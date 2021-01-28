TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

O2GOLD INC. ("OTGO")

[formerly Origin Gold Corp. ("OIC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on January 12, 2021, the Company has changed its name from Origin Gold Corp. to O2Gold Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, January 29, 2021, the common shares of O2Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Origin Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 21222).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

65,342,691 common shares are issued and outstanding.





Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbol: OTGO (NEW) CUSIP Number: 67113W102 (NEW)

O2GOLD INC. (« OTGO »)

[Anciennement Corporation Aurifère Origin (« OIC »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 27 janvier 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires le 12 janvier 2021, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Corporation Aurifère Origin à O2Gold Inc. Il n'y a pas de regroupement du capital-actions.

Les actions ordinaires de O2Gold Inc. seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires vendredi le 29 janvier 2021 et les actions ordinaires de Corporation Aurifère Origin seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « extraction de minerais d'or et d'argent » (numéro de SCIAN : 21222).

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 65 342 691

actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation





Titres entiercés : Aucun





Agent des transferts : Services aux investisseurs Computershare inc. – Montréal et Toronto Symbole au téléscripteur : OTGO (NOUVEAU) Numéro de CUSIP : 67113W102 (NOUVEAU)

__________________________________

PAN ANDEAN MINERALS LTD. ("PAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, January 29, 2021, the securities of Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on January 26, 2021 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on January 10, 2020. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Change of Business as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_______________________________________

21/01/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:54 p.m. PST, January 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, January 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BLOCKMINT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BKMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 31, 2020 and January 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,846,154 shares



Purchase Price: $0.26 per share



Number of Placees: 30 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Colin Watt Y 76,923 David Patterson Y 76,923 Jeffrey B. Lightfoot Y 76,923 Victor Hugo Y 23,077 Erin Walmesley Y 76,923





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 363,654 [5 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – 92,308 common shares

Haywood Securities Inc. – 58,154 common shares

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("YES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:06 a.m. PST, January 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("YES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, January 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

COIN HODL INC. ("COIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 13, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 581,674 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period January 27, 2021 to January 26, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by BMO Nesbitt Burns (Patrick Jessiman) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:55 a.m. PST, January 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $40,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors









Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares



$ $











Jon Williams Y 20,000 0.20 100,000 Donald Christie Y 20,000 0.20 100,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 9, 2020, and further amended on December 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,800,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.68 per share



Number of Placees: 33 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Laurence Gaborit Y 15,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 170,765 [4 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Paradigm Capital Inc. – $89,105.16 in cash payment and 131,037 Finder's Warrants

Cormark Securities Inc. – $89,105.16 in cash payment and 131,037 Finder's Warrants

Red Cloud Securities Inc. – $60,000.03 in cash payment and 88,235 Finder's Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. – $3,672.00 in cash payment and 5,400 Finder's Warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $13,056.00 in cash payment and 19,200 Finder's Warrants

SIDEX s.e.c. – $6,898.49 in cash payment

Société de développement de la Baie-James – $6,898.49 in cash payment

CDPQ Sodemex Inc. – $37,499.99 in cash payment

Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.68 for 24 months from the closing date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated December 24, 2020 and January 22, 2021, announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 395,383 common shares at a deemed value of $0.06 per share and 395,383 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.06 for a period of two years, to settle outstanding debt for $23,723.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 31, 2020.

________________________________________

EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue $300,000 principal amount convertible debenture to partially settle outstanding debt for $333,000.

Convertible Debenture: $300,000 principal amount.



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.05 of principal outstanding in

year one and at $0.10 in year two to year five.



Maturity date: 60 months from issuance.



Interest rate: 12% per annum.



Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor.



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Robert Tocchio Y 6,000,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 31, 2020.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 60,355,000 bonus warrants in consideration of an extension to the maturity dates of Debentures in the principal amount of $3,017,750 to June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2023. The loans bear interest at 12.5% per annum. The Bonus Warrants are exercisable into common shares at $0.05 per share until June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2023.

Name Warrants



John Wisbey 30,000,000 Killik 23,400,000 (John Wisbey)

Maurice Brooks 2,800,000 Anthony Kovacs 2,120,000 Ross Thompson 1,660,000 Nicholas Davies 375,000

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 6, 2021.

________________________________________

LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a non-arm's length share purchase agreement dated July 6, 2020, with 12173115 Canada Inc. with respect to the disposition by the Company of 100% of the shares of Lendified Technologies Inc. ("JUDI.AI"), for a cash consideration of $152,997 and up to $100,000 for amounts payable to the JUDI.AI's auditor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 7, 2020 and October 16, 2020.

_____________________________________

PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:20 p.m. PST, January 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, January 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PREMIER HEALTH OF AMERICA INC. ("PHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a share purchase agreement dated August 3, 2020, as amended on October 14, 2020, in connection with the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of 9104-8306 Québec Inc. d.b.a Code Bleu Placement en Santé ("Code Bleu").

As consideration for the acquisition of Code Bleu, the Company will pay an aggregate consideration of approximately $17,000,000, including $10,000,000 paid in cash at closing, the issuance of a total 6,521,740 common shares of the Company and $ 2,500,000 payable over 3 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 4, 2020, September 3, 2020 and November 6, 2020.

PREMIER SOIN D'AMÉRIQUE INC. (« PHA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété, d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 27 janvier 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'acquisition d'actions datée du 3 août 2020, tel que amendée le 14 octobre 2020, dans le cadre de l'acquisition de 100% des actions émises et en circulation du capital de 9104-8306 Québec Inc. D.B.A Placement En Santé Code Bleu («Code Bleu»).

En contrepartie de l'acquisition de Code Bleu, la société versera une contrepartie globale d'environ 17 000 000 $, dont 10 000 000 $ payés en espèces à la clôture, l'émission d'un total de 6 521 740 actions ordinaires de la société et un paiement de 2 500 000 $ payable sur 3 ans.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 4 août 2020, 3 septembre 2020 et 6 novembre 2020.

________________________________

RACKLA METALS INC. ("RAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 22, 2020, December 22, 2020 and January 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,100,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 8,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,100,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 14 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Simon Ridgway Y 1,550,000 William Katzin Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 400,000 [1 Placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 12,775,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 12,775,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,775,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 25 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Cannon Capital Corp. (R. Judson Culter) Y 469,480





Finder's Fee: Gerhard Merkel 678,000 warrants payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $4,720 cash and 47,200 warrants payable.

-Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.15 for two years from

issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:28 a.m. PST, January 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, January 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

