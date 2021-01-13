|
13.01.2021 02:02:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ASIABASEMETALS INC. ("ABZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated January 8, 2021 and the Company's news release dated January 11, 2021, effective at the open on Thursday,January 14, 2021, the shares of the Company will resume trading.
_______________________________________
RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.01
Payable Date: February 17, 2021
Record Date: January 27, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: January 26, 2021
________________________________________
21/01/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering, Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Prospectus-Share Offering
The short form base shelf prospectus dated December 14, 2020 (the "Prospectus") of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (the "Company") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") in relation to the Offering set out below, and was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on December 14, 2020. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus was deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
The Exchange has been advised that closing of the Offering occurred on December 21, 2020 for gross proceeds of $11,499,999.30, including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option described below.
Underwriters:
Raymond James Ltd. and Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Offering:
12,777,777 common shares, including 1,666,666 common shares issued
Share Price:
$0.90 per common share
Underwriters' Warrants:
None
Over-Allotment Option:
The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option to purchase
Underwriters' Commission:
6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering payable in cash, other than proceeds
Raymond James Ltd. - $482,999.97 cash
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $206,999.99 cash
For further information, please refer to the Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement and the Company's press release dated December 21, 2020, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.
Private Placement - Non-Brokered
The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement announced December 15, 2020:
Number of Shares:
5,222,300 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.90 per common share
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Finder's Fee:
Raymond James Ltd. - $141,002.10 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.
________________________________________
ENGINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,430,186 common shares at a deemed value of USD$7.50 per share and 1,072,639 warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at USD$15 until August 19, 2023, to settle outstanding debt for USD$10,726,393.
Number of Creditors:
11 Creditors
Warrants:
1,072,639 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,072,639 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
USD$15 until August 19, 2023
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 16, 2020 and January 08, 2021.
________________________________________
FORTUNE BAY CORP. ("FOR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,215,869 common shares and 395,717 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$1.20 per common share and $1.40 per flow-through share
Warrants:
607,934 share purchase warrants to purchase 607,934 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$1.60 for a period of two years
Number of Placees:
22 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
Number of Shares
Dale Verran
Y
16,667
Broker/Finder's Fee:
Numus Capital Corp. received an aggregate of $140,913.00 in cash and
For more information please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 30, 2020 and December 18, 2020.
________________________________________
GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2020 and December 31, 2020:
Number of Shares:
18,440,910 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.055 per share
Warrants:
18,440,910 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,440,910 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.07 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
11 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Agregate Pro Group Involvement
P
500,000
[1 placee]
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of $56,615 in cash and 1,029,354 finders' warrants payable to
Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0,055 (Qwest) and $0.07 for a three year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020:
Number of Shares:
36,243,446 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.055 per share
Warrants:
18,121,723 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,121,723 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.075 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
34 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
John Stalker
Y
290,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
200,000
[1 placee]
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of $18,810 in cash and 644,400 finders' warrants payable to
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,994,257 shares to settle outstanding debt for $382,698.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of
Resource Capital Fund
Y
$382,698
$0.1919
1,994,257
V L.P.
________________________________________
NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 365,100 shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.53 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$193,503(US$150,000).
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
ORSU METALS CORPORATION ("OSU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 571,371 shares at a deemed value of $0.305 per share to settle outstanding debt for $174,317.
Number of Creditors:
5 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Sergei Stefanovich
Y
$88,376
$0.305
289,759
Mark Corra
Y
$9,549
$0.305
31,308
David Rhodes
Y
$19,098
$0.305
62,616
Vladimir Pakhomov
Y
$19,098
$0.305
62,616
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SAVILLE RESOURCES INC. ("SRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 17, 2020:
Flow-Through Shares:
Number of FT Shares:
10,045,000 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per flow through share
Non Flow-Through Shares:
Number of Non-FT Shares:
6,014,500 non flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per non flow through share
Warrants:
6,014,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,014,500 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.075
Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Number of Placees:
15 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Zimtu Capital Corp.
Y
5,889,500
(Davw Hodge)
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
P
500,000
Finder's Fee:
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
$19,600.00 cash
PI Financial Corp.
$4,580.00 cash; 91,600 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.075
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
$0.075 until December 31, 2021 and $0.15 until December 31, 2023
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
VENDETTA MINING CORP. ("VTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 5, 2020, November 16, 2020 and November 26, 2020:
Number of Shares:
15,083,535 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per share
Warrants:
7,541,768 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,541,768 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.09 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
26 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Peter Voulgaris
Y
166,666
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
150,000
[1 placee]
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $5,598.60
PI Financial Corp. receives $3,990
Haywood Securities Inc. receives $3,010
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods on November 16, 2020 and December 10, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
RICHMOND ROAD CAPITAL CORP. ("RRD.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2021
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen auf grünem Terrain -- ATX schließt deutlich stärker -- DAX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische Markt zog am Dienstag deutlich an. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die Wall Street notierte mit leichten Gewinnen. An den Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich Anleger am Dienstag positiv gestimmt.