TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BALSAM TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("BTEC.H")

[formerly REWARDSTREAM SOLUTIONS INC. ("REW.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture NEX Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated September 29, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening October 9, 2020, the common shares of Balsam Technologies Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of RewardStream Solutions Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,319,740 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: BTEC.H New CUSIP Number: 05882W101 New

________________________________________

EXCLAMATION INVESTMENTS CORPORATION. ("XI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, October 9, 2020, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of Exploration Investments Corporation (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fee. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

_______________________________

SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC. ("SA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Southern Arc Inc. ("Southern Arc") has entered into a plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement"), which includes certain matters, as outlined below.

The Plan of Arrangement was approved by Southern Arc shareholders on September 30, 2020 pursuant to a resolution passed by Southern Arc shareholders. Southern Arc received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, dated October 5, 2020, in connection with the Plan of Arrangement. The Plan of Arrangement is fully described in Southern Arc's Information Circular (the "Circular") dated August 21, 2020.

Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, Southern Arc will distribute common shares (currently owned by the Company) of Japan Gold Corp. ("Japan Gold"), Tethyan Resource Corp. ("Tethyan") and Rise Gold Corp. ("Rise Gold"), and common share purchase warrants (currently owned by the Company) of Japan Gold (collectively, the "Transaction Securities"), to the shareholders of Southern Arc on a pro-rata basis.

Southern Arc holds 40,250,000 common shares in the capital of Japan Gold as well as 18,084,400 warrants. Southern Arc holds 10,028,119 common shares in the capital of Tethyan. Southern Arc holds 2,750,000 common shares in the capital of Rise Gold.

Additionally, pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, Southern Arc shareholders will receive one new share (a "New Share") of Southern Arc for every one old share (an "Old Share").

Distribution:

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Share: The Transaction Securities (defined above) will be distributed on a pro-rata basis to Southern Arc shareholders. Further, each Southern Arc shareholder will receive one New Share of Southern Arc for each one Old Share of Southern Arc, as further described in Southern Arc's Circular.

Payable Date: October 22, 2020

Record Date: October 16, 2020

Ex-Distribution Date: October 15, 2020

Further information regarding the Distribution per Share, including the new CUSIP in connection with the New Shares of Southern Arc, will be provided subsequently.

_______________________________________

TETHYAN RESOURCE CORP. ("TETH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Thursday, October 8, 2020, the common shares of Tethyan Resource Corp. ("Tethyan") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of Tethyan shares results from the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated as of June 12, 2020, between Tethyan and Adriatic Metals PLC ("Adriatic"), whereby Adriatic has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Tethyan.

The Arrangement was approved by Tethyan shareholders on August 17, 2020 and approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on August 20, 2020. Under terms of the Arrangement, Tethyan shareholders will receive 0.166 of an ordinary share of Adriatic for each Tethyan common share held.

For further details, please refer to Tethyan's Management Information Circular dated July 13, 2020 and news releases dated May 11, 2020, June 12, 2020 and October 7, 2020.

________________________________________

20/10/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 77,931 common shares at a deemed price of $0.145 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $11,300:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated October 5, 2020.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 7 octobre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 77 931 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,145 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 11 300 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 5 octobre 2020.

________________________________________

BLIND CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("BCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 31, 2020 with respect to the private placement of 14,800,000 units at $0.05 per unit as announced by way of a news release dated August 12, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of an additional subscription of 100,000 units at $0.05 per unit for total proceeds of $5,000.00.

________________________________________

BLUE MOON ZINC CORP. ("MOON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to Discretionary Waiver Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,589,557 shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per share



Warrants: 4,294,778 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,294,778 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CHILEAN METALS INC. ("CMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 30,175,250 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 15,087,625 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,087,625 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 70 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Peter Kent I 150,000 Les Mallard I 500,000 Greg McKenzie I 250,000 Terry Lynch I 500,000 Mick Sharry I 310,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 placees] P 200,000





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Leede Jones Gable, Raymond James Ltd., Weiser Global Capital Markets Inc., RF Securities Clearing, Mackie Research Capital Corporation, London Mining Partners and Hugh Maddin received an aggregate of $162,512.00 in cash and 1,505,120 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.10 for a period of two years.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CONNAUGHT VENTURES INC. ("CNV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:53 a.m. PST, October 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP. ("GGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry dates of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 3,174,604 Current Expiry Date of Warrants: 3 years from the date of issuance New Expiry Date of Warrants: 4 years from the date of issuance Exercise Price of Warrants: $4.50 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,174,604 shares with 3,174,604 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 8, 2017.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on July 8, 2020:

Second Tranche









Number of Shares: 1,560,790 shares







Purchase Price: $0.14 per share







Warrants: 780,393 share purchase warrants to purchase 780,393 shares. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause by the Company if, at any time following nine months from the closing date, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares trading on the Exchange is greater than $0.32 for 20 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the Company may exercise its right to reduce the Warrant terms whereby the new expiry date of the Warrants is the 30th day following the receipt of the notice of such exercise.







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.21 for 18 months from the date of issuance







Number of Placees: 8 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Value Drivers Inc. (Don Holmstrom) Y 75,000 Michel Labonte Y 71,500 Jim Zadra Y 150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,000,000 [1 Placee]









Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $5,835.11 in cash payment and 41,679 Broker Warrants



Integral Wealth Securities Limited – $7,035.13 in cash payment and 50,251 Broker Warrants



Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable at $0.14 for one common share of the Company for a 12 month period from the closing date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated October 1, 2020, announcing the closing of the 2nd tranche in the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KESSELRUN RESOURCES LTD. ("KES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 07, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KODIAK COPPER CORP. ("KDK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:10 p.m. PST, October 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KODIAK COPPER CORP. ("KDK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, October 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LEAF MOBILE INC. ("LEAF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:15 a.m. PST, October 07, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 05, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 14, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 3,119,999 flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.075 per flow-through share







Warrants: 1,560,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,560,000 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12







Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months







Number of Placees: 19 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Gerald Carlson Y 350,000 Bruce Youngman Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 750,000





Finder's Fee:









Haywood Securities Inc. $1,125.00 cash; 15,000 warrants

PI Financial Corp. $1,350.00 cash; 18,000 warrants

6132987 Canada Inc. $3,150.00 cash

PI Financial Corp $1,800.00 cash; 24,000 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 months, subject to acceleration on the same terms as the warrants in the offering



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:37 a.m. PST, October 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, October 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated September 28, 2020 between RT Minerals Corp. (the Company) and Terry Link (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Link Catharine RLDZ Property located 25km SSE of Kirkland Lake in the Larder Lake Mining Division, Ontario. Consideration is $200,000, 1,950,000 common shares and $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a 5 year period. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR, with the Company having first right of refusal to purchase any NSR offered for sale by the Vendor.

________________________________________

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention dated October 5, 2020, to make an amendment to the existing Normal Course Issuer Bid, the Company may increase the number of common shares of the Company which the Company may repurchase for cancellation under the Bid from 2,089,799 to 2,963,322 common shares in its own capital stock, representing approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, less the 819,000 common shares of the Company purchased under the Company's previous normal course issuer bid between October 8, 2019 and June 24, 2020. No further amendments were made, and the bid is still set to terminate on July 6, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid are being made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Option Agreement to form Joint Venture dated August 29, 2020 (the "Option Agreement") among the Company, Scorpio Gold (US) Corporation, Mineral Ridge Gold LLC ("MRG") and Titan Mining Corporation ("Titan").

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company granted Titan the option (the "Earn-in Option") to earn an 80% ownership interest in MRG which holds all of the mineral rights and water rights comprising the Mineral Ridge Property, by spending US$35 million in staged expenditures on the Mineral Ridge Property over a period of five years (the "Option Term"). In order to maintain the Earn-In Option in good standing, Titan must incur expenditures of US$7 million on or before January 1, 2022, then a further US$7 million on each of the third, fourth and fifth anniversaries of the commencement of the effectiveness of the Earn-In Option. In addition, if Titan spends the initial US$7 million of expenditures by January 1, 2022, it will also have the right to acquire a 100% interest in MRG by making a cash payment to the Company of US$35 million, less certain deductions, on or before December 31, 2022 (the "Purchase Option").

Until the earlier of the December 31, 2021 and the date that the Company extracts a further 3200 ounces of gold from the Mineral Ridge Property, the Company may continue its gold recoveries from the heap leach operations on the Mineral Ridge Property for its own account with 25% of the proceeds of such operation, net of operating costs, to be held in a segregated trust account which will remain an asset of MRG if Titan exercises the Earn-in Option or Purchase Option.

________________________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, October 07, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, October 7, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BAROLO VENTURES CORP. ("BVC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 5, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange