




RF Securities Clearing LP ITF



 21764233 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)

Y

36,481,500

BMO Nesbitt Burns ITF Sam Leung

Y

100,000

Olga Miniotis (John Miniotis)

Y

99,966




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

670,900

[7 placees]






Finder's Fee:

Clarus Securities Inc. - $952,013.79 and $52,361.64 for advisory services plus
3,451,902 Broker Warrants and 193,932 Broker Warrants in respect to advisory
services.  The Broker Warrants are exercisable into common shares at $0.27
per share for a 24-month period.




Haywood Securities Inc. - $6,750.54




Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $18,591.12

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 1, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).  Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  7:05 a.m. PST, Sep. 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ARCWEST EXPLORATION INC. ("AWX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 12, 2020:

Number of Shares:

19,350,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share



Warrants:

9,675,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,675,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry:

3 Years



Number of Placees:

46 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name 

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P 

# of Shares

John Meekison 

Y

100,000

Pashleth Investments Ltd.
(Joel Dumaresq)

Y

50,000

Christina Boddy

Y

30,000

Tony  Barresi 

Y

100,000

Nigel Luckman 

Y

100,000

Tyler Ruks

Y

100,000

Jeff Kyba 

Y

100,000

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees]

P

1,250,000




Finder's Fee:


Blue Lakes Advisors SA 

490,000 shares; 490,000 warrants  

PI Financial Corp. 

$6,300.00 cash; 63,000 warrants

Redplug Inc.

$17,500.00 cash; 175,000 warrants

Haywood Securities Inc

$17,500.00 cash; 175,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: 

$0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 

One year to expiry

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants:

2,774,991

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

June 1, 2018, later extended to September 30, 2020

Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.90

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

March 31, 2021

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 60,000,000 common shares and 30,000,000 warrants (this private placement occurred before the 2017 stock consolidation of 10 to 1), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on June 17, 2016.

__________________________________

BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:01 p.m. PST, September 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 1, 2020:

Number of Shares:

2,222,222 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.1125 per common share



Warrants:

2,222,222 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,222,222 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.1875 for a period of five years



Number of Placees:

2 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

Number of Shares




Reg Radford

I

888,889

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 1, 2020.

________________________________________

CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CROPS INC. ("COPS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ESG GLOBAL IMPACT CAPITAL INC. ("ESGW")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation a purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated August 28, 2020, between Encanto Potash Corp. ("Encanto"), Muskowekwan Resources Ltd. (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase 22.96% of Encanto's ownership interest pertaining to the joint venture related to potash resources among the Vendors, with an effective closing date of August 31, 2020.  As consideration, the Company will provide Encanto with 730,000 Series B preferred shares of the Company at a deemed value of $10.00 per Series B preferred share. The terms of the Series B preferred shares include (but not limited to) the following:

I.

Each Series B preferred share will have voting and preferential dividend rights over the common shares;

II.

Each Series B preferred share will be convertible into 10 common shares with one (1) share out ten (10)
converted every 180 days after the date of issuance;

III.

In the event of a windup, liquidation or dissolution, the holders of the Series B preferred shares will be
paid in preference and will have the additional option to obtain an interest in the joint venture; and

IV.

Lastly, the Series B Preferred Shares will not be listed on the Exchange

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated September 2, 2020.

________________________________________

GAMBIER GOLD CORP. ("GGAU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option to Purchase Agreement dated July 27, 2020 as between Gambier Gold Corp. (the "Company"), Altus Capital Partners and Luke Schuss collectively (the "Vendors") whereby the Company may acquire the Detour West property located in Ontario. Consideration, staged over a 2-year period is $40,000 cash and 6,000,000 common shares. The Vendors will retain a 2.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty "NSR" of which the Company may purchase 1% for $500,000 cash. 

________________________________________

GOSSAN RESOURCES LIMITED ("GSS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 17, 2020:

Number of Shares:

3,400,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per common share



Warrants:

1,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,700,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.08 for a period of 2 years



Number of Placees:

16 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Douglas Reeson

Y

200,000




Finder's Fee: 

An aggregate of 256,000 units and 272,000 finders warrants payable to
Generic Capital Corporation. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire
one unit at a price of $0.05 per unit for a period of two years.  The units issuable
to the Finder have the same composition as the units issued pursuant to the
offering.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated August 21, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HEMLO EXPLORERS INC. ("HMLO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 5, 2020:

Number of Shares:

5,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.70 per common share



Warrants:

2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$1.20 for a period of 18 months



Number of Placees:

75 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Northfield Capital Corporation

Y

637,906

O3 Mining Inc

Y

300,000

Brian Howlett

Y

30,000

Fraser Laschinger

Y

15,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [5 placees]

P 375,000





Finder's Fee: 

An aggregate of $85,142 and 51,006 common shares payable to Haywood
Securities Inc., Leede Jones Gable Inc., PI Financial Corp., Hampton
Securities Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Sprott Capital Partners LP, Industrial
Alliance Securities Inc., Generic Capital Corp and James Doyle.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated August 25, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HOLLY STREET CAPITAL LTD. ("HSC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 4:52 a.m. PST, Sep. 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KESTREL GOLD INC.  ("KGC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 13, 2020:

Number of Shares:

8,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.035 per share



Warrants:

8,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,500,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.07 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

20 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y / 
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Robert Solinger

Y

113,072

Patrick Lynch

Y

100,000

Debbie Fern

Y

100,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

1,600,000

  [1 placee]






Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. - $3,675 in cash payment


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 2, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LAST MILE HOLDINGS INC. ("MILE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 25 and 30, 2020, August 19, 2020:

Number of Shares:

103,951,412 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.075 per share



Warrants:

103,951,412 share purchase warrants to purchase 103,951,412 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.11 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

117 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Louis Lucido

Y

29,204,167

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement


4,690,000

  [6 Placees]






Finder's Fee:

Mackie Research Capital Corporation – $40,440.23 cash; 539,203 Broker
Warrants


Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets – $98,541.10 cash; 1,313,881 Broker
Warrants


Eventus Capital Corp. – $126,315 cash; 1,684,200 Broker Warrants


Ullman Wealth Management - $14,000 cash; 189,667 Broker Warrants


Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at
a price of $0.075 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated August 19, 2020 and August 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.  Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MELKIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MKR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 27, 2020:

Number of Shares:

608,695 flow-through common shares ("FT Share")



Purchase Price:

$1.15 per FT share



Number of Placees:

2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None



Finder's Fee:

Cash commissions of $7,000 and 6,087 finder warrants ("Finder Warrants")
issued to Leede Jones Gable Inc.


Cash commissions of $42,000 and 36,522 Finder Warrants issued to Glores
Capital Inc.


Each Finder Warrant is exercisable at $1.15 for a period of two years from the
date of closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on August 27, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). 

________________________________________

MONARCA MINERALS INC. ("MMN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,026,498 shares to settle outstanding debt for $301,324.90.

Number of Creditors:

10 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Creditor

Insider=Y / 
Progroup=P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares






Reilly Back LLP

Y

$50,000.00

$0.05

1,000,000






Geological Professional





Services LLC

Y

$40,762.00

$0.05

815,240






Carlos Pacheco

Y

$21,827.90

$0.05

436,558






Irma Molina

Y

$2,792.48

$0.05

55,850






Alejandro Nevarez

Y

$3,068.18

$0.05

61,364






Alberto Vasquez

Y

$38,874.36

$0.05

777,487






Frank Hogel 

Y

$38,000.00

$0.05

760,000






James McVicar

Y

$38,000.00

$0.05

760,000






Paul Teniere

Y

$30,000.00

$0.05

600,000






Carlos Espinosa

Y

$30,000.00

$0.05

760,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

ENCANTO POTASH CORP. ("EPO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation a purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated August 28, 2020, between the Company, Muskowekwan Resources Ltd. ("MRL") and ESG Global Impact Capital Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to dispose of 22.96% ownership interest in its joint venture with MRL pertaining to certain potash resources in return for $7,730,000 (the "Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price will be satisfied by the Vendor through the issuance of 730,000 Series B preferred Shares of the Vendor at a deemed price of $10 per Series B preferred share.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated September 2, 2020.

________________________________________

