TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated February 8, 2021 and the Company's news release dated February 16, 2021, effective at the open on Friday, February 19, 2021, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

INPUT CAPITAL CORP. ("INP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):





Dividend per common share: $0.01 Payable Date: April 15, 2021 Record Date: March 31, 2021 Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2021

________________________________________

JESMOND CAPITAL LTD. ("JES.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated January 27, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective January 28, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta and British Columbia Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering is $350,000 (3,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Friday, February 19, 2021, the Common Shares

will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture

Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation

regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange

Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

9,440,100 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 5,940,100 common shares Transfer Agent: Alliance Trust Company Trading Symbol: JES.P CUSIP Number: 476870 1 00 Sponsoring Member: Richardson Wealth Ltd.



Agent's Options: 350,000 non-transferable agent's options exercisable at $0.10

per share up to 24 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 27, 2021.

Company Contact: Gordon Chmilar, CFO, Secretary and Director Company Address: 1600, 421 – 7th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 4K9 Company Phone Number: (403) 298-1049 Company Email Address: gordon.chmilar@gowlingwlg.com

________________________________________

PEOPLE CORPORATION ("PEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") between People Corporation (the "Company") and 2799825 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Purchaser, an entity controlled by certain investment funds managed by the Merchant Banking business of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares") for C$15.22 in cash per Share, other than certain Shares held by certain senior management shareholders and their affiliates and associates who will receive, in respect of such Shares, consideration consisting of cash and shares of the direct parent of the Purchaser.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by the Company's shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on February 11, 2021, and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on February 12, 2021. The Arrangement is expected to be completed on February 18, 2021. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated as of January 13, 2021, which is available on SEDAR.

Delisting:

As a result of and subject to the completion of the Arrangement, the Company will be delisted effective at the close of business on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

________________________________________

STAR ROYALTIES LTD. ("STRR") ("STRR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares and Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Star Royalties Ltd.'s (the "Company") initial public offering ("IPO") prospectus dated February 12, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on February 12, 2021, by the Ontario Securities Commission (as principal regulator) pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. The common shares of the Company (each a "Common Share") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Commence Date: The Common Shares and warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on February 19, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the IPO is scheduled on February 19, 2021. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing will be $24,000,200 for a total of 34,286,000 Units at $0.70 per Unit. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Each Unit shall consist of one Common Share in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $1.00 until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date which is 36 months following the closing of the IPO (the "Closing Date"), pursuant to the terms and conditions of the warrant indenture dated effective February 19, 2021 between the Company and TSX Trust Company, as warrant agent.

New Listing-Shares





Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Common Shares with no par value of which

67,304,136 Common Shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 4,901,593 Common Shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: STRR (new) CUSIP Number: 855169108







Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Desjardins Securities Inc., as

co-lead underwriters







Over-Allotment Option: The Company has granted an option to the underwriters' entitling them

to purchase an additional 5,142,900 Units, to raise additional gross

proceeds of up to $27,600,230 up to 30 days following the Closing

Date



Underwriter's Warrants: Nil issued in connection with the IPO

New Listing-Warrants



Effective at the opening on February 19, 2021, the Common Share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario Capitalization: 34,286,000 warrants are issued and outstanding Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: STRR.WT (NEW) CUSIP Number: 855169116

These warrants are issued under a warrant indenture dated February 19, 2021 pursuant to the Company's final prospectus dated February 12, 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Company at a price of CDN$1.00 per share expiring on February 19, 2024.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated February 12, 2021.

Company Contact: Alexandre Pernin

Company Address: 18 King Street East, Suite 902, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5C 1C4

Company Phone Number: (647) 801-3549

Company Email Address: apernin@starroyalties.com

_________________________________

ANC CAPITAL VENTURES INC. ("ANCV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:38 p.m. PST, February 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AUMENTO CAPITAL VIII CORP. ("AMU.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated February 12, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business February 16, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on February 17, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (1,000,000 common shares at $0.50 per share).

__________________________________________

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 7,500,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 27, 2019 (as to 1,500,000), January 18, 2020

(as to 2,231,500) and March 2, 20120 (as to 3,768,500),

subsequently extended to March 2, 2021.



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 27, 2022 (as to 1,500,000 warrants)

January 18, 2023 (as to 2,231,500 warrants)

March 2, 20120 (as to 3,768,500 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,500,000 shares with 7,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 16, 2018, and amended as per bulletin dated December 6, 2019.

________________________________________

BLACKHEATH RESOURCES INC. ("BHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:33 p.m. PST, February 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, February 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CROWN MINING CORP. ("CWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 06, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 10 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated February 8, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:56 a.m. PST, February 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:01 a.m. PST, February 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ENGINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,371,747 common shares



Purchase Price: US$7.50 per common share



Warrants: 1,185,874 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,185,874 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$15.00 for a period of 36 months



Number of Placees: 252 Placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $490,640.88, 49,700 units and 114,987 finders' warrants

payable to Richardson Wealth, Mackie Research Capital Corporation, and

Industrial Alliance. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one

common share at a price of US$15.00 per share for a period of 36 months.

The units issuable to finders have the same composition as the units issued

pursuant to the offering.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated January 12, 2021 and January 26, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GMV MINERALS INC. ("GMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 08, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,458,334 shares Purchase Price: $0.24 per share Warrants: 729,167 share purchase warrants to purchase 729,167 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35 Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years Number of Placees: 8 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares DCT Holdings Ltd Y 208,333 (Alistair MacLennan)



Michele Pillon Y 10,834

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 3, 2020:

Number of Shares: 384,616 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.65 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. receives $20,000 cash and 30,769

non-transferable finder's warrants, each exercisable for into one common share

at a price of $0.65 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 3, 2020.

________________________________________

IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 195,182 shares to an arm's length creditor at a deemed price of $0.11 and 195,182 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt of $21,470.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors



Warrants: 195,182 share purchase warrants to purchase 195,182 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

INEO TECH CORP. ("INEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, February 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INNOVOTECH INC. ("IOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a letter agreement ("Agreement") dated October 15, 2020, between the Company and Lonsdale Capital Corporation (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase the Vendor's rights, title and interest in and to a convertible debenture ("Debenture"), previously issued on April 13, 2020, with $150,000 in principal amount outstanding and payable by CanBiocin Inc.

The Debenture bears an interest rate of 8% per annum, payable quarterly with the principal amount due and payable monthly in installments of $3,125.00 after the second anniversary date until paid in full. At any time prior to April 15, 2025, the Company will have the option to convert the principal amount and interest outstanding under the Debenture at a conversion price of $1.25 per share of Canbiocin Inc. In return as total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor with an aggregate of 625,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.24 per common share.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares Lonsdale Capital Corporation



(Alan Savage) Y 625,000

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated October 16, 2020.

________________________________________

NGEX MINERALS LTD. ("NGEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a credit facility effective February 19, 2021 (the "Facility"), between the Company, Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l. and Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. (collectively, the "Lenders"), whereby up to US$3,000,000 principal amount will be made available to the Company.

Maturing February 19, 2022, the unsecured Facility bears no interest and is repayable on or before the maturity date.

In consideration, the Company will issue to the Lenders an aggregate of 40,000 common shares on closing and 600 common shares per month for each US$50,000 of principal amount outstanding under the Facility from time to time up to the maturity date.

________________________________________

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 1,766,667



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 6, 2021



New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 6, 2022



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,133,333 units with 2,066,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on March 12, 2019.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to two (2) Purchase Agreements (collectively, the "Agreements") between Nova Royalty Corp. (the "Company") and two (2) arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has a acquired a combined, existing 0.18% net smelter return royalty interest (the "NSR Royalties") on the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project, located in Salta province of Argentina and wholly-owned by First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Together with the Company's previous acquisition of a 0.24% interest in the Taca Taca NSR royalty, it will now hold an aggregate 0.42% interest.

The aggregate purchase price for the NSR Royalties included an upfront cash payment of US$3,000,000 and the issuance of 4,545,454 common shares of the Company on closing.

A finder fee equal to 2% of the transaction value was payable in common shares based on the 5-day VWAP prior to closing, resulting in the issuance of 103,359 shares to Jose Manual Borquez of Santiago, Chile.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 11, 2021 and February 16, 2021.

________________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, February 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 30, 2020, which relies upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, September 16, 2020 and December 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 152,009,629 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants 76,004,814 share purchase warrants to purchase 76,004,814 shares



Warrant Exercise Price $0.05 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 29 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Ron Pasek Y 13,388,500





Roger Maggs Y 1,062,583





John Vettese Y 2,152,250





Canaccord Genuity Corp.

(Graham Saunders) P 2,500,000





RF Securities Clearing LP

(Brad Conacher) P 500,000





RF Securities Clearing LP

(Joel Winkler) P 600,000





Finder's Fee: Received an aggregate of $4,500 in cash to Canaccord and $9,204 to RGMP.

310,000 Common Shares and 155,000 Warrants to Lawrence Rhee.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated February 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,870,626 shares and 4,935,313 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $296,118.79, which relies upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, September 16, 2020, and December 15, 2020:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Warrants: 4,935,313 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,935,313 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TNR GOLD CORP. ("TNR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 03, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.075



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 11 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Kirill Klip Y 2,370,000 Konstantino Klip Y 180,000 Maurice Brooks Y 400,000 Gregory Johnson Y 500,000 Finder's Fee:

Nicholas Winton $2,625.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction. The closing of this financing was announced in the news releases dated December 29, 2020 and January 15, 2021.

________________________________________

VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:51 a.m. PST, February 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, February 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 28, 2021, between the Company and Sagidor Exploration Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in a group of 24 claims covering 1,398 hectares (the "Property"), located around the city of Belleterre, in the province of Quebec.

The Company will make a cash payment of $20,000 and issue 250,000 common shares to the Vendor in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendor will retain a 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. One hundred percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Issuer for $1,000,000

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 4, 2021.

VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 17 février 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 28 janvier 2021, entre la société et Exploration Sagidor inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition d'un intérêt de 100% dans un groupe de 24 claims couvrant 1 398 hectares (la « propriété ») situé autour de la ville de Belleterre, dans la province du Québec.

La société devra effectuer un paiement en espèces de 20 000 $ et émettre 250 000 actions ordinaires au vendeur afin d'acquérir un intérêt de 100 % dans la propriété.

Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 1 % au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cent pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur pour 1 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 4 février 2021.

____________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange