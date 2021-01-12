+++ Mit Plus500 mehr über Kryptowährungen und CFDs erfahren!** +++-w-
12.01.2021 00:44:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. ("TTG")
[formerly Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. ("AHU")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE:  January 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated December 5, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows.  There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening January 13, 2021, the common shares of Trans Canada Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


27,723,671

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil 





Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: 

TTG

(new)

CUSIP Number:

893129106

(new)

________________________________________

GREENFIRST FOREST PRODUCTS INC. ("GFP")
[formerly Itasca Capital Ltd.  ("ICL")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE:  January 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders December 17, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows.  There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, January 13, 2021, the common shares of GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Itasca Capital Ltd. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as an 'Investment' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


23,810,626

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

nil

shares 




Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: 

GFP

(new)

CUSIP Number:

39526A100

(new)

________________________________________

KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")
[formerly Northway Resources Corp. ("NTW")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Northway Resources Corp's (now Kenorland Minerals Ltd, the "Company") Reverse Takeover (the "RTO") as principally described in the Company's information circular dated November 27, 2020 (the "Circular").

The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Reverse Takeover-Completed:

Pursuant to the amalgamation agreement dated September 14, 2020 (the "Agreement"), the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Kenorland Minerals Ltd ("Kenorland PrivCo"), a private B.C. incorporated entity.

The Exchange has been advised that disinterested shareholders of the Company approved the RTO on December 29, 2020 at a meeting of Company shareholders.

For additional information please refer to the Company's Circular dated November 27, 2020, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news releases dated September 15, 2020, November 3, 2020, November 4, 2020, December 29, 2020 and January 4, 2021.

Private Placement-Brokered:

Pursuant to the RTO, Kenorland PrivCo completed a concurrent brokered private placement of 10,000,000 (post-consolidation) shares @ $1.00 per subscription receipt ($10,000,000). Each subscription receipt has now converted into one share of the Company. The concurrent financing closed on November 4, 2020.

Name Change and Consolidation, Symbol Change:

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 29, 2020 the Company has consolidated its capital on a 7 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as detailed below.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, January 13, 2021, the common shares of Kenorland Minerals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Northway Resources Corp. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

Unlimited

common shares with no par value of which


45,573,137

common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

18,860,002

common shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services

Trading Symbol:

KLD

(new)

CUSIP Number:

48978L 10 0

(new)



Company Contact:

Zachary Flood

Company Address:

310-119 Pender Street


Vancouver, B.C.


V6B1S5

Company Phone Number: 

(604) 363-1779      

Company Email Address:

zach@kenorlandminerals.com

Resume Trading:

Effective at the open on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

__________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  January 11, 2021
 NEX Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the  Quebec Securities Commission on January 11, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol


Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

CTU.H

NEX

Le Chateau Inc.

The unaudited interim financial report and
interim management's discussion and
analysis for the interim period

2020/10/31




Certification of the interim filings for the
interim period

2020/10/31

Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

FIRE RIVER GOLD CORP. ("FAU.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2021
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 4, 2015, effective at the opening, Wednesday, January 13, 2021, the securities of the Company will be reinstated to trading.

________________________________________

21/01/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARROW EXPLORATION CORP. ("AXL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  January 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an assignment agreement ("Agreement") dated August 24, 2020, between the Company and COG Energy Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will sell its LLA-23 block located in Colombia and further transfer certain work obligations to the Vendor for a total purchase price of US$12,000,000 in cash payments ("Total Consideration"). US$250,000 coming from the Total Consideration shall be contingent on the following:

  • The Company decommissioning certain liabilities; and
  • The registration of the public deed and resolution of certain disputes in regards to the right-of-way access to the LLA-23 block.

    • Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

    For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated August 24, 2020 and December 30, 2020.

    ________________________________________

    BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
    BULLETIN DATE:  January 11, 2021
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,000,000 shares at $0.0825 per share to settle outstanding debt for $$1,271,816.00.

    Number of Creditors: 

    5 Creditors


    Insider / Pro Group Participation:


    Creditor

    Insider=Y /
    Progroup=P

    Amount
    Owing

    Deemed Price 
    per Share

    # of Shares

    Mercap Investments Inc.





     (Richard Wilson)

    Y

    $462,500.00

    $0.0825

    1,200,000

    Auriga Capital Corporation





     (William Carr)

    Y

    $180,741.00

    $0.0825

    1,200,000

    Craven Capital LLC





     (Brian Macnish)

    Y

    $180,741.00

    $0.0825

    1,200,000

    Douglas Eacrett

    Y

    $205,398.00

    $0.0825

    1,200,000

    The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

    ________________________________________

    CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
    BULLETIN DATE:  January 11, 2021
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    Effective at  6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

    ________________________________________

    DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  January 11, 2021
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 8, 2021:

    Number of Shares:

    1,000,000 shares



    Purchase Price:

    $0.20 per share



    Warrants:

    1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



    Warrant Exercise Price:

    $0.30 for a one year period



    Number of Placees:

    4 placees

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on January 8, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

    ________________________________________

    GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt with Warrants
    BULLETIN DATE:  January 11, 2021
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,311,479 common shares and 908,853 warrants to settle outstanding debt for $694,262.64. Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.18 per share on or before January 8, 2024.

    Number of Creditors:

    1 Creditor

    For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated January 8, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

    ________________________________________

    GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
    BULLETIN DATE:  January 11, 2021
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 62,500 shares at a deemed price of $0.80 per share to settle outstanding debt for $50,000 from a previously issued promissory note.

    Number of Creditors:

    1 Creditor



    Insider / Pro Group Participation:

    None

    The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

    ________________________________________

    NAMIBIA CRITICAL METALS INC. ("NMI")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement - Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  January 11, 2021
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

    Number of Securities:

    451,977 common shares


    Purchase Price:

    $0.22125 per common share


    Warrants:

    225,989 common share purchase warrants to purchase 225,989 shares   


    Warrants' Exercise Price:

    $0.413 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement


    Number of Placees:

    1 Placee


    Insider / ProGroup Participation:

    None


    Finder's Fee:

    None

    The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated January 8, 2021.

    ________________________________________

    STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered - Amendment
    BULLETIN DATE:  January 11, 2021
    TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

    Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 29, 2020, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2020 and December 23, 2020:

    Finder's Fee:

    398,123 warrants ("Finder's Warrants") issuable to Chad Tappendorf and
    398,124 Finder's Warrants issuable to James Rasteh. Each Finder Warrant is
    exercisable at $0.45 per common share until December 29, 2022.

    All other information in the bulletin remain unchanged.

    ________________________________________

    TRES-OR RESOURCES LTD. ("TRS")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
    BULLETIN DATE:  January 11, 2021
    TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

    TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2020:

    Number of Shares:

    1,470,001 shares and 1,246,433 flow-through shares



    Purchase Price:

    $0.15 per share and per flow-through share



    Warrants:

    735,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 735,000 shares


    623,216 flow-through warrants to purchase 623,216 shares



    Warrant Exercise Price:

    $0.20 to December 31, 2022



    Number of Placees:

    18 placees



    Insider / Pro Group Participation:



    Name

    Insider=Y /
    ProGroup=P

    # of Shares

    Laura Lee Duffett 

    Y

    44,000 f/t




    Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

    40,000 f/t

      [1placee]






    Finder's Fee:

    Foundation Markets Inc. will receive a 7% cash commission in the amount of
    $6,000.00.

    Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

    ________________________________________

    NEX COMPANY:

    RICHMOND ROAD CAPITAL CORP. ("RRD.H")
    BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
    BULLETIN DATE:  January 11, 2021
    NEX Company

    Effective at  7:42 a.m. PST, Jan. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

    ________________________________________

    SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Dow schlussendlich in Rot -- ATX schließt stabil -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Montagshandel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsamen Trend
    Am heimischen Markt zeigten sich Anleger am Montag vorsichtig, während der deutsche Leitindex deutlich nachgab. Die Wall Street ist schwächer in die neue Woche gestartet. An den Börsen in Fernost ließen sich zu Beginn der neuen Handelswoche gemischte Vorzeichen beobachten.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen