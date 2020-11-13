TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MAKO MINING CORP. ("MKO") ("MKO.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, the 35,500,000 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 35,500,000 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated July 16, 2020 of which

35,500,000 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: MKO.WT.A CUSIP Number: 56089A129

The warrants were issued pursuant to a brokered and non-brokered unit offering that closed on July 16, 2020. The 35,500,000 warrants entitle the holders to purchase 35,500,000 shares at a price of $0.60 per share until January 16, 2022.

________________________________________

STUVE GOLD CORP. ("STUV")

[formerly BIG DOUGIE CAPITAL CORP. ("STUV")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 9, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows:

Effective at the opening Tuesday, November 17, 2020, the common shares of Stuve Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Big Dougie Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Metal Ore Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation









Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

27,898,486 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 23,168,485 shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: STUV (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 86419L 10 7 (new)

________________________________________

20/11/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

48NORTH CANNABIS CORP. ("NRTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 22,767,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.15 per share







Warrants: 22,767,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,767,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a thirty-month period







Number of Placees: 26 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Anne Darche Y 167,000 Martin Cauchon Y 166,666 James Gervais Y 66,667 Charles Vennat Y 780,000 Wallington Investment Holdings Ltd. Y 6,666,667 (Pierre Caland)









Agent's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc. - $170,752.50 cash and 1,138,350 Broker Warrants. Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.15 into one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 for a thirty-month period until May 4, 2023, subject to acceleration in certain circumstances.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLUE THUNDER MINING INC. ("BLUE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 31, 2020 between the Company and an arm's length party, whereby the Company has acquired 3 mining claims located in the municipality of Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Property in exchange for 100,000 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 12, 2020.

_______________________________________

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION ("GCN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,720,000 flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow-through share







Number of Placees: 19 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





George Sanders Y 850,000 Gary Moore Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 266,668 [2 Placees]









Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. – $5,628 cash









Cannacord Genuity Corp. – $12,600









Bonaventure Explorations Limited - $4,200 cash



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 825,979 shares at various deemed prices, see below, to non-arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $145,000.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares









Geoff Hampson Y $32,500 $0.170492 190,625 Mark Smith Y $32,500 $0.170492 190,625 Mike Jarvis Y $32,500 $0.170492 190,625 Simon Anderson Y $45,000 $0.18615 241,740 Hampson Equities, Ltd. Y $2,500 $0.2022 12,364 (Geoff Hampson)









The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

LAMASKA CAPITAL CORP. ("LCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY AND STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing two share purchase agreements dated November 4, 2020 between the Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd. (the "Company"), Metalla America Ltd., Donald L. Merrick and John E. Zimmerman, whereby the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Genesis Gold Corporation ("Genesis") and Geological Services Inc. ("GSI"), two privately held Utah corporations which hold a portfolio of royalties in Nevada and Utah.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the U.S. $4,125,000 purchase price was satisfied via U.S. $1 million in cash and the issuance of 401,875 common shares at a deemed value of U.S. $7.776 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 4, 2020

________________________________________

NEW DESTINY MINING CORP. ("NED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:03 a.m. PST, November 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEW DESTINY MINING CORP. ("NED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, November 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:47 a.m. PST, November 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, November 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TELO GENOMICS CORP. ("TELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 100,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per shares to settle outstanding debt for $25,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT") ("TLT.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, November 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT") ("TLT.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, November 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated April 18, 2019(as amended on April 16, 2020) (the "Agreement"), between Transition Metals Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cryderman Gold property (the "Property"), a gold mining lease property located in Shining Tree, Ontario.

In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendor an aggregate of: (i) CDN$60,000 in cash over a two year period, (ii) initial issuance of 100,000 common shares, and (iii) additional payment of CDN$95,000, payable in cash or common shares (up to 633,333 common shares). Additionally, the Company must incur an aggregate of CDN$300,000 in exploration expenditures over a two (2) year period.

Further, the Vendor will retain a 2% NSR of which 1% NSR can be bought back by the Company for CDN$1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 15, 2019 and November 02, 2020.

________________________________________

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated October 20, 2020 between Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (the "Company") and the vendors, Michael Magrum, Vivienne Gair and Doula Investements Inc. (Persis Khambatta), pursuant to which the Company may obtain a 100% interest in 293 units in 90 claims covering a total of 5,960 hectares in the south Otter Lake, Fredart Lake, Gerry Lake and Belanger townships, in the Confederation Lake area on Ontario. In consideration, the Company will pay $180,000 and issue 200,000 shares and 200,000 warrants, where each warrant is exercisable for one share at a price of $5.00 per share for a two years period.

________________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 5, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,628,289 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period November 19, 2020 to November 18, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Paradigm Capital Inc. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

