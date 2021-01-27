TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PONTUS PROTEIN LTD. ("HULK")

[formerly AmWolf Capital Corporation ("AMW.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol; Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Name Change; Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing AmWolf Capital Corp.'s ("AmWolf" or the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") and related transaction described in its Filing Statement dated November 30, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Thursday, January 28, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Qualifying Transaction – Completed / New Symbol

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated July 28, 2020, as amended, the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of 42 Protein Corp. (formerly Pontus Water Lentils Ltd.) ("42 Protein") through the issuance of 31,195,087 AmWolf shares and warrants to acquire an additional 3,966,910 AmWolf shares to the securityholders of 42 Protein. Pursuant to the terms of a finder's fee agreement dated July 28, 2020, two arm's length finders (together, the "Finders") were issued an aggregate of 1,550,000 AmWolf shares in connection with the QT.

For additional information, please refer to the Filing Statement dated November 30, 2020, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's news release dated January 26, 2021.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 14, 2020, November 27, 2020 and December 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 21,632,665 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 21,632,665 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,632,665 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period, subject to an accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 194 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,230,000 [11 placees]









Finder's Fee: $167,531.94 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., with 1,116,880 warrants

exercisable at $0.30 for two years

$28,000.04 payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation, with 186,666

warrants exercisable at $0.30 for two years

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release January 26, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on January 19, 2021, the Company has changed its name as detailed below. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday, January 28, 2021, the common shares of Pontus Protein Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Amwolf Capital Corporation will be delisted. The Company will be classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

59,877,753 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 28,628,334 shares subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: HULK (new) CUSIP Number: 732768106 (new)

Resume Trading

Effective at market open on Thursday, January 28, 2021, the Company's shares will resume trading.

Company Contact: Connor Yuen, Chief Executive Officer and Director Company Address: 17686 – 66A Avenue, Surrey, BC, V3S 2A8 Company Phone Number: +1 (778) 999-3353 Company Fax Number: N/A Company Email Address: connor.yuen@pontuswaterlentils.com

________________________________

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.0125

Payable Date: February 19, 2021

Record Date: February 5, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: February 4, 2021

________________________________________

NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("N") ("N.WT.A") ("N.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective September 17, 2020, Namaste Technologies Inc.'s Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 16, 2020, was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated January 15, 2021.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on January 19, 2021 for gross proceeds of $23,023,000.

Offering: 65,780,000 Units (including over-allotment option of 8,580,000 Units).



Unit Price: $0.35 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one

common share purchase warrant.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: 65,780,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 65,780,000 common

shares, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at

$0.47 until January 19, 2024.



Underwriter(s): Canaccord Genuity Corp and Haywood Securities Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission: an aggregate of $1,381,380 in cash and 3,946,800 broker warrants.

Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at

$0.35 for a period of two (2) years.

Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening, Thursday, January 28, 2021, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Electronic Shopping And Mail-Order Houses' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: up to 65,780,000 warrants created and authorized, of which

65,780,000 are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada



Trading Symbol: N.WT.B



CUSIP Number: 62987D157

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated January 19, 2021 pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated January 15, 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.47 per share until January 19, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated January 15, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated January 14, January 15 and January 19, 2021.

________________________________________

RAILTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("RLT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated January 8, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective January 12, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share). In addition, the Company will conduct a private placement raising $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Thursday, January 28, 2021, the common shares

will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture

Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on

Thursday, January 28, 2021. A further notice will be published

upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

13,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 5,560,000 common shares

1,300,000 stock options and shares issued upon the exercise of

stock options



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: RLT.P CUSIP Number: 75076L 10 4 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Warrants: 500,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share for 60 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 8, 2021.

Company Contact: Cameron White

Company Address: Suite 2200 – 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver BC V6C 3E8

Company Phone Number: 604.765.2601

Company Email Address: cam@caliber.vc

________________________________________

21/01/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLACK MAMMOTH METALS CORPORATION ("BMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Assignment Agreement between Antelope Creek Gold Corp.("Antelope"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Black Mammoth Metals Corp.(the "Company"), and IDA Gold Corp. ("IDA"), to which IDA has assigned and Antelope has assumed, a 100% of the rights, title and obligations of IDA for the acquisition of the Happy Cat gold property located in central Nevada for the consideration of US$60,000, subject to the 2.75% NSR to IDA. The acquisition is a non-arm's length transaction as there are two common directors between the Company and IDA.

________________________________________

BLUE MOON ZINC CORP. ("MOON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 12, 2021 and January 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,736,250 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 9,736,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,737,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a 30-month period



Number of Placees: 28 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: Hampton Securities - $7,700.00 and 96,250 Broker Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a 30-month period.





PI Financial Corp. - $3,360.00 and 42,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.12 per share for a 30-month period.





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $6,160.00 and 77,000 Broker Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a 30-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 26, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CLEAN AIR METALS INC. ("AIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,000,000 share purchase warrants.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a five year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_________________________________

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.06 per share for a three (3) year period, to a Company's arm's length service provider, in settlement of services provided to the Company pursuant to an agreement dated March 4, 2020.

Number of Creditors: 1

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 7, 2020 and January 26, 2021.

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. (« CUDA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 26 janvier 2021

Société du groupe 1 de TSX croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 2 000 000 bons de souscription, dont chaque bon de souscription pouvant être exercé pour une action ordinaire de la société au prix de 0,06 $ par action pendant une période de trois (3) ans, à une personne sans lien de dépendance avec la société, en règlement de services fournis à la société en vertu d'une entente datée du 4 mars 2020.

Nombre de créanciers : 1

Pour plus d'information, veuillez consulter les communiqués de presse de la société datés du 7 mai 2020 et 26 janvier 2021.

_____________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 22, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to the number of shares and warrants in the Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 6,7 and 21 January 2021:

Number of Shares: 30,703,072 shares



Warrants: 15,351,536 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,351,536 shares

All other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

________________________________________

ENGINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 02, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: USD$1,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at USD$11.25 per share until maturity



Maturity Date: January 05, 2022



Interest Rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:04 a.m. PST, Jan. 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Jan. 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLO MOBILE INC. ("WLTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 25, 2021, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 45,833,331 shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Number of Placees: 4 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Paysafe UK GOLO Holdco Limited Y 27,777,777 James McRoberts Y 4,166,666 Danny Chazonoff Y 7,222,222





Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated January 15, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 183,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.25 per share to settle outstanding debt for $45,750.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Creditor Insider=Y/Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Andre LaFleche Y $10,000.00 $0.25 40,000 John A Marotta Y $25,000.00 $0.25 100,000 Carmine (Niel) Marotta Y $2,500.00 $0.25 10,000 Jennifer Welsh Y $500.00 $0.25 2,000

For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 31, 2020.

________________________________________

LOOPSHARE LTD. ("LOOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,400,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $95,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

LUPAKA GOLD CORP. ("LPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 06, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10 Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years Number of Placees: 7 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 1,600,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MELKIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,000,000 (adjusted for 10 for 1 consolidation effective February 26, 2020) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 8, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 8, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.85 (adjusted for 10 for 1 consolidation effective February 26, 2020)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,000,000 shares with 20,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 14, 2018.

________________________________________

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 20, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,820,700 public float shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from February 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial Inc. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD. ("NPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,299,999 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.48 per common share



Number of Placees: 17 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Brian Hinchcliffe Y 88,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 25,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: Up to $10,557.01 cash commission payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 11, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP. ("PPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,754,821 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.21 per common share



Number of Placees: 37 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Toby Pierce Y 350,000 James S Greig Y 240,000 Robbie Grossman Y 75,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [7 placees] P 840,714







Broker/Finder's Fee: Hampton Securities Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp.,

Haywood Securities Inc. and Richardson Wealth Ltd. received an aggregate of

$62,947.20 in cash and 299,748 finder's warrants, with each warrant

exercisable into one common share at $0.21 for a period of two years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 14, 2020, December 23, 2020 and January 19, 2021.

________________________________________

QCX GOLD CORP. ("QCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,067,997 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow-through share



Warrants: 2,533,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,533,998 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a period of two (2) years



Number of Placees: 18 placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $21,305.96, 274,037 broker warrants and 130,000 broker

units payable to StephenAvenue Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., Plutus

Super Flow-Through LP, Mine Equites Ltd. and Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC.

Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price

of $0.15 per share for a period of two (2) years. Each broker unit is comprised

of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant

exercisable on the same terms as the financing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 106,250 shares at a deemed price of $0.094 in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period September 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 pursuant to an Addendum to an Advisory Agreement dated April 9, 2020 between Rover Metals Corp. and Abingdon Capital (Robert Abingdon).

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Abingdon Capital Y $10,000 $0.094 106,250

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 106,250 shares at a deemed price of $0.094 in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period September 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 pursuant to a Compensation Agreement dated August 1, 2020 between Rover Metals Corp. and Louis Covello.

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Louis Covello Y $10,000 $0.094 106,250

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 71,429 shares at a deemed price of $0.105 in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period September 16, 2020 to December 15, 2020 pursuant to a First Amendment to a Services Agreement dated September 16, 2020 between Rover Metals Corp. and Robert Schafer.

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Robert Schafer Y $7,500 $0.105 71,429

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 18, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to $3,750,000 principal amount of its senior unsecured hybrid debentures due January 31, 2026. The purchases are to be made solely through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period January 25, 2021 to January 24, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial Inc. (Jeffrey Veilleux)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 18, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 18,312,741 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made solely through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period January 25, 2021 to January 24, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial Inc. (Jeffrey Veilleux)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

TRI ORIGIN EXPLORATION LTD. ("TOE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 21,923,076 common shares



Purchase Price: 20,000,000 at $0.125 per common share and 1,923,076 at $0.13



Warrants: 21,923,076 warrants to purchase 21,923,076 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 67 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Robert Valliant Y 774,154 Mark Peterson Y 20,000 Jean-Pierre Janson Y 144,000 Jerry Blackwell Y 40,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [8 placees] P 1,240,000







Finder's Fee: Mackie Research Capital Corporation has received $1,500 cash fee.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 17, 2020, December 18, 2020, January 11, 2021 and January 13, 2021.

________________________________________

WATER WAYS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WWT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 678,077 common shares at a deemed value of $0.07 per share to settle outstanding debt for $47,465.41.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Creditor Insider=Y/Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Adam Szweras Y $14,011.94 $0.07 200,171

For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 21, 2020.

___________________________________

WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one common share purchase warrant





Purchase Price: $0.35 per Unit



Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.40 for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 4 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Glenn Smith Y 557,143





Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

CAIRO RESOURCES INC. ("QAI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 7:25 a.m. PST Jan. 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CAIRO RESOURCES INC. ("QAI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan. 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,800,000 common shares to arm's length creditors at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt of $90,000.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 7, 2021.

________________________________________

LIGHTSPEED DISCOVERIES INC. ("LSD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SIERRA MADRE DEVELOPMENTS INC. ("SMG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

