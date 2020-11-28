TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CINAPORT ACQUISITION CORP. III ("CAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020,

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Exchange bulletins dated October 26, 2020 and November 27, 2020, effective at the open, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

COPPER NORTH MINING CORP. ("COL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Granite Creek Copper Ltd. ("Granite Creek") and Copper North Mining Corp. ("Copper North") dated August 31, 2020 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Granite Creek has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Copper North by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each Copper North shareholder will be entitled to receive 1 common share of Granite Creek for each 2.5 common shares of Copper North held (the "Exchange Ratio"). Further, issued and outstanding options to acquire Copper North common shares, and share purchase warrants of Copper North will become exercisable into Granite Creek common shares based on the Exchange Ratio in accordance with their existing terms.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the Copper North shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on November 13, 2020 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on November 18, 2020. The Transaction completed on November 27, 2020. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of Copper North, dated as of October 16, 2020, which is available under the Copper North profile on SEDAR.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Transaction, Copper North has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Monday, November 30, 2020, the common shares of Copper North will be delisted from the Exchange.

For further details please refer to Copper North's Management Information Circular dated October 16, 2020, and news releases dated August 31, 2020 and November 18, 2020.

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

RIFCO INC. ("RFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Distribution per Share: $0.35 Payable Date: December 10, 2020 Record Date: December 7, 2020 Ex-Distribution Date: December 11, 2020 Due Bill Redemption Date: December 14, 2020

DUE BILL TRADING:

The Company has declared a special cash dividend of $0.35 per share payable on December 10, 2020 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on December 7, 2020. The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a "due bill" basis from the opening of December 4, 2020 until December 10, 2020 inclusively. Sellers of the shares from December 4, 2020 to and including December 10, 2020 will not be entitled to the distribution. The shares will commence trading on an ex-distribution basis effective at the opening on December 11, 2020.

UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC. ("UPI")

[formerly SustainCo Inc. ("SMS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 10, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, December 1, 2020, the common shares of Universal PropTech Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Sustainco Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of shares with no par value of which



15,775,223 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil common shares







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: UPI (NEW) CUSIP Number: 91380M100 (NEW)

TIMIA CAPITAL CORP. ("TCA") ("TCA.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus- Offering, New Listing-Preferred Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus Offering

Effective November 27, 2020, the Company's Prospectus dated October 29, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act. The receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the prospectus. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 27, 2020, for gross proceeds of $5,210,994.

Offering: Issuance of 5,210,994 Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A ("Preferred Shares"). 1,259,494 Preferred Shares have been issued in exchange for $1,259,494 of outstanding convertible and non-convertible debentures. 3,951,500 Preferred Shares have been issued for cash at $1.00 per Preferred Share.



Agents: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., Haywood Securities Inc. and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.



Agents' Commission: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.: $83,567 and 83,567 broker warrants

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.: $53,721 and 53,721 broker warrants

PI Financial Corp.: $53,721 and 53,721 broker warrants

Haywood Securities Inc.: $23,875 and 23,875 broker warrants

Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.: $23,875 and 23,875 broker warrants





Each broker warrant is exercisable for one common share at $0.25 for twelve months.



Details of the Preferred Shares:





Fixed Retraction Date: Five years from the date of their issuance on November 27, 2020



Redemption: The Preferred Shares may be retracted, at the option of the Company, on a pro rata basis, from the date that is three years from their date of issuance on November 27, 2020, upon not less than ten days prior written notice to the preferred shareholders. The holder may elect to receive a cash amount equal to the initial distribution price paid per Preferred Share or to receive one common share for each Preferred Share held. If the holder does not make an election within ten days of receiving the notice, the Company will make an election on the holder's behalf.



Dividend: The holders of Preferred Shares will be entitled to receive fixed non-cumulative cash dividends at an annual rate equal to eight cents per Preferred Share.



Conversion: Each Holder may elect to convert its Preferred Shares into an equivalent number of Common Shares in its sole discretion at any time

Supplemental Listing of Preferred Shares

Effective at the opening Tuesday, December 1, 2020, the Preferred Shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Investment Company'.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited Preferred Shares with no par value of which

5,210,994 Preferred Shares are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: TCA.PR.A CUSIP Number: 88738X200

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 29, 2020.

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABEN RESOURCES LTD. ("ABN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 8,560,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 29, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 29, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,500,000 flow-through shares and 5,865,500 non-flow-through shares with a total of 12,365,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 5, 2017.

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 9,999,998 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share



Warrants: 4,999,999 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,999,999 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.20 per share until June 10, 2023



Number of Placees: 11 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Steven Pinney Y 166,666 Claude Lafleur Y 166,666





Finder's Fee: None



The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 10, 2020.

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. (« DAN »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 27 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 9 999 998 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,15 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 4 999 999 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 999 999 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,20 $ par action jusqu'au 10 juin 2023



Nombre de souscripteurs: 11 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Steven Pinney Y 166 666 Claude Lafleur Y 166 666





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun



La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 10 juin 2020.

ATEX RESOURCES INC. ("ATX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 16,500,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.20 per share







Warrants: 16,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,500,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 66 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Carl Hansen Y 500,000 2195362 Ontario Inc. (Thomas Pladsen) Y 250,000





Finder's Fee: Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $88,137.30 and 607,500 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into a unit at $0.20 per unit for a 12-month period.





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $88,862.70 and 612,500 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into a unit at $0.20 per unit for a 12-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 23, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,288,778 flow-through shares

3,308,824 flow-through shares (Quebec)



Purchase Price: $0.63 per flow-through share

$0.68 per flow-through share (Quebec)



Warrants: 4,288,779 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,144,389 shares at $0.80 per share for a two-year period.





1,654,412 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,654,412 shares at $0.80 per share for a two-year period (Quebec)



Number of Placees: 10 placees



Finder's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. - $52,500 and 81,291 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.80 per share for a two-year period.





Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $70,000 and 106,442 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.80 per share for a two-year period.





Meadowbank Asset Management Ltd. - $6,804.00 and 10,800 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.80 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 26, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 250,000 non-transferable bonus warrants to an arm's length creditor, Michael Judge, in consideration of advancing a secured credit facility of $150,000.00 principal amount to the Company. The principal amount will bear no interest and matures on December 28, 2020.

Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.155 for a one-year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 29, 2020.

CINAPORT ACQUISITION CORP. III ("CAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:05 a.m. PST, Nov. 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("CBLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:54 a.m. PST, Nov. 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("CBLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 31, 2019 and the news release announcing the closing of the Private Placement dated October 26, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for expedited filing the issuance of 494,068 warrants pursuant to the anti-dilution right of Livent Corporation ("Livent") granted by the Company pursuant to the joint venture Unanimous Shareholders' Agreement between the Company and Livent dated September 17, 2019 (the "Agreement"). Each Warrant is exercisable for up to four years at an exercise price of $0.40.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has granted Livent an anti-dilution right to participate in each distribution of common shares (each a "Dilution Event") of the Company up to 19.9% of each such issuance (the "Dilution Right"). During the period prior to the completion of the Project, the Company shall issue to Livent such number of common share purchase warrants of the Company (each an "Exchange Warrant") as is required to maintain Livent's entitlement to common shares of the Company at a minimum of 19.9% of the undiluted share capital of the Capital (assuming exercise of such Exchange Warrants), provided however that Livent shall not receive Exchange Warrants in respect of any common shares of the Company that were issued to Livent pursuant to the Dilution Right. The exercise price of each Exchange Warrant shall be equal to the price at which each common share of the Company was issued pursuant to the Dilution Event that resulted in the issuance of the Exchange Warrant.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated November 11, 2020, October 10, 2019, September 30, 2019 and September 18, 2019.

E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,336,750 shares







Purchase Price: $0.40 per share







Number of Placees: 32 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Name









Vanhart Capital Corporation Y 100,000 (Paul Reinhart)



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 225,000 [3 placees]









Finder's Fee:









$19,320.00 payable to Mackie Research Capital









$1,750.00 payable to Richardson BMP Limited









$3,500.00 payable to Haywood Securities Inc.





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated October 26, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. ("EAST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 613,467 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $30,673.35.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

GMV MINERALS INC. ("GMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.21 per share



Warrants: 300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 300,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



GOOD2GO2 CORP. ("GOAL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 26, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

HUNTINGTON EXPLORATION INC. ("HEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 9, 2020 and further amended on November 12, 2020:

Number of Shares: 22,750,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per share







Warrants: 22,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,750,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 40 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Robert Verhelst Y 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 5,350,000 [10 placees]









Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated November 27, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN") ("KHRN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated November 26, 2020 with respect to a prospectus-unit offering and a new listing of warrants, the corporate jurisdiction should have indicated British-Columbia and the capitalization should have indicated 32,200,000 warrants issued and outstanding. The other information in our bulletin dated November 26, 2020 remains unchanged.

METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 10, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 3,896,104 flow through shares







Purchase Price: $0.77 per flow through share







Number of Placees: 34 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Alicia Milne Y 5,000 Peter Harris Y 26,000 Greg Johnson Y 3,868





Finder's Fee:



Canaccord Genuity Corp. $142,405.77 cash; 184,942 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.77







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 24 months from closing



MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD. ("MON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:22 p.m. PST, Nov. 26, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD. ("MON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 291,992 shares to settle outstanding debt for $28,469.24.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,839,093 shares to settle outstanding debt for $291,954.61.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Hanych Geological Consulting Ltd. Y $90,000 $0.05 1,800,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

SURGE COPPER CORP. ("SURG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 40,000,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 40,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.17 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 28, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

SUSTAINCO INC. ("SMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 60,536 common shares at a deemed price of $0.28 per share to settle outstanding debt for $16,950.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 23 and November 27, 2020.

THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMNENT GROUP INC. ("TBRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 55,698 shares at a deemed price of $2.045, to Jennifer Twiner McCarron in consideration of certain services provided to the company as the Chief Executive Officer pursuant to an agreement dated June 19, 2018.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

UNIVERSAL COPPER LTD. ("UNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,617,335 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 8,617,335 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,617,335 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 24 placees



Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. receives $2,730 and 45,500 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.10 for three years.





EMD Financial Inc. receives $11,843.21 and 98,693 units with the same terms as above.





Haywood Securities Inc. receives $480 and 8,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.10 for three years.





Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $288 and 4,800 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.10 for three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on November 27, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

VOLCANIC GOLD MINES INC. ("VG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective October 20, 2020, the Company's Prospectus dated October 15, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on October 20, 2020, for gross proceeds of $6,900,575 (including exercise of the over-allotment option).

Underwriters Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Offering: 12,546,500 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one half of one share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $0.55 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each whole warrant is exercisable at $0.70 for eighteen months.



Underwriter Commission: $408,028.50 paid to Haywood Securities Inc., with 575,256 Compensation Options. Each Compensation Option consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant, each whole warrant exercisable on the same terms as above.





166,614 Compensation Options were issued to Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each Compensation Option consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant, each whole warrant exercisable on the same terms as above.



Over-Allotment Option: 1,636,500 units at $0.55

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 15, 2020 and news releases dated September 28, 2020, September 29, 2020 and October 20, 2020.

WESTKAM GOLD CORP. ("WKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,125,331 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 8,125,331 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,125,331 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 26 placees



Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $4,552.80 and 37,940 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable one share at a price of $0.20 for five years.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $3,360.00 and 28,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable one share at a price of $0.20 for five years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on November 10, 2020.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange