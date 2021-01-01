TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Subscription Receipts

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business January 4, 2021, the subscription receipts (the "Receipts") of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). This action results from the closing of the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of all the issued and outstanding shares of Green Vision Holding B.V. As a result of the closing of the Acquisition, the trading of the Receipts under the ticker "XBC.R" has been halted on December 31, 2020 and there will be no further trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

The Receipts will be converted into common shares of the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 31, 2020.

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. (« XBC.R »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Radiation de la cote - Reçus de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 31 décembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Les reçus de souscription (les « reçus ») de Xebec Adsorption Inc. (la « société ») seront retirés de la cote de Bourse de croissance TSX à la fermeture des marchés le 4 janvier 2021. Cette mesure fait suite à la clôture de l'acquisition (l'« acquisition ») de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de Green Vision Holding B.V. En conséquence de la clôture de l'acquisition, les négociations ont été arrêtées le 31 décembre 2020 sous le symbole « XBC.R » et il n'y aura plus de négociations à la Bourse de Croissance TSX.

Les reçus ont été convertis en actions ordinaires et en bons de souscription de la société.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez-vous référer au communique de presse de la société date du 31 décembre 2020.

__________________________________________________

20/12/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BANYAN GOLD CORP. ("BYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,076,924 Charity Flow-Through shares Purchase Price: $0.325 per Charity Flow-Through share Number of Placees: 5 placees Finder's Fee: $4,800.00 payable to Canaccord Genuity

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 30, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC. ("CBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated December 8, 2020:

Number of Securities: 357,142 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Lotan Holdings Inc. (David Lotan) Y 357,142





Finder's Fee: None



The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 24, 2020.

MINES INDÉPENDENTES CHIBOUGAMAU INC. (« CBG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 31 décembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 8 décembre 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 357 142 actions ordinaires Prix : 0,14 $ par action ordinaire Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Lotan Holdings Inc. (David Lotan) Y 357,142





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun



La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 24 décembre 2020.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED WOODJAM COPPER CORP. ("WCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2020:

Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 5,786,657 shares



Purchase Price: $0.23 per share



Non-Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 3,232,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 3,2321500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,2321500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for 18 months



Number of Placees: 47 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 880,000 [5 placees]





Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp.: $9,924.95,

7,000 finder warrants exercisable at a price of $0.20 each and

37,065 finder warrants exercisable at a price of $0.23 each



Leede Jones Gable Inc.: $37,292.85,

68,250 finder warrants exercisable at a price of $0.20 each and

102,795 finder warrants exercisable at a price of $0.23 each



Canaccord Genuity Corp.: $455.00 and

21275 finder warrants exercisable at a price of $0.20 each



Red Cloud Securities Inc.: $54,252.17 and

235,879 finder warrants exercisable at a price of $0.23 each



Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.: $11,620.00,

42,000 finder warrants exercisable at a price of $0.20 each and

14,000 finder warrants exercisable at a price of $0.23 each



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 months

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 30, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 61,632,749 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 61,632,749 share purchase warrants to purchase 61,632,749 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.115 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 37 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Govind Friedland Y 333,333 High Power Exploration Inc Y 28,667,452 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 5,616,964 [7 placees]





Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $68,438.84 Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $3,825.00 Blue Lakes Advisors SA $22,500.00 Corecam Pte. Ltd. $13,500.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 24, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced October 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 60,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.19 per share



Number of Placees: 39 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Andrea Zaradic Y 26,316 Marco Antonio Romero Y 142,000 Martina Blahova Y 25,000 JJW Investments Ltd. (John Webster) Y 52,632

Agent's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited $543,000 and 6,000,000 broker warrants Bacchus Capital Advisers Ltd. $127,645

One-half of such broker warrants having an exercise price of $0.30 per share and one-half of such broker warrants having an exercise price of $0.35 per share till December 16, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 16, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EVE & CO INCORPORATED ("EVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: $550,000 principal amount.



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.06 of principal outstanding in year one and at $0.10 in year two (prior to consolidation).



Maturity date: Two years following date of issuance.



Warrants: 4,581,500 common share purchase warrants. Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.06 (prior to consolidation).



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Principal Amount Melinda Rombouts Y $200,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 14, 2020.

________________________________________

EVE & CO INCORPORATED ("EVE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("HOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Exchange Agreement dated December 21, 2020 among Hunter Technology Corp. (the "Company"), FinFabrik Limited ("FinFabrik"), Alexandre Medana and Florian Speigl (collectively the "Purchasers"), whereby the Company has agreed to purchase all of the securities of FinFabrik in exchange of 12,110,204 common shares of the Company and a cash payment of US$250,000. For detailed information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 14, 2020 and December 22, 2020.

________________________________________

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. ("IPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 19,623,672 flow-through common shares

5,262,500 non flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per flow-through common share

$0.08 per non flow-through common share



Warrants: 2,631,250 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,631,250 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.12 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 26 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Eight finders received a cash commission totaling $95,898.28 and 890,073 common share purchase warrants to acquire 890,073 shares at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 23, 2020.

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. (« IPG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 31 décembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 19 623 672 actions accréditives ordinaires

5 262 500 actions non-accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,11 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

0,08 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 2 631 250 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 631 250 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,12 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 26 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Huit intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 95 898,28 $ et 890 073 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 890 073 actions au prix de 0,12 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 décembre 2020.

________________________________________

INFINITE ORE CORP. ("ILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated February 3, 2020 between Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") and Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (the "Optionor"), whereby the Optionor has granted an option to the Company to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Garnet Lake Property located in the Red Lake Mining District in Ontario. In consideration, the Company will make cash payments in the total amount of $300,000 in the first year and issue 4 million shares to the Optionor over two years (2 million shares in the first year).

________________________________________

INFINITE ORE CORP. ("ILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated January 31, 2020 between Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (the "Optionor", Julia English and Perry English), whereby the Optionor has granted an option to the Company to acquire up to a 100%% interest in the Gerry Lake Property located in the Red Lake Mining District in Ontario. In consideration, the Company will make cash payments in the total amount of $65,650 ($20,650 in the first year) over three years and issue 500,000 shares to the Optionor in the first year.

________________________________________

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, Dec. 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Clarification of News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 31, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 40,026 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$56,258.82.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 29, 2020.

________________________________________

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective December 21, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated December 21, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.

The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of these jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the prospectus offering (the "Offering") occurred on December 29, 2020, for gross proceeds of $17,250,138. The over-allotment option was exercised in full.

Please refer to the news releases issued by the Company on December 8, 2020 and December 29, 2020.

Underwriters Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Eight Capital Corporation



Offering: 25,367,850 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half a warrant.



Unit Price: $0.68 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.90 per share for 24 months from date of closing of Offering.



Underwriters Commission: Aggregate cash payment of $1,035,008 and 1,522,071 compensation warrants (each, a "Compensation Warrant"). Each Compensation Warrant may be exercised to acquire one share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.68 for a period of 24 months.

________________________________________

OPHIR GOLD CORP. ("OPHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 24, 2020, and December 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 18,336,532 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 18,336,532 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,336,532 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 81 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Jonathan Armes Y 300,000 Darren Smith Y 40,000 Garry Clark Y 30,000 Steel Rose Capital (Jonathan Bey) Y 100,000 Shawn Westcott Y 80,000

Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. receives $55,650 and 714,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for two years.

Couloir Capital Securities Ltd. receives $1,750 and 11,666 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for two years.

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $1,050 and 7,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for two years.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $9,312.49 and 61,417 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for two years.

Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC receives $3,500 and 23,334 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 18, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PLATO GOLD CORP. ("PGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,100,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 1,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,100,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Ceyx Properties Ltd. Y 300,000 (Anthony Cohen)



Ash Wellington Investments Limited Y 100,000 (James Cohen)





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider Participation: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 23, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the acquisition of the issued and outstanding shares of Pepper Esports Inc. ("Pepper"), an e-sports platform provider, pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated October 30, 2020, as amended December 2, 2020 (the "Agreement") among the Company, Pepper and 1271801 B.C. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 43,528,521 shares to the shareholders of Pepper at a deemed price of $0.14 per share. The Company will also issue 3,000,000 stock options and 1,923,780 warrants in exchange for outstanding stock options and warrants of Pepper. In connection with the closing of the transaction, Guy Halford-Thompson will be appointed to the board of directors and as an officer of the Company, and Ben Hoffman and Jackson Warren will be appointed as officers of the Company. A total of 17,956,674 shares will be subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow in connection with closing of the transaction.

The transaction is arm's length in nature. A finder's fee is payable to Jameel Bharmal. The finder's fee will be settled through the issuance of 3,870,968 warrants exercisable at $0.155 for two years.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y

ProGroup=P # of Shares Guy Halford-Thompson Y 5,437,500 GHR Investments Ltd. Y 2,499,999 (Guy Halford-Thompson)



Jackson Warren Y 5,987,499 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,282,856 [1 placee]





Please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 1, 2020, November 2, 2020, November 16, 2020, December 3, 2020 and December 21, 2020 for further details.

_______________________________________

TWYFORD VENTURES INC. ("TWY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 625,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.24 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on November 17, 2020.

________________________________________

VANGOLD MINING CORP. ("VGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec.18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WARRIOR GOLD INC. ("WAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2020, December 18, 2020 and December 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,347,811 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.09 per share Warrants: 3,173,905 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,173,905 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for an 18 month period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Shares: 1,809,000 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.12 per share Warrants: 904,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 904,500 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for an 18 month period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Shares: 3,106,001 Charity Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.125 per share Warrants: 1,553,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,553,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for an 18 month period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Steve Burleton Y 200,000 Daniele Spethman Y 200,000

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,575 cash and 17,500 broker warrants payable.

Echelon Wealth Partners $5,248.40 cash and 53,550 broker warrants payable.

Foster & Associates $13,090 cash and 145,444 broker warrants payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. $7,266 cash and 80,733 broker warrants payable.

Kernaghan Partners Ltd. $2,100 cash and 23,334 broker warrants payable.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $1,890 cash and 21,000 broker warrants payable.

Raymond James Ltd. $10,500 cash and 116,667 broker warrants payable.

-Each broker warrant is exercisable into one share at $0.15 for 18 months from closing, subject to an acceleration clause.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:01 a.m. PST, Dec. 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange