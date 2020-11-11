TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC. ("ATE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on November 12, 2020, under the symbol "ATE".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "ATE" on TSX Venture Exchange after November 11, 2020, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

EXGEN RESOURCES INC. ("EXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by directors on October 26, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, November 13, 2020, the common shares of ExGen Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

35,093,008 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: EXG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 30204R 20 0 (new)

HYBRID MINERALS INC. ("HZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated November 2, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday November 12, 2020, the shares of Hybrid Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

31,060,000 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: HZ (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 44861F201 (new)

20/11/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVANCE GOLD CORP. ("AAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:52 a.m. PST, Nov. 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ADVANCE GOLD CORP. ("AAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, Nov. 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC. ("SPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 12,000,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $600,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor









Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Investissements Elmag Inc. Y $600,000 $0.05 12,000,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 3, 2020 and November 9, 2020.

CONSOLIDATED WOODJAM COPPER CORP. ("WCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:37 a.m. PST, Nov. 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CONSOLIDATED WOODJAM COPPER CORP. ("WCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

EFFICACIOUS ELK CAPITAL CORP. ("EECC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on December 5, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of December 7, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:11 a.m. PST, Nov. 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 37,171 common shares at a deemed price of $0.38 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $14,125:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated November 5, 2020.

LES RESSOURCES HPQ-SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 10 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 37 171 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,38 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 14 125 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier



Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 5 novembre 2020.

POCML 5 INC. ("PCML.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on December 7, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of December 7, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 02, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,305,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 6,305,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,305,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 26 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Brian Crawford Y 50,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 150,000





Finder's Fee:



Leede Jones Gable Inc. $800.00 cash PI Financial Corp. $21,680.00 cash; 216,800 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $2,160.00 cash; 21,600 warrants Intrynsyc Capital $8,000.00 cash; 80,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 year exercisable price of $0.15.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Shares Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (the "Company") has completed a prospectus offering (the "Offering") made pursuant to a short form prospectus dated November 3, 2020, that was filed and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the securities regulatory authorities of the provinces of British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador securities commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering: The Offering consisted of 2,917,000 (the "Units") at a price of $3.60 per

Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half common

share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the

holder to purchase one additional common share (a "Warrant Share") at

an exercise price of $4.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months

following the closing of the Offering.



Offering Price: $3.60 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price: $4.50 per Warrant Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time)

on the date that is 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.



Underwriter: Mackie Research Capital Corporation



Underwriter's Fee: The Underwriter will receive a cash commission equal to 6.5% of the

gross proceeds realized from the Offering (including any gross proceeds

raised on exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below)),

excepted that such Underwriter's Fee shall be reduced to 3.25% in

respect of any sales of Units to purchasers on a president's list provided

by the Company to the Underwriter (the "President's List"). The

Underwriter will also be granted a number of non-transferable

compensation options (the "Compensation Options") equal to 6.5% of

the aggregate number of Units sold under the Offering (including the

Units sold pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option) except

that such Compensation Options shall be reduced to 3.25% in respect

of any sales of Units to purchasers on the President's List. Each

Compensation Option entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common

share of the Company at a price of $4.50 per common share for a period

of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriter has been granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-

Allotment Option"), exercisable for a period of 30 days following the

closing date of the Offering, to purchase an additional number of Units

equal to 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated November 3, 2020.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 3,354,550 Units, including 437,550 Units pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, have been issued at a price of $3.60 per Unit under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,076,380.

PYROGENÈSE CANADA INC. (« PYR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX

Pyrogenèse Canada Inc. (la « société ») a complété une offre (l' « offre ») par prospectus effectuée conformément à un prospectus simplifié daté du 3 novembre 2020, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers et les commissions des valeurs mobilières des provinces de la Colombie-Britannique, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nouveau Brunswick, Nouvelle Écosse, Île du Prince Édouard et Terre-Neuve et Labrador en vertu des lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.

Offre : Le placement a consisté en 2 917 000 unités (les « unités ») au prix de

3,60 $ par unité. Chaque unité inclut une action ordinaire et un demi bon

de souscription (un « bon de souscription »). Chaque bon de

souscription entier permet au détenteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire

additionnelle (une « action sous-jacente à un bon de souscription ») au prix

de 4,50 $ par action sous-jacente à un bon de souscription pour une

période de 24 mois après la clôture de l'offre.



Prix de l'offre : 3,60 $ par unité.



Prix d'exercice des bons : 4,50 $ par action sous-jacente à un bon de souscription à tout

moment avant 17h (heure de Toronto) à la date qui tombe 24 mois

après la date de clôture de l'offre.



Preneur ferme: Corporation Mackie Recherche Capital



Commission du preneur ferme: Le preneur ferme a reçu une commission égale à 6,50 % du produit

brut total tiré de l'offre en espèces (y compris le produit brut tiré de

l'exercice de l'option de surallocation (au sens des présentes)), mais

cette rémunération du preneur ferme sera ramenée à 3,25 % à l'égard

des ventes d'unités aux acheteurs dont le nom figure sur la liste du

président fournie par la Société au preneur ferme (la « liste du

président »). Le preneur ferme a aussi reçu des options à titre de

rémunération non-transférables (les « options à titre de rémunération

») correspondant à 6,50 % des unités vendues aux termes de l'offre (y

compris les unités vendues suite à l'exercice de l'option de

surallocation), mais le pourcentage relatif aux options à titre de

rémunération sera ramené à 3,25 % pour les ventes d'unités aux

acheteurs dont le nom figure sur la liste du président. Chaque option

à titre de rémunération perme à son détenteur d'acquérir une action

ordinaire de la société au prix de 4,50 $ par action pendant une période

de 24 mois à compter de la date de clôture de l'offre.



Option d'attribution excédentaire : Le preneur ferme a reçu une option de surallocation (l' « option de

surallocation »), exerçable pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la

date de clôture de l'offre, visant l'acquisition d'un nombre additionnel

d'unités égal à 15 % du nombre d'unités souscrites dans le cadre de

l'offre.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le prospectus simplifié de l'émetteur daté du 3 novembre 2020.

La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 3 354 550 unités, incluant l'exercice de l'option de surallocation portant sur 437 550 unités, a été émis au prix de 3,60 $ par unité, dans le cadre de la clôture de l'offre, pour un produit brut de 12 076 380 $.

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Gross proceeds of the financing: $2,470,000



Convertible Debenture principal: $2,600,000



Conversion Price: Principal, $2,600,000, is convertible into common shares at a conversion price

of $0.24 per common share.



Maturity date: September 15, 2022



Interest rate: 7% per annum



Number of Placees: 8 Placees



Insider/ ProGroup participation:







Name Insider = Y /

ProGroup = P Amount of Convertible

Debenture Principal AMK 2000 Holdings Inc. (Drew Koivu) Y $26,000 Denis Arsenault Y $263,000 T. Richard Turner Y $105,000 Brian Ramjattan Y $105,000 THLA Services Ltd. (Mike Anaka) Y $53,000 Maven Capital Inc. (Jeffrey Dean and Kent Farrell) Y $263,000 J&J Capital Advisory & Investments Inc. (Jeffrey Dean) Y $53,000 Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee) P $263,000







Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated September 1, 2020 and November 9, 2020.

XIB I CAPITAL CORP. ("XIB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on December 12, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of December 14, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated September 14, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 694,444 shares



Purchase Price: $0.36 per share



Warrants: 694,444 share purchase warrants to purchase 694,444 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a 3 year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on November 10, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

NEX COMPANY :

BLACK LION CAPITAL CORP. ("BLC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 10, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov. 09, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

