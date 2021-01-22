TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on January 20, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) B 2 BCM Resources Corporation Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2020/08/31





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2020/08/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2020/08/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: February 26, 2021

Record Date: January 29, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: January 28, 2021

________________________________________

AVANTI ENERGY INC. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open on January 25, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

COMPASS VENTURE INC. ("CVI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 19, 2021, effective at the open of market January 25, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI.WS")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Warrants:

Effective at the opening, Monday, January 25, 2021 common share purchase warrants of Numinus Wellness Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization on Warrants: 12,683,925 warrants with no par value of which

12,683,925 warrants are listed for trading Warrant Trading Symbol: NUMI.WS (NEW) Warrant CUSIP Number: 67054W 12 9 (NEW)

The warrants were issued pursuant to a recent financing undertaken by Numinus Wellness Inc. Please refer to the TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated December 31, 2020 as well as the Company's news release dated December 29, 2020.

Refer as well to the Company's short-form prospectus dated December 21, 2020.

Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of Numinus Wellness Inc. at a price of $0.90 per share, and will expire on December 29, 2022.

______________________________________

21/01/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CADILLAC VENTURES INC. ("CDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Agreement for the Purchase of Shares (the "Agreement") dated October 21, 2020, as amended on November 21, 2020, between the Company and Braveheart Resources Inc. (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company sold all issued and outstanding shares of Cadillac Ventures Holdings Inc. (the "CVH"), which holds 100% interest in the Thierry Mine Project (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser has agreed to acquire the CVH by issuing up to 13,500,000 common shares and pay an aggregate of $300,000 in cash to the Company. Additionally, the Company will retain a 2% NSR on the Property, of which 1% can be bought by the Purchaser for $1,000,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 18, 2020, October 21, 2020, December 18, 2020 and December 23, 2020.

________________________________________

CADILLAC VENTURES INC. ("CDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Wind-up of Earn-In Option Interest Assignment Agreement dated September 28, 2020 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Northern Fox Resources Inc. (the "NRF"), whereby Earn-In Option Interest Assignment Agreement dated December 5, 2019 (the "Option") between the Company and the NRF is terminated.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has issued 9,700,000 common shares to the NRF at a $0.05 per share and received 10,000,000 common shares of the NRF to terminate the Option.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 30, 2020 and December 18, 2020.

________________________________________

CANADACARBON INC. ("CCB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated March 02, 2020, the Exchange has consented to a further extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,930,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 12, 2020 and April 26, 2020 (Extended to April 12, 2021, April 26, 2021)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 12, 2022 and April 26, 2022



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,650,000 flow-through shares, 5,930,000 non-flow-through shares and 5,930,000 share purchase warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 2, 2017.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 20, 2021.

________________________________________

COMPASS VENTURE INC. ("CVI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("DVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,875,000 bonus common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to the holders of the Company's outstanding 10% secured, subordinated non-convertible debentures (the "Debentures") following the partial redemption by the Company as consideration for extending the maturity date of the Debentures from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2025. For each dollar ($1) in outstanding principal amount of Debentures held, the Company will issue two (2) Warrants. Following the partial redemption of the Debentures by the Company, there is currently $1,437,500 in remaining principal amount outstanding. Each Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 for a two year period.

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated January 20, 2021.

________________________________________

ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective December 30, 2020, the Company's final short form prospectus dated December 29, 2020, qualifying the distribution of up to 3,548,400 units (the "Units") of the Company, excluding underwriter's over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on January 05, 2021 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$6,325,023 (including the underwriter's over-allotment option that was exercised in full).

Offering: 4,080,660 Units (includes 532,260 Units of underwriter's over-allotment option). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable into one common share at CDN$2.00 for a 24-month period.



Unit Price: CDN$1.55 per Unit.



Underwriter(s): Haywood Securities Inc. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of CDN$442,751.61 in cash and 285,646 non-transferrable broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$1.55 for a 24-month period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated December 29, 2020 and news releases dated December 09, 2020, December 30, 2020 and January 05, 2021.

________________________________________________

FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated November 13, 2020 and December 18, 2020:

Number of Securities: 4,285,715 non-flow-through common shares

20,000,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per non-flow-through common share

$0.05 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 24,285,715 common share purchase warrants to purchase 24,285,715 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: 10,000,000 warrants exercisable at a price of $0.055 per share for 24 months following the closing of the private placement and 4,285,715 warrants exercisable at a price of $0.055 per share for a period of 48 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 13 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Jeffrey York Y 4,000,000 Lindsay Weatherdon Y 1,000,000

Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission totaling $55,000 and 1,228,571 non-transferable purchase warrants to purchase 1,228,571 common shares at a price of $0.055 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the private placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 30, 2020.

________________________________________

ICO THERAPEUTICS INC. ("ICO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Special Warrants:

# of Warrants: 25,000,000 Expiry Date of Warrants: 3,000,000 expiring on January 31, 2022

4,000,000 expiring on February 11, 2022

14,400,000 expiring on February 22, 2022

3,600,000 expiring on March 4, 2022 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.075 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.065

The expiry dates of the Warrants are subject to acceleration.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 25,000,000 shares with 25,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 12, 2019.

________________________________________

ICO THERAPEUTICS INC. ("ICO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 41,200,000 Expiry Date of Warrants: August 19, 2022, subject to acceleration Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.075 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.065

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 41,200,000 shares with 41,200,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 3, 2019.

________________________________________

INFINITE ORE CORP. ("ILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated January 18, 2021 between Infinite Ore Corp. and Brent Clark ("the Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to the Jackpot Claims Property located within the Issuer's Jackpot Lithium project in Thunder Bay, Ontario. By way of consideration, the Company will make cash payment totaling $10,000 and will issue 300,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share. Brent Clark will retain a 1.0% non-smelter elements produced from the Property and 1.0% NSR Royalty, both of which may be purchased at any time for $500,000.00.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated January 18, 2021 for further details.

________________________________________

LEONOVUS INC. ("LTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,137,203 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.3075 per common share



Warrants: 5,137,203 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,137,203 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a period of 12 months



Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Michael Gaffney Y 650,000 Denis Archambault Y 150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 placee] P 50,000





Finder's Fee: $62,680 payable to Industrial Alliance Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 11, 2020 and December 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees



Finder's Fee: $4,000 in cash and 80,000 finders' warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.10 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.13 per share to settle outstanding debt for $65,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 4, 2021.

________________________________________

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. ("MEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 29, 2020 and January 13, 2021:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

(Philip O'Neill and Michael Kanevsky) Y 15,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 645,000 3 placees





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEO LITHIUM CORP. ("NLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:16 p.m. PST, Jan. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEO LITHIUM CORP. ("NLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 21, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEXERA ENERGY INC. ("NGY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 21,704,600 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 21,704,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,704,600 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. The warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby if after four months and one day following the date the warrants are issued, the closing price of the common shares of the company on the principal market on which such shares trade is equal to or exceeds $0.15 for 30 consecutive trading days, the warrant expiry date shall accelerate to the date which is 30 calendar days following the date a press release is issued by the company announcing the reduced warrant term, provided, no more than five business days following the eligible acceleration date: (i) the press release is issued; and (ii) notices are sent to all warrant holders.



Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Carlo Enrique Gutierrez Y 4,804,600 Michael Rice Y 2,000,000 Shelby Beattie Y 1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 16, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

NIPPON DRAGON RESOURCES INC. ("NIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated December 18, 2020:

Number of Securities: 29,340,000 flow-through common shares

9,140,000 non flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow-through common share

$0.05 per non flow-through common share



Warrants: 23,810,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 23,810,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.075 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 36 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Fabien Miller Y 300,000 Johanne Paradis Y 100,000

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 23, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

RESSOURCES NIPPON DRAGON INC. (« NIP »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 21 janvier 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 18 décembre 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 29 340 000 actions accréditives ordinaires

9 140 000 actions non-accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

0,05 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 23 810 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 23 810 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,075 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 36 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Fabien Miller Y 300 000 Johanne Paradis Y 100 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 décembre 2020 et 31 décembre 2020.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 bonus shares to the following insider of the Company as a signing bonus:



Shares Warrants George Stapleton 1,000,000 0

Please refer to the Company's news release dated August 18, 2020 for further details.

________________________________________

POWER METALS CORP. ("PWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Fifth Amending Agreement dated October 30, 2020 between Power Metals Corp. (the Company) and Exiro Minerals Corp. (the Vendor) amending an agreement dated May 1, 2017 and subsequently amended August 23, 2017, April 25, 2018, April 10, 2019 and May 1, 2020. In lieu of $75,000 cash and 384,621 shares due, the company will issue 920,000 common shares.

For additional details, please see the Company's news release dated December 24, 2020.

_______________________________________

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 562,862 common shares at a deemed price of $0.35 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $197,000:

Number of Creditors: 14 Creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated January 12, 2021.

VOTI DETECTION INC. (« VOTI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 21 janvier 2021

Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 562 862 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,35 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 197 000 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 14 créanciers

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 12 janvier 2021.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange