TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta & Ontario Securities Commissions on November 05, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
TCI
2
Target Capital Inc.
Annual audited financial statements, annual
2020/03/31
Interim unaudited financial reports, interim
2020/06/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BUZZ CAPITAL 2 INC. ("BUZH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of
Listing
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to Exchange bulletins dated October 6, 2020 and November 6, 2020, effective at the open, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
COMSTOCK METALS LTD. ("CSL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution – Return of Capital
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution – Due Bill Trading:
Distribution per Share:
0.03947 of a common share of E3 Metals Corp. and 0.05476
Payable Date:
November 25, 2020
Record Date:
November 13, 2020
Ex-Distribution Date:
November 26, 2020
Due Bill Period:
November 12, 2020 to November 25, 2020, inclusively
Due Bill Redemption Date:
November 27, 2020
DUE BILL TRADING:
The Company has declared a distribution of 0.03947 of a common share of E3 Metals Corp. and 0.05476 of a common share of White Gold Corp. per share of Comstock Metals Ltd., with such distribution having an aggregate value of $0.077 per Comstock Metals Ltd share based on the closing prices of E3 Metals Corp. and White Gold Corp. common shares on November 3, 2020. Such distribution will be payable on November 25, 2020 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 13, 2020. The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a "due bill" basis from the opening of November 12, 2020 until November 25, 2020 inclusively. Sellers of the shares from November 12, 2020 to and including November 25, 2020 will not be entitled to the distribution. The shares will commence trading on an ex-distribution basis effective at the opening on November 26, 2020. The distribution referenced herein will be effected as a reduction in the stated capital of the common shares of Comstock Metals Ltd.
________________________________________
FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Board resolution passed May 22, 2020, the Trust has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old Trust units (the "Units") for one (1) new Unit basis. The name of the Trust has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the Trust Units will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Trust is classified as a "Lessors of non-residential buildings (except mini-warehouses)US" issuer (NAICS Number: 53112).
Post – Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited Units with no par value of which 14,745,417 Units are issued and
Escrowed Units:
Nil Unit
Transfer Agent:
AST Trust Company (Montréal and Toronto)
Trading Symbol:
FRO.UN
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
35901T201
(NEW)
FIDUCIE DE PLACEMENT IMMOBILIER FRONSAC (« FRO.UN »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Regroupement
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 novembre 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
En vertu d'une résolution du conseil d'administration du 22 mai 2020, la Fiducie a regroupé son capital sur la base de dix (10) anciennes Parts de fiducie (les « Parts ») pour une (1) nouvelle Part. La dénomination sociale de la Fiducie n'a pas été modifiée.
Les Parts de la Fiducie seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX sur une base regroupée à l'ouverture des affaires mardi le 10 novembre 2020. La Fiducie est catégorisée comme un émetteur dans le secteur « Bailleurs d'immeubles non résidentiels (sauf les mini-entrepôts) ÉU » (numéro de SCIAN : 53112).
Capitalisation après consolidation :
Un nombre illimité de Parts sans valeur nominale, dont 14 745 417 Parts
Parts entiercées :
Aucune Part
Agent des transferts :
Société de fiducie AST (Montréal et Toronto)
Symbole au téléscripteur :
FRO.UN
(INCHANGÉ)
Numéro de CUSIP :
35901T201
(NOUVEAU)
_______________________________________
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("HOC")
[formerly HUNTER OIL CORP. ("HOC")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on September 11, 2020 the Company has changed its name from 'Hunter Oil Corp' to 'Hunter Technology Corp.'. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the name and CUSIP will change.
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
33,224,451
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
3,543,031
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
HOC
(unchanged)
CUSIP Number:
445737109
(new)
________________________________________
STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")
[formerly Latin American Minerals Inc. ("LAT")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 20, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows: Sterling Metals Corp.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the common shares of Sterling Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Latin American Minerals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "junior natural resource – mining" company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
29,617,168
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
SAG
(NEW)
CUSIP Number:
85941M104
(NEW)
________________________________________
CAPELLA MINERALS LIMITED ("CMIL")
[formerly New Dimension Resources Ltd. ("NDR")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors October 30, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the common shares of Capella Minerals Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of New Dimension Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
137,523,077
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
nil
shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
CMIL
(new)
CUSIP Number:
13960M102
(new)
________________________________________
NOVO RESOURCES CORP. ("NVO.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
New Listing-Warrants:
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, common share purchase warrants of Novo Resources Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization on Warrants:
8,596,184 warrants with no par value of which
7,476,687 warrants are issued and eligible for trading
Warrant Trading Symbol:
NVO.WT
(NEW)
Warrant CUSIP Number:
67010B 13 6
(NEW)
The warrants were issued pursuant to a recent financing undertaken by Novo Resources Corp. Please refer to the TSX Venture Exchange's bulletins dated September 2, 2020 and September 14, 2020 as well as the Company's news release dated November 6, 2020.
Refer as well to the Company's short-form prospectuses, both of which are dated October 27, 2020.
Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of Novo Resources Corp. at a price of $4.40 per share, and will expire on August 27, 2023.
Please note that 1,119,497 warrants currently held by holders in the United States are not listed for trading.
______________________________________
WEST MINING CORP. ("WEST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction - Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement-Non
Brokered, Name Change, Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 4, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
As a result, effective at theopening on Friday, November 6, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from IRN.P to WEST and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company and will be listed as a Tier 2 Mining issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange (not Life Sciences issuer).
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")
[formerly Chinapintza Mining Corp. ("CPA.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change, Private Placement-Non
Brokered, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Chinapintza Mining Corp.'s ("Chinapintza") (to be renamed Thesis Gold Inc. "Thesis" ) Reverse Takeover (the "RTO") and related transactions, all as principally described in Chinapintza's filing statement circular dated October 29, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.
1. Acquisition of Ranch Gold Project
Chinapintza has acquired a mineral exploration property comprised of 31 contiguous British Columbia Mineral Titles Online mineral claims totalling 17,831.56 hectares in the Toodoggone Region of northern British Columbia known as the Ranch Gold Project, pursuant to the terms of an agreement (the "Acquisition Agreement") dated August 14, 2020 among Guardsmen Resources Inc. ("Guardsmen"), a corporation existing under the laws of British Columbia located in Vancouver British Columbia, and Roy Bonnell, Nick Stajduhar and John Williamson, businessmen resident in Canada (collectively, the "Ranch Management") as supplemented by a Transactions Acknowledgement Agreement made effective as September 18, 2020.
As consideration for the Ranch Gold Project, Chinapintza: (i) made a cash payment $250,000 to Guardsmen; (ii) issued an aggregate of 14,000,000 common shares of Chinapintza to Guardsmen and Ranch Management; and (iii) granted a 2% net smelter returns royalty on the Ranch Gold Project to Guardsmen pursuant to a Net Smelter Return Royalty Agreement entered into between Chinapintza and Guardsmen.
Chinapintza also paid a finder's fee of 100,000 common shares of Chinapintza to John McMullen.
For further information, see the Filing Statement and news release dated October 30, 2020, which are available under the Thesis profile on SEDAR.
2. Name Change
Effective October 30, 2020, Chinapintza Mining Corp. has changed its name to Thesis Gold Inc. There is no concurrent share consolidation.
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the common shares of Thesis Gold Inc. will commence trading on the Exchange and the common shares of Chinapintza Mining Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
29,918,334
common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
14,000,000
shares are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow agreement.
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
TAU
(NEW)
CUSIP Number:
88369B105
(NEW)
3. Private Placement-Non-Brokered
The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 18, 2020:
Number of Shares:
12,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per share
Warrants:
12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 share
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.75 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
26 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Clarus Securities Inc.
P
500,000
Varun Arora
P
124,000
Alexander Pope
P
100,250
Jason Jacobson
P
100,250
Joe Ladeira
P
40,250
Anthony Adams
P
20,500
Robert Orviss
P
20,500
Noel Atkinson
P
40,250
Kevin Gordon
P
125,000
George Anghelache
P
50,500
Jason Mayer
P
75,000
Finder's Fee:
Clarus Securities Inc. - $256,000 and 512,000 Broker Warrants that are
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $10,000 and 20,000 Broker Warrants that are
Tectonic Advisory Partners LLC (executed through Ecoban Securities
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), Thesis must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
4. Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture
Thesis has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, Thesis' listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.
5. Resume Trading
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the common shares of Thesis Gold Inc. will resume trading on the Exchange.
________________________________________
BLACK MOUNTAIN GOLD USA CORP. ("BMG")
[formerly Huffington Capital Corp. ("HU.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
NEX Company
Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated October 26, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.
The Qualifying Transaction includes the Company's arm's length acquisition of the option to acquire a 90% right, title and interest in and to the Mohave Gold Project, a mineral resource property located in Mohave County, Arizona (the "Project"), from M3 Metals Corp. ("M3"), for aggregate consideration of up to $6.1 million payable to M3 ($300,000 of which was payable on closing of the Qualifying Transaction) and $3 million in aggregate exploration expenditure commitments. No share issuances to M3 are approved as part of the Qualifying Transaction. The Company will also be required to maintain in good standing the underlying option agreement (the "Underlying Agreement") pursuant to which M3 originally acquired the option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in and to the Project from its current owners, Mohave Mine Partnership LLC ("MM") and DDS Resources LLC ("DR" and, together with MM, the "Vendors"). In order to maintain the Underlying Agreement, the Company will be required to make additional aggregate cash payments of US $3.525 million to the Vendors and an arm's length finder and incur exploration expenditures of US $1.3 million.
In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the non-brokered private placement and name change set out below. The Exchange has been advised that closing of the aforementioned transactions has been completed effective November 4, 2020.
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
13,950,000 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
11,875,000 common shares subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow
Symbol:
BMG (new)
The Company is classified as a "Gold Mining" company.
Company Contact:
Graham Harris
Company Address:
2310 – 1177 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, B.C. V6E 2K3
Company Phone Number:
604 662-8184
Company Fax Number:
604 602-1606
Company Email Address:
graham@millenniallithium.com
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 10, 2020 and further described in the Company's Filing Statement dated October 26, 2020 in respect of the aforementioned Qualifying Transaction:
Number of Shares:
11,875,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per unit, each whole unit consisting of one common share and one warrant
Warrants:
11,875,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,875,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a one year period
Number of Placees:
21 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Graham Harris
Y
750,000
GKM Holdings (Graham Harris)
Y
1,600,000
Farhad Abasov
Y
2,500,000
2272498 Ontario Inc. (Peter Maclean)
Y
400,000
Finder's Fee:
Nil
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. See the Company's news release dated November 5, 2020. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Name Change
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on June 23, 2020, the Company has changed its name to "Black Mountain Gold USA Corp.". There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the common shares of the "Black Mountain Gold USA Corp." will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of "Huffington Capital Corp." will be delisted.
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par
Escrow:
11,875,000 common shares subject to
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services
Trading Symbol:
BMG (new)
CUSIP Number:
09215B107 (new)
Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change
The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "HU.H" to "BMG".
Resume Trading
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading.
For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 5, 2020 and the Company's Filing Statement dated October 26, 2020, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.
________________________________
20/11/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 27, 2020:
Number of Shares:
8,510,638 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.235 per share
Warrants:
8,510,638 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,510,638 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.35 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BUZZ CAPITAL 2 INC. ("BUZH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CANSTAR RESOURCES INC. ("ROX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 25, 2020 between Altius Resources Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corporation [TSX:ALS]) ("Altius"), Corwin Northcott, Colin Kendell (together with Mr Northcott, the "Optionors") and Canstar Resources Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall have the option to acquire a 100% interest in mineral claims covering approximately 66,000 hectares located in southern Newfoundland (the "Property").
In order to exercise the option, the Company must 1) pay an aggregate of $250,000 to the Optionors over a 3 year period; 2) issue an aggregate of 5,000,000 shares to the Optionors and 8,500,000 shares to Altius over a 3 year period; and 3) aggregate exploration expenditures of $1,750,000 over a 4 year period.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 26, 2020.
________________________________________
COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION ("CBI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 29, 2020:
Number of Shares:
962,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per share
Warrants:
962,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 962,500 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.12
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Ian Magavney
Y
62,500
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
CYON EXPLORATION LTD. ("CYON")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation a share exchange agreement dated October 1, 2020 between Cyon Exploration Ltd. (the "Company"), Big Rock Resources Inc. ("Big Rock") and the shareholders of Big Rock whereby the Company will acquire a 100% mineral interest in the Big Bear Resources Inc. located in British Columbia, Canada. Consideration is $200,000 and 6,000,000 common shares.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 1, 2020.
_______________________________________
EAST AFRICA METALS INC. ("EAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 06, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 03, 2020:
Number of Shares:
3,846,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.13 per share
Warrants:
3,846,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,846,500 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.35
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
GGL RESOURCES CORP. ("GGL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 7, 2020:
Number of Shares:
10,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.18 per share
Number of Placees:
59 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Bruce A. Youngman
Y
200,000
Strategic Metals Ltd.
Y
1,408,402
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,010,000
[8Placees]
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. - $23,603.40 cash
Haywood Securities Inc. - $6,588.00 cash
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $243.00 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 3, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HIGHBURY PROJECTS INC. ("HPI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 30, 2020:
Number of Shares:
500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.
________________________________________
INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 06, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 740,855 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.24 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$177,805.20.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 30, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.
________________________________________
KODIAK COPPER CORP. ("KDK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 06, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 14, 2020:
Flow-Through Shares:
Number of FT Shares:
2,786,666 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$2.88 per flow through share
Non Flow-Through Shares:
Number of Non-FT Shares:
1,027,443 non flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$1.95 per non flow through share
Number of Placees:
38 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Andrew Berry
Y
10,000
Chris Taylor
Y
7,000
Jeff Ward
Y
50,000
Tony Ricci
Y
25,000
Finder's Fee:
Leede Jones Gable
$7,605.00 cash
National Bank Financial
$6,318.00 cash
Haywood Securities Inc
$6,064.00 cash
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
KODIAK COPPER CORP. ("KDK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 06, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 14, 2020:
Number of FT Shares:
952,650 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$2.78 per flow through share
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 6, 2020:
Number of Shares:
7,500,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.54 per flow-through share
Warrants:
7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.60 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
9 Placees
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. - $180,000 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:43 a.m. PST, Nov. 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10, in consideration of certain financial advisory and consulting services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated August 27, 2020.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
MERIDIAN MINING SOCIETAS EUROPEA ("MNO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020à
SX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:55 a.m. PST, Nov. 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 20, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,916,667 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share
Warrants:
2,916,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,916,667 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.40 for a one year period from the Closing Date
Number of Placees:
11 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
Paul Moller – $8,050 cash
Golden Gate Resource Management Group – $8,050 cash
John Newell – $31,500 cash
2257494 Ontario Inc. – $6,300 cash
Norm Maccke – $5,250 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated October 13, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PERUVIAN METALS CORP. ("PER")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 19, 2020:
Number of Shares:
5,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.10
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
15 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Steve Brunelle
Y
150,000
Dan Hamilton
Y
300,000
Jeffrey Reeder
Y
226,000
Rick Brown
Y
400,000
Finder's Fee:
Leede Jones Gable
$300.00 cash; 1,200 warrants
Finder Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
PIVOTREE INC. ("PVT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated October 28, 2020 and October 30, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Agents have exercised in full their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,058,850 common shares of Pivotree Inc. in connection with the Company's recently completed initial public offering.
Please refer to the Company's news release of November 6, 2020 for further details.
_______________________________________
TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 13, 2020, between the Company and several arm's length parties ("Vendors"), whereby the Company has the exclusive and irrevocable right and option to acquire a 100% interest in 106 mining claims, 2 leases and 5 mining patents, located in Parkin and Hutton townships, Sudbury Mining District, Ontario (the "Property").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $300,000 in cash, issue 1,000,000 shares to Vendors and complete an aggregate of $1,000,000 in work expenditures over a 4-year period. When the Company earns 100% interest in the Property, Vendors will retain a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty ("NSR"), while the Company will be able to buy back 1% NSR for $1,000,000 and a further 0.5% NSR for an additional $1,000,000.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 15, 2020.
________________________________________
VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:07 p.m. PST, Nov. 05, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:02 a.m. PST, Nov. 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 6, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 6, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,600,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.255 per share
Warrants:
1,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,600,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.35 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
4 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Chris Anderson
Y
350,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on November 6, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:48 a.m. PST, Nov. 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
