TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")

[formerly AIM4 Ventures Inc. ("AIMD.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement-Brokered and Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing AIM4 Ventures Inc.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated November 27, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:



Pursuant to the arrangement agreement dated November 12, 2020, as amended, between the Company and TRC Management Holdings Corp. ("TRC"), the Qualifying Transaction was completed by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "OBCA"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, and in connection with the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, Think Research Corporation (the "Resulting Issuer") was formed as a result of the amalgamation of the Company (the "Amalgamation"), TRC and 2775554 Ontario Inc. ("HCP"). The Company issued an aggregate of 28,344,300 post-consolidation shares of the Company to the shareholders of TRC and HCP, excluding the shares issued in the private placement below.

Private Placement - Brokered and Non-Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, TRC completed a private placement of subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-consolidation basis in the Resulting Issuer:

Number of Shares: 7,096,402 common shares Purchase Price: $4.65 per common share Number of Placees: 139 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

The private placement had a brokered portion (7,065,202 subscription receipts) and a non-brokered portion (31,200 subscription receipts).

Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Cormark Securities Inc. received an aggregate of $1,941,191.32 cash commission in respect of the brokered portion of the private placement.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 17, 2020, the Company consolidated its capital on a 1 new for 24.76125 old basis. In connection with the Arrangement, the company resulting from the Amalgamation became the Resulting Issuer operating under the name "Think Research Corporation".

Effective at the opening December 30, 2020, the common shares of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of AIM4 Ventures Inc. will be delisted.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 35,870,802 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: 0

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: THNK (new)

CUSIP Number: 88410J107 (new)

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Software publishers – Industry" (NAICS 51121) and "Offices of physicians" (NAICS 621110)

Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Resulting Issuer has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective December 30, 2020, the Resulting Issuer's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

Company Contact: Mr. Sachin Aggarwal, CEO

Company Address: 500 - 351 King Street East, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 0L6

Company Phone Number: (416) 977-1955 Toll Free: (877) 302-1861

Company Email Address: investor.relations@thinkresearch.com

Company Website: www.thinkresearch.com

Effective at the opening on Wednesday December 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Resulting Issuer will resume.

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT") ("FLT.WT")("FLT.WT.A")("FLT.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective December 22, 2020, the Company's final short form prospectus dated December 15, 2020, qualifying the distribution of up to 13,640,000 units (the "Units") of the Company, excluding underwriter's over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on December 22, 2020, for gross proceeds of CDN$13,803,680 (including the underwriter's over-allotment option that was exercised in full).

Offering: 15,686,000 Units (includes 2,046,000 Units of underwriter's over-allotment option). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable into one common share at CDN$1.20 until December 22, 2022.



Unit Price: CDN$0.88 per Unit.



Underwriter(s): Cormark Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of CDN$828,220.80 in cash and 941,160 non-transferrable broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at CDN$0.88 until December 22, 2022.

Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, December 30, 2020, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Technology" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: up to 8,313,580 warrants created and authorized, of which 7,843,000 are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: FLT.WT.B CUSIP Number: 26210W167

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated December 22, 2020 pursuant to the Company's short form prospectus dated December 15, 2020. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of CDN$1.20 until December 22, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated December 15, 2020 and news releases dated November 30, 2020, December 1, 2020 and December 22, 2020.

E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Units, Trading Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated December 21, 2020, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on December 21, 2020, by the Ontario Securities Commission (as principal regulator) pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on Tuesday, December 29th, 2020.

Trading Halt: Trading will be halted at the opening on December 30th, 2020

Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Monday, January 4, 2020, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the IPO is scheduled onDecember 30, 2020. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing will be $3,384,942 for a total of 5,421,100 "flow-through" units ("FT Units") at $0.22 per FT Unit and of 10,961,500 units ("Units") at $0.20 per Unit (inclusive of partial exercise of the Agents' Option, as defined below). A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Unit Warrant") and each FT Unit shall consist of one "flow-through" Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole such Common Share purchase warrant, a "FT Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.24 until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date which is 36 months following the closing of the Offering (the "Closing Date"), and each FT Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one additional Warrant Share at an exercise price of $0.28 until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date which is 24 months following the Closing Date, all pursuant to the terms and conditions of the warrant indentures dated effective December 30, 2020 between the Corporation and Marrelli Trust Company Ltd.., as warrant agent.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: common shares with no par value of which

46,549,426 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 15,766,428 common shares



Transfer Agent: Marrelli Trust Company Ltd. Trading Symbol: ETU (new) CUSIP Number: 26932P102

Agent(s): Beacons Securities Limited, INFOR Financial Inc., Red Cloud Securities Inc. and M Partners



Greenshoe Option: The Company has granted an agents' option (the "Agents' Option") to the Agents entitling them to purchase additional Units, FT Units, Common Shares, or flow through Common Shares comprising such Units and FT Units, in any combination to raise additional gross proceeds of up to $450,000 up to 30 days following the closing date. The Agents' Option will be partially exercised at closing to raise gross proceeds of $384,942.



Agent's/Underwriter's Warrants: 1,146,782 non-transferable share purchase warrants (subject to increase pursuant to the balance of the Agents' Option). One warrant to purchase one Common Share at $0.20 per share up to 24 months from the closing date.





The Agents may also elect to receive up to 517,500 Units at a deemed price of $0.20 per Unit in partial compensation for their cash commission.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 21, 2020.

Company Contact: Eric Owens, President and Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 8 King Street East, Suite 1700, Toronto,

Ontario, M5C 1B5 Company Phone Number: 647 575-2888 Company Email Address: info@e2gold.ca

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on May 6, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) twenty old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, the common shares of Hemostemix Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Consumer Products – Biotechnology/Pharmaceuticals' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

46,368,985 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: HEM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 423694 30 6 (new)

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC") ("XBC.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Subscription Receipts Offering, Brokered Private Placement, New Listing-Subscription Receipts

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Subscription Receipts Offering

The Company's prospectus dated December 21, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and Autorité des marchés financiers du Québec pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and Québec Securities Act.

Underwriters: Desjardins Securities Inc. and TD Securities Inc. (the "Lead Underwriters"), on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters consisting of National Bank F inancial Inc., Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Raymond James Ltd., Beacon Securities Limited and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters")



Offering: The Offering consists of the issuance of 21,552,000 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at the price of $5.80 per Subscription Receipt (the "Subscription Price"). Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, without payment of additional consideration or further action, and subject to the terms and conditions of a subscription receipt agreement to be entered into on the Offering closing date among the Company, the Lead Underwriters and the escrow agent of the Subscription Receipts (the "Escrow Agent"), (i) one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and (ii) without duplication, an amount, if any, equal to the amount per Common Share of any dividends for which record dates have occurred during the period from the date of the closing Offering up to, but not including, the closing date of the acquisition as described in the prospectus of the Company (the "Acquisition"), less any applicable withholding taxes. The Company also entered into a subscription agreement with an institutional investor with respect to a concurrent brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 9,482,760 Subscription Receipts. The terms of the Subscription Receipts issued under the Private Placement are substantially similar to those issued under the Offering and will be governed under a subscription receipt agreement to be entered into among the Company, the Escrow Agent and the institutional investor.



Offering Price: $5.80 per Subscription Receipt



Underwriters' Fee: 5% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised payable as follows: 50% upon the Offering closing date and 50% on the release of the escrowed funds to the Company. If the Acquisition is not completed, the Underwriter's Fee will consist solely of the amount payable upon the Offering closing date. The Lead Underwriters are also entitled to a cash commission of 2.5% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised under the Private Placement payable as set forth above. The institutional investor will also be entitled to a capital commitment fee of 4.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised under the Private Placement.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase additional Subscription Receipts, at the Subscription Price, for a maximum number equal to 15% of the number of Subscription Receipts sold under the Offering for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the Offering. The Company also granted the institutional investor an over-allotment option to purchase additional Subscription Receipts, at the Subscription Price, for a maximum number equal to 15% of the number of Subscription Receipts sold under the Private Placement, exercisable in connection with the exercise of the over- allotment option under the Offering.

The closing of the Offering and the Private Placement is scheduled to occur before the market opening on December 30, 2020. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing of both the Offering and the Private Placement will be $207,001,849 (35,689,974 Subscription Receipts), including $27,000,241.20 (4,655,214 subscription receipts) resulting from the exercise in full of the over-allotment options as described above. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Private Placement, as announced on news releases dated December 8, 2020 and December 9, 2020:

Number of Securities: The Private Placement consists of the issuance of 10,905,174 subscription receipts at the price of $5.80 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, without payment of additional consideration or further action, and subject to the terms and conditions of a subscription receipt agreement to be entered into on the Private Placement closing date among the Company, the Escrow Agent and the Institutional Investor (as defined herein), (i) one common share of the Company and (ii) without duplication, an amount, if any, equal to the amount per Common Share of any dividends for which record dates have occurred during the period from the date of the closing of the Private Placement up to, but not including, the closing date of the Acquisition, less any applicable withholding taxes.



Purchase Price: $5.80 per Subscription Receipt



Number of Placees: 1 Placee (the "Institutional Investor")



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Desjardins Securities Inc. and TD Securities Inc. will receive a cash commission equal to 2.5% of the gross proceeds raised, and Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec will receive a capital commitment fee equal to 4.0% of the gross proceeds raised

The closing of the Private Placement is scheduled to occur before the market opening on December 30, 2020. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing of the Private Placement will be $63,250,009.20 (10,905,174 Subscription Receipts).

New Listing-Subscription Receipts

The Subscription Receipts will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below. The Company is classified as an "Industrial and commercial fan and blower and air purification equipment manufacturing" Company (NAICS Number 333413).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on December 29, 2020. Commence Date: The Subscription Receipts will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of the market on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, upon confirmation of closing of both the Offering and the Private Placement.

The closing of both the Offering and the Private Placement is scheduled to occur before the market opening on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada Capitalization: 31, 034,760 Subscription Receipts will be issued and outstanding, of which 9,482,760 issued pursuant to the Private Placement will remain subject to a hold period of four months and one day. Up to an additional 4,655,214 Subscription Receipts could be issued upon exercise of the over-allotment options described above, of which up to an additional 1,422,414 Subscription Receipts could be issued under the Private Placement which would be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in the event that the Underwriters exercise the over-allotment option under the Offering.



Issue price per security: $5.80 per Subscription Receipt



Transfer Agent and Escrow Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) – Montreal



Trading Symbol: XBC.R



CUSIP Number: 983891169



Conversion: Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, without payment of additional consideration or further action, and subject to the terms and conditions of the subscription receipt agreements to be entered into on the Offering closing date among the Company, the Lead Underwriters and the Escrow Agent, as well as among the Company, the institutional investor and the Escrow Agent, (i) one Common Share and (ii) without duplication, an amount, if any, equal to the amount per Common Share of any dividends for which record dates have occurred during the period from the date of the closing of the financings up to, but not including, the closing date of the Acquisition, less any applicable withholding taxes



Delisting: The Subscription Receipts will be listed and posted for trading until the earlier of the completion of the Acquisition, or a termination event as set out in the subscription receipts agreements. A further bulletin will be issued by TSX Venture Exchange confirming either: (a) the completion of the Acquisition; and/or (b) the delisting of the Subscription Receipts.

The Subscription Receipts will be governed by the terms of the subscription receipt agreements as described above that will be executed on or prior to the closing dates of the Offering and the Private Placement.

The Subscription Receipts will be issued pursuant to both: (i) a prospectus dated December 21, 2020 of 21,552,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of $5.80 per Subscription Receipt; and (ii) the Private Placement of 9,482,760 Subscription Receipts at a price of $5.80 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, without payment of additional consideration or further action, and subject to the terms and conditions of the subscription receipt agreements as described above, (i) one Common Share and (ii) without duplication, an amount, if any, equal to the amount per Common Share of any dividends for which record dates have occurred during the period from the date of the closing of the financings to, but not including, the closing date of the Acquisition, less any applicable withholding taxes The Company granted to the Underwriters under the Offering and the institutional investor under the Private Placement an option to purchase additional Subscription Receipts, at the Subscription Price, for a maximum number equal to 15% of the number of Subscription Receipts sold under the Offer and the Private Placement, respectively, for a period of 30 days from the closing date of each of the Offering and the Private Placement.

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. (« XBC ») (« XBC.R »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission de reçus de souscription par prospectus, Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier, Nouvelle inscription - Reçus de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 décembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Émission de reçus de souscription par prospectus

Le prospectus de la société daté du 21 décembre 2020 a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX et a été déposé et visé par l'Autorité des marchés financiers et les Commissions des valeurs mobilières de l'Alberta, Colombie-Britannique, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nouveau-Brunswick, Nouvelle-Écosse, Île-du-Prince-Édouard, Terre-Neuve et Labrador, en vertu des dispositions des Lois sur les valeurs mobilières du Québec, Alberta, Colombie-Britannique, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nouveau-Brunswick, Nouvelle-Écosse, Île-du-Prince-Édouard et Terre-Neuve et Labrador.

Preneurs fermes : Valeurs mobilières Desjardins inc. et Valeurs mobilières TD Inc. (les « preneurs fermes principaux »), au nom d'un groupe de preneurs fermes composé par Financière Banque Nationale Inc., Corporation Canaccord Genuity, Raymond James Ltée, Valeurs mobilières Beacon Ltée et Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (collectivement les « preneurs fermes »)



Offre : L'offre consiste en l'émission de 21 552 000 reçus de souscription (les « reçus de souscription ») au prix de 5,80 $ par reçu de souscription (le « prix de souscription »). Chaque reçu de souscription conférera à son porteur le droit de recevoir, sans contrepartie supplémentaire ni autre mesure de sa part, et sous réserve des modalités de la convention relative aux reçus de souscription, qui sera conclue à la date de clôture de l'offre par la société, les preneurs fermes principaux et l'agent d'entiercement des reçus de souscription (l'« agent d'entiercement »), i) une action ordinaire de la société (une « action ordinaire ») et ii) sans double emploi, une somme, s'il y a lieu, correspondant au montant par action ordinaire de dividendes qui ont été versés à des dates de référence ayant eu lieu durant la période allant de la date de la clôture de l'offre jusqu'à la date de clôture de l'acquisition tel que décrite dans le prospectus de la société (l'« acquisition ») exclusivement, déduction faite des retenues d'impôt applicables. La société a aussi conclu une convention de souscription avec un investisseur institutionnel relativement au placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») concomitant de 9 482 760 reçus de souscription. Les termes des reçus de souscription émis dans le cadre du placement privé sont substantiellement similaires à ceux des reçus de souscription émis dans le cadre de l'offre et seront régis par une convention de reçus de souscription qui sera conclue entre la société, l'agent d'entiercement et l'investisseur institutionnel.



Prix de l'offre : 5,80 $ par reçu de souscription.

Commission des preneurs fermes : Un maximum de 5 % du produit brut total tiré de l'offre en espèces à raison de 50 % à la date de clôture de l'offre et à raison de 50 % à la libération des fonds entiercés en faveur de la société. Si l'acquisition n'a pas lieu, la rémunération des preneurs fermes se limitera à la somme payable à la date de clôture de l'offre. Les preneurs fermes principaux recevront aussi une commission de 2,5 % du produit brut total tiré du placement privé tel que décrit ci-dessous. L'investisseur institutionnel recevra aussi une commission en espèces de 4 % du produit brut total tiré de l'offre.

Option de surallocation : La société a octroyée aux preneurs fermes une option d'acquérir des reçus de souscription additionnels au prix de souscription, correspondant à un maximum de 15 % du nombre des reçus de souscription vendus dans le cadre de l'offre et pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la clôture de l'offre. La société a aussi octroyé à l'investisseur institutionnel une option de surallocation pour acquérir des reçus de souscription additionnels au prix de souscription, correspondant à un maximum de 15 % du nombre des reçus de souscription vendus dans le cadre du placement privé, pouvant être exercé si les preneurs fermes exercent leur option de surallocation dans le cadre de l'offre.

La clôture de l'offre et du placement privé est prévue pour avant l'ouverture des marchés le 30 décembre 2020. Il est prévu que le produit brut de la clôture de l'offre et du placement privé sera de 207 000 241,20 $ (35 689 974 reçus de souscription), incluant 27 000 241,2 $ (4 655 214 reçus de souscription) résultant de l'exercice en sa totalité de chacune des options de surallocation décrites précédemment. Un avis additionnel sera émis après réception de la confirmation de la clôture.

Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu du placement privé tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 8 décembre 2020 et 9 décembre 2020:

Nombre de titres: Le placement privé consiste en l'émission de 10 905 174 reçus de souscription au prix de 5,80 $ par reçu de souscription. Chaque reçu de souscription conférera à son porteur le droit de recevoir, sans contrepartie supplémentaire ni autre mesure de sa part, et sous réserve des modalités de la convention relative aux reçus de souscription, qui sera conclue à la date de clôture de l'offre par la société, l'investisseur institutionnel (tel que défini ci-dessous) et l'agent d'entiercement des reçus de souscription, i) une action ordinaire de la société et ii) sans double emploi, une somme, s'il y a lieu, correspondant au montant par action ordinaire de dividendes qui ont été versés à des dates de référence ayant eu lieu durant la période allant de la date de la clôture du placement privé jusqu'à la date de clôture de l'acquisition exclusivement, déduction faite des retenues d'impôt applicables.



Prix d'achat : 5,80 $ par reçu de souscription



Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur (l' « investisseur institutionnel »)



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Valeurs mobilières Desjardins inc. et Valeurs mobilières TD Inc. recevront une commission en espèces de 2,5 % du produit brut total tiré, et Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec recevra une commission en espèces de 4,0 % du produit brut total tiré.

La clôture du placement privé est prévue pour avant l'ouverture des marchés le 30 décembre 2020. Il est prévu que le produit brut de la clôture de l'offre et du placement privé sera de 63 250 009,20 $ (10 905 174 reçus de souscription) avant l'exercice de l'option de surallocation décrite précédemment. Un avis additionnel sera émis après réception de la confirmation de la clôture.

Nouvelle inscription – Reçus de souscription

Les reçus de souscription de la société seront inscrits et admis à la négociation aux dates énumérées ci-après. L'émetteur est catégorisé comme un émetteur de secteur « fabrication de ventilateurs, de soufflantes et de purificateurs d'air industriels et commerciaux » (numéro de SCIAN : 333413).

Date d'inscription à la cote : À la fermeture des affaires (17 h 01 HNE) le 29 décembre 2020.



Date d'entrée en vigueur : Les reçus de souscription de la société seront admis à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des marchés le mercredi 30 décembre 2020, sous réserve de la confirmation de la clôture de l'offre et du placement privé.

La clôture des deux financements, le placement par prospectus et le placement privé, est prévue avant l'ouverture des marchés le mercredi 30 décembre 2020. Un avis additionnel sera émis après réception de la confirmation de la clôture.

Juridiction de la société : Canada



Capitalisation des reçus de souscription : 31 034 760 reçus de souscription seront émis et en circulation, desquels 9 482 760 émis dans le cadre du placement privé seront assujettis à une période de conversation de quatre mois et un jour. Un nombre additionnel de 4 655 214 reçus de souscription pourrait être émis dans le cadre de l'exercice des options de surallocation décrites précedemment, desquels jusqu'à 1 422 414 reçus de souscription peuvent être émis dans le cadre du placement privé et qui seraient assujettis à une période de conservation de quatre moi et un jour, dans l'éventualité où les preneurs fermes exercent leur option de surallocation dans le cadre de l'offre.







Prix d'émission des titres: 5,80 $ par reçu de souscription



Agent des transferts et agent d'entiercement: Société de fiducie AST (Canada) – Montreal



Symbole au téléscripteur des reçus de souscription : XBC.R



Numéro de CUSIP : 983891169



Conversion: Chaque reçu de souscription conférera à son porteur le droit de recevoir, sans contrepartie supplémentaire ni autre mesure de sa part, et sous réserve des modalités des conventions relative aux reçus de souscription, qui seront conclues à la date de clôture de l'offre par la société, les preneurs fermes et l'agent de transfert des reçus de souscription, ainsi que entre la société, l'investisseur institutionnel et l'agent d'entiercement, i) une action ordinaire de la société et ii) sans double emploi, une somme, s'il y a lieu, correspondant au montant par action ordinaire de dividendes qui ont été versés à des dates de référence ayant eu lieu durant la période allant de la date de la clôture des financements jusqu'à la date de clôture de l'acquisition exclusivement, déduction faite des retenues d'impôt applicables.



Radiation de la côte: Les reçus de souscription seront inscrits et admis à la négociation jusqu'au premier de l'un des évènements suivants : l'achèvement de l'acquisition ou un évènement de résiliation. Un bulletin additionnel sera émis par Bourse de Croissance TSX confirmant l'achèvement de l'acquisition et/ou la radiation de la côte des reçus de souscription.

Les reçus de souscription seront régis au terme des conventions de reçu de souscription tel que décrites précédemment, à être conclues à la date de clôture de l'offre et du placement privé, ou avant.

Les reçus de souscription seront émis en vertu: (i) de l'offre, via un prospectus daté du 21 décembre 2020, de 21 552 000 reçus de souscription au prix de 5,80 $ par reçu de souscription; et (ii) du placement privé de 9 482 760 reçus de souscription au prix de 5,80 $ par reçu de souscription. Chaque reçu de souscription conférera à son porteur le droit de recevoir, sans contrepartie supplémentaire ni autre mesure de sa part, et sous réserve des modalités des conventions relatives aux reçus de souscription décrites précédemment, i) une action ordinaire de la société et ii) sans double emploi, une somme, s'il y a lieu, correspondant au montant par action ordinaire de dividendes qui ont été versés à des dates de référence ayant eu lieu durant la période allant de la date de la clôture des financements jusqu'à la date de clôture de l'acquisition exclusivement, déduction faite des retenues d'impôt applicables. La société a octroyé aux preneurs fermes dans le cadre de l'offre et à l'investisseur institutionnel du placement privé une option d'acquérir des reçus de souscription au prix de souscription, correspondant à un maximum de 15 % du nombre de reçu de souscription vendus dans le cadre de l'offre et du placement privé et pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la clôture des financements.

AFRICA ENERGY CORP. ("AFE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Investment Agreement dated August 24, 2020 between Africa Energy Corp. (the "Company"), Impact Oil & Gas Limited ("Impact") and Impact Oil & Gas SA Blocks 11B/12B Limited ("Impact 11B/12B"), and Implementation Agreement dated August 24, 2020 with Arostyle Investments (RF) (Proprietary) Limited ("Arostyle"), Main Street 1549 (Proprietary) Limited ("Main Street") and Africa Energy SA Corp. (collectively, the "Agreements"), whereby the Company may increase the effective interest in Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa from 4.9% to 10% by the issuance of 509,092,771 common shares to Impact ("Impact Transaction") to obtain control of Impact 11B/12B, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Impact and the issuance of 64,455,916 common shares to Arostyle ("Arostyle Transaction") that provides for certain amendments to the existing Main Street shareholders' agreement. The acquisition is a non-Arm's Length transaction which was approved by the disinterested shareholders on October 15, 2020.

AURCREST GOLD INC. ("AGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,666,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 5,833,332 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,833,332 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 9 Placees



Agent's Fee:





IBK Capital Corp. $49,000.00 cash; 1,166,666 warrants



Agent Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.06



Agent Warrant Term to Expiry: Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire a WC Unit until December 4, 2022.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:52 a.m. PST, Dec. 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:57 a.m. PST, Dec. 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

FIREWEED ZINC LTD ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Mineral Property Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 20, 2020 between Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (the "Company") and Questex Gold & Copper Ltd. (the "Vendor") whereby the Company will acquire 410 mineral claims, together with all pertinent assets, permits and licences (collectively known as the "Property") in the Macmillan Pass area, Yukon, Canada. The Property consists of the Bach Property, Nid Property, Sol Property, NC Property and Ben Property. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make a $100,000 cash payment and issue 350,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed value of $0.86 per share in consideration of the acquisition. The Vendor retain a 0.5% net smelter returns royalty on base metals and silver, and a 2% net smelter return royalty on gold, as may be derived from the Property.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 23, 2020.

FLOW CAPITAL CORP. ("FW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 24, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,548,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 30, 2020 to December 29, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Hampton Securities LimitedError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

GGX GOLD CORP ("GGX"

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 25, 2020 and December 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,052,500 flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.16 per flow-through share







Warrants: 3,052,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,052,500 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for an 18-month period, subject to an acceleration right







Number of Placees: 26 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 968,750 6 placees









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $10,800 cash and 67,500 finder's warrants.









Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for an 18-month period, subject to an acceleration right.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 18, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated December 1, 2020, between the Company and the shareholders of IPF Holdings Inc. dba Integrated Packaging Films (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company purchase all the issued and outstanding shares of Integrated Packaging Films from the Vendors for a total purchase price of approximately $16.7 million ("Total Consideration"). The Total Consideration to the Vendors will be satisfied by the following:

I. Providing $12.5 million in cash payments, subject to customary closing adjustments; II. Issuing 1,773,334 common shares at a deemed value of $0.47 per common share to cover $833,467 in consideration; and III. Issuing approximately $3.3 million, subject to working capital adjustments, in promissory notes bearing an interest rate of 3.75% per annum and payable quarterly in arrears with a maturity date of December 31, 2023.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 1, 2020 and December 22, 2020.

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,520,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.47 per share







Number of Placees: 49 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Paul Antoniadis Y 100,000





Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $122,123.20 cash commission, 314,220 Broker Warrants and 68,160 common shares









Paradigm Capital Inc. – $84,092.40 cash commission, 141,090 Broker Warrants and 51,120 common shares









Integral Wealth Securities Limited – $84,092.40 cash commission, 141,090 Broker Warrants and 51,120 common shares



Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.47 for a 24 month period from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 17, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally announced on November 15, 2019, the Exchange has consented to the amendment of the convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture $2,000,000 principal amount of senior unsecured convertible debenture Original Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares of the Company at a price equal to $0.252 Amended Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares of the Company at a price equal to $0.22 Original interest rate terms: 10% per annum, payable in advance in common shares of the Company with a deemed price per share equal to the volume-weighted average price of the Company's common shares for the 10 day period prior to the date upon which interest is due. Amended interest rate terms: 10% per annum from on and after December 4, 2021 to the Amended Maturity Date (as defined below). The interest payment shall be payable in either cash or common shares at sole discretion of the Company semi-annually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 with the first payment beginning June 1, 2022. Original Maturity Date: December 4, 2021 Amended Maturity Date: December 31, 2022

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 14, 2020.

LIONS BAY CAPITAL INC. ("LBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 17, 2020 and December 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 18,797,143 shares







Purchase Price: $0.07 per share







Warrants: 18,797,143 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,797,143 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.085 for an eighteen (18) month period







Number of Placees: 26 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Arcourt Resources PTY Limited Y 6,000,000 (John Byrne)



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 475,000 [2 placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $15,330 in cash was payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. and PI Financial Corp.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Nicola Mining Inc. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,761,535 flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.13 per flow-through share







Warrants: 2,380,768 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,380,768 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.17 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 12 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Peter Espig Y 150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 769,230 1 placee









Finder's Fee: BMO - $31,499.97 cash









Hampton Securities Limited – $2,275 cash and 17,500 finder's warrants











RedPlug Capital Corp. – $6,370 and 49,000 finder's warrants









Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.17 per share until December 22, 2020.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 22, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NUBIAN RESOURCES LTD. ("NBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a shareholder agreement and a subscription agreement with Ballard Investment Management Pty Ltd. ("BIPM") to acquire a 60% interest in the Yandiot Gold Project located in Victoria, Australia by making cash payments of AUD $370,000 and the issuance of 4,361,760 shares in the first year and a further payment of AUD $750,000 in cash or in shares up to a maximum of 5,758,240 shares in the second year. Any additional issuance of shares and the acquisition of the remaining 40% interest are subject to the Exchange approval. Finder's fee of 333,333 shares will be issued to Combarbala Resources Pty Ltd. (Michael Melamed).

NUBIAN RESOURCES LTD. ("NBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated September 23, 2020 among Stavely Minerals Limited ("Stavely"), Van Diemens Gold Limited (the Vendor, "Van Diemens", a wholly owned subsidiary of Stavely), Blackwood Prospecting Pty Ltd. ["Blackwood", a wholly owned subsidiary of Nubian Resources Ltd. (the "Company")], whereby Blackwood will purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Stavely Tasmania Pty Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Diemens), which holds Fosterville East property located in Victoria, Australia for the consideration of a cash payment of $100,000, a repayment of the loan in the amount of $67,000, and the issuance of 4,195,708 shares to the Vendor.

In addition, Blackwood entered into a share purchase agreement dated September 23, 2020 with Wayne Richard Jones, Lantech Developments Pty Ltd. and Long Weekend (QLD) Pty Ltd. (collectively the "Vendors"), whereby Blackwood will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Bestlevel Holdings Pty Ltd., the owner of the Fosterville East project, holding the Lefroy and Mathinna properties located in Tasmania, Australia., for the consideration of the issuance of 854,292 shares of the Company to the Vendors. The Fosterville East project had been operated by Bestlevel and Stavely pursuant to a farm-in agreement.

There is finder's fee payable to Peter Huljieh for the issuance of 126,832 shares.

PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 8, 2020:



Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 30,170,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow through share



Warrants: 30,170,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,170,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 8,338,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per non flow through share



Warrants: 8,338,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,338,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 52 Placees



Finder's Fee:





Gravitas Securities Inc. $1,050.00 cash; 21,000 warrants Accilent Capital Management Inc. $1,500.00 cash; 30,000 warrants PI Financial Corp. $6,000.00 cash; 120,000 warrants CIBC Wood Gundy $600.00 cash; 12,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $14,700.00 cash; 294,000 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corporation $1,110.00 cash; 22,200 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $32,100.00 cash; 642,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $3,660.00 cash; 73,200 warrants



Finder Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Two years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



REKO INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. ("REKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 23, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 307,162 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from December 31, 2020 to December 30, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial on behalf of the Company.

ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("RG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2020:



Flow-Through Shares:









Number of FT Shares: 16,338,770 flow through shares







Purchase Price: $0.065 per flow through share







Warrants: 16,338,770 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,338,770 shares













Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10







Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year







Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 3,000,000 non flow through shares







Purchase Price: $0.055 per non flow through share







Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10







Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year







Number of Placees: 13 Placees













Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Frank van de Water Y 150,000 2019284 Ontario Inc. Y 2,000,000 (Anastasios (Tom) Drivas)



Thomas Skimming Y 150,000





Finder's Fee:









Echelon Wealth Partners $1,320.00 cash; 24,000 warrants

Topleft Securities Ltd. $21,001.20 cash; 323,095 warrants

Marquest Asset Management Inc. $12,000.00 cash; 184,615 warrants

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. $12,000.00 cash; 184,615 warrants







Finder Warrant Exercise Price: $0.055







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 year.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



SANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC. ("SFR")("SFR.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the Exchange) bulletin dated November 16, 2020 and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on December 22, 2020 the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which an aggregate of 200,539,763 shares were issued.

For further details please see the Company's news release dated December 23, 2020.

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 3,469,996 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share



Warrants: 1,734,998 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,734,998 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.23 per share until June 13, 2022



Number of Placees: 8 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee) P 333,330





Finder's Fee: None



The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 17, 2020.

RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (« SOI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 24 décembre 2020

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 3 469 996 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,15 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 1 734 998 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 734 998 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,23 $ par action jusqu'au 13 juin 2022



Nombre de souscripteurs: 8 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteur) P 333 330





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun



La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 17 décembre 2020.

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 6, 2020, between ViveRE Communities Inc. (the "Company") and Stephen J. Brittain, Lee Seale and 621946 N.B. Inc. (together, with Stephen J. Brittain and Lee Seale the "Vendors"), an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Village View No. 3 Limited Partnership, a limited partnership formed under the laws of the Province of New Brunswick (the "Target"), whose sole asset is a multi-family rental property located at 51 Noel Avenue, Saint John, New Brunswick.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall pay the Vendors $11,250,000 by issuing 2,727,272 common shares at a price of $0.22 per share and by paying $10,650,000 in cash in order to acquire the 100% interest in the Target.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 9, 2020, December 11, 2020 and December 23, 2020.

ALLANTE RESOURCES LTD ("ALL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 24, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated December 22, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 10, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

