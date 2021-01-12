TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. ("TTG")

[formerly Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. ("AHU")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated December 5, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening January 13, 2021, the common shares of Trans Canada Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Arctic Hunter Energy Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

27,723,671 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: TTG (new) CUSIP Number: 893129106 (new)

________________________________________

GREENFIRST FOREST PRODUCTS INC. ("GFP")

[formerly Itasca Capital Ltd. ("ICL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders December 17, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, January 13, 2021, the common shares of GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Itasca Capital Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Investment' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

23,810,626 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GFP (new) CUSIP Number: 39526A100 (new)

________________________________________

KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")

[formerly Northway Resources Corp. ("NTW")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Northway Resources Corp's (now Kenorland Minerals Ltd, the "Company") Reverse Takeover (the "RTO") as principally described in the Company's information circular dated November 27, 2020 (the "Circular").

The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Reverse Takeover-Completed:

Pursuant to the amalgamation agreement dated September 14, 2020 (the "Agreement"), the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Kenorland Minerals Ltd ("Kenorland PrivCo"), a private B.C. incorporated entity.

The Exchange has been advised that disinterested shareholders of the Company approved the RTO on December 29, 2020 at a meeting of Company shareholders.

For additional information please refer to the Company's Circular dated November 27, 2020, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news releases dated September 15, 2020, November 3, 2020, November 4, 2020, December 29, 2020 and January 4, 2021.

Private Placement-Brokered:

Pursuant to the RTO, Kenorland PrivCo completed a concurrent brokered private placement of 10,000,000 (post-consolidation) shares @ $1.00 per subscription receipt ($10,000,000). Each subscription receipt has now converted into one share of the Company. The concurrent financing closed on November 4, 2020.

Name Change and Consolidation, Symbol Change:

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 29, 2020 the Company has consolidated its capital on a 7 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as detailed below.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, January 13, 2021, the common shares of Kenorland Minerals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Northway Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

45,573,137 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 18,860,002 common shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Trading Symbol: KLD (new) CUSIP Number: 48978L 10 0 (new)



Company Contact: Zachary Flood Company Address: 310-119 Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C.

V6B1S5 Company Phone Number: (604) 363-1779 Company Email Address: zach@kenorlandminerals.com

Resume Trading:

Effective at the open on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

__________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2021

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Quebec Securities Commission on January 11, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) CTU.H NEX Le Chateau Inc. The unaudited interim financial report and

interim management's discussion and

analysis for the interim period 2020/10/31





Certification of the interim filings for the

interim period 2020/10/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

FIRE RIVER GOLD CORP. ("FAU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 4, 2015, effective at the opening, Wednesday, January 13, 2021, the securities of the Company will be reinstated to trading.

________________________________________

21/01/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARROW EXPLORATION CORP. ("AXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an assignment agreement ("Agreement") dated August 24, 2020, between the Company and COG Energy Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will sell its LLA-23 block located in Colombia and further transfer certain work obligations to the Vendor for a total purchase price of US$12,000,000 in cash payments ("Total Consideration"). US$250,000 coming from the Total Consideration shall be contingent on the following:

The Company decommissioning certain liabilities; and

The registration of the public deed and resolution of certain disputes in regards to the right-of-way access to the LLA-23 block.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated August 24, 2020 and December 30, 2020.

________________________________________

BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,000,000 shares at $0.0825 per share to settle outstanding debt for $$1,271,816.00.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Mercap Investments Inc.







(Richard Wilson) Y $462,500.00 $0.0825 1,200,000 Auriga Capital Corporation







(William Carr) Y $180,741.00 $0.0825 1,200,000 Craven Capital LLC







(Brian Macnish) Y $180,741.00 $0.0825 1,200,000 Douglas Eacrett Y $205,398.00 $0.0825 1,200,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on January 8, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt with Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,311,479 common shares and 908,853 warrants to settle outstanding debt for $694,262.64. Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.18 per share on or before January 8, 2024.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated January 8, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 62,500 shares at a deemed price of $0.80 per share to settle outstanding debt for $50,000 from a previously issued promissory note.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NAMIBIA CRITICAL METALS INC. ("NMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 451,977 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.22125 per common share

Warrants: 225,989 common share purchase warrants to purchase 225,989 shares

Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.413 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement

Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated January 8, 2021.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered - Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 29, 2020, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2020 and December 23, 2020:

Finder's Fee: 398,123 warrants ("Finder's Warrants") issuable to Chad Tappendorf and

398,124 Finder's Warrants issuable to James Rasteh. Each Finder Warrant is

exercisable at $0.45 per common share until December 29, 2022.

All other information in the bulletin remain unchanged.

________________________________________

TRES-OR RESOURCES LTD. ("TRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,470,001 shares and 1,246,433 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share and per flow-through share



Warrants: 735,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 735,000 shares

623,216 flow-through warrants to purchase 623,216 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 to December 31, 2022



Number of Placees: 18 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Laura Lee Duffett Y 44,000 f/t





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 40,000 f/t [1placee]









Finder's Fee: Foundation Markets Inc. will receive a 7% cash commission in the amount of

$6,000.00.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

RICHMOND ROAD CAPITAL CORP. ("RRD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 7:42 a.m. PST, Jan. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

