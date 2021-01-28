TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

|
28.01.2021 01:40:00
O2GOLD INC. ("OTGO")
[formerly Origin Gold Corp. ("OIC")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on January 12, 2021, the Company has changed its name from Origin Gold Corp. to O2Gold Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Friday, January 29, 2021, the common shares of O2Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Origin Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 21222).
Capitalization:
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which
65,342,691 common shares are issued and outstanding.
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal and Toronto
Trading Symbol:
OTGO
(NEW)
CUSIP Number:
67113W102
(NEW)
O2GOLD INC. (« OTGO »)
[Anciennement Corporation Aurifère Origin (« OIC »)]
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 27 janvier 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires le 12 janvier 2021, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Corporation Aurifère Origin à O2Gold Inc. Il n'y a pas de regroupement du capital-actions.
Les actions ordinaires de O2Gold Inc. seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires vendredi le 29 janvier 2021 et les actions ordinaires de Corporation Aurifère Origin seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « extraction de minerais d'or et d'argent » (numéro de SCIAN : 21222).
Capitalisation :
Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 65 342 691
Titres entiercés :
Aucun
Agent des transferts :
Services aux investisseurs Computershare inc. – Montréal et Toronto
Symbole au téléscripteur :
OTGO
(NOUVEAU)
Numéro de CUSIP :
67113W102
(NOUVEAU)
__________________________________
PAN ANDEAN MINERALS LTD. ("PAD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Friday, January 29, 2021, the securities of Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on January 26, 2021 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on January 10, 2020. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Change of Business as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.
_______________________________________
21/01/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:54 p.m. PST, January 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, January 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BLOCKMINT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BKMT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 31, 2020 and January 19, 2021:
Number of Shares:
3,846,154 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.26 per share
Number of Placees:
30 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Colin Watt
Y
76,923
David Patterson
Y
76,923
Jeffrey B. Lightfoot
Y
76,923
Victor Hugo
Y
23,077
Erin Walmesley
Y
76,923
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
363,654
[5 Placees]
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – 92,308 common shares
Haywood Securities Inc. – 58,154 common shares
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("YES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:06 a.m. PST, January 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("YES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, January 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
COIN HODL INC. ("COIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 13, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 581,674 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period January 27, 2021 to January 26, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by BMO Nesbitt Burns (Patrick Jessiman) on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:55 a.m. PST, January 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $40,000.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
$
$
Jon Williams
Y
20,000
0.20
100,000
Donald Christie
Y
20,000
0.20
100,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 9, 2020, and further amended on December 11, 2020:
Number of Shares:
8,800,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.68 per share
Number of Placees:
33 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Laurence Gaborit
Y
15,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
170,765
[4 Placees]
Finder's Fee:
Paradigm Capital Inc. – $89,105.16 in cash payment and 131,037 Finder's Warrants
Cormark Securities Inc. – $89,105.16 in cash payment and 131,037 Finder's Warrants
Red Cloud Securities Inc. – $60,000.03 in cash payment and 88,235 Finder's Warrants
Haywood Securities Inc. – $3,672.00 in cash payment and 5,400 Finder's Warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $13,056.00 in cash payment and 19,200 Finder's Warrants
SIDEX s.e.c. – $6,898.49 in cash payment
Société de développement de la Baie-James – $6,898.49 in cash payment
CDPQ Sodemex Inc. – $37,499.99 in cash payment
Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.68 for 24 months from the closing date.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated December 24, 2020 and January 22, 2021, announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 395,383 common shares at a deemed value of $0.06 per share and 395,383 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.06 for a period of two years, to settle outstanding debt for $23,723.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 31, 2020.
________________________________________
EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue $300,000 principal amount convertible debenture to partially settle outstanding debt for $333,000.
Convertible Debenture:
$300,000 principal amount.
Conversion Price:
Convertible into common shares at $0.05 of principal outstanding in
Maturity date:
60 months from issuance.
Interest rate:
12% per annum.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
Number of Shares
Robert Tocchio
Y
6,000,000
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 31, 2020.
________________________________________
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 60,355,000 bonus warrants in consideration of an extension to the maturity dates of Debentures in the principal amount of $3,017,750 to June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2023. The loans bear interest at 12.5% per annum. The Bonus Warrants are exercisable into common shares at $0.05 per share until June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2023.
Name
Warrants
John Wisbey
30,000,000
Killik
23,400,000
(John Wisbey)
Maurice Brooks
2,800,000
Anthony Kovacs
2,120,000
Ross Thompson
1,660,000
Nicholas Davies
375,000
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 6, 2021.
________________________________________
LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a non-arm's length share purchase agreement dated July 6, 2020, with 12173115 Canada Inc. with respect to the disposition by the Company of 100% of the shares of Lendified Technologies Inc. ("JUDI.AI"), for a cash consideration of $152,997 and up to $100,000 for amounts payable to the JUDI.AI's auditor.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 7, 2020 and October 16, 2020.
_____________________________________
PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 12:20 p.m. PST, January 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, January 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PREMIER HEALTH OF AMERICA INC. ("PHA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a share purchase agreement dated August 3, 2020, as amended on October 14, 2020, in connection with the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of 9104-8306 Québec Inc. d.b.a Code Bleu Placement en Santé ("Code Bleu").
As consideration for the acquisition of Code Bleu, the Company will pay an aggregate consideration of approximately $17,000,000, including $10,000,000 paid in cash at closing, the issuance of a total 6,521,740 common shares of the Company and $ 2,500,000 payable over 3 years.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 4, 2020, September 3, 2020 and November 6, 2020.
PREMIER SOIN D'AMÉRIQUE INC. (« PHA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété, d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 27 janvier 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'acquisition d'actions datée du 3 août 2020, tel que amendée le 14 octobre 2020, dans le cadre de l'acquisition de 100% des actions émises et en circulation du capital de 9104-8306 Québec Inc. D.B.A Placement En Santé Code Bleu («Code Bleu»).
En contrepartie de l'acquisition de Code Bleu, la société versera une contrepartie globale d'environ 17 000 000 $, dont 10 000 000 $ payés en espèces à la clôture, l'émission d'un total de 6 521 740 actions ordinaires de la société et un paiement de 2 500 000 $ payable sur 3 ans.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 4 août 2020, 3 septembre 2020 et 6 novembre 2020.
________________________________
RACKLA METALS INC. ("RAK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 22, 2020, December 22, 2020 and January 6, 2021:
Number of Shares:
8,100,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Warrants:
8,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,100,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a one-year period
Number of Placees:
14 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Simon Ridgway
Y
1,550,000
William Katzin
Y
100,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
400,000
[1 Placee]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 6, 2021:
Number of Shares:
12,775,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
12,775,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,775,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
25 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Cannon Capital Corp. (R. Judson Culter)
Y
469,480
Finder's Fee:
Gerhard Merkel 678,000 warrants payable.
Canaccord Genuity Corp. $4,720 cash and 47,200 warrants payable.
-Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.15 for two years from
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:28 a.m. PST, January 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, January 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
