TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta & Ontario Securities Commissions on November 05, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) TCI 2 Target Capital Inc.









Annual audited financial statements, annual

management's discussion and analysis, and

certification of annual filings for the year. 2020/03/31















Interim unaudited financial reports, interim

management's discussion and analysis, and

certification of the interim filings for the

interim period,

(collectively, the Unfiled Documents). 2020/06/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BUZZ CAPITAL 2 INC. ("BUZH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of

Listing

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Exchange bulletins dated October 6, 2020 and November 6, 2020, effective at the open, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

COMSTOCK METALS LTD. ("CSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution – Return of Capital

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution – Due Bill Trading:

Distribution per Share: 0.03947 of a common share of E3 Metals Corp. and 0.05476

of a common share of White Gold Corp. having an aggregate

value of $0.077 per share based on the closing prices of E3

Metals Corp. and White Gold Corp. common shares on

November 3, 2020 Payable Date: November 25, 2020 Record Date: November 13, 2020 Ex-Distribution Date: November 26, 2020 Due Bill Period: November 12, 2020 to November 25, 2020, inclusively Due Bill Redemption Date: November 27, 2020

DUE BILL TRADING:

The Company has declared a distribution of 0.03947 of a common share of E3 Metals Corp. and 0.05476 of a common share of White Gold Corp. per share of Comstock Metals Ltd., with such distribution having an aggregate value of $0.077 per Comstock Metals Ltd share based on the closing prices of E3 Metals Corp. and White Gold Corp. common shares on November 3, 2020. Such distribution will be payable on November 25, 2020 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 13, 2020. The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a "due bill" basis from the opening of November 12, 2020 until November 25, 2020 inclusively. Sellers of the shares from November 12, 2020 to and including November 25, 2020 will not be entitled to the distribution. The shares will commence trading on an ex-distribution basis effective at the opening on November 26, 2020. The distribution referenced herein will be effected as a reduction in the stated capital of the common shares of Comstock Metals Ltd.

________________________________________

FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Board resolution passed May 22, 2020, the Trust has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old Trust units (the "Units") for one (1) new Unit basis. The name of the Trust has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the Trust Units will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Trust is classified as a "Lessors of non-residential buildings (except mini-warehouses)US" issuer (NAICS Number: 53112).

Post – Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited Units with no par value of which 14,745,417 Units are issued and

outstanding Escrowed Units: Nil Unit





Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Montréal and Toronto) Trading Symbol: FRO.UN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 35901T201 (NEW)



FIDUCIE DE PLACEMENT IMMOBILIER FRONSAC (« FRO.UN »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Regroupement

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

En vertu d'une résolution du conseil d'administration du 22 mai 2020, la Fiducie a regroupé son capital sur la base de dix (10) anciennes Parts de fiducie (les « Parts ») pour une (1) nouvelle Part. La dénomination sociale de la Fiducie n'a pas été modifiée.

Les Parts de la Fiducie seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX sur une base regroupée à l'ouverture des affaires mardi le 10 novembre 2020. La Fiducie est catégorisée comme un émetteur dans le secteur « Bailleurs d'immeubles non résidentiels (sauf les mini-entrepôts) ÉU » (numéro de SCIAN : 53112).

Capitalisation après consolidation : Un nombre illimité de Parts sans valeur nominale, dont 14 745 417 Parts

sont émises et en circulation.

Parts entiercées : Aucune Part





Agent des transferts : Société de fiducie AST (Montréal et Toronto) Symbole au téléscripteur : FRO.UN (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP : 35901T201 (NOUVEAU)

_______________________________________

HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("HOC")

[formerly HUNTER OIL CORP. ("HOC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on September 11, 2020 the Company has changed its name from 'Hunter Oil Corp' to 'Hunter Technology Corp.'. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the name and CUSIP will change.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

33,224,451 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 3,543,031







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: HOC (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 445737109 (new)

________________________________________

STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")

[formerly Latin American Minerals Inc. ("LAT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 20, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows: Sterling Metals Corp.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the common shares of Sterling Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Latin American Minerals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "junior natural resource – mining" company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

29,617,168 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SAG (NEW) CUSIP Number: 85941M104 (NEW)

________________________________________

CAPELLA MINERALS LIMITED ("CMIL")

[formerly New Dimension Resources Ltd. ("NDR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors October 30, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the common shares of Capella Minerals Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of New Dimension Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

137,523,077 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: CMIL (new) CUSIP Number: 13960M102 (new)

________________________________________

NOVO RESOURCES CORP. ("NVO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Warrants:

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, common share purchase warrants of Novo Resources Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization on Warrants: 8,596,184 warrants with no par value of which

7,476,687 warrants are issued and eligible for trading



Warrant Trading Symbol: NVO.WT (NEW) Warrant CUSIP Number: 67010B 13 6 (NEW)

The warrants were issued pursuant to a recent financing undertaken by Novo Resources Corp. Please refer to the TSX Venture Exchange's bulletins dated September 2, 2020 and September 14, 2020 as well as the Company's news release dated November 6, 2020.

Refer as well to the Company's short-form prospectuses, both of which are dated October 27, 2020.

Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of Novo Resources Corp. at a price of $4.40 per share, and will expire on August 27, 2023.

Please note that 1,119,497 warrants currently held by holders in the United States are not listed for trading.

______________________________________

WEST MINING CORP. ("WEST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction - Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement-Non

Brokered, Name Change, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 4, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

As a result, effective at theopening on Friday, November 6, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from IRN.P to WEST and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company and will be listed as a Tier 2 Mining issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange (not Life Sciences issuer).

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")

[formerly Chinapintza Mining Corp. ("CPA.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change, Private Placement-Non

Brokered, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Chinapintza Mining Corp.'s ("Chinapintza") (to be renamed Thesis Gold Inc. "Thesis" ) Reverse Takeover (the "RTO") and related transactions, all as principally described in Chinapintza's filing statement circular dated October 29, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Acquisition of Ranch Gold Project

Chinapintza has acquired a mineral exploration property comprised of 31 contiguous British Columbia Mineral Titles Online mineral claims totalling 17,831.56 hectares in the Toodoggone Region of northern British Columbia known as the Ranch Gold Project, pursuant to the terms of an agreement (the "Acquisition Agreement") dated August 14, 2020 among Guardsmen Resources Inc. ("Guardsmen"), a corporation existing under the laws of British Columbia located in Vancouver British Columbia, and Roy Bonnell, Nick Stajduhar and John Williamson, businessmen resident in Canada (collectively, the "Ranch Management") as supplemented by a Transactions Acknowledgement Agreement made effective as September 18, 2020.

As consideration for the Ranch Gold Project, Chinapintza: (i) made a cash payment $250,000 to Guardsmen; (ii) issued an aggregate of 14,000,000 common shares of Chinapintza to Guardsmen and Ranch Management; and (iii) granted a 2% net smelter returns royalty on the Ranch Gold Project to Guardsmen pursuant to a Net Smelter Return Royalty Agreement entered into between Chinapintza and Guardsmen.

Chinapintza also paid a finder's fee of 100,000 common shares of Chinapintza to John McMullen.

For further information, see the Filing Statement and news release dated October 30, 2020, which are available under the Thesis profile on SEDAR.

2. Name Change

Effective October 30, 2020, Chinapintza Mining Corp. has changed its name to Thesis Gold Inc. There is no concurrent share consolidation.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the common shares of Thesis Gold Inc. will commence trading on the Exchange and the common shares of Chinapintza Mining Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

29,918,334 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 14,000,000 shares are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow agreement.





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: TAU (NEW) CUSIP Number: 88369B105 (NEW)

3. Private Placement-Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 share





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 26 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Clarus Securities Inc. P 500,000

Varun Arora P 124,000 Alexander Pope P 100,250 Jason Jacobson P 100,250 Joe Ladeira P 40,250 Anthony Adams P 20,500 Robert Orviss P 20,500 Noel Atkinson P 40,250 Kevin Gordon P 125,000 George Anghelache P 50,500 Jason Mayer P 75,000





Finder's Fee: Clarus Securities Inc. - $256,000 and 512,000 Broker Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.50 per share for a two-year period.







Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $10,000 and 20,000 Broker Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.50 per share for a two-year period.





Tectonic Advisory Partners LLC (executed through Ecoban Securities

Corporation) - $202,000 and 404,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into

common shares at $0.50 per share for a two-year period.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), Thesis must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

4. Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture

Thesis has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, Thesis' listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

5. Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the common shares of Thesis Gold Inc. will resume trading on the Exchange.

________________________________________

BLACK MOUNTAIN GOLD USA CORP. ("BMG")

[formerly Huffington Capital Corp. ("HU.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

NEX Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated October 26, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

The Qualifying Transaction includes the Company's arm's length acquisition of the option to acquire a 90% right, title and interest in and to the Mohave Gold Project, a mineral resource property located in Mohave County, Arizona (the "Project"), from M3 Metals Corp. ("M3"), for aggregate consideration of up to $6.1 million payable to M3 ($300,000 of which was payable on closing of the Qualifying Transaction) and $3 million in aggregate exploration expenditure commitments. No share issuances to M3 are approved as part of the Qualifying Transaction. The Company will also be required to maintain in good standing the underlying option agreement (the "Underlying Agreement") pursuant to which M3 originally acquired the option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in and to the Project from its current owners, Mohave Mine Partnership LLC ("MM") and DDS Resources LLC ("DR" and, together with MM, the "Vendors"). In order to maintain the Underlying Agreement, the Company will be required to make additional aggregate cash payments of US $3.525 million to the Vendors and an arm's length finder and incur exploration expenditures of US $1.3 million.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the non-brokered private placement and name change set out below. The Exchange has been advised that closing of the aforementioned transactions has been completed effective November 4, 2020.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

13,950,000 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 11,875,000 common shares subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow

Agreement and 500,000 common shares subject to CPC

Escrow Agreement



Symbol: BMG (new)

The Company is classified as a "Gold Mining" company.

Company Contact: Graham Harris Company Address: 2310 – 1177 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, B.C. V6E 2K3 Company Phone Number: 604 662-8184 Company Fax Number: 604 602-1606 Company Email Address: graham@millenniallithium.com

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 10, 2020 and further described in the Company's Filing Statement dated October 26, 2020 in respect of the aforementioned Qualifying Transaction:

Number of Shares: 11,875,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per unit, each whole unit consisting of one common share and one warrant



Warrants: 11,875,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,875,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 21 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares



Graham Harris Y 750,000 GKM Holdings (Graham Harris) Y 1,600,000 Farhad Abasov Y 2,500,000 2272498 Ontario Inc. (Peter Maclean) Y 400,000





Finder's Fee: Nil

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. See the Company's news release dated November 5, 2020. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on June 23, 2020, the Company has changed its name to "Black Mountain Gold USA Corp.". There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the common shares of the "Black Mountain Gold USA Corp." will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of "Huffington Capital Corp." will be delisted.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par

value of which 13,950,000 shares are

issued and outstanding Escrow: 11,875,000 common shares subject to

Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement and

500,000 common shares subject to CPC

Escrow Agreement



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services

Inc. Trading Symbol: BMG (new) CUSIP Number: 09215B107 (new)

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "HU.H" to "BMG".

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 5, 2020 and the Company's Filing Statement dated October 26, 2020, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________

20/11/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,510,638 shares



Purchase Price: $0.235 per share



Warrants: 8,510,638 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,510,638 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BUZZ CAPITAL 2 INC. ("BUZH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANSTAR RESOURCES INC. ("ROX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 25, 2020 between Altius Resources Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corporation [TSX:ALS]) ("Altius"), Corwin Northcott, Colin Kendell (together with Mr Northcott, the "Optionors") and Canstar Resources Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall have the option to acquire a 100% interest in mineral claims covering approximately 66,000 hectares located in southern Newfoundland (the "Property").

In order to exercise the option, the Company must 1) pay an aggregate of $250,000 to the Optionors over a 3 year period; 2) issue an aggregate of 5,000,000 shares to the Optionors and 8,500,000 shares to Altius over a 3 year period; and 3) aggregate exploration expenditures of $1,750,000 over a 4 year period.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 26, 2020.

________________________________________

COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION ("CBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 962,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 962,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 962,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Ian Magavney Y 62,500

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CYON EXPLORATION LTD. ("CYON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation a share exchange agreement dated October 1, 2020 between Cyon Exploration Ltd. (the "Company"), Big Rock Resources Inc. ("Big Rock") and the shareholders of Big Rock whereby the Company will acquire a 100% mineral interest in the Big Bear Resources Inc. located in British Columbia, Canada. Consideration is $200,000 and 6,000,000 common shares.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 1, 2020.

_______________________________________

EAST AFRICA METALS INC. ("EAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 03, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,846,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 3,846,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,846,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

GGL RESOURCES CORP. ("GGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Number of Placees: 59 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Bruce A. Youngman Y 200,000 Strategic Metals Ltd. Y 1,408,402





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,010,000 [8Placees]









Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $23,603.40 cash

Haywood Securities Inc. - $6,588.00 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $243.00 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 3, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HIGHBURY PROJECTS INC. ("HPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 740,855 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.24 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$177,805.20.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 30, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

KODIAK COPPER CORP. ("KDK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 14, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:







Number of FT Shares: 2,786,666 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $2.88 per flow through share





Non Flow-Through Shares:







Number of Non-FT Shares: 1,027,443 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $1.95 per non flow through share



Number of Placees: 38 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Andrew Berry Y 10,000 Chris Taylor Y 7,000 Jeff Ward Y 50,000 Tony Ricci Y 25,000





Finder's Fee:



Leede Jones Gable $7,605.00 cash National Bank Financial $6,318.00 cash Haywood Securities Inc $6,064.00 cash

________________________________________

KODIAK COPPER CORP. ("KDK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 14, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 952,650 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $2.78 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

________________________________________

LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.54 per flow-through share



Warrants: 7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 9 Placees



Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $180,000 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 6, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:43 a.m. PST, Nov. 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10, in consideration of certain financial advisory and consulting services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated August 27, 2020.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

MERIDIAN MINING SOCIETAS EUROPEA ("MNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020à

SX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:55 a.m. PST, Nov. 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,916,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 2,916,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,916,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a one year period from the Closing Date



Number of Placees: 11 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Paul Moller – $8,050 cash

Golden Gate Resource Management Group – $8,050 cash

John Newell – $31,500 cash

2257494 Ontario Inc. – $6,300 cash

Norm Maccke – $5,250 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated October 13, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PERUVIAN METALS CORP. ("PER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 15 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Steve Brunelle Y 150,000 Dan Hamilton Y 300,000 Jeffrey Reeder Y 226,000 Rick Brown Y 400,000



Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable $300.00 cash; 1,200 warrants



Finder Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

PIVOTREE INC. ("PVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company



Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated October 28, 2020 and October 30, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Agents have exercised in full their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,058,850 common shares of Pivotree Inc. in connection with the Company's recently completed initial public offering.

Please refer to the Company's news release of November 6, 2020 for further details.

_______________________________________

TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 13, 2020, between the Company and several arm's length parties ("Vendors"), whereby the Company has the exclusive and irrevocable right and option to acquire a 100% interest in 106 mining claims, 2 leases and 5 mining patents, located in Parkin and Hutton townships, Sudbury Mining District, Ontario (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $300,000 in cash, issue 1,000,000 shares to Vendors and complete an aggregate of $1,000,000 in work expenditures over a 4-year period. When the Company earns 100% interest in the Property, Vendors will retain a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty ("NSR"), while the Company will be able to buy back 1% NSR for $1,000,000 and a further 0.5% NSR for an additional $1,000,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 15, 2020.

________________________________________

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:07 p.m. PST, Nov. 05, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:02 a.m. PST, Nov. 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 6, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.255 per share



Warrants: 1,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Chris Anderson Y 350,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on November 6, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:48 a.m. PST, Nov. 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange