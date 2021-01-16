TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CABO DRILLING CORP. ("CBE.H")

[formerly Cabo Drilling Corp. ("CBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of January 19, 2021, the Company is subject t2o restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CBE to CBE.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued November 5, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

XALI GOLD CORP. ("XGC")

[formerly Candente Gold Corp. ("CDG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated November 23, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening January 19, 2021, the common shares of Xali Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Candente Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

119,206,923 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: XGC (new) CUSIP Number: 98387F103 (new)

________________________________________

DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("DVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on December 28, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, the common shares of Divergent Energy Services Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas Company'.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

18,629,884 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: DVG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 255051 20 3 (new)

________________________________________

HIGHVISTA GOLD INC. ("HVV.H")

[formerly Highvista Gold Inc. ("HVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of January 19, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from HVV to HVV.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued August 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

SPECIALTY LIQUID TRANSPORTATION CORP. ("SLT.H")

[formerly Specialty Liquid Transportation Corp. ("SLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of January 19, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from SLT to SLT.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued August 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

PARENT CAPITAL CORP. ("PAR.H")

[formerly Century Energy Ltd. ("CEY.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

NEX Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated December 18, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, January 19, 2021, the common shares of Parent Capital Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Century Energy Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'oil and gas' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

2,419,882 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow:

NIL Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: PAR.H (new) CUSIP Number: 69945R103 (new)

________________________________________

21/01/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement :

Number of Securities: 4,099,894 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.625 per common share



Warrants: 4,099,894 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,099,894 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.90 for 60 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 1 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission of $128,122 and 300,000 non-

transferable purchase warrants to purchase 300,000 common shares at a price of $0.90 per share for a period of 60 months from the closing of the private

placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 29, 2020.

________________________________________

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Bear Creek Mining Corporation ("Bear Creek") has closed its financing pursuant to its Prospectus Supplement dated January 8, 2021 to a Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 29, 2020 which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Quebec on October 29, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on January 15, 2021 for gross proceeds of $34,500,000 (including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option defined below).

Underwriters: The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by Stifel GMP, and including BMO Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together, the "Underwriters").



Offering: 11,500,000 common shares (Including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option as defined below).



Unit Price: $3.00 (the "Offering Price")



Underwriter Fee: The Underwriters received cash commissions in the amount of $2,070,000.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase an additional 1,500,000 Shares at the Offering Price, for a period of up to 30 days from the closing of the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option has been exercised in full.

________________________________________

CBLT INC. ("CBLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 24, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 886,700 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow through share



Warrants: 886,700 share purchase warrants to purchase 886,700 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.09



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 250,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per non flow through share



Warrants: 250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 250,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.08



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Finder's Fee:





BMO Nesbitt Burns $1,974.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated January 6, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated December 10, 2020 (the "Agreement") between CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (the "Company"), Medical Confidence Inc. ("MCI"), Angela Stanescu, Bogdan Stanescu and The Stanescu 2015 Trust (collectively, the "Sellers") whereby the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Medical Confidence Inc. The Sellers own in the aggregate, 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of MCI.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make cash payments of $2,250,000 and will issue 857,143 common shares at a deemed price of $2.625 per common share on closing and a performance based earnout payment payable by $750,000 in cash and the issuance of 285,714 common shares at a deemed price of $2.625 per common share over a period of 2 years. The deemed price per share is subject to a minimum floor price of $2.60 per common share, being the Discounted Market Price. The first earnout is contingent on achieving a revenue of $2,300,000 for the period ended December 31, 2021. The second earnout is contingent on achieving a revenue of $2,300,000 for the period ended December 31, 2022.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated October 22, 2020 for further details.

________________________________________

CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has closed its financing pursuant to its prospectus supplement dated January 7, 2021) to a short form base shelf prospectus dated July 8, 2019 which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada on July 12, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Offering closed on January 15, 2021, for gross proceeds of $86,451,250 (including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option defined below).

Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. led the syndicate of underwriters for the Offering, which included Desjardins Securities Inc., Eight Capital, Raymond James Ltd., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. ("Underwriters")



Offering: 17,825,000 common shares (Including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option as defined below)



Share Price: $4.85 (the "Offering Price")



Underwriter's Fee: The Underwriters received cash commissions in the amount of $5,187,075



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 2,325,000 shares at the Offering Price, for a period of up to 30 days from the closing of the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option was exercised in full concurrent with the closing of the Offering.

________________________________________

DISTRICT COPPER CORP. ("DCOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated July 29, 2020 between District Copper Corp. (the "Company") and Global Vanadium Corp. ("Global"), whereby the Company has agreed to grant to Global the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Stony Lake Claims located in the Grand Falls-Bishops Falls area of the Province of Newfoundland. In consideration, Global will pay cash payments of $850,000 ($75,000 in the first year) and issue 5.3 million shares of Global (500,000 shares in the first year) over three years.

________________________________________

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Securities Purchase Agreement dated December 31, 2020 between EnCore Energy Corp. (the "Company") and Westwater Resources Inc. (the "Vendor") whereby the Company acquires 100% of the issued and outstanding equity securities of the following entities from Westwater Resources Inc. ("Westwater"): (i) URI, Inc.; (ii) Neutron Energy, Inc.; (iii) Uranco, Inc.; (iv) HRI-Churchrock, Inc.; (v) Hydro Restoration Corporation; (vi) Belt Line Resources, Inc,; and (vii) Uranium Resources, Inc. in addition to; a copy of the technical database for the Grants mineral belt located in New Mexico. Consideration is USD$742,642 cash and 2,571,598 common shares at a deemed price of $0.891 per share.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 9, 2020 and January 5, 2020.

________________________________________

G MINING VENTURES CORP. ("GMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 73,860,000 shares (Brokered) and 11,340,000 (Non-Brokered)



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 42,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 42,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.80 for an eighteen-month period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 58 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Life of Mine Investments Y 8,540,000 (Louis Gignac Sr.) Y 1,800,000 Louis Gignac Inc.



(Louis Gignac Sr.)



Norman MacDonald Y 500,000 Elif Levesque Y 100,000

Underwriters' Fee: Sprott Capital Partners LP - $1,380,258.75 cash

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $743,216.23 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated November 25, 2020 and December 15, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placements and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INFINITE ORE CORP. ("ILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated January 4, 2021 between Infinite Ore Corp. and Andrew Molnar ("the Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to the Gerry Claims Property located in the Confederation Lake assemblage belt near Red Lake in Ontario. By way of consideration, the Company will make cash payment totaling $7,500 and will issue 100,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.065 per share. Andrew Molnar will retain a 1.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty. This NSR may be purchased at any time for $1,500,000.00.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated January 6, 2021 for further details.

________________________________________

NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("N") ("N.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, Jan. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("N") ("N.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:31 a.m. PST, Jan. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:36 a.m. PST, Jan. 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OCEANIC WIND ENERGY INC. ("NKW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 79,860 common shares at a deemed price of $0.135 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to agreements dated November 16, 2011 and October 1, 2017, for the quarter ending December 31, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Joe Houssian Y $1,718.75 $0.135 12,731 Philip Hughes Y $5,000.05 $0.135 37,037 Arthur Willms Y $2,031.26 $0.135 15,046 David Rehn Y $2,031.26 $0.135 15,046

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an equity purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 23, 2020, between Sleepwell, LLC ("Sleepwell"), Tuscan, Inc. (wholly-owned subsidiary of Sleepwell), each of Roderick Davis McLeod, Benjamin Sheppard McLeod and Charles Roderick McLeod, individuals, as equityholders of Sleepwell (collectively, the "Equityholders"), Protech Home Medical Corp. (the "Company") and PHM Logistics Corporation (wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire one hundred percent (100%) of the issued and outstanding equity interest of Sleepwell owned by the Equityholders.

Pursuant to the Agreement, in order to purchase 100% of the equity interest of Sleepwell owned by the Equityholders, the Company must pay US$6,880,000.16(CAD$9,041,696.21) (subject to closing and hold back adjustments) and issue 3,499,999 common shares‎ at a deemed price of $1.468 per share to the Equityholders, whereby 2,517,857 common shares‎ will be payable on January 4, 2021 and up to 982,142 on August 31, 2022.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 26, 2020.

________________________________________

SERNOVA CORP. ("SVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:06 a.m. PST, Jan. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TRUSTBIX INC. ("TBIX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:53 a.m. PST, Jan. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TRUSTBIX INC. ("TBIX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("WISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 15, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange