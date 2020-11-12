TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FIRM CAPITAL APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FCA.U") ("FCA.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Trust Unit: $0.059 USD

Payable Date: January 15, 2021

Record Date: December 31, 2020

Ex-dividend Date December 30, 2020

NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.03

Payable Date: December 11, 2020

Record Date: November 26, 2020

Ex-dividend Date November 25, 2020

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX") (GASX.WT)

[formerly NGX ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX") (GASX.WT)]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors resolution dated November 3, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday November 16, 2020, the common shares and trading warrants of NG Energy International Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares and trading warrants of NGX Energy International Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration' company.

Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of NG Energy International Corp. at a price of $10.50 per share, and will expire on July 31, 2022

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

85,244,210 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company





Common shares



Trading Symbol: GASX Unchanged CUSIP Number: 62931J102 New





Warrants



Trading Symbol: GASX.WT Unchanged CUSIP Number: 62931J110 New

TAJIRI RESOURCES CORP. ("TAJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 8, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario securities commissions dated October 7, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 16, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

20/11/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BMEX GOLD INC. ("BMEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated August 18, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between BMEX Gold Inc., formerly known as Meridius Resources Limited (the "Company") and six arm's-length optionors namely 9219-8845 QC Inc., Anna-Rosa Giglio, Tony Perron, Steve LaBranche, Serge Robert, and Alain Theberge (collectively, the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the right to acquire 100% interest in 76 mineral claims located in the Matagami Region in Quebec, known as the Dunlop Bay Property. As consideration, the Company will provide the Optionors: (i) 6.5-million common shares upon Exchange approval and 6.5-million common shares within three months of Exchange approval (ii) $200,000 on completion of the Company's next equity financing (iii) $100,000 on the six-month anniversary of the approval date (iv) $100,000 on the 12-month anniversary of the approval date (v) $100,000 on the 18-month anniversary of the approval date (vi) $100,000 on the 24-month anniversary of the approval date and (vii) a 2% net smelter return royalty.

Finder's fee: $43,500 cash commission and 625,000 common shares payable to Siden Investments Ltd.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 21, 2020.

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Binding Term Sheet dated August 19, 2020 between CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (the Company) and Re: Function Health Group (the Vendor) whereby the Company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement dated November 6, 2020 with the shareholders of the Vendor to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor. Consideration is $3,000,000 cash, 3,977,272 common shares and a performance based earnout of up to 1,704,546 common shares.

For additional details, please see the Company's news release dated August 24, 2020.

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Binding Term Sheet dated September 10, 2020 between CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (the Company) and IMD Health Global Corp. (the Vendor) whereby the Company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement dated November 11, 2020 with the shareholders of the Vendor to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor. Consideration is $1,500,000 cash, 2,795,031 common shares and a performance based earn out of up to 2,484,472 common shares.

For additional details, please see the Company's news release dated September 14, 2020.

LAMASKA CAPITAL CORP. ("LCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:24 a.m. PST, Nov. 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 97,165,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per share







Warrants: 97,165,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 97,165,000 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.055







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Number of Placees: 55 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares ACM Management Inc. Y 200,000 (Alexander McAulay)



Cesare Fazari Y 16,320,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 3,000,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



TOMAGOLD CORPORATION ("LOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a disposition agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 16, 2020, between the Company and IAMGOLD Corporation (the "Purchaser"), a non arm's length party to the Company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker "IMG", in connection with the disposition of the Company's 25% interest in the Monster Lake Project to the Purchaser. The Monster Lake Project comprises the Monster Lake, Winchester and Lac à eau jaune properties located in the Chibougamau mining camp in the province of Quebec (the "Property").

The Purchaser shall pay the Company $8,500,000 as consideration for the 25% interest in the Property, consisting of $500,000 in cash and 1,464,377 common shares of the Purchaser.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 10, 2020.

CORPORATION TOMAGOLD (« LOT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de disposition de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention de disposition (la « convention ») datée du 16 septembre 2020, entre la société et IAMGOLD Corporation (l'« acheteur »), une partie ayant un lien de dépendance avec la société qui est cotée à la Bourse de Toronto sous le symbole « IMG », concernant la disposition de 25% des intérêts dans la projet Monster Lake en faveur de l'acheteur. Le projet Monster Lake est composé des propriétés Monster Lake, Winchester et Lac à eau jaune, localisées dans le camp minier de Chibougamau dans la province du Québec (la « propriété »).

L'acheteur devra payer à la société 8 500 000 $ en compensation du 25% des intérêts dans la propriété, composée de 500 000 $ en espèces et 1 464 377 en actions ordinaires de l'acheteur.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 10 novembre 2020.

