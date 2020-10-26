TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HUNTER OIL CORP. ("HOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 21, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

There will be no CUSIP change accompanying the stock split and the current CUSIP 44570P201 will remain unchanged concurrent with the stock split.

A subsequent bulletin will be issued detailing the particulars of the name change and accompanying CUSIP change.

________________________________________

PLANET VENTURES INC. ("PXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by Directors October 5, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Five (5) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 28, 2020, the common shares of Planet Ventures Inc. will commence trading on a consolidated basis on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Investment Issuer' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

44,807,838 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 10,500,000 shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: PXI Unchanged CUSIP Number: 727053209 New

________________________________________

SPOT COFFEE (CANADA) LTD. ("SPP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 23, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order, issued by the Ontario Securities Commission, dated June 22, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

__________________________________

VLCTY CAPITAL INC. ("VLCY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated August 28, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective August 31, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Wednesday, October 28, 2020, the common

shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX

Venture Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on

Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A further notice will be published

upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on

completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 3,000,000 common shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: VLCY.P CUSIP Number: 92856U 10 5 Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 300,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share for 24 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 28, 2020.

Company Contact: Michael Silver Company Address: 206-3500 Carrington Road, West Bank, B.C. V4T 3C1 Company Phone Number: (647) 235-1800 Company email address: mikesilver06@gmail.com

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL PHARMA CORP. ("CIP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated September 3, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 28, 2020 the common shares of Canadian International Pharma Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration Development' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,845,302 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CIP.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 13615J207 (new)

________________________________________

20/10/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 23, 2020 with respect to the flow-through and non-flow-through private placement announce on September 29, 2020 the exercise term of the finder's warrants are amended as follows:

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $16,800.00 cash and 280,000 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.06 per share for a two-year period.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $38,500.00 cash and 513,333 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.075 per share for a two-year period, not $0.06 per share.

Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,440.00 cash and 19,200 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.075 per share for a two-year period, not $0.06 per share.

Haywood Securities Inc. - $8,088.00 cash and 134,800 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.06 per share for a two-year period.

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. - $810.00 cash and 10,800 warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.075 per share for a two-year period, not $0.06 per share.

________________________________________

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced and closed on October 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,866,668 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Number of Placees: 12 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





JMAC Resources Ltd. (Jonathan McCreary) Y 6,666,667 Robert Beekhuizen Y 200,000 Dana Archibald Y 133,334 Mark Smith Y 66,667 Don Paulencu Y 750,000 Terrance Kutryk Y 166,667





Finder's Fee: None

________________________________________

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, Oct. 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation an Letter Agreement ("Letter Agreement") dated September 9, 2020 between the Company and Bear Mountain Gold Mines Ltd. ("BMGM") whereby the Company is acquiring a 50% interest in the Harrison Gold Project, consisting of the Omineca Mineral Claims and the Bear Mountain Mineral Claims, located near Harrison, British Columbia (the "Harrison Gold Project"). BMGM has an option to acquire 100% interest in the property from Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd ("Omineca"). Pursuant to the Letter Agreement, the Company will assume all the remaining obligations of BMGM due to Omineca. Consideration is $450,000 in cash with $50,000 payable to BMGM and $400,000 payable to Omineca, 2,500,000 common shares with 500,000 shares issuable to BMGM and 2,000,000 shares issuable to Omineca and $1,100,000 in work expenditures.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 14, 2020.

________________________________________

CINAPORT ACQUISITION CORP. III ("CAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 26, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 26, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced September 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 5,999,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,999,999 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 40 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Dennis Stover Y 100,000 Mark Pelizza Y 20,000 Nathan Tewalt Y 20,000 Richard Cherry Y 20,000 William Harris Y 20,000 William P. Goranson Y 67,500 William Sheriff Y 210,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 62,500 [1 placees]





Agent's Fee:



An aggregate of $137,700 and 344,250 broker warrants are payable to Clarus Securities Inc., PowerOne Capital

Markets Ltd. and Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Each broker's warrant is exercisable into one unit of the company at a price of 40 cents per unit for a period of 36 months from the issuance date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated October 22, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,750,037 shares to settle outstanding debt for $4,262,521.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Longhedge Joint Partnership Y $4,262,521 $0.55 7,750,037 Trust (Peter Bradshaw)

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

FREMONT GOLD LTD. ("FRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation an Amendment Agreement (the "Amendment Agreement") dated September 25, 2020 between the Company, Clover Nevada II LLC ("Clover") and Intermont Exploration Corp. with respect to the Option Agreement dated September 27, 2019 (the "Option Agreement").

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company is required to pay U.S.$30,000.00 to Clover on September 27, 2020 ("first anniversary payment").

Pursuant to the Amendment Agreement, Clover will reduce the amount due under the first anniversary payment to U.S. $15,000.00 and extend the date for the first anniversary payment to December 31, 2020.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 9, 2020

________________________________________

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on September 16, 2020 and September 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 28,870,667 non-flow-through common shares, 10,402,987 flow-through

common shares and 18,418,333 charitable flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per non-flow-through common share

$0.135 per flow-through common share

$0.17 per charitable flow-through common share



Warrants: 57,691,987 share purchase warrants to purchase 57,691,987 non-flow-through

common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a period of 36 months



Number of Placees: 26 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 15,000,000



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $474,000 and 3,411,519 agent options payable to Red Cloud

Securities Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc. Each agent option entitles the

holder to acquire one unit at $0.12 for a period of 24 months. Each unit is

composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant

that can be exercised at a price of $0.18 for a period of 36 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated October 14, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GREENSTONE CAPITAL CORP. ("GSGS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:27 a.m. PST, Oct. 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:24 a.m. PST, Oct.26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RISETECH CAPITAL CORP. ("RTCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 21, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 23, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated September 9, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:06 a.m. PST, Oct. 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Oct. 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STAKEHOLDER GOLD CORP. ("SRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,600,000



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share



Number of Placees: 34 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Christopher Berlet Y 743,750 Hao Li Y 6,500

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated October 20, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:46 a.m. PST, Oct. 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 26, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

CT DEVELOPERS LTD. ("DEV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 11:26 a.m. PST, Oct. 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

