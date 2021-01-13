TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASIABASEMETALS INC. ("ABZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated January 8, 2021 and the Company's news release dated January 11, 2021, effective at the open on Thursday,January 14, 2021, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: February 17, 2021

Record Date: January 27, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: January 26, 2021

________________________________________

21/01/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Prospectus-Share Offering

The short form base shelf prospectus dated December 14, 2020 (the "Prospectus") of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (the "Company") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") in relation to the Offering set out below, and was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on December 14, 2020. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus was deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

The Exchange has been advised that closing of the Offering occurred on December 21, 2020 for gross proceeds of $11,499,999.30, including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option described below.

Underwriters: Raymond James Ltd. and Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Offering: 12,777,777 common shares, including 1,666,666 common shares issued

under the Over-Allotment Option (the "Offering"), which were offered under the

Prospectus and the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated December 17, 2020

(the "Prospectus Supplement")



Share Price: $0.90 per common share



Underwriters' Warrants: None



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option to purchase

1,666,666 common shares at $0.90 per share (the "Over-Allotment Option").

The Over-Allotment Option was exercised in full and the respective common

shares were issued on the closing date as part of the total 12,777,777 common

shares issued pursuant to the Offering



Underwriters' Commission: 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering payable in cash, other than proceeds

raised from president's list purchasers, which were subject to a 3% cash

commission.





Raymond James Ltd. - $482,999.97 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $206,999.99 cash

For further information, please refer to the Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement and the Company's press release dated December 21, 2020, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

Private Placement - Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement announced December 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,222,300 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.90 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee: Raymond James Ltd. - $141,002.10 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

ENGINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,430,186 common shares at a deemed value of USD$7.50 per share and 1,072,639 warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at USD$15 until August 19, 2023, to settle outstanding debt for USD$10,726,393.

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors



Warrants: 1,072,639 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,072,639 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: USD$15 until August 19, 2023

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 16, 2020 and January 08, 2021.

________________________________________

FORTUNE BAY CORP. ("FOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,215,869 common shares and 395,717 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $1.20 per common share and $1.40 per flow-through share



Warrants: 607,934 share purchase warrants to purchase 607,934 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.60 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 22 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Dale Verran Y 16,667







Broker/Finder's Fee: Numus Capital Corp. received an aggregate of $140,913.00 in cash and

112,811 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common

share of the Company at $1.60 per share for a period of two years.

For more information please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 30, 2020 and December 18, 2020.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2020 and December 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 18,440,910 shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per share



Warrants: 18,440,910 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,440,910 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Agregate Pro Group Involvement P 500,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $56,615 in cash and 1,029,354 finders' warrants payable to

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd; Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.;

Haywood Securities Inc.

Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0,055 (Qwest) and $0.07 for a three year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 36,243,446 shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per share



Warrants: 18,121,723 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,121,723 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 34 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares John Stalker Y 290,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $18,810 in cash and 644,400 finders' warrants payable to

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Mazdak Mostafa-

Sani. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at

$0.075 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,994,257 shares to settle outstanding debt for $382,698.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of

Shares

Resource Capital Fund Y $382,698 $0.1919 1,994,257 V L.P.

________________________________________

NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 365,100 shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.53 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$193,503(US$150,000).

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ORSU METALS CORPORATION ("OSU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 571,371 shares at a deemed value of $0.305 per share to settle outstanding debt for $174,317.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Sergei Stefanovich Y $88,376 $0.305 289,759









Mark Corra Y $9,549 $0.305 31,308









David Rhodes Y $19,098 $0.305 62,616









Vladimir Pakhomov Y $19,098 $0.305 62,616

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SAVILLE RESOURCES INC. ("SRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 17, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:

Number of FT Shares: 10,045,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow through share



Non Flow-Through Shares:

Number of Non-FT Shares: 6,014,500 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per non flow through share



Warrants: 6,014,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,014,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.075



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 15 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Zimtu Capital Corp. Y 5,889,500 (Davw Hodge)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 500,000





Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. $19,600.00 cash PI Financial Corp. $4,580.00 cash; 91,600 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.075 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: $0.075 until December 31, 2021 and $0.15 until December 31, 2023

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

VENDETTA MINING CORP. ("VTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 5, 2020, November 16, 2020 and November 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,083,535 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 7,541,768 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,541,768 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 26 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Peter Voulgaris Y 166,666 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 150,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $5,598.60

PI Financial Corp. receives $3,990

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $3,010

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods on November 16, 2020 and December 10, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

RICHMOND ROAD CAPITAL CORP. ("RRD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

