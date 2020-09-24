TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: October 30, 2020

Record Date: September 30, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: September 29, 2020

________________________________________

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated September 22, 2020, the dividend amount per Class A NV share is $0.2016 payable on November 2, 2020 to the shareholders of record on September 30, 2020. All other dividend information remains unchanged: Ex-dividend on September 29, 2020.

________________________________________

GUYANA GOLDSTRIKE INC. ("GYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated August 28, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday September 25, 2020, the common shares of Guyana Goldstrike Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

11,690,407 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: GYA (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 40356P209 (new)

________________________________________

CASSIAR GOLD CORP. ("GLDC")

[formerly MARGAUX RESOURCES LTD. ("MRL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 23, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening September 25, 2020, the common shares of Cassiar Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Margaux Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration and Development' Company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

40,106,854 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GLDC (new) CUSIP Number: 148239 10 6 (new)

________________________________________

NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.01333

Payable Date: October 15, 2020

Record Date: September 30, 2020

Ex-distribution Date: September 29, 2020

________________________________________

TISDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("TRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on September 11, 2020, and a director's resolution passed on September 15, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday, September 25, 2020, the common shares of Tisdale Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,135,350 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: TRC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 88825L 20 0 (new)

________________________________________

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 25, 2020, the securities of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to Exchange Bulletin dated December 19, 2019, a news release was issued by the Company on September 15, 2020, providing corporate, restructuring and financial update.

________________________________________

ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC. ("ZMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 22, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated June 19, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 25, 2020, trading will be Reinstated in the securities of the Company.

__________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

CHINAPINTZA MINING CORP. ("CPA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Consolidation, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 22, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on August 13, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 13.21631 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening September 24, 2020, the common shares of Chinapintza Mining Corp. will be listed but not trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Metals & Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,333,334 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CPA.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 16952V204 (new)



Further to the bulletin dated August 19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation company's change of business and/or reverse takeover.

________________________________________

CLAROCITY CORPORATION ("CLY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletins dated March 9, 2020 and May 7, 2019 effective at the close of business on Friday, September 25, 2020, the common shares of Clarocity Corporation (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

_______________________________

NOBELIUM TECH CORP. ("NBL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the open on Friday, September 25, 2020, the securities of the Company will be reinstated to trade, a news release having been issued on May 29, 2020 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with the transaction, which was previously announced on May 15, 2018. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_____________________________________

20/09/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BELL COPPER CORPORATION ("BCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 22, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Greg Steers P 334,000





Doug Pollitt P 133,333





Finder's Fee: Received an aggregate of $1800 in cash - Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 22, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

All other terms remain unchanged.

________________________________________

BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 22, 2020 with respect to the to the first tranche of a Brokered Private Placement announced August 18, 2020 and August 19, 2020, the number of shares and Flow-Through "A" shares plus the commission payable to Sprott Capital Partners are corrected as follows:

Number of Shares: 16,260,847 shares (not 21,694,926)

2,585,500 Flow-Through "A" shares (not 3,753,128)



Purchase Price: $1.30 per share

$1.56 per Flow-Through "A" share



Agent's Fee/Commission: Sprott Capital Partners - $1,685,776.35 (not $1,685,776.36), which includes a

Corporate Advisory Fee in the amount of $1,950.00 and 1,142,326

Compensation Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $1.30 per

share for a two-year period.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 11, 2020 and September 08, 2020:

Number of Shares: 682,500 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$2.60 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 8 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Mark Selby Y 10,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANN-IS CAPITAL CORP. ("NIS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:16 a.m. PST, Sep. 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANN-IS CAPITAL CORP. ("NIS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sep.23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CONSTANTINE METAL RESOURCES LTD. ("CEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,341,665 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 1,670,833 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,670,833 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 15 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aris Morfopoulos Y 100,000 K. Wayne Livingstone Y 200,000 James Garfield MacVeigh Y 290,000 Tara Christie Y 160,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 736,666

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:06 p.m. PST, Sep. 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Sep. 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 22, 2020, August 12, 2020, August 28, 2020 and September 18, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 2,904,906 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.33 per flow through share



Warrants: 1,452,453 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,452,453 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 8,079,364 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per non flow through share



Warrants: 8,079,364 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,079,364 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 63 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc $13,134.00 cash; 59,700 warrants Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. $91,661.00 cash; 371,520 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Two year finder warrants

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GINSMS INC. ("GOK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:53 a.m. PST, Sep. 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per share



Warrants: 4,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,800,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for an eighteen month period



Number of Placees: 37 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





RAB Capital Holdings Limited Y 1,000,000 William Philip Richards Y 600,000 Jonathan Henry Y 238,808 Michael Jones Y 135,636 John Petersen Y 100,000 Eugene Lee Y 113,224 Thomas Horton Y 126,332 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [1 placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: $44,415, plus 355,320 warrants, each exercisable into one common share at a

price of $0.125 for a period of 18 months, payable to Tactex Asset Management

Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:50 a.m. PST, Sep. 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:55 a.m. PST, Sep. 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement:



# of Warrants: 500,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 15, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 15, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,000,000 shares with 500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 13, 2020

________________________________________

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,110,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 16, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 16, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,220,000 shares with 2,110,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 16, 2019.

________________________________________

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 6,300,000 Original Expiry Date of 1st tranche Warrants: September 18, 2020 Original Expiry Date of 2nd tranche Warrants: October 22, 2020 New Expiry Date of 1st tranche Warrants: September 18, 2023 New Expiry Date of 2nd tranche Warrants: October 22, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,300,000 shares with 6,300,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 22, 2018.

________________________________________

HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD. ("HRH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a US Licensing Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 10, 2020, between the Company and Oropass Ltd. (the "Licensor"), whereby the Company will acquire exclusive rights to license, market and deploy US patented electricity generation and electric motor technologies. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will contribute a minimum of $300,000 and up to $500,000 for the development of the technology, anticipated to be paid to an incorporated joint venture between the Company and the Licensor - ALSET Innovations Inc.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 12, 2020

________________________________________

MAGNITUDE MINING LTD. ("MML.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated September 22, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

__________________________________________

METALCORP LIMITED ("MTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 11, 2020 and August 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,333,333 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.03 per share



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Finder's Fee: 266,666 finder shares payable to Generic Capital Corporation.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NAVY RESOURCES CORP. ("NVY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 25, 2020 and September 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,000,080 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 54 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Paul Sun Y 775,000 Sam Vela Y 90,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,100,000 [6 placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: $41,580 in cash payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 990,795 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$84,079.50.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PANORO MINERALS LTD. ("PML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 132,133 shares at a deemed price of $0.133 to a non-arm's length service provider, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated January 10, 2020 as amended March 1, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Luquman Shaheen Y $17,574 $0.133 132,133

The Company will issue a news release once the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP. ("SNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:47 a.m. PST, Sep. 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP. ("SNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, Sep. 23, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SPHINX RESOURCES LTD. ("SFX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated August 27, 2020 and September 3, 2020:

Number of Securities: 30,200,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per common share



Warrants: 30,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,200,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.05 per share for a period of 60 months following the closing of the private

placement



Number of Placees: 20 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Pierre-André Viens Y 250,000 IM Capital Inc. (Ingrid Martin) Y 1,000,000 Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee) P 1,000,000







Finder's Fee: Three finders received a cash commission totaling $26,250.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 14, 2020.

RESSOURCES SPHINX LTÉE (« SFX »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 23 septembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 27 août 2020 et 3 septembre 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 30 200 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,02 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 30 200 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 30 200 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,05 $ par action pour une période de 60 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 20 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:







Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Pierre-André Viens Y 250 000 IM Capital Inc. (Ingrid Martin) Y 1 000 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteur) P 1 000 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation: 3 intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 26 250 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 14 septembre 2020.

________________________________________

STORMCROW HOLDINGS CORP. ("CROW.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated September 21, 2020, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business September 22, 2020, commenced trading at the opening of business on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on September 23, 2020. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $2,000,000 (20,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Compan

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,052,942 shares at a deemed price of $0.075 per share to settle interest payable of $78,971.62

Number of Creditors: 13 Creditors









Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Robert Hodkginson Y $10,840.04 $0.075 144,533 George Adams Y $6,428.96 $0.075 85,719

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

