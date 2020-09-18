TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on September 16, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) Z 2 Zinc One Resources Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2020/02/29















Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2020/02/29















Certification of annual filings for the year. 2020/02/29

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ALTINA CAPITAL CORP. ("ALTN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated July 27, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective July 29, 2020 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open September 21, 2020 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on September 21, 2020. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

8,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 4,080,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering





Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol:

ALTN.P CUSIP Number:

02157A104 Agent:

Haywood Securities Inc.





Agent's Options: 400,000 non-transferable options. One option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 27, 2020.

Company Contact: Mirza Rahmani Company Address: 2500-700 W. Georgia St. Vancouver, BC V7Y 1B3 Company Phone Number: 604-319-9000 Company Fax Number: 604-661-9349 Company Email Address: altinacapitalcorp@gmail.com

________________________________________

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated July 28, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening September 21, 2020, the common shares of Aton Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

33,289,322 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: AAN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 0496AP202 (new)

________________________________________

STONE GOLD INC. ("STG")

[formerly CR Capital Corp. ("CIT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on July 24, 2020, the Company has changed its name from CR Capital Corp. to Stone Gold Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, September 21, 2020, the common shares of Stone Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of CR Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212220).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

23,007,335 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company – Toronto Trading Symbol: STG (NEW) CUSIP Number: 86165T106 (NEW)

_____________________________________

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing- Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, September 21, 2020, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Support Activities for Crop Production" company (NAICS: 11511).

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 51,681,086 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 0 common share

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: FARM

CUSIP Number: 25162L104

Company Contact: David MacMillan, President & CEO

Company Address: 141 Adelaide St W Suite 1702, Toronto, ON M5H 3L5, Canada

Company Phone Number: 647-963-2429

Company Email Address: dmacmillan@deveronuas.com

Company Website: www.deveronuas.com

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

("FCA.UN") ("FCA.U") ("FCA.DB") ("FCA.WT.V")

[formerly Firm Capital American Realty Partners Trust ("FCA.UN") ("FCA.U") ("FCA.DB") ("FCA.WT.V")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a board resolution passed by Trustees on August 24, 2020, the Trust has changed its name as follows: Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Monday, September 21, 2020, the trust units, debentures and warrants of Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the trust units, debentures and warrants of Firm Capital American Realty Partners Trust will be delisted. The Trust is classified as a "Real Estate" Trust.

Capitalization: Unlimited trust units with no par value of which Escrow: 7,718,675 trust units are issued and outstanding

Nil trust units Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: FCA.UN, FCA.U (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 31833L101 (NEW)





Capitalization: 19,367 debentures are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: FCA.DB (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 31833LAA9 (NEW)





Capitalization: 1,590,000 warrants are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: FCA.WT.V (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 31833L127 (NEW)

________________________________________

LIFT & CO. CORP. ("LIFT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 17, 2020 and the Company's press release dated September 16, 2020, effective at theopening Monday, September 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will suspended for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

MINKAP RESOURCES INC. ("KAP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a definitive mineral property purchase agreement dated September 10, 2020 with Canarc Resource Corp. and DG Resource Management Ltd. (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company is to acquire a 100% interest in each of the Lighting Tree Property and the Breccia Gold Property located in Lemhi County, Idaho, USA. In consideration, the Company will issue 2.5 million common shares and 2.5 million share purchase warrants to each Vendor in the first year. The first tranche of 1.25 million warrants to each Vendor are exercisable at $0.095 per share for 3 years. The remaining warrants are exercisable for 3 years at not less than the Company's market price at the date of issuance. Cash payments include $275,000 over a period of three years ($75,000 in the first year). Each Property is subject to a 2.5% NSR, 1% from each can be purchased by the Company for $1 million. The aggregated exploration expenditures for each Property are in the amount of $2 million over three years ($150,000 for each Property during the first year).

Effective at the open on September 21, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

________________________________________

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI") ("NUMI.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

Effective September 15, 2020, the Company's final short form prospectus dated September 1, 2020 qualifying the distribution of 18,400,000 units of the Company (including the exercise of the over-allotment option), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") at a price of $0.25 per unit for gross proceeds of $4,600,000.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on September 10, 2020.

Offering: 16,000,000 units



Unit Price: $0.25 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one half common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at $0.35 until expiry on September 10, 2022.



Agent(s): Mackie Research Capital Corp.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.35 per share to September 10, 2022.



Agent(s) Commission: The agent was paid a cash commission of $276,000, equal to 6% of the gross proceeds raised under the offering (including the over-allotment option) and 1,472,000 units as agent's compensation options and 368,000 agent's advisory compensation options allowing the agent to acquire units at a price of $0.25 until September 10, 2022. The underwriter also received a cash advisory fee of $92,000 or 2% including the over-allotment option and a cash work fee of $52,500 (including GST).



Over-Allotment Option: The over-allotment was exercised for 2,400,000 units.

For further details, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated September 1, 2020 and news releases dated September 3, 2020 and September 10, 2020.

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening on Monday, September 21, 2020, the 9,200,000 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 9,200,000 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated September 10, 2020 of which 9,200,000 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: NUMI.WT CUSIP Number: 67054W111

The warrants were issued pursuant to prospectus unit offering pursuant to the Company's short form prospectus dated September 1, 2020. The 9,200,000 warrants entitle the holder to purchase shares at a price of $0.35 per share and will expire on September 10, 2022.

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO.1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.03750

Payable Date: October 15,2020

Record Date: September 30 ,2020

Ex-dividend Date: September 29, 2020

________________________________________

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Preferred Security: $0.12568306

Payable Date: October 15, 2020

Record Date: September 30, 2020

Ex-Dividend Date: September 29, 2020

________________________________________

ZEDCOR INC. ("ZDC")

[formerly ZEDCOR ENERGY INC. ("ZDC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 17, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening September 21, 2020, the common shares of Zedcor Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Zedcor Energy Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Rental and Leasing Services' company.

Common Shares



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

55,216,388 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: ZDC (NO CHANGE) CUSIP Number: 98923V 10 9 (NO CHANGE)

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

NEW GLOBAL ACREAGE RESOURCES LTD ("RAP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Monday, September 21, 2020, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of New Global Acreage Resources Ltd. (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fee. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

______________________________________

CYON EXPLORATION LTD. ("CYON.H")

[formerly True Grit Resources Ltd. ("TGI.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Remain Halted, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the bulletin dated September 16, 2020, the tier of the Company has been corrected to:

NEX Company

All other details are unchanged and trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

________________________________________

SWEET NATURAL TRADING CO. LIMITED. ("NTRL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletins dated November 5, 2019 and May 7, 2019 effective at the close of business on Monday, September 21, 2020, the common shares of Sweet Natural Trading Co. Ltd. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

___________________________________________

20/09/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC. ("AZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated September 3, 2020:

Number of Securities: 3,333,335 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.80 per common share



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 14, 2020.

EXPLORATION AZIMUT INC. (« AZM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 17 septembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 3 septembre 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 3 333 335 actions ordinaires



Prix : 1,80 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 4 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 14 septembre 2020.

________________________________________

BRATTLE STREET INVESTMENT CORP. ("BRTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sep.9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANADABIS CAPITAL INC. ("CANB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,583,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares 2011939 Alberta Ltd. Y 3,333,333 (Levi Snow)





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 14, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement, announced on July 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per common share



Warrants: 5,000,000 warrants to purchase 5,000,000 common shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.45 until August 20, 2022



Number of places: 62

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Number of Shares Eric Zaunscherb Y, P 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 285,000 [ 4 Placees]





Finders' Fees: Finders collectively received $71,165 in cash

The Company has confirmed the closing of the above-mentioned Private Placement by way of a press release dated August 24, 2020.

CORPORATION LITHIUM ÉLÉMENTS CRITIQUES (" CRE ")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 17 septembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, tel qu'annoncé le 31 juillet 2020:

Nombre d'actions : 10 000 000 d'actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,30 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 5 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 000 000 actions ordinaires.



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,45 $ jusqu'au 20 août 2022



Nombre de souscripteurs : 62

Participation initié / Groupe Pro :

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P Nombre d'actions Eric Zaunscherb Y, P 100,000 Souscription totale du Groupe Pro [4 souscripteurs] P 285 000

Honoraires d'intermédiation : Des intermédiaires ont collectivement reçu 71 165 $ en espèces

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé par voie de communiqué de presse le 24 août 2020.

_____________________________________

DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the issuance of 750,000 non-transferable bonus warrants to Bank of Montreal (the "Lender") in connection with the proposed amendment to the Company's existing credit facilities agreement (the "Facilities Agreement") made as of September 29, 2017, as amended. Under the Facilities Agreement, the Lender provides Diamond Estates and its subsidiaries with a total of up to $23 million, including a $13.0 million revolving credit facility and a $10.0 million non-revolving term loan.

Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.16 until July 1, 2022.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated July 27, 2020.

_______­­­­­­_______________________________

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of thirty-six (36) months



Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares David Woolford Y 3,808,000 John Gamble Y 2,000,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GRAY ROCK RESOURCES LTD. ("GRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,651,587 at a deemed price of $0.20 per share to non-arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $330,317.58.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Oniva International Services Corp. Y $283,067.58 $0.20 1,415,337 (David Wolfin)







Intermark Capital Corp. Y $47,250.00 $0.20 236,250 (David Wolfin)









The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

HOLLY STREET CAPITAL LTD. ("HSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sep.10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LIFT & CO. CORP. ("LIFT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:13 a.m. PST, September 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Sep. 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Sep. 17, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NAVIGATOR ACQUISITION CORP. ("NAQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:10 a.m. PST, Sep.17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD CORPORATION. ("NEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,499,999 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Warrants: 1,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,750,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 37 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 100,000

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $15,469.99 cash; 85,944 warrants PI Financial Corp. $441.00 cash; 2,450 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,750.00 cash; 9,722 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Valid for two years from closing.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP. ("PIPE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered Convertible Securities

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 5, 2020:

Number of Shares: 70,000 convertible preferred shares ("CP Shares")



Purchase Price: $970 per CP Share



Conversion Price: $0.85 per common share. The maximum number of common shares issuable applying the conversion ratio at the five year maturity date of the CP Shares is 112,830,687 common shares.



Maturity Date: Five years from the closing date



Conversion Terms: At any time after the closing date, holders may elect to convert their CP Shares into common shares based on the conversion ratio on such date. After the second anniversary of the closing date, if the closing price of the common shares is above 200% of the conversion price for 20 days over a 30-day trading period and the Company has an effective shelf prospectus covering resales of the underlying common shares to be received upon such conversion, then the CP Shares will automatically convert into common shares. On or prior to the fifth anniversary of the closing date, and in the event there are CP Shares outstanding, the Company will either convert or redeem all of the CP Shares pursuant to a Mandatory Conversion or a Mandatory Redemption.



Interest Rate: 6.5% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears. If dividends are not paid in cash on any payment date, the amount of any such dividend shall automatically accrue and be added to the then applicable liquidation preference as of such payment date.



Warrants: None



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of CP Shares Riverstone Pipestone LP



(Jesal Shah and Robert Tichio) Y 52,690 GMT Capital Corp.



(Thomas Claugus) Y 17,310

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:52 a.m. PST, Sep. 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Sep. 17, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange