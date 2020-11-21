TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on November 19, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File







APX 2 Apex Resources Inc. Under 4.2(1)(j)(ii) of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Apex is required to file technical reports to support the Jersey-Emerald Disclosure and the Kena-Daylight Disclosure (the required records). Apex has not filed the required records.

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

MENE INC. ("MENE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, November 26, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire November 30, 2020 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business November 30, 2020.

TRADE DATES

November 26, 2020 - TO SETTLE – November 27, 2020

November 27, 2020 - TO SETTLE – November 30, 2020

November 30, 2020 - TO SETTLE – November 30, 2020

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

AIM5 VENTURES INC. ("AIME.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated October 16, 2020, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia Securities Commissions effective October 19, 2020, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $330,000 (3,300,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on November 23, 2020.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Tuesday, November 24, 2020, upon confirmation of closing.



The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on November 24, 2020. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 6,550,000 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 2,630,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: AIME.P CUSIP Number: 00901M101 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Options: 330,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of the listing.



For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated October 16, 2020.



Company Contact: Zachary Goldenberg Company Address: 77 King Street West, Suite 400

Toronto, ON

M5K 0A1



Company Phone Number: (647) 987-5083 Company email: zach@libertyvp.co

______________________________________

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: December 31, 2020

Record Date: November 30, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: November 27, 2020

________________________________________

BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC. ("BRAG") ("BRAG.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective November 18, 2020, the Company's final short form prospectus dated November 13, 2020, qualifying the distribution of up to 25,715,000 units (the "Units") of the Company, excluding underwriter's over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on November 18, 2020, for gross proceeds of CDN$20,700,575 (including the underwriter's over-allotment option that was exercised in full).

Offering: 29,572,250 Units (includes 3,857,250 Units of underwriter's over-allotment option). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable into one common share at CDN$1.00 until November 18, 2023.



Unit Price: CDN$0.70 per Unit.







Underwriter(s): Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. and Eight Capital



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of CDN$1,242,034.50 in cash and 1,774,335 non-transferrable broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at CDN$0.70 until November 18, 2023.



Listing of Warrants:





Effective at the opening, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Technology" company.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: up to 15,673,292 warrants created and authorized, of which 14,786,125 are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada



Trading Symbol: BRAG.WT



CUSIP Number: 104833124

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated November 18, 2020 pursuant to the Company's short form prospectus dated November 13, 2020. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of CDN$1.00 until November 18, 2023.

If, at any time prior to November 18, 2023 (the "Warrant Expiry Date"), the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds CDN$1.50 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 days of the occurrence of such event, provide written notice to the holders of the warrants and the warrant agent, supplemented by way of a news release, accelerating the expiry date of the warrants from the Warrant Expiry Date to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"). Any unexercised warrants will automatically expire on the Accelerated Expiry Date in accordance with the warrant indenture.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated November 13, 2020 and news release dated October 26, 2020, October 27, 2020 and November 18, 2020.

______________________________________

SOUTH ATLANTIC GOLD INC. ("SAO")

[formerly JIULIAN RESOURCES INC. ("JLR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated September 1, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday November 24, 2020, the common shares of South Atlantic Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Jiulian Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

58,936,667 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: "SAO" (new) CUSIP Number: 83636L101 (new)

________________________________________

LITHOQUEST RESOURCES INC. ("LDI")

[formerly Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. ("LDI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors November 9, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, November 24, 2020, the common shares of Lithoquest Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

64,181,881 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 1,330,189 shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: LDI (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 536874100 (new)

________________________________________

20/11/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARCTIC HUNTER ENERGY INC. ("AHU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 08, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,548,321 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 4,548,321 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,548,321 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 23 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Tim Coupland I 333,333 Gordon Steblin I 70,000

Finder's Fee: Received an aggregate of $18,900 in cash and 126,000 in Broker Warrants.

Each non-transferable Broker Warrants are exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC") ("CGC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:29 a.m. PST, Nov. 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 8, 2019 and May 6, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the extension of the expiry date of 1,980,000 bonus warrants with an exercise price of $0.50 per share. The bonus warrants were issued in consideration for a $990,000 promissory note. The due date of the promissory note has been extended from October 31, 2020 to January 31, 2021 and the expiry date of bonus warrants has been extended to January 31, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 30, 2020

________________________________________

CORNISH METALS INC. ("CUSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 9, 2020 announcing the acceptance of an amendment to 23,525,000 share purchase warrants with respect to the grant of an incentive warrant (the "Warrant Incentive Program"), the Company has issued a total of 5,222,222 common shares and 5,222,222 incentive warrants with an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance of such warrant under the Warrant Incentive Program and 1,050,635 common shares outside of the Warrant Incentive Program.

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants

under the Warrant Incentive Program: 5,222,222



Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants): $0.07



Incentive Warrants issued: 5,222,222 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,222,222 common

shares



Incentive Warrants Exercise Price: $0.10 per share for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 20 warrantholders participated in the Warrant Incentive Program

Insider/Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /



Name ProGroup=P # of Shares issued # of Shares Issued



Under Warrant outside of Warrant



Incentive Program Incentive Program D. Grenville Thomas Y 332,021 667,979 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Y 140,398 282,459 Don Njegovan Y 49,803 100,197

All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continue to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.07 per common share until February 3, 2023 in accordance with their original terms.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 1, 2020 and November 9, 2020.

________________________________________

GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("GKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 371,875 common shares at a deemed price of $0.40 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $148,750:

Number of Creditors: 1 creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated October 22, 2020.

CORPORATION GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES (« GKO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 20 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 371 875 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,40 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 148 750 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 22 octobre 2020.

________________________________________

GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. ("GMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 14,709,093 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per common share



Warrants: 14,709,093 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,709,093 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.22 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement Number of Placees: 109 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Nicholas Nikoletopoulos Y 85,000

Finder's Fee: Six finders received a cash commission totaling $89,513.80 and 526,544 common share purchase warrants to purchase 526,544 common shares at a price of $0.22 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated November 10, 2020.

RESSOURCES GÉOMÉGA INC. (« GMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 9 janvier 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 5 décembre 2019:

Nombre d'actions: 14 709 093 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,17 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 14 709 093 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 14 709 093 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,22 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 109 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Nicholas Nikoletopoulos Y 85 000





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Six intermédiaires ont reçu une commission totalisant 526 544 bons de souscriptions permettant de souscrire à 526 544 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,22 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 10 november 2020.

________________________________________

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION ("GCN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 30 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares George Sanders Y 525,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [2 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $1,295.00 cash and 12,950 finder's warrants

PI Financial Corp. – $5,600 cash and 56,000 finder's warrants

Bonaventure Explorations Limited - $37,380 cash and 373,800 finder's warrants. Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 16, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Nov. 19, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of FT Units and Units: 500,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant.

2,990,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.07 per Unit and per FT Unit



Warrants: 1,995,000 whole share purchase warrants to purchase 1,995,000 shares. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause if the Company's common shares trade at $0.15 or greater for 10 consecutive trading days from the date of issuance. In the event of acceleration, the Company will have the option to provide written notice and disseminate a news release announcing the reduced warrant terms to the earlier of 30 days or at the expiry date of the Warrants following its receipt.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Ian Lambert Y 130,000 Solomon Pillersdorf Y 300,000

Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated November 2, 2020 and November 20, 2020, announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HANNA CAPITAL CORP. ("HCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 13,239,964 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share and 12,079,964 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.08 for a period of two years, to settle outstanding debt for $661,998.19.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y/Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share # of

Shares Herb Brugh Y $50,000.00 $0.05 1,000,000 LaVern Bock Y $8,000.00 $0.05 160,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 26, 2020.

________________________________________

LAST MILE HOLDINGS LTD. ("MILE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MERIDIAN MINING SOCIETAS EUROPEA ("MNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Rights Purchase and Sale Agreement dated November 6, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Meridian Mining Societas Europea (the "Company") and two (2) arm's length parties (collectively the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in certain mineral claims (the "Cabacal Property"), located in Mato Gross, Brazil.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make aggregate cash payments of US$8,725,000 and issue an aggregate of 4,500,000 common shares to the Vendors over an approximate 39-month period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 26, 2020 and November 9, 2020.

_______________________________________

QUANTUM NUMBERS CORP. ("QNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 20, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROUTEMASTER CAPITAL INC. ("RM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 15 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

STAKEHOLDER GOLD CORP. ("SRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 250,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 21, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 21, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.80

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,000,000 shares with 2,000,000 share purchase warrants attached (prior to consolidation of 1 new common share for 8 old common shares), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 21, 2018.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 18, 2020.

________________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Purchase Agreement dated October 5, 2020 between the Company and Talus Toronto Eastern Ave LP (the "Vendor"), by and through Talus Capital (Eastern Ave) Limited, in its capacity as general partner of the Vendor. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the self-storage assets, property and business used in the operation of one Toronto, Ontario store owned by the Vendor for $62-million subject to adjustments, including the issuance of $2-million of common shares of the Company with the deemed price being the volume weighted average closing price of the common shares on the Exchange for the 10 business days preceding the date that is 2 business days prior to the closing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 2, 2020.

_______________________________________

VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective November 12, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated November 11, 2020, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 17, 2020, for gross proceeds of $16,996,248, including the partial exercise of the over-allotment option.

Underwriters: Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Beacon Securities Limited, Eight Capital and Paradigm Capital Inc.



Offering: 5,172,500 shares (plus an additional 688,275 shares exercised to this date of the Underwriter's over-allotment option. The over-allotment period expires 30 days after the closing date. The Exchange will issue a supplemental bulletin if any further exercise of the over-allotment option occurs).



Share Price: $2.90 per share







Underwriter's Fee: $1,117,293.85



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters may over-allot the shares in connection with this offering and the Company has granted to the Underwriters an option to arrange for the sale of up to an additional 15% of that number of shares sold pursuant to the offering, at any time up to 30 days after the closing of the offering. The above noted Underwriter's Fees are also applicable to the Over-Allotment Option.





At this time, the Underwriters have partially exercised the over-allotment option, purchasing 688,275 shares for proceeds of $1,995,997.50.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange