TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CERRADO GOLD INC. ("CERT")

[Formerly BB1 ACQUISITION CORP. ("BBA.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Declaration of Dividend, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing BB1 Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated November 29, 2020 as amended by news release issued February 16, 2021. The Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following:

Pursuant to a definitive agreement dated November 29, 2020, the Company has indirectly acquired all the outstanding shares of Cerrado Gold Inc. ("Cerrado") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation. The Company issued an aggregate of 48,650,688 post-consolidation shares to the shareholders of Cerrado, excluding the common shares issued under the private placements below. Following the three-cornered amalgamation, the Company also completed a short form amalgamation with its wholly-owned subsidiary.

Prior to the QT, the Company declared a dividend in kind to distribute to its shareholders the units of PlantExt Ltd. it held.

Private Placement – Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, Cerrado completed a private placement of subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-consolidation basis in the Resulting Issuer.

Number of Shares: 11,111,200 common shares Purchase Price: $1,35 per common share Number of placees: 30 placees Insider / Pro group participation: NIL Agent's fee: Cormark Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.

and HC Wainwright & Co. LLC received an aggregate of $900,007.20 cash

commission and 666,672 compensation warrants @$1.35 for 24 months

Private Placement – Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, Cerrado completed a private placement of special warrants which have been exchanged into the following securitites on a post-consolidation basis in the Resulting Issuer.

Number of Shares: 8,845,750 common shares Purchase Price: US$0,80 per common share Number of placees: 101 placees Insider / Pro group participation: NIL Agent's fee: Haywood Securities Inc. received an aggregate of US$405,000 cash

commission and 628,740 compensation warrants @US$0.80 for 24 months

Name Change and Consolidation

In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, the Company consolidated its capital on a 1 new for 8.31 old basis. Following the short form amalgamation, the company resulting from the amalgamation became the Resulting Issuer operating under the name "Cerrado Gold Inc.".

Effective at the opening February 25, 2021, the common shares of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of BB1 Acquisition Corp. will be delisted.

Declaration of dividend

The Company has declared a dividend of 0.57143 units ("PlantExt Units") of PlantExt Ltd. ("PlantExt") to shareholders on record as at February 18, 2021 payable on the earlier of either (i) PlantExt completing a going public transaction, or (ii) August 31, 2022. Each PlantExt Unit is comprised of one common share of PlantExt and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at US$0.01 for a period of 2 years.

The PlantExt Units were acquired by the Company in connection with a share exchange agreement between the Company and PlantExt, pursuant to which PlantExt agreed to reimburse the Company an aggregate of CAD$125,000 for costs and expenses incurred by the Company in connection with the terminated three-cornered amalgamation with PlantExt. For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 17, 2021.

Due bill trading will not be implemented pursuant to this distribution. Trading will resume on an "ex-dividend" basis at the opening on Thursday February 25, 2021.

Post-Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

70,545,054 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: 25,604,732 common shares

of which 364,535 common shares are released as at the date of this bulletin Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company, Toronto Trading Symbol: CERT (new) CUSIP Number: 156788 10 1 (new)

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Mining" company.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Thursday, February 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Resulting Issuer will resume.

Company Contact: Maria Virginia Anzola, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Company Address: 110 Yonge Street, Suite 501, Toronto, Ontario Company Phone Number: 416-366-4200 Company Email Address: info@cerradogold.com Company Website: www.cerradogold.com

____________________________________________________

FOUR ARROWS CAPITAL CORP. ("AROW.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated January 25, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective January 28, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Thursday, February 25, 2021, the common shares

will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture

Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on

Thursday, February 25, 2021. A further notice will be published

upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

10,500,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on

completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 5,500,000 common shares





Transfer Agent Endeavour Trust Company Trading Symbol: AROW.P CUSIP Number: 35085L 10 7 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Warrants: 500,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share for five years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 25, 2021.

Company Contact: Jaisun Garcha Company Address: 1208 Rosewood Crescent, North Vancouver, B.C., V7P Company Phone Number: 778-801-8050 Company Email Address: fourarrowsinvestors@gmail.com

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI") ("HITI.WR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective February 17, 2021, the Company's bought-deal deal offering by way of (final) short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated February 16, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of Units of the Company, the material terms of which are described below, and further has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on February 22, 2021 ("Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $22,999,999.20.

Underwriters: ATB Capital Markets Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Beacon Securities

Limited and Desjardins Securities Inc.



Offering: 41,666,666 units of the Company (each a "Unit"). Each Unit consists of one

common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share

purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is

exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company.



Unit Price: $0.48 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.58 per common share exercisable until 4:00 pm (Toronto Time) on the date

that is thirty-six (36) months following the Closing Date.



Underwriters' Commission: $1,254,587.96 in cash commission and 2,613,724 non-transferable broker

warrants (each a "Broker Warrant") exercisable to purchase one Unit at $0.48

each, under similar terms as that of the Prospectus, for thirty-six (36) months

following the Closing Date.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters additionally exercised an Over-Allotment Option previously

provided by the Company in connection with this Prospectus to purchase up to

6,249,999 additional Units, representing up to 15% of the Prospectus, for

$3,000,000 in gross proceeds to cover their over-allocation position and for

market stabilization purposes. The Over-Allotment Option could have been

exercised to acquire: (i) additional Units at $0.48 per Unit; (ii) additional Warrants

at $0.08 per Warrant; (iii) additional common shares at $0.44 per common share;

or (iv) any combination of additional Units, additional Warrants, and additional

common shares, as mentioned above, provided that the aggregate did not

exceed 6,249,999 additional Units, 6,249,999 common shares, and the

aggregate of 3,124,999 additional Warrants. The Over-Allotment Option is

exercisable, in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days from and including the

Closing Date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 16, 2021.

Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening on Thursday, February 25, 2021, the Warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: 23,958,332 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Capital Transfer Agency, ULC Trading Symbol: HITI.WR CUSIP Number: 42981E 13 8

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated February 22, 2021, pursuant to the Company's (final) short from prospectus dated February 16, 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.58 per share until thirty-six (36) months from the Closing Date.

________________________________________

TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("TTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.02 Payable Date: March 15, 2021 Record Date: February 26, 2021 Ex-dividend Date: February 25, 2021

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

PSYBIO THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("PSYB")

formerly Leo Acquisitions Corp. ("LEQ.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement Brokered, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture and Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

NEX Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction ("Transaction") of PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (formerly Leo Acquisitions Corp.) (the "Company") described in its Filing Statement dated February 17, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at theopening on Thursday, February 25, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. Details of the Transaction are as follows:

The Transaction was completed pursuant to the terms of a business combination agreement (the "BCA") among the Company, 1276949 B.C. Ltd. ("BC Sub"), Eluss, Inc. ("US Sub"), PsyBio and PsyBio Therapeutics Financing Inc. ("Finco"). Pursuant to the BCA, Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of PsyBio by way of a "three-cornered" merger under the laws of the State of Delaware (the "Merger") and acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Finco by way of a "three-cornered" amalgamation pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Amalgamation"). Pursuant to the Merger, 67,143,612 shares of PsyBio were exchanged for 67,143.612 Multiple Voting Shares of the Company ("MVS") at an exchange ratio of 1000:1 (on the basis of one PsyBio share for every one Subordinate Voting Share of the Company ("SVS") underlying the MVS). Pursuant to the Amalgamation, 41,409,698 shares of Finco were exchanged for SVS on a one-for-one basis. All outstanding convertible securities of Finco and PsyBio were exchanged for economically equivalent securities of the Company based on the same exchange ratios.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Company: (i) continued into British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia); (ii) reclassified its common shares as SVS; (iii) created a new class of MVS; (iv) consolidated the SVS on the basis of 1.6667 to one; and (v) changed its name from "Leo Acquisitions Corp." to "PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.". In addition, prior to closing the Transaction, PsyBio effected a share-split of its common shares on the basis of one to 1.1529.

As a result of the Transaction, an aggregate of 34,863.696 MVS are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement. In addition, 181,810 SVS remain subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement (as defined in the Filing Statement).

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 2 Issuer: "Pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing" (NAICS Number: 325410).

For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement, which is available on SEDAR.

Reinstatement of Trading

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated October 24, 2017 and June 6, 2018, trading in the Resulting Issuer Shares will be reinstated for trading at theopening on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, February 25, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "LEQ.H" to "PSYB".

Name Change and Consolidation

At the annual and special meeting of shareholders on January 13, 2021, shareholders approved a special resolution approving the Company's capital consolidation on the basis of 1.6667 pre-consolidation shares for one post-consolidation share and a special resolution approving the Company's name change. Upon closing of the Transaction, the name of the Company has been changed from "Leo Acquisitions Corp." to "PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.".

Effective at the opening on Thursday, February 25, 2021, the SVS of PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares of Leo Acquisitions Corp. will be delisted.

Company Graduation from NEX to Tier 2

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Thursday, February 25, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Toronto.

Concurrent Private Placement Financing

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement (the "Financing") announced October 26, 2020 and completed on December 4, 2020. The Financing was completed through the issuance of subscription receipts of Finco at a price of $0.35 per subscription receipt. Each subscription receipt was automatically converted into one share of Finco on satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions, with each Finco share exchanged for one SVS on closing of the Transaction:

Number of Shares: 41,409,698



Purchase Price: $0.35 per share



Number of Placees: 88 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares











Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 5,258,150 (6 placees)





In connection with the Financing, Eight Capital and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agents") received a cash commission of $527,229 and 1,506,368 compensation warrants. The Agents also received, in connection with certain advisory services provided by the Agents, cash advisory fees of $374,000 and 1,069,000 advisor warrants. Each compensation warrant and advisor warrant is exercisable into one SVS at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Transaction.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of SVS and MVS with no par value of which

43,947,265 SVS (listed) and 67,143.612 MVS (unlisted) are issued and

outstanding



Escrow: 181,810 SVS (CPC Escrow)

34,863.696 MVS (Value Escrow)



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company



Trading Symbol: PSYB (new)



CUSIP Number: 693697104 (new)



Issuer Contact: Evan Levine, President and CEO



Issuer Address: 4400 Sample Road, Suite 138, Coconut Creek, Florida 33073, US



Issuer Phone Number: 513-449-9585



Issuer Email: evan@psybiolife.com

______________________________________________

21/02/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. ("AMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:34 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. ("AMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:39 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:55 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 452,975 shares



Purchase Price: $1.275 per share



Warrants: 452,975 share purchase warrants to purchase 452,975 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.955 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Intera Mining Investment Limited.









(JCHX Mining Management Co. Ltd. –









Xiancheng Wang) Y 452,975

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on February 19, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

COUNTY CAPITAL 2 LTD. ("CTWO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated February 19, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business February 22, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on February 23, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $600,000 (6,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:52 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:57 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:40 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:50 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:55 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:53 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:58 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:08 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:13 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ("BABY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:05 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ("BABY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:10 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective November 26, 2020, the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated November 26, 2020, was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. The Prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated January 18, 2021 (the "Offering").

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the Offering occurred on January 22, 2021 for gross proceeds of $9,775,230 (including the underwriter's over-allotment option that was exercised in full).

Offering: 31,533,000 Units (includes 4,113,000 Units of underwriter's over-

allotment option). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half

of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being

exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.50 for a 24-month

period.



Unit Price: $0.31 per Unit.



Underwriter(s): Eight Capital, CIBC World Markets Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp.,

Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of $586,513.80 and 1,891,980 non-transferrable

compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles the holder

to acquire one common share at $0.31 for a 24-month period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 26, 2020, Prospectus Supplement dated January 18, 2021 and filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated January 14, 2021 and January 22, 2021.

________________________________________________

GENSOURCE POTASH CORPORATION ("GSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 29,032,123 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Number of Placees: 146 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Amy O'Shea Y 250,000





Finder's Fee:



Canaccord Genuity Corp. $96,614.64 cash; 536,748 warrants Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. $12,096.00 cash; 67,200 warrants Gundyco $36,720.00 cash; 204,000 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $55,200.01 cash; 306,667 warrants Raymond James Ltd. $2,700.00 cash; 15,000 warrants J&J Meckelborg Holdings Ltd. $12,005.97 cash; 66,700 warrants Meckelborg Financial Group Ltd. $32,994.02 cash; 183,300 warrants Tennyson Securities $3,159.00 cash; 17,550 warrants



Finder Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: each finder's warrant exercisable into one common share for

a period of 36 months.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

K9 GOLD CORP. ("KNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on Feb 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,666,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 1,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,666,667 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 22, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KINTAVAR EXPLORATION INC. ("KTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 7,617,310 flow-through common shares

7,112,500 non flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per flow-through common share

$0.08 per non flow-through common share



Warrants: 3,556,250 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,556,250 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private

placement



Number of Placees: 61 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Guy Lebel Y 125,000 Maxime Lemieux Y 100,000 Mathieu Bourdeau Y 100,000 Kiril Mugerman Y 100,000 Alain Cayer Y 100,000 David Charles Y 90,910







Finder's Fee: Four finders received a cash commission totaling $47,631 and 455,448 warrants

to acquire 455,448 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of

24 months following the closing of the private placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 14, 2020.

EXPLORATION KINTAVAR INC. (« KTR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 23 février 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 7 617 310 actions accréditives ordinaires

7 112 500 actions non-accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,11 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

0,08 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 3 556 250 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 556 250 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 61 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:







Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Guy Lebel Y 125 000 Maxime Lemieux Y 100 000 Mathieu Bourdeau Y 100 000 Kiril Mugerman Y 100 000 Alain Cayer Y 100 000 David Charles Y 90 910







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Quatre intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 47 631 $

et 455 448 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 455 448 actions

ordinaires à un prix de 0,15 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la

clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 14 décembre 2020.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 35,691 common shares at a deemed value of $4.21 per share to settle outstanding debt for $150,260.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on January 26, 2021 and January 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 17,647,200 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.85 per share



Warrants: 17,647,200 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,647,200 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$1.15 for a twenty-four (24) month period, provided that warrants are

subject to an accelerated expiry, exercisable at the option of the company, if, on

or following the date that is four months and one day after February 11, 2021

and prior to the expiry date of the warrants, the daily volume weighted average

trading price of the common shares of the company on the exchange exceeds

CDN$2.30 for ten consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 25 Placees



Broker(s) Commission: Aggregate of CDN$900,007.20 in cash and 1,058,832 non-transferable broker

warrants payable to Cormark Securities Inc., IBK Capital Corp., and PI Financial

Corp.. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at

CDN$0.85 for a twenty-four (24) month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

REALIA PROPERTIES INC. ("RLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 11, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $2,952,300



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at $0.06 in the first year and $0.10 in years two

through five.



Maturity date: September 30, 2025



Interest rate: 4.75% per annum



Number of Placees: 149 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SIGMA LITHIUM RESOURCES CORPORATION ("SGMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 02, 2021 and February 05, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,545,455 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$4.40 per share



Number of Placees: 35 Placees



Finder's Fee: Aggregate CDN$2,520,000 in cash and 572,727 finder warrants payable to

Cormark Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc. and A10 Group. Each

finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$4.40 for

a 12-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SPYDER CANNABIS INC. ("SPDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:19 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SPYDER CANNABIS INC. ("SPDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 23. 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TELSON MINING CORPORATION ("TSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRIUMPH GOLD CORP. ("TIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 685,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 685,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 685,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on February 19, 2021 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TRIUMPH GOLD CORP. ("TIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a purchase and sale agreement dated February 3, 2021 between Triumph Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Teck Resources Limited, pursuant to which the Company can acquire the Big Creek Property consisting of 258 contiguous quartz mining claims in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon. In consideration, Teck will receive 1,250,000 shares of the Company and a 1.5% net smelter return royalty.

________________________________________

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP. ("URC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a royalty purchase agreement dated February 10, 2021 between Uranium Royalty Corp. (the "Company") and Reserve Minerals Corporation and Reserve Industries Corporation (together, the "Vendors") pursuant to which Vendors have agreed to sell to the Company all of the Vendor's rights, title and interest in a portfolio of royalties on certain Saskatchewan mines. The portfolio includes a 1% gross overriding royalty in the McArthur River Project and a 20% net profits interest in the Cigar Lake/Waterbury Project. In consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of US $10,000,000 and issue 970,017 shares.

________________________________________

VENDETTA MINING CORP. ("VTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the third and final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 5, 2020, November 16, 2020, November 26, 2020, December 10, 2020 and January 13, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,433,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share







Warrants: 5,216,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,216,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 19 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [1 placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange