27.01.2021 02:25:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
PONTUS PROTEIN LTD. ("HULK")
[formerly AmWolf Capital Corporation ("AMW.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol; Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Name Change; Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing AmWolf Capital Corp.'s ("AmWolf" or the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") and related transaction described in its Filing Statement dated November 30, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Thursday, January 28, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:
Qualifying Transaction – Completed / New Symbol
Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated July 28, 2020, as amended, the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of 42 Protein Corp. (formerly Pontus Water Lentils Ltd.) ("42 Protein") through the issuance of 31,195,087 AmWolf shares and warrants to acquire an additional 3,966,910 AmWolf shares to the securityholders of 42 Protein. Pursuant to the terms of a finder's fee agreement dated July 28, 2020, two arm's length finders (together, the "Finders") were issued an aggregate of 1,550,000 AmWolf shares in connection with the QT.
For additional information, please refer to the Filing Statement dated November 30, 2020, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's news release dated January 26, 2021.
Private Placement – Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 14, 2020, November 27, 2020 and December 11, 2020:
Number of Shares:
21,632,665 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
21,632,665 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,632,665 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a two year period, subject to an accelerated expiry
Number of Placees:
194 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,230,000
[11 placees]
Finder's Fee:
$167,531.94 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., with 1,116,880 warrants
$28,000.04 payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation, with 186,666
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release January 26, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Name Change
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on January 19, 2021, the Company has changed its name as detailed below. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Thursday, January 28, 2021, the common shares of Pontus Protein Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Amwolf Capital Corporation will be delisted. The Company will be classified as an 'Industrial' company.
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
59,877,753
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
28,628,334
shares subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
HULK
(new)
CUSIP Number:
732768106
(new)
Resume Trading
Effective at market open on Thursday, January 28, 2021, the Company's shares will resume trading.
Company Contact:
Connor Yuen, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Company Address:
17686 – 66A Avenue, Surrey, BC, V3S 2A8
Company Phone Number:
+1 (778) 999-3353
Company Fax Number:
N/A
Company Email Address:
connor.yuen@pontuswaterlentils.com
________________________________
C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Share: $0.0125
Payable Date: February 19, 2021
Record Date: February 5, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: February 4, 2021
________________________________________
NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("N") ("N.WT.A") ("N.WT.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective September 17, 2020, Namaste Technologies Inc.'s Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 16, 2020, was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated January 15, 2021.
The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on January 19, 2021 for gross proceeds of $23,023,000.
Offering:
65,780,000 Units (including over-allotment option of 8,580,000 Units).
Unit Price:
$0.35 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
65,780,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 65,780,000 common
Underwriter(s):
Canaccord Genuity Corp and Haywood Securities Inc.
Underwriter(s) Commission:
an aggregate of $1,381,380 in cash and 3,946,800 broker warrants.
Listing of Warrants:
Effective at the opening, Thursday, January 28, 2021, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Electronic Shopping And Mail-Order Houses' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
up to 65,780,000 warrants created and authorized, of which
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
N.WT.B
CUSIP Number:
62987D157
These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated January 19, 2021 pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated January 15, 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.47 per share until January 19, 2024.
For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated January 15, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated January 14, January 15 and January 19, 2021.
________________________________________
RAILTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("RLT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated January 8, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective January 12, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share). In addition, the Company will conduct a private placement raising $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the opening Thursday, January 28, 2021, the common shares
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
13,000,000
common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering
Escrowed Shares:
5,560,000
common shares
1,300,000
stock options and shares issued upon the exercise of
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
RLT.P
CUSIP Number:
75076L 10 4
Agent:
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Agent's Warrants:
500,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 8, 2021.
Company Contact: Cameron White
Company Address: Suite 2200 – 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver BC V6C 3E8
Company Phone Number: 604.765.2601
Company Email Address: cam@caliber.vc
________________________________________
21/01/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BLACK MAMMOTH METALS CORPORATION ("BMM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Assignment Agreement between Antelope Creek Gold Corp.("Antelope"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Black Mammoth Metals Corp.(the "Company"), and IDA Gold Corp. ("IDA"), to which IDA has assigned and Antelope has assumed, a 100% of the rights, title and obligations of IDA for the acquisition of the Happy Cat gold property located in central Nevada for the consideration of US$60,000, subject to the 2.75% NSR to IDA. The acquisition is a non-arm's length transaction as there are two common directors between the Company and IDA.
________________________________________
BLUE MOON ZINC CORP. ("MOON")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 12, 2021 and January 26, 2021:
Number of Shares:
9,736,250 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per share
Warrants:
9,736,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,737,250 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a 30-month period
Number of Placees:
28 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
100,000
[1 placee]
Finder's Fee:
Hampton Securities - $7,700.00 and 96,250 Broker Warrants that are
PI Financial Corp. - $3,360.00 and 42,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $6,160.00 and 77,000 Broker Warrants that are
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 26, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CLEAN AIR METALS INC. ("AIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,000,000 share purchase warrants.
Number of Creditors:
3 Creditors
Warrants:
3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.40 for a five year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_________________________________
CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.06 per share for a three (3) year period, to a Company's arm's length service provider, in settlement of services provided to the Company pursuant to an agreement dated March 4, 2020.
Number of Creditors:
1
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 7, 2020 and January 26, 2021.
CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. (« CUDA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 26 janvier 2021
Société du groupe 1 de TSX croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 2 000 000 bons de souscription, dont chaque bon de souscription pouvant être exercé pour une action ordinaire de la société au prix de 0,06 $ par action pendant une période de trois (3) ans, à une personne sans lien de dépendance avec la société, en règlement de services fournis à la société en vertu d'une entente datée du 4 mars 2020.
Nombre de créanciers :
1
Pour plus d'information, veuillez consulter les communiqués de presse de la société datés du 7 mai 2020 et 26 janvier 2021.
_____________________________________
DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
AMENDMENT:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 22, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to the number of shares and warrants in the Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 6,7 and 21 January 2021:
Number of Shares:
30,703,072 shares
Warrants:
15,351,536 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,351,536 shares
All other terms and conditions remain unchanged.
________________________________________
ENGINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 02, 2020:
Convertible Debenture:
USD$1,000,000 principal amount
Conversion Price:
Convertible into common shares at USD$11.25 per share until maturity
Maturity Date:
January 05, 2022
Interest Rate:
10% per annum
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:04 a.m. PST, Jan. 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Jan. 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GOLO MOBILE INC. ("WLTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 25, 2021, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 11, 2021:
Number of Shares:
45,833,331 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.09 per share
Number of Placees:
4 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Paysafe UK GOLO Holdco Limited
Y
27,777,777
James McRoberts
Y
4,166,666
Danny Chazonoff
Y
7,222,222
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated January 15, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 183,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.25 per share to settle outstanding debt for $45,750.
Number of Creditors:
10 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y/Progroup=P
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Andre LaFleche
Y
$10,000.00
$0.25
40,000
John A Marotta
Y
$25,000.00
$0.25
100,000
Carmine (Niel) Marotta
Y
$2,500.00
$0.25
10,000
Jennifer Welsh
Y
$500.00
$0.25
2,000
For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 31, 2020.
________________________________________
LOOPSHARE LTD. ("LOOP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,400,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $95,000.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
LUPAKA GOLD CORP. ("LPK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 06, 2021:
Number of Shares:
2,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.10
Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Number of Placees:
7 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees]
P
1,600,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
MELKIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
2,000,000 (adjusted for 10 for 1 consolidation effective February 26, 2020)
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
June 8, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
June 8, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.85 (adjusted for 10 for 1 consolidation effective February 26, 2020)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,000,000 shares with 20,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 14, 2018.
________________________________________
MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 20, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,820,700 public float shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from February 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial Inc. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD. ("NPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 10, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,299,999 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.48 per common share
Number of Placees:
17 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Units
Brian Hinchcliffe
Y
88,333
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
25,000
[1 placee]
Finder's Fee:
Up to $10,557.01 cash commission payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 11, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
________________________________________
PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP. ("PPK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 23, 2020:
Number of Shares:
4,754,821 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.21 per common share
Number of Placees:
37 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
Number of Shares
Toby Pierce
Y
350,000
James S Greig
Y
240,000
Robbie Grossman
Y
75,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [7 placees]
P
840,714
Broker/Finder's Fee:
Hampton Securities Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp.,
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 14, 2020, December 23, 2020 and January 19, 2021.
________________________________________
QCX GOLD CORP. ("QCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 31, 2020:
Number of Shares:
5,067,997 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per flow-through share
Warrants:
2,533,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,533,998 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.18 for a period of two (2) years
Number of Placees:
18 placees
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of $21,305.96, 274,037 broker warrants and 130,000 broker
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 106,250 shares at a deemed price of $0.094 in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period September 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 pursuant to an Addendum to an Advisory Agreement dated April 9, 2020 between Rover Metals Corp. and Abingdon Capital (Robert Abingdon).
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Abingdon Capital
Y
$10,000
$0.094
106,250
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 106,250 shares at a deemed price of $0.094 in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period September 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 pursuant to a Compensation Agreement dated August 1, 2020 between Rover Metals Corp. and Louis Covello.
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Louis Covello
Y
$10,000
$0.094
106,250
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 71,429 shares at a deemed price of $0.105 in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period September 16, 2020 to December 15, 2020 pursuant to a First Amendment to a Services Agreement dated September 16, 2020 between Rover Metals Corp. and Robert Schafer.
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Robert Schafer
Y
$7,500
$0.105
71,429
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI.DB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 18, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to $3,750,000 principal amount of its senior unsecured hybrid debentures due January 31, 2026. The purchases are to be made solely through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period January 25, 2021 to January 24, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial Inc. (Jeffrey Veilleux)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 18, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 18,312,741 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made solely through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period January 25, 2021 to January 24, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial Inc. (Jeffrey Veilleux)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
TRI ORIGIN EXPLORATION LTD. ("TOE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 17, 2020:
Number of Shares:
21,923,076 common shares
Purchase Price:
20,000,000 at $0.125 per common share and 1,923,076 at $0.13
Warrants:
21,923,076 warrants to purchase 21,923,076 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.18 for a period of two years
Number of Placees:
67 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
Number of Shares
Robert Valliant
Y
774,154
Mark Peterson
Y
20,000
Jean-Pierre Janson
Y
144,000
Jerry Blackwell
Y
40,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [8 placees]
P
1,240,000
Finder's Fee:
Mackie Research Capital Corporation has received $1,500 cash fee.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 17, 2020, December 18, 2020, January 11, 2021 and January 13, 2021.
________________________________________
WATER WAYS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WWT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 678,077 common shares at a deemed value of $0.07 per share to settle outstanding debt for $47,465.41.
Number of Creditors:
4 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y/Progroup=P
Amount Owing
Deemed Price per Share
# of Shares
Adam Szweras
Y
$14,011.94
$0.07
200,171
For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 21, 2020.
___________________________________
WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 22, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common
Purchase Price:
$0.35 per Unit
Warrants:
1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$ 0.40 for a period of two years from the date of issuance
Number of Placees:
4 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Units
Glenn Smith
Y
557,143
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES :
CAIRO RESOURCES INC. ("QAI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
NEX Company
Effective at 7:25 a.m. PST Jan. 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CAIRO RESOURCES INC. ("QAI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan. 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,800,000 common shares to arm's length creditors at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt of $90,000.
Number of Creditors:
3 Creditors
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 7, 2021.
________________________________________
LIGHTSPEED DISCOVERIES INC. ("LSD.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
NEX Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SIERRA MADRE DEVELOPMENTS INC. ("SMG.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
