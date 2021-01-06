TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DOMINION LENDING CENTRES INC. ("DLCG")

[formerly FOUNDERS ADVANTAGE CAPITAL CORP. ("FCF")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated October 5, 2020, between KayMaur Holdings Ltd. and certain minority holders (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all the remaining limited partnership units of Dominion Lending Centres Limited Partnership ("DLC LP") from the Vendors to have full ownership of the business. In return, the Company will provide the Vendors with 26,774,054 non-voting series 1 class B preferred shares ("Preferred Shares") as consideration. Upon completion of the acquisition mentioned above, the Company will further wind-up DLC LP and amalgamate with Dominion Lending Centres Inc. while also changing its corporate name ("Corporate Reorganization"), mentioned in further details below.

In connection with the proposed Corporate Reorganization, the Company has also proposed to amend the terms of the Preferred Shares to remove certain cash distribution rights. As additional consideration to the Vendors for this amendment, the Company will further provide the Vendors with an aggregate consideration of $15 million to be satisfied by the following:

Issuing 4,285,714 class A common shares at a deemed value of $1.75 per class A common share;

Providing aggregate cash payments equal to $7.5 million financed by a proposed private placement.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: This transaction is considered at Non-Arm's Length as a result of Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat beings directors of the Company and principals of DLC LP.

For further details, please reference the Company's news releases dated October 5, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 5, 2020:

Number of Common Shares: 4,285,714 class A common shares

Purchase Price: $1.75 per class A common share

Number of Placees: 1 placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of class A Common Shares





Belkorp Industries (Trevor Bruno) Y 4,285,714





Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated January 1, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Amendment to Warrant Terms

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants concurrently with the proposed Corporate Reorganization:

# of Warrants: 1,039,284 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 14, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants June 14, 2023 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $3.965 Current Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.4375 # of Warrants: 1,039,284 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 14, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants June 14, 2023 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $3.508 Current Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.4375

These warrants were issued pursuant to a credit and guarantee agreement between the Company and Sagard Holdings Manager LP, which was accepted initially for filing by the Exchange effective June 19, 2017 and further amended as per the news releases dated March 12, 2019, November 5, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 15, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, January 8, 2021, the common shares of Dominion Lending Centres Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Founders Advantage Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Investment Company'.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

46,653,941 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: DLCG (new) CUSIP Number: 257414 10 2 (new)

________________________________________

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

[formerly Gespeg Resources Ltd. ("GCR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on December 7, 2020, the Company has changed its name from Gespeg Resources Ltd. to 1844 Resources Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, January 7, 2021, the common shares of 1844 Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Gespeg Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Copper, nickel, lead and zinc ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 21223).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which45,476,986 common shares are issued and outstanding.







Escrow: Nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada – Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbol: EFF (NEW) CUSIP Number: 68288L103 (NEW)

______________________________________________

MCCHIP RESOURCES INC. ("MCS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 05, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.04 Payable Date: January 21, 2021 Record Date: January 14, 2021 Ex-dividend Date: January 13, 2021

________________________________________

DLP RESOURCES (2020) LIMITED ("DLP")

[formerly MG Capital Corporation ("DLP")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders October 20, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday January 7, 2021, the common shares of DLP Resources (2020) Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of MG Capital Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

63,124,636 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 23,850,446 shares Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: DLP (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 23291V101 (new)

________________________________________

TERRACE GLOBAL INC. ("TRCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Plan of Arrangement, Delist, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,346,613 common shares at a deemed value of $0.2188 per share to settle outstanding debt for $732,239.12.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y/Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Michael Galego Y $225,304.34 $0.2188 1,029,727 Francisco Ortiz von Bismarck Y $225,304.34 $0.2188 1,029,727 Stephen Lermer Y $281,630.43 $0.2188 1,287,159

Shares issued pursuant to this debt settlement were exchanged for 0.4973 of a common share of The Flowr Corporation in accordance with the terms of the Plan of Arrangement as described below.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 21, 2020.

Plan of Arrangement, Delist

Effective at the close of business on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, the common shares of Terrace Global Inc. ("TRCE") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of TRCE shares results from the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated October 19, 2020, as amended on November 16, 2020, between TRCE and The Flowr Corporation ("Flowr"), whereby Flowr has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares, options and warrants of TRCE.

The Arrangement was approved by TRCE shareholders on December 16, 2020 and approved by Ontario Superior Court of Justice on December 18, 2020. Under the terms of the Arrangement, TRCE shareholders will receive 0.4973 common shares of Flowr for each TRCE common share held.

For further details, please refer to TRCE's Management Information Circular dated November 13, 2020 and news releases dated October 20, 2020, December 14, 2020, December 16, 2020, December 21, 2020 and December 24, 2020.

________________________________________

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, January 7, 2021, under the symbol "XBC".

As a result of this graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "XBC" on TSX Venture Exchange after Wednesday, January 6, 2021and the Company's common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. (« XBC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Migration, Retrait de la cote

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 janvier 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a été avisée que les actions ordinaires de la société seront inscrites et admises à la négociation à la Bourse de Torontoà l'ouverture des affaires le jeudi, 7 janvier 2021, sous le symbole « XBC ».

Compte tenu de cette migration, il n'y aura plus de négociation sous le symbole « XBC » à la Bourse de croissance TSX après le mercredi 6 janvier 2021 et les actions ordinaires de la société seront retirées de la cote de la Bourse de croissance TSX lors de l'admission à la négociation à la Bourse de Toronto.

_______________________________________

21/01/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 05, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a letter of intent dated August 15, 2020 and share purchase agreement dated October 21, 2020 (together "the Agreement"), between Braveheart Resources Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party - Cadillac Ventures Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Thierry Mine Project ("the Property"), a copper-nickel mineral property located near Pickle Lake, Ontario.

As consideration for the Property, the Company shall pay a consideration of CDN$300,000 and issue 13,500,000 common shares to the Vendor. The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter royalty on the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 18, 2020 and December 23, 2020.

________________________________________

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD. ("CVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 9, 2020 and December 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,921,714 Non Flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.28 per share







Warrants: 2,460,857 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,460,857 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a two year period







Number of Shares: 1,633,713 Flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.38 per share







Warrants: 816,856 share purchase warrants to purchase 816,856 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 26 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 357,143 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: Accilent Capital Management Inc. $4,500.72 cash and 11,844 finder's warrants payable.









Canaccord Genuity Corp. $2,100 and 7,500 finder's warrants payable.









German Mining Networks GmbH $4,200 cash payable.









Leede Jones Gable Inc. $11,999.97 cash and 37,217 finder's warrants payable.









Mine Equities Ltd. $5,999.96 cash and 15,789 finder's warrants payable.









PI Financial Corp. $1,680 cash and 6,000 finder's warrants payable.









Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. $74,820.01 cash and 253,285 finder's warrants payable.









Windstar Equities Ltd. $5,928 cash and 15,600 finder's warrants payable.









Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.55 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

CONQUEST RESOURCES LIMITED ("CQR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 05, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 30, 2020 and December 08, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,250,000 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: CDN$0.20 per flow-through common share

Number of Placees: 10 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Units Tom Obradovich Y 250,000





Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$20,400 in cash to Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. and Leede Jones Gable Inc.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_____________________________________

CONSOLIDATED WOODJAM COPPER CORP. ("WCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 31, 2020, the number of share purchase warrants and finder warrants was erroneous indicated in the bulletin. The number of share purchase warrants and finder warrants should have read as follows:

Non-Flow-Through

Warrants: 3,232,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,232,500 shares



Finder's Fee





Canaccord Genuity Corp.: $455.00 and 2,275 finder warrants exercisable at a price of $0.20 each

All other details in the bulletin remain unchanged.

________________________________________

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 05, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 11, 2020 and December 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 16,529,222 common shares

Purchase Price: CDN$0.35 per share

Warrants: 8,264,611 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,264,611 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.45 per share until December 23, 2022

Number of Placees: 96 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of units Greencastle Resources Ltd Y 250,495 William Linton Y 850,000





Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$245,575.63 in cash and 701,664 broker warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.35 until December 23, 2022.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ENGINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 05, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,666 common shares in consideration of a Supplement and Amendment to a Loan Agreement dated December 01, 2020 (the "Amendment") (Original Agreement dated January 06, 2020), between the Company and an arm's length party: EB Acquisition Company, LLC (the "Lender"). Pursuant to the Amendment, the term of an existing USD$4,000,000 principal amount secured loan will be extended until January 05, 2022 and continue to bear an interest rate of 10% per annum.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 02, 2020.

_______________________________

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amendment agreement no. 11A - J2S Properties (the "Amendment Agreement") dated December 2, 2020, among the Company and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Optionors"), to amend the terms of the option agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Lucky Strike property (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Amendment Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue 1,300,000 shares and 1,300,000 warrants, each exercisable at $0.22 for a period of 60 months, to the Optionors in order to immediately earn a 49% interest in the Property. In order to earn an additional 51% interest in the Property, the Company is required to incur a minimum of $5,000,000 in expenditures in respect of the Property on or before December 31, 2029 and deliver a NI 43-101 technical report by December 31, 2030. Furthermore, the 1% NSR buy back provision date has been extended from December 31, 2027 to December 31, 2029.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 2, 2020 and December 29, 2020.

________________________________________

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,413,623 flow-through common shares and 2,532,458 non-flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per flow-through common share



$0.19 per non-flow-through common share

Warrants: 7,946,081 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,946,081 non-flow-through common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.285 for a period of 24 months

Number of Placees: 22 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Graham C. Warren Y 152,000 Jean Lafleur Y 52,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated December 11, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 800,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $200,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,702,703 shares Purchase Price: $1.48 per share Agent's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $240,000 cash and 162,162 Broker Warrants.

Each non-transferable Broker Warrants are exercisable into one common share at a price of $1.48 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 22, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MAS Gold Corp. ("MAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 8, 2020 and December 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 30,017,171 common shares

17,992,139 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.06 per common share

$0.07 per flow-through share

Warrants: 48,009,310 share purchase warrants to purchase 48,009,310 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 91 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Ron Netolitzky Y 3,500,000 common shares Jaelky Holdings Inc. Y 166,667 common shares (Andrew Davidson)



Robert Matthews Y 1,075,000 common shares and 725,000 flow-through shares Hans Sturm Y 1,428,571 flow-through shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,733,000 common shares and 200,000 flow-through shares 5 placees









Finder's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – $38,120



PI Financial Corp. – $1,680



Leede Jones Gable Inc. – 3,998.40



Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $3,120



National Bank Financial – $2,400



GloRes Securities Inc. – $19,200



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 31, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

METALCORP LIMITED ("MTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an earn-in and joint venture shareholders agreement dated November 20, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between MetalCorp Limited (the "Company") and Barrick Gold Inc. (the "Purchaser"), an arm's length party to the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser has the right and option to earn an 80% interest in the Hemlo East Property located about 350 kilometers east of Thunder Bay, Ontario (the "Property").

In order to earn an 80% interest in the Property, the Purchaser is required to: (1) pay $3,000,000 to the Company upon the receipt of the Exchange acceptance; (ii) incur at least $700,000 in expenditures in respect of the Property on or before the first anniversary (the "Guaranteed Amount); incur at least $4,500,000 (including the Guaranteed Amount) and deliver a 43-101 technical report in respect of the Property on or before the third anniversary. After completion of the earn-in, the Purchaser and the Company will form a joint venture company to hold the Property, to be owned 80% by the Purchaser and 20% by the Company with funding on a pro-rata basis.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 20, 2020.

________________________________________

MURCHISON MINERALS LTD. ("MUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,986,889 flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.095 per share

Number of Placees: 26 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Donald K Johnson Y 4,500,000





Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $73,409.70, plus 502,733 finders warrants, each exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.12 for a period of one year, payable to Haywood Securities, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Accilent Capital Management Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Integral Wealth Securities Ltd.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_____________________________________

PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase agreement dated November 24, 2020 (the "Agreement"), among Parkit Enterprise Inc. (the "Company"), Nawoc Holdings Limited and SRS Realty Group Inc., (together, the "Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company has acquired two properties in Ontario.

The purchase price for the acquisition was $36,250,000, subject to adjustments. The purchase price was satisfied as follows: (i) the issuance of 40,000,000 shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.25 per share, with 20,000,000 of such common shares being issued to each of the Vendors; (ii) the assumption of mortgages on the two properties totaling approximately $17,800,000; and (iii) Vendor take-back loans in the aggregate amount of approximately $8,450,000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Not applicable

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 40,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per share

Number of Placees: 81 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Leonite Capital LLC (Avi Geller) Y 2,000,000 KDI Corporation Ltd. (David Delaney) Y 400,000 Brad Dunkley Y 7,200,000 Julie Neault Y 400,000 B&M Miller Equity Holdings Inc. (Brad Miller) Y 644,827 Steven Scott Y 40,000 Iqbal Khan Y 4,040,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,440,000 [5 placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

_______________________________________

QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, Jan. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

REGULUS RESOURCES INC. ("REG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,217,452 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 27, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 27, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.60

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,962,500 units with 5,981,235 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on August 12, 2016.

_______________________________________

SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED ("SRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a binding Letter of Intent dated December 8, 2020 between Salazar Resources Limited (the Company) and Minera Mesaloma S.A. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Los Santos 2.1 project located in Ecuador. Consideration is $4,025,000 with $4,000,000 payable in either cash or Units of the Company at the Company's election. Each Unit comprises one share and one half-share purchase warrant. Each Unit will be issuable at the greater of $0.23 or the 5 day VWAP minus a 7.5% discount from Market Price prior to the payment date. Each warrant is exercisable for 18 months at the greater of $0.305 or Market Price prior to payment date.

For full details including the NSR, please see the Company's news release dated December 10, 2020.

________________________________________

SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SUN SUMMIT MINERALS CORP. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:35 a.m. PST, Jan. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SUN SUMMIT MINERALS CORP. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt – With Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,337,600 common shares and 3,108,150 warrants to settle outstanding debt for CAD$583,632. Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of three years.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Scott A. Hill Y $73,890 $0.07 1,055,600

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated November 23, 2020 and December 24, 2020.

________________________________________

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 8, 2020, between Xebec Europe B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and SDI Technology Ventures B.V., Ontwikkelingsmaatschappij Oost-Nederland N.V. and Stichting Administratiekantoor Hygear (collectively, the "Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Green Vision Holding B.V. ("Green Vision"), the parent company of HyGear Technology and Services B.V.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall make a cash payment of approximately $65,226,000 and issue 10,014,364 common shares to the Vendors in order to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Green Vision.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 31, 2020.

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. (« XBC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 janvier 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 8 décembre 2020, entre Xebec Europe B.V., une filiale détenue à 100% par la société, et SDI Technology Ventures B.V., Ontwikkelingsmaatschappij Oost-Nederland N.V. et Stichting Administratiekantoor Hygear (collectivement, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'acquisition de 100% du capital action émis et en circulation de Green Vision Holding B.V. (« Green Vision »), la société mère de HyGear Technology and Services B.V.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra effectuer un paiement en espèces d'approximativement 65 226 000 $ et émettre 10 014 364 actions ordinaires aux vendeurs afin d'acquérir 100% des actions émises et en circulation de Green Vision.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 31 décembre 2020.

________________________________________

YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC. ("YNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,857,142 shares

Purchase Price: $0.35 per share

Warrants: 4,285,691 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,285,691 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for an 18 month period, subject to acceleration

Number of Placees: 59 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 390,000 [5 placees]









Finder's Fee: Accent Capital GmbH (Joerg Schweizer) receives 75,000 units with terms as above.









Anders Nerell receives 374,712 units with terms as above.









Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $23,100









Georg Hochwimmer receives 2,568 units with terms as above









Gravitas Securities Inc. receives $2,100









Haywood Securities Inc. receives $3,150









Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $20,580









PI Financial Corp. receives $13,650



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION ("WEB.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 05, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,572,862 common shares

Purchase Price: CDN$0.06 per share

Warrants: 2,786,431 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,786,431 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.08 per share for a one (1) year period

Number of Placees: 8 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of units New Dawn Holdings Y 500,000 Ltd. (Paul Larkin) Y 750,000 Scott Kelly



Darren Collins Y 100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

