TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP. ("PPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by shareholders on November 16, 2020, the Company's common shares will be split on a (1) one old for (3) three new basis.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a split basis at the opening, February 2, 2021. The Company is classified as a 'Miscellaneous Intermediation' company.

Post - Split Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

32,347,074 shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 0 shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company Trading Symbol: PPK (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 743523201 (UNCHANGED)

Shareholder approval to a Special Resolution providing for a one old for three new split was obtained at the Annual General Meeting held November 16. Common shareholders of record at the close of business February 1, 2021 will, in the case of registered shareholders, be sent a Direct Registration Advice (DRS Advice) under the direct registration system indicating the number of additional common shares that they receive as a result of the split and, in the case of beneficial owners with common shares held through a brokerage account, will have their accounts updated to reflect the split. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.

NEX COMPANY:

VAR RESOURCES CORP. ("VAR")

[formerly Canadian International Pharma Corp. ("CIP.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

NEX Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an arm's length option agreement dated October 30, 2020 (the "Option Agreement") between the Company and Longford Capital Corp. (the "Optionor"), pursuant to which the Company has acquired the option to earn an undivided 100% interest in and to one mineral claim covering 1078.85 hectares located in located in Hook Bay, British Columbia (the "Property"). Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company has the exclusive right and option to acquire a 100% interest in the Property (the "Option") by: (i) making a cash payment of $50,000 to the Optionor within 5 days of the closing date; (ii) issuing 2,200,000 common shares to the Optionor within 5 days of the closing date; (iii) incurring $100,000 of exploration expenditures within 30 days of the closing date; and (iv) issuing an additional 500,000 common shares to the Optionor and incurring an additional $300,000 in exploration expenditures within 18 months of the closing date. The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on January 29, 2021 and the initial cash payment of $50,000 and share issuance of 2,200,000 common shares have been completed.

Upon completion of the above share issuances, cash payments and exploration expenditures, the Company will be deemed to have exercised the Option and will have earned an undivided 100% legal and beneficial interest in and to the Property, subject to a 2.0% net smelter return royalty to be granted to the Optionor. The net smelter return royalty may be reduced from 2.0% to 1.0% at any time prior to commencement of commercial production on payment by the Company to the Optionor of $1,500,000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: No Insider / Pro Group participation in the Asset Acquisition.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated November 4, 2020, December 2, 2020, and January 29, 2021, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 4, 2020:

Number of Securities: 6,250,000 subscription receipts



Purchase Price: $0.105 per subscription receipt



Description: Each subscription receipt is convertible, for no additional consideration, into one

share and one warrant.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Subscription Receipts Ron Schmitz Y 265,000 RAS Capital Corp. (Ron Schmitz) Y 105,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 2, 2020.

Name Change:

Pursuant to a resolution passed by its directors on January 15, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, the common shares of VAR Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Canadian International Pharma Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 12,295,302

shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: VAR (new) CUSIP Number: 92212T107 (new)

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change:

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from CIP.H to VAR. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Resume Trading:

Trading in the common shares of the Company will resume at the opening onTuesday, February 2, 2021.

21/01/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 42,000,077 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 42,000,077 share purchase warrants to purchase 42,000,077 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 46 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Joseph Grosso Y 2,000,000





Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $1,820.00 cash; 14,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $5,915.00 cash; 45,500 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp $5,027.75 cash; 38,675 warrants Amandla S.A. $71,799.00 cash; 552,300 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 years from date of issue

CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC. ("CBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated December 8, 2020:

Number of Securities: 5,824,386 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Three finders received a commission totaling 200,000 common shares of the

Company

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 24, 2020 and January 27, 2021.

MINES INDÉPENDENTES CHIBOUGAMAU INC. (« CBG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 29 janvier 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 8 décembre 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 5 824 386 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,17 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 5 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission de 200 000 actions ordinaires de

la société

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 24 décembre 2020 et 27 janvier 2021.

DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC. ("DB") ("DB.WT") ("DB.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:06 a.m. PST, Jan. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,315,482 shares



Purchase Price: $1.10 per share



Warrants: 1,657,741 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,657,741 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 137 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Konrad Wasiela Y 5,000 Rob Kang Y 25,000 Ron Segev Y 9,090 Raj Dewan Y 4,545 Ryan Maarschalk Y 4,545 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 197,000 [6 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,199.97 cash and 1,090 finder's warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $55,623.83 cash and 50,567 finder's warrants

Aligned Capital Partners Inc. - $23,999.62 cash and 21,817 finder's warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $28,600.00 cash and 26,000 finder's warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $34,804.00 cash and 31,640 finder's warrants

Richardson Wealth Limited- $47,995.20 cash and 43,632 finder's warrants

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $6,600 cash

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $6,160.00 cash and 5,600 finder's warrants

Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $1.10 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 24, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORP. ("GEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 26, 2020 and September 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,278,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per share



Warrants: 5,278,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,278,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 26 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Rare Capital Corp. (Erin Campbell) Y 56,000 Mitchell Smith Y







Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [1 Placee]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $6,600 cash and 53,280 broker warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $10,500 cash and 84,000 broker warrants

Canaccord Genuity Group Corp. - $2,000 cash and 16,000 broker warrants

Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at

a price of $0.15 for a period of twelve months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated September 8, 2020 and September 29, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $2.00 per share



Warrants: 250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GREENCASTLE RESOURCES LTD. ("VGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Purchase Agreement") dated December 17, 2020, between the Company and indirect shareholders (the "Vendors") of Taylor Ryan Inc. and TR Partners Inc. which, together by way of joint management, operate as Taylor Ryan Executive Search Partners. Pursuant to terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Company will purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Taylor Ryan Inc. and TR Partners Inc. from the Vendors. In return, the Company will provide the Vendors an aggregate consideration equal to $4,112,000 as total purchase price satisfied as follows:

I. $3,290,000 in cash payment, subject to customary post-closing adjustments; and

II. 1,031,368 common shares issued, subject to a lock-up agreement, at a deemed price of $0.797 per common share

In accordance with the post-closing terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Vendors will be eligible to receive additional payments in the event the 12 month trailing EBITDTA of Taylor Ryan Executed Search Partners is greater than certain prescribed thresholds on the first, second, third and fourth anniversary date after the closing date. The payments will be payable and satisfied as to 80% in cash and as to 20% in common shares of the Company at a deemed price equal to the greater of:

I. $0.69; and

II. The 10 trading day volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares on the Exchange for the period ending on the second anniversary of the closing date.

The aggregate additional common shares able to be issued, as per post-closing adjustments, shall not exceed 1,362,318 common shares of the Company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated December 18, 2020.

KINGMAN MINERALS LTD. ("KGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,700,999 shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Warrants: 10,700,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,700,999 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 48 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Argentum Capital Ltd. Y 1,100,000 (MacDougall Sandy)



0784608 BC Ltd. Y 611,111 (Arthur Brown)



Peter Born Y 250,000 Cyrus Driver Y 200,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 650,000





Finder's Fee:



Kenneth A. Macleod $5,940.00 cash Haywood Securities Inc. $8,100.00 cash Echelon Wealth Partners $599.40 cash Mackie Research Capital Corporation $11,070.00 cash Canaccord Genuity $16,205.40 cash Hampton Securities Limited $7,500.60 cash

LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP. ("LSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,450,000 common shares, 5,033,645 flow-through ("FT") shares and 1,923,077

Quebec FT ("QFT') shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share, $0.11 per FT share and $0.13 per QFT share



Warrants: 7,703,361 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,703,361 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for an eighteen-month period



Number of Placees: 31 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Ian Campbell Y 181,818 FT Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 668,184 FT, 2,800,000 common [6 placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $34,110.06 cash and 333,001 Finder's Warrants

Eventus Capital Corp. - $33,612 cash and 284,585 Finder's Warrants

Each non-transferable Finder Warrant is exercisable into one common share at

a price of $0.15 for an eighteen month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP. ("MEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,190,234 flow-through common shares

7,060,000 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.06 per flow-through common share

CDN$0.05 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 10,655,117 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,655,117 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.10 for an eighteen (18) month period



Number of Placees: 27 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Alexander Stares Y 200,000 Patrick Mohan Y 100,000 Wayne Reid Y 100,000 Michael Stares Y 200,000





Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$50,834.98 in cash and 333,338 finders warrants payable to

Glores Securities and Accilent Capital. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to

acquire one common share at CDN$0.10 for an eighteen (18) month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("N")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 17, 2020, as amended on December 2, 2020, among the Company and several arm's length and non-arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired the remaining 49% interest in CannMart Labs Inc. (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the remaining interest in the Target for $4,034,000, payable pro rata to the Vendors over the next nine fiscal quarters, (the "Purchase Price"), of which $1,608,500 payment was satisfied with the issuance of 7,123,560 common shares at a deemed price of $0.2258 per share. In addition to the Purchase Price, the Agreement entitles the Vendors to earn-out payments upon the achievement of certain revenue targets (the "Earn-Out Payments"), which are also payable over nine (9) fiscal quarters. The maximum aggregate amount of the Earn-Out Payments is $17,427,680.52, payable pro rata to the Vendors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 18, 2020 and December 3, 2020.

________________________________________

NEWTOPIA INC. ("NEWU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,900,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.95 per share



Warrants: 3,950,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,950,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 85 placees



Agent's Fee: $525,350, plus 553,000 broker warrants, each exercisable into one common

shares at a price of $0.95 for a period of 2 years, payable to Bloom Burton

Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION ("ORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective November 4, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated November 3, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.

The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of these jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Pursuant to the prospectus offering (the "Offering"), the Company issued 61,950,000 shares at a price of $1.05 per share for gross proceeds of $65,047,500. The underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in part to purchase an additional 8,292,500 Shares for additional gross proceeds of $8,707,125.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the Offering occurred on January 28, 2021, for gross proceeds of $73,754,625.

The Offering was completed pursuant to the Company's Prospectus and the prospectus supplement filed on January 25, 2021.

Please refer to the news release issued by the Company on January 28, 2021.

Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and CIBC Capital Markets on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters

including Raymond James Ltd., PI Financial Corp. and Sprott Capital Partners LP



Offering: 70,242,500 shares



Share Price: $1.05 per share



Underwriters' Fee: The Underwriters received an aggregate cash commission of $2,950,185.

PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ") ("PTQ.DB.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:52 a.m. PST, Jan. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

QUANTUM NUMBERS CORP. ("QNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 40,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 40,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.15 per share for a period of 12 months following the closing of the private

placement



Number of Placees: 60 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Marc Rousseau Y 100,000 Pierre Paul Samson Y 100,000 Francis Bellido Y 2,000,000 Luc Paquet Y 100,000 Aggregate ProGroup (9 placees) P 4,300,000







Finder's Fee: Three finders received a cash commission totaling $27,200.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated January 15, 2021.

QUANTUM NUMBERS CORP. (« QNC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 29 janvier 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 40 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 40 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 40 000 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 60 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:







Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Marc Rousseau Y 100 000 Pierre Paul Samson Y 100 000 Francis Bellido Y 2 000 000 Luc Paquet Y 100 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (9 souscripteurs) P 4 300 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces de 27 200 $

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 15 janvier 2021.

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:54 a.m. PST, Jan. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:03 a.m. PST, Jan. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Jan. 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

St. James Gold Corp. ("LORD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 7, 2021 between the Company and Herb M. Froude, Robert Snook and Alexander S. Duffett (the "Optionors"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims in Newfoundland, Canada known as the Quinn Lake Claims (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property by making $65,000 in cash payments and issuing 300,000 shares over a three-year period. The Company will issue an additional 500,000 shares if a resource estimate milestone is achieved. The Optionors will retain a 2% NSR royalty on the Property, of which 1% may be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 14, 2021.

STONE GOLD INC. ("STG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a property sale agreement (the 'Agreement') dated January 12, 2021 between EMX Royalty Corporation (the 'Vendor') and Stone Gold Inc. (the 'Company'). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims, which are approximately 100 hectares, located in the Red Lake Area in the province of Ontario (the "Property").

In order to acquire the Property, the Company is required to pay an aggregate of $10,000 and issue 30,000 common shares to the Vendor on closing. Furthermore, the Agreement is subject to a 1.5% net smelter return royalty granted to the Vendor.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 14, 2021.

TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 322,857 shares at a deemed price of $0.105 to Agora Internet Relations Corp., in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an Advertising Agreement dated July 31, 2020.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

TOMAGOLD CORPORATION ("LOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 7,620,000 flow-through common shares





4,341,050 non flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through common share





$0.08 per non flow-through common share



Warrants: 8,151,050 common share purchase warrants to purchase 8,151,050 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: 4,341,050 warrants exercisable at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months

following the closing of the private placement and 3,810,000 warrants

exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of

the private placement



Number of Placees: 27 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Corporation Financière SKTM Ltée (Martin Nicoletti) Y 250,000 David Grondin Y 720,000 Albert Contardi Y 600,000 Caitlin Jeffs Y 100,000 Wanda J. Cutler Y 150,000







Finder's Fee: Three finders received a cash commission totaling $37,000 and 199,000 finder's

warrants to purchase 199,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share for

a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 24, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

TOLMAGOLD CORPORATION (« LOT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 29 janvier 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 7 620 000 actions accréditives ordinaires

4 341 050 actions non-accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,10 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

0,08 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 8 151 050 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 8 151 050 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 4 341 050 bons de souscription exerçables à 0,10 $ par action pour une période

de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé et 3 810 000 bons de souscription

exerçables à 0,15 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du

placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 27 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Corporation Financière SKTM Ltée (Martin Nicoletti) Y 250 000 David Grondin Y 720 000 Albert Contardi Y 600 000 Caitlin Jeffs Y 100 000 Wanda J. Cutler Y 150 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 37 000 $ et

199 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 199 000 actions

ordinaires à un prix de 0,15 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la

clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 24 décembre 2020 et 31 décembre 2020.

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amended and restated option purchase agreement dated effective December 22, 2020 between Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (the "Company") and the vendors, Perry English, 1554230 Ontario Inc., Pamela Misener, Michael Frymire and Gravel Ridge Resources, pursuant to which the Company can acquire a total of 113 mining claims in the Larder Lake, Karas Lake, Birchi/Uchi - Swain Lake, Birchi/Uchi - Satterly, and Gerry Lake areas of Ontario, and the Fenlon and Opawica River areas of Quebec.

In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $618,200 and issue a total of 410,000 shares in stages as follows:



CASH SHARES Upon signing $85,000 nil January 11, 2020 $2,200 nil Upon closing nil 210,000 First anniversary $117,000 200,000 Third anniversary $254,000 nil

The vendors retain a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty of which the Company can purchase 50% for $500,000.

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 666,666 shares to settle outstanding debt for $60,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,134,933 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 2,567,466 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,567,466 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.45



Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months



Number of Placees: 13 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Michael Gunning Y 200,000 Darin Wagner Y 100,000





Finder's Fee:



Haywood Securities Inc. $63,599.99 cash Canaccord Genuity Corp. $3,178.80 cash Raymond James Ltd. $1,800.00 cash

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,527,780 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per flow-through share



Warrants: 763,890 share purchase warrants to purchase 763,890 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.26 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Finder's Fee:

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. $20,000 cash payments and 111,111 finder's warrants

Each non-transferable Finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.18 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on January 18, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

YORKTON VENTURES INC. ("YVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:17 a.m. PST, Jan. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEX COMPANIES :

BRUNSWICK RESOURCES INC. ("BRU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,261,844 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.019 per common share



Number of Placees: 7 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

The Company has confirmed the closing of the above-mentioned Private Placement by way of a press release dated December 14, 2020.

BRUNSWICK RESOURCES INC. (« BRU.H »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 janvier 2021

Société NEX

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 17 novembre 2020:

Nombre d'actions : 7,261,844 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,019 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs : 7 souscripteurs



Participation Initié / Groupe Pro : Nil

La société a confirmé la clôture du présent placement privé par voie de communiqué de presse daté du 14 décembre 2020.

LIGHTSPEED DISCOVERIES INC. ("LSD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, Jan. 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange