TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

COMPASS VENTURE INC. ("CVI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated October 26, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective October 27, 2020 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $350,000 (3,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share). Proceeds from a concurrent private placement will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open January 21, 2021 the Common shares will be

listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on January 21, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

10,450,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the

closing of the offering and concurrent private placement Escrowed Shares: 4,950,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of

the offering





Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol:

CVI.P CUSIP Number:

20454F105 Agent:

PI Financial Corp.

Agent's Warrants: 350,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 26, 2020.

Company Contact: Kah Meng Lim Company Address: 1 North Bridge Road, #02-07 High St. Centre, 179094, Singapore Company Phone Number: (65) 6842 1142 Company Fax Number: (65) 6281 0282 Company Email Address: kmlim@geneoasis.com

________________________________________

NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Dividend per Unit: $0.01333

Payable Date: February 16, 2021

Record Date: January 29, 2021

Ex-distribution Date: January 28, 2021

________________________________________

NORVISTA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special cash dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.03

Payable Date: February 9, 2021

Record Date: January 26, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: January 25, 2021

________________________________________

ROUTEMASTER CAPITAL INC. ("RM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, the common shares of Routemaster Capital Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the NEO Exchange.

________________________________________

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, January 21, 2021, under the symbol "VQS".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "VQS" on TSX Venture Exchange after January 20, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

21/01/ 19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 10,100,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per common share



Warrants: 5,050,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,050,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 22 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None

Finder's Fee: Raymond James Ltd. received a cash commission totaling $22,100

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 30, 2020.

GROUPE SANTÉ DÉVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 19 janvier 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 10 100 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,12 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription 5 050 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 050 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 22 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Raymond James Ltd. A reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 22 100 $

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 30 décembre 2020.

_____________________________________

DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("DVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,375,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.30 per share on a post-consolidation basis to settle outstanding debt for $4,312,500.00 from previously issued debentures.

Number of Creditors: 51 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Murray Cobbe Y $750,000.00 $0.30 2,500,000 Kenneth Bagan Y $37,500.00 $0.30 125,000 Karalie Strutt Y $37,500.00 $0.30 125,000 Donald Luft Y $935,250.00 $0.30 3,117,500 Kenneth Berg Y $18,750.00 $0.30 62,500 Deanna Berg Y $3,750.00 $0.30 12,500

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,714,284 shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per share



Number of Placees: 27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 745,400 [3 placees]





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $9,778.04 in cash payment

Cormark Securities Inc. – $1,000.30 in cash payment

PI Financial Corp. – $3,000.00 in cash payment

Richardson Wealth Limited – $15,532.52 in cash payment

Raymond James Ltd. – $2,100.00 in cash payment

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on January 12, 2021.

________________________________________

GOLD MOUNTAIN MINING CORP. ("GMTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:12 a.m. PST, Jan. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDCORE RESOURCES LTD. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 27, 2020 and December 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 59 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Thomas Yingling Y 750,000 BJ Financial Accounting Consulting Inc. Y 150,000 (Binny Jassal)



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,000,000 [4 Placees]





Finder's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners - $1,600 cash and 16,000 warrants

EMD Financial Inc. - $13,600 cash and 136,000 shares

Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,200 cash and 12,000 warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $22,576 cash and 225,760 warrants

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 13, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement -Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,850,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $2.00 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 87,500 [2 Placees]





Finder's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc. - $180,000 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 23, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

INVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("IVS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:16 a.m. PST, Jan. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("IVS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Jan. 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ("LIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,000,412 shares Purchase Price: $0.225 per share Warrants: 8,000,412 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,412 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35 Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years Number of Placees: 58 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 520,000

Finder's Fee:

Richard Savage $40,052.02 cash; 178,009 warrants Public Eye Consulting Busche $12,811.43 cash; 56,940 warrants Nathan Rotstein $37,500.00 cash; 166,667 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 years, subject to acceleration

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,120,250 shares



Purchase Price: $0.48 per share



Warrants: 2,065,125 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,065,125 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.58 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Robert Wares Y 1,250,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PROSPER GOLD CORP. ("PGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,111,111 shares



Purchase Price: $0.90 per share



Warrants: 3,055,555 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,055,555 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.35 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 169 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Pete Bernier Y 222,222 Jason Hynes Y 55,550 Jim Miller-Tait Y 10,000 Dirk Templeman-Kluit Y 11,112 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 387,802 [8 placees]





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $42,500.12 cash and 47,222 Broker Warrants payable.

PI Financial Corp. $7,000.02 cash and 7,778 Broker Warrants payable.

Odlum Brown Limited $6,255 cash and 6,950 Broker Warrants payable.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $18,630 cash and 20,700 Broker Warrants payable.

Sprott Global Resource Investments Ltd. $59,999.99 cash and 66,666 Broker Warrants payable.

-Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at $1.35 until December 22, 2022, subject to an acceleration clause.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SILVER MOUNTAIN MINES INC. ("SMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:02 a.m. PSTJan. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER MOUNTAIN MINES INC. ("SMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOLARIS RESOURCES INC. ("SLS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $5.20 per share



Warrants 7,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price $6.75 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 29 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Augusta Investments Inc. Y 6,600,000 (Richard Warke)









Ron Walsh Y 40,000





Equinox Gold Corp. Y 2,000,000

Finder's Fee: Received an aggregate of $1,014,000 in cash (BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. – 30%; TD Securities Inc. – 30%; Eight Capital – 12.5%; Canaccord Genutiy Corp. – 7.5%; Scotia Capital Inc. – 7.5%; RBC Dominion Securities Inc. – 7.5%; Hannam & Partners – 5.0%).

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated December 31, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________________

STONE GOLD INC. ("STG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 16, 2020:

Number of Securities: 2,500,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 1,250,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrants' Exercise Prices: $0.30 for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 22 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Brian Howlett Y 59,000

Finder's Fee: $23,674 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., Raymond James Ltd., and Hampton Securities Ltd.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in the news release dated December 30, 2020.

________________________________________

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 3, 2021 between several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors") and Think Research Corporation (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Clinic 360 Inc.

As consideration, the Company will pay the Vendors an aggregate of $250,000, and issue an aggregate of 1,127,511 shares. The Company shall also issue 55,285 shares as a finder's fee to Baker Tilley Vaughan Valuations Inc.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 4, 2021.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 980,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per share



Warrants: 980,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 980,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 until January 5, 2022



Number of Placees: 7 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider Y /

Name ProGroup P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 400,000 [3 placees]









Finder's Fee:



$7,000.00 payable to PI Financial Corp.





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on January 6, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SIERRA MADRE DEVELOPMENTS INC. ("SMG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

