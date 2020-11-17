TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. ("OMG")

[formerly Anconia Resources Corp. ("OMG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover - Completed, Private Placement - Non Brokered,

Consolidation, Name Change and Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 CompanyZ

Reverse Takeover-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Reverse Takeover of Anconia Resources Corp. (the "Company") as described in the Company's Information Circular dated August 29, 2020, which includes the following transactions:

The Company acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares of Avalon Investment Holdings Inc. ("Avalon) by way of a three-cornered amalgamation under the Companies Act of Barbados (the "Transaction"), and issued 189,869,799 post consolidated common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Resulting Issuer Share") to the shareholders of Avalon (each, a "Avalon Shareholder"), including those issued pursuant to the financing described below. Prior to the closing of Transaction, the Company changed its name to "Omai Gold Mines Corp." (the "Resulting Issuer"). Under the Transaction, each Avalon Shareholder transferred their Avalon Shares to the Company in exchange for one Resulting Issuer Share for each Avalon Share held. In addition, all outstanding Avalon options, warrants and broker warrants were exchanged for economically equivalent securities of the Company based on the same exchange ratio.

As a result of the Transaction, a total of 41,893,949 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement. In addition, 26,401,270 Resulting Issuer Shares are subject to Exchange Seed Share Resale Restrictions.

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer (NAICS Number: 21222).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated August 29, 2020, available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated May 27, 2019, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on November 18, 2020.

Concurrent Private Placement Financing:

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Private Placement (the "Financing") announced on May 24, 2019. The financing included 30,000,000 common shares at $0.15 (United States Dollars "USD") for gross proceeds of $4,500,000 (USD).

Number of Resulting Issuer Shares: 30,000,000



Purchase Price: $0.15 (USD) per consolidated share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Number of Shares Silvercorp Metals Inc. Y 30,000,000

No commissions, broker warrants or finders fees were paid in connection with the Private Placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Financing via a press release dated July, 28, 2020.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated August 29, 2020 available on SEDAR.

Name Change

Pursuant to the Transaction, at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held on September 30, 2020, shareholders of the Company approved the Company's name change, effective as of October 1, 2020, from Anconia Resources Corp. to Omai Gold Mines Corp., as mentioned above.

Effective at the opening on November 18, 2020, the shares of Omai Gold Mines Corp. will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares of Anconia Resources Corp. will be delisted.

Consolidation

Pursuant to the Transaction, at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held on September 30, 2020, shareholders of the Company approved the Company's capital consolidation on a 15 old shares for 1 new share basis. The figures below reflect the consolidation.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 197,709,193 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 41,893,949 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada (Toronto office)



Trading Symbol: OMG (no change)



CUSIP Number: 682043104 (new)



Issuer Contact: Mario Stifano, CEO and Director Issuer Address: 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1P1 Issuer Phone Number: (416) 815-9777 Issuer email: mstifano@omaigoldmines.com

_____________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred Share: $0.0425

Payable Date: February 15, 2021, March 15, 2021, April 15, 2021

Record Date: January 29, 2021, February 26, 2021, March 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: January 28, 2021, February 25, 2021, March 30, 2021

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.041667

Payable Dates: December 15, 2020 and January 15, 2021

Record Dates: November 30, 2020 & December 31, 2020

Ex-distribution Dates: November 27, 2020 & December 30, 2020

________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred Share: $0.20

Payable Date: December 01, 2020

Record Date: November 24, 2020

Ex-dividend Date November 23, 2020

________________________________________

MYCONIC CAPITAL CORP. ("MEDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, the common shares of Myconic Capital Corp. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC. ("SFR") ("SFR.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on November 24, 2020, rights to purchase shares of the Company. Ten (10) rights will be issued for each common share held. Forty one (41) rights and $0.15 are required to purchase one Share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is December 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST. As of November 12, 2020 the Company had 822,213,031 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, November 23, 2020, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Summary:





Basis of Offering: Forty one (41) Rights exercisable for One (1) Share at $0.15 per Share.



Record Date: November 24, 2020 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: November 23, 2020 Rights Called for Trading: November 23, 2020 Rights Trade for Cash: December 18, 2020 - Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date. Rights Expire: December 22, 2020 5:00 PM EST Halt and Delist: The rights will be halted December 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST and delisted at close of market.

December 18, 2020 - TO SETTLE - December 21, 2020

December 21, 2020 - TO SETTLE -December 22, 2020

December 22, 2020 - TO SETTLE - December 22, 2020

Rights Trading Symbol: SFR.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 800028128 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Authorized Jurisdictions: All Provinces and Territories of Canada and shareholders resident in the United States other than in the states of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Minnesota, New York, Ohio and Wisconsin.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated November 13, 2020.

The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

SMARTSET SERVICES INC. ("SMAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of

Listing

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Exchange bulletins dated October 13, 2020 and November 16, 2020, effective at the open, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Dividend per Unit: $0.0375

Payable Date: December 15, 2020

Record Date: November 30, 2020

Ex-distribution Date: November 27, 2020

________________________________________

20/11/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated August 26, 2020 and October 9, 2020:

Number of Securities: 13,350,460 subscription receipts convertible at no additional cost into 13,350,460 common shares of the Company (the "Units") upon satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent to the acquisition of at least 51% of the issued and outstanding shares of Cust2Mate Ltd. (the "Acquisition") and certain other ancillary conditions customary for transactions of this nature. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.90 per share for a period of 60 months following the closing of the Acquisition.



Purchase Price: $0.625 per subscription receipt



Number of Placees: 24 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None





Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission totaling $417,202

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated November 4, 2020 and November 16, 2020.

________________________________________

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 5, 2020, between the Company and Ben-Tsur Joseph (the "Vendor"), a non-arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the acquisition of 77.51% of the issued and outstanding shares of Cust2mate Ltd. (the "Target").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall pay the Vendor C$2,044,626.65 in cash in order to acquire 77.51% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Target.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 16, 2020.

_________________________________________

ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 1, 2020:

Number of Shares: 30,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider/Pro Group Participation: N/A



Finder's fee: $60,000 in cash to an arm's length finder

The Company has confirmed the closing of the above-mentioned Private Placement pursuant to news release dated November 9, 2020.

ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, tel qu'annoncé le 1 octobre 2020:

Nombre d'actions : 30 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs : 2 souscripteurs



Participation des initiés / membres du groupe pro : N/A



Honoraire d'intermédiation : 60 000 $ en espèces à un intermédiaire sans lien de dépendance.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé mentionné ci-dessus dans le cadre d'un communiqué de presse daté du 9 novembre 2020.

_______________________________________________

ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an agreement dated November 9, 2020, in connection with the acquisition of a 100% of all the issued and outstanding shares of Semeon Analytics Inc. (the "Target").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company must issue upon closing 59,100,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share in order to acquire 100% interest in the Target.

Insider/Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Number of Shares Louis Lessard Y 16,019,178

Finder's fee: An arm's length finder's fee of 2,400,000 shares and $60,000 in cash have to be paid.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 1, 2020 and November 9, 2020.

ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention de vente d'actions (la « convention ») datée du 9 novembre 2020, concernant l'acquisition de 100% de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de Séméon Analytique Inc. (la « cible »).

La société doit émettre lors de la clôture 59 100 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,05 $ par action afin d'acquérir 100% de la cible conformément à la convention.

Participation des initiés / membres du groupe pro :





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P Nombre d'actions Louis Lessard Y 16 019 178









Honoraire d'intermédiation : Des honoraires de 2 400 000 actions et 60 000 $ en espèces sont payables à un intermédiaire sans lien de dépendance.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 1 octobre 2020 et 9 novembre 2020.

_____________________________________________

BIOREM INC. ("BRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:57 a.m. PST, Nov. 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the transfer of a $2,200,000 convertible debenture held by George Pollert to Robert Pollert. The convertible debenture was accepted for filing on November 22, 2019 is convertible into units at $0.05 per unit and bears interest at 7.5% per annum with a maturity date that is three years from the date of issuance.

________________________________________

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD. ("CVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 15, 2020 and October 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,211,000 non-flow-through shares



3,444,545 flow-through







Purchase Price: $0.20 per non-flow-through share



$0.22 per flow-through share







Warrants: 5,655,545 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,655,545 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.28 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 17 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Peter Dasler Y 57,500 f/t Cory Belyk Y 45,500 f/t





Finder's Fee: Accilent Capital Management Inc. - $10,500.60 and 47,730 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.28 per share for a two-year period.







Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,800.60 and 8,730 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.28 per share for a two-year period.





Haywood Securities Inc. - $2,103.60 and 10,380 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.28 per share for a two-year period.





Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $12,000.00 and 54,545 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.28 per share for a two-year period.





Mine Equities Ltd. - $12,600.00 and 57,272 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.28 per share for a two-year period.





Sprott Global Resources Investments Ltd. - $15,000.00 and 75,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.28 per share for a two-year period.





Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. - $8,103.60 and 36,834 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.28 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated November 3, 2020 and November 9, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CORAL GOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("CLH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

E3 Metals Corp. ("ETMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Nov.16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 21,428,571 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per common share



Warrants: 21,428,571 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,428,571 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 12 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 placee] P 7,103,000





Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc., AlphaNorth Asset Management and Intrynsyc Capital Corporation have received and aggregate of $45,500 in cash and 1,300,000 finders' warrants, with each finder warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.05 per share for 2 years.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a binding term sheet dated October 28, 2020 between the Company and Oscar L. Rudnick in connection with the purchase of mineral interests and private fee ground known as the OR Transactions located in Elko County Nevada. Consideration is US$1,254,090.32 and 300,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $1.15 per share for a five-year period.

R&R Land, Mineral & Oil LLC (Robert Wueste) will receive a finder's fee of US$55,000.00.

________________________________________

EMBLEM CORP. ("EMC.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ETHOS GOLD CORP. ("ECC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a property acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 15, 2020 between Ethos Gold Corp. (the "Company"), Prospect Or Corp. ("POC"), 9248-7792 Quebec Inc. ("9248"), Tim Lavoie ("TL") and Patricia Lafontaine ("PL") (POC, 9248, TL and PL collectively referred as "Vendors") whereby the Company acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral rights (the "Property") contiguous to the Bassano property, in Schefferville, Quebec.

Under the terms of the Agreement, $21,000 and 750,000 common shares will be paid to POC and $29,000 and 750,000 common shares will be paid to 9248, with the common shares having a deemed value of $0.1725 per common share.

The Issuer will pay to each of POC and 9248 a 1.0% Net Smelter Returns royalty (together, a 2% Net Smelter Returns royalty) on production from the Property (each, a "Property Royalty"), subject to the Issuer's right to buy back 0.5% of each Property Royalty.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 15, 2020

_______________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:58 a.m. PST, Nov. 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 9, 2020 between Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sable, Magna Gold Corp. (the "Company") and a subsidiary of the Company ("Subco"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Subco shall acquire an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the mining concessions comprising the Margarita Silver Project (the "Property").

As consideration, the Company shall pay an aggregate of $2,300,000 and issue 3,219,278 shares to Sable.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a concessions option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated May 30, 2017, as amended from time to time, pursuant to which the Company shall exercise the option of the Property. As consideration for exercising the option, the Company shall pay an aggregate of $868,000, and issue an aggregate of 1,655,629 shares to the titleholders.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 10, 2020.

________________________________________

MIDLAND EXPLORATION INC. ("MD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 1,827,800 flow-through common shares

96,209 non flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $1.25 per flow-through common share

$1.00 per non flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 63 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Paul Archer Y 10,000 René Branchaud Y 20,000 Germain Carrière Y 8,000 Jean-Pierre Janson Y and P 40,000 Ingrid Martin Y 20,000 Mario Masson Y 10,000 Gino Roger Y 20,000 Aggregate ProGroup (6 subscribers excluding Jean-Pierre Janson) P 324,000





Finder's Fee: Five finders received a cash commission totaling $101,265



The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated November 5, 2020 and November 10, 2020.

EXPLORATION MIDLAND INC. (« MD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 16 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 1 827 800 actions accréditives ordinaires

96 209 actions non-accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 1,25 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

1,00 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 63 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Paul Archer Y 10 000 René Branchaud Y 20 000 Germain Carrière Y 8 000 Jean-Pierre Janson Y et P 40 000 Ingrid Martin Y 20 000 Mario Masson Y 10 000 Gino Roger Y 20 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (6 souscripteurs excluant Jean-Pierre Janson) P 324 000





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Cinq intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 101 265 $

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse daté du 5 novembre 2020 et 10 novembre 2020.

________________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment to Warrant Terms

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 30, 2017, this is to advise that the Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 5,484,091



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 30, 2020



New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 30, 2022



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,484,091 shares with 5,484,091 shares purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 30, 2017.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 13, 2020.

________________________________________

PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC. ("BKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:54 a.m. PST, Nov. 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC. ("BKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, Nov. 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RUBICON ORGANICS INC. ("ROMJ.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 18, 2020, 3,150,000 warrants (each, a "Warrant") of Rubicon Organics Inc. (the "Company") were listed for trading on the Exchange.

The Warrants were issued in connection with a financing undertaken by the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $3.50 per share, subject to an acceleration clause.

Per the terms of the underlying warrant indenture, if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Company's shares on the Exchange equals or exceeds $3.80 for twenty (20) consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Trigger"), the Company is entitled to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date thirty (30) days from the date notice of such acceleration is provided to holders of Warrants.

The Company has now delivered to holders of Warrants a notice of the occurrence of the Acceleration Trigger and its election to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to December 16, 2020.

Accordingly, any Warrants that have not been exercised by 3:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on December 16, 2020 will automatically be cancelled.

The Company has advised that as of November 13, 2020, 3,117,000 Warrants remain outstanding.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated November 16, 2020 for further information.

________________________________________

SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated November 8, 2020 between Sky

Gold Corp. (the Company) and Darrin Hicks, David Hicks (the Vendors) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Mustang Extension property, located in central Newfoundland. Consideration is $65,000 and 1,200,000 common shares over a two year period. The Vendors retain a 2% NSR with the Company having the right to repurchase one half (1%) for $1,000,000 at any time.

________________________________________

SMARTSET SERVICES INC. ("SMAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

UNILOCK CAPITAL CORP. ("UUU.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,953 shares at a deemed price of $1.43, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a prospecting services agreement dated August 28, 2020.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second, final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 12, 2020:

Number of Shares: 595,240 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.42 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

KINGSLAND ENERGY CORP. ("KLE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,545,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.18 per share







Warrants: 772,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 772,500 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a one-year period







Number of Placees: 7 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Kingsland Capital Management Inc. Y 305,000 (Lionel Kambeitz)



Contractors Choice Rentals and Sales Inc. Y 600,000 (Steve Olasz)



Murray and Linda Pierce Y 200,000 Jeffrey Allison Y 96,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 22, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods.

________________________________________

