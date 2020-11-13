+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.at - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
13.11.2020 23:23:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MAKO MINING CORP. ("MKO") ("MKO.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, the 35,500,000 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: 

British Columbia



Capitalization:

35,500,000 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated July 16, 2020 of which


35,500,000 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: 

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:                                                 

MKO.WT.A

CUSIP Number:

56089A129

                                                             

The warrants were issued pursuant to a brokered and non-brokered unit offering that closed on July 16, 2020.  The 35,500,000 warrants entitle the holders to purchase 35,500,000 shares at a price of $0.60 per share until January 16, 2022.

________________________________________

STUVE GOLD CORP. ("STUV")
[formerly BIG DOUGIE CAPITAL CORP. ("STUV")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  November 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 9, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis.  The name of the Company has also been changed as follows:

Effective at the opening Tuesday, November 17, 2020, the common shares of Stuve Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Big Dougie Capital Corp. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Metal Ore Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation






Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


27,898,486

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

23,168,485

shares are subject to escrow




Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

STUV

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

86419L 10 7

(new)

________________________________________

20/11/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

48NORTH CANNABIS CORP. ("NRTH")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  November 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 8, 2020:

Number of Shares:

22,767,000 shares





Purchase Price:

$0.15 per share





Warrants:

22,767,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,767,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.30 for a thirty-month period





Number of Placees:

26 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P  

# of Shares




Anne Darche 

Y

167,000

Martin Cauchon  

Y

166,666

James Gervais

Y

66,667

Charles Vennat 

Y

780,000

Wallington Investment Holdings Ltd. 

6,666,667

(Pierre Caland)






Agent's Fee:  

Cormark Securities Inc. - $170,752.50 cash and 1,138,350 Broker Warrants. Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.15 into one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 for a thirty-month period until May 4, 2023, subject to acceleration in certain circumstances.

   

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.  Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLUE THUNDER MINING INC. ("BLUE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 31, 2020 between the Company and an arm's length party, whereby the Company has acquired 3 mining claims located in the municipality of Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Property in exchange for 100,000 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 12, 2020.

_______________________________________

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION ("GCN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  November 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 16, 2020:

Number of Shares:                   

4,720,000 flow-through shares





Purchase Price:                        

$0.12 per flow-through share





Number of Placees:                  

19 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name 

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P  

# of Shares




George Sanders 

Y

850,000

Gary Moore  

100,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 

P

266,668

[2 Placees]






Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. – $5,628 cash






Cannacord Genuity Corp. – $12,600






Bonaventure Explorations Limited - $4,200 cash


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  November 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 825,979 shares at various deemed prices, see below, to non-arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $145,000.

Number of Creditors:

5 Creditors









Insider / Pro Group Participation:










Creditor 

Insider=Y / Progroup=P

Amount Owing 

 Deemed Price per Share

# of Shares






Geoff Hampson

Y

$32,500

$0.170492

190,625

Mark Smith

Y

$32,500

$0.170492

190,625

Mike Jarvis

Y

$32,500

$0.170492

190,625

Simon Anderson

Y

$45,000

$0.18615

241,740

Hampson Equities, Ltd.

Y

$2,500

$0.2022

12,364

(Geoff Hampson)





                                                       

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

LAMASKA CAPITAL CORP. ("LCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  November 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY AND STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  November 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing two share purchase agreements dated November 4, 2020 between the Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd. (the "Company"), Metalla America Ltd., Donald L. Merrick and John E. Zimmerman, whereby the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Genesis Gold Corporation ("Genesis") and Geological Services Inc. ("GSI"), two privately held Utah corporations which hold a portfolio of royalties in Nevada and Utah.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the U.S. $4,125,000 purchase price was satisfied via U.S. $1 million in cash and the issuance of 401,875 common shares at a deemed value of U.S. $7.776 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 4, 2020

________________________________________

NEW DESTINY MINING CORP. ("NED")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  November 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:03 a.m. PST, November 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEW DESTINY MINING CORP. ("NED")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  November 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, November 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  November 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  November 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:47 a.m. PST, November 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  November 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, November 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TELO GENOMICS CORP. ("TELO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  November 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 100,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per shares to settle outstanding debt for $25,000.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT") ("TLT.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  November 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, November 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT") ("TLT.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  November 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, November 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  November 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated April 18, 2019(as amended on April 16, 2020) (the "Agreement"), between Transition Metals Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cryderman Gold property (the "Property"), a gold mining lease property located in Shining Tree, Ontario.

In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendor an aggregate of: (i) CDN$60,000 in cash over a two year period, (ii) initial issuance of 100,000 common shares, and (iii) additional payment of CDN$95,000, payable in cash or common shares (up to 633,333 common shares).  Additionally, the Company must incur an aggregate of CDN$300,000 in exploration expenditures over a two (2) year period.

Further, the Vendor will retain a 2% NSR of which 1% NSR can be bought back by the Company for CDN$1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 15, 2019 and November 02, 2020.

________________________________________

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  November 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated October 20, 2020 between Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (the "Company") and the vendors, Michael Magrum, Vivienne Gair and Doula Investements Inc. (Persis Khambatta), pursuant to which the Company may obtain a 100% interest in 293 units in 90 claims covering a total of 5,960 hectares in the south Otter Lake, Fredart Lake, Gerry Lake and Belanger townships, in the Confederation Lake area on Ontario.  In consideration, the Company will pay $180,000 and issue 200,000 shares and 200,000 warrants, where each warrant is exercisable for one share at a price of $5.00 per share for a two years period.

________________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE:  November 13, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 5, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,628,289 shares in its own capital stock.  The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period November 19, 2020 to November 18, 2021.  Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Paradigm Capital Inc. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schließt im Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex beendeten die Woche im Plus. Anleger in den USA griffen auch am Freitag zu. In Fernost verbuchten die Börsen am Freitag Abschläge.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen