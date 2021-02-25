TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER , BC, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("DTG")

[formerly EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD. ("EIL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 25, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on March 1, 2021, the common shares of Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Empire Industries Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'General Construction Contractor' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

163,516,826 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil Shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: DTG (new) CUSIP Number: 26801T 10 2 (new)

________________________________________

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("KLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 23, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission dated June 22, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, February 26, 2021, trading will be Reinstated in the securities of the Company.

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Friday, February 26, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

________________________________________

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A Voting: $0.10 Dividend per Class B Subordinate Voting: $0.10 Payable Date: April 15, 2021 Record Date: March 31, 2021 Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2021

________________________________________

21/02/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVRICORE HEALTH INC. ("AVCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 3, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per share



Warrants: 7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 54 Placees



Finder's Fee: 2460835 Ontario Inc. (Eleftherios Terry Haitas) - $48,620.00 and 221,000

Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share

for a one-year period.





Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $2,475.00 and 11,250 Finder's Warrants

that are exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a one-year

period.





Rose Poonawala - $275.00 and 1,250 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.30 per share for a one-year period.





Sotiris Antoniou - $4,950.00 and 22,500 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.30 per share for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLACKHEATH RESOURCES INC. ("BHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated January 21, 2021 and January 22, 2021:

Number of Securities: 13,636,400 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.10 per common share



Warrants: 6,818,200 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,818,200 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $1.75 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private

placement



Number of Placees: 97 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Charles Main Y 25,000 Eric Zaunscherb Y 25,000







Finder's Fee: Paradigm Capital Inc., Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Stifel GMP and

Raymond James Ltd. received a cash commission totaling $890,764.80 and

809,868 common share purchase warrants to purchase 809,868 common

shares at a price of $1.10 per share for a period of 24 months following the

closing of the private placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 11, 2021.

CORPORATION LITHIUM ÉLÉMENTS CRITIQUES (« CRE »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 24 février 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 21 janvier 2021 et 22 janvier 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 13 636 400 actions ordinaires



Prix : 1,10 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 6 818 200 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 818 200 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 1,75 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 97 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:







Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Charles Main Y 25 000 Eric Zaunscherb Y 25 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Paradigm Capital Inc., Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Stifel GMP et

Raymond James Ltée ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant

890 764,80 $ et 809 868 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à

809 868 actions ordinaires à un prix de 1,10 $ par action pour une période de 24

mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 11 février 2021.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,938,271 shares



Purchase Price: $0.81 per share



Number of Placees: 34 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Adam Rossman Y 7,872 Donald Christie Y 150,000 Geoffrey Browne Y 93,000 Gerard Guez Y 787,222 Manish Kshatriya Y 25,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 46,757 [2 Placees]









Finder's Fee: 148,148 Shares payable to H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on January 19, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EMGOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 7,906,717



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 8, 2021 as to 5,447,900 warrants

March 28, 2021 as to 650,000 warrants

April 26, 2021 as to 1,808,817 warrants



New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 8, 2022 as to 5,447,900 warrants

March 28, 2022 as to 650,000 warrants

April 26, 2022 as to 1,808,817 warrants



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.17

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,906,717 shares with 7,906,717 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 3, 2019.

________________________________________

EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD. ("EIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation share transfer agreements (the "Agreements") between Empire Industries Ltd. (the "Company") and ten arm's length purchasers (the "Purchasers") to sell an aggregate of 12,538,595 common shares in the capital of Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (the "Shares") at an average price of $0.168 per share for aggregate proceeds of $2,107,942.50.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated February 24, 2021.

________________________________________

ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. ("EAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Purchase Agreement dated November 26, 2020 as amended February 11, 2021 between Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") and C2C Gold Corp.(the "Vendor") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to 41 mineral claims known as the TAG property located in the Atlin Mining Division, British Columbia. Consideration of $200,000 cash and 2,000,000 common shares is due at closing. An advance royalty of $25,000 per year, payable in cash or shares, is due annually commencing July 31, 2021 until July 31, 2030. Additionally, a resource or reserve disclosure report triggers a $500,000 payment, in cash or shares and limited to 9.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding, is subject to Exchange approval at the time of the issuance. The Vendor retains a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") from commercial production and 2% of the net proceeds from the sale of bulk Mineral Products. The property is further subject to an underlying NSR of 2.5% held by Gary R. Thomson according to a Royalty Agreement dated June 22, 2010.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 26, 2020.

________________________________________

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:17 p.m. PST, February 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, February 24, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,325,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to non-arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $132,500.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Highwood Advisory Services Y $80,000 $0.10 800,000 (Ken Booth)







Kerry Spong Y $52,500 $0.10 525,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC. ("GOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 856,055 shares at a deemed price of $0.15 to arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $128,408.42.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.22



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

LL ONE INC. ("LLO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated February 23, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

______________________________________

LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option and Purchase Agreement dated January 6, 2021 between Lake Winn Resources Corp. (the "Company") and W.S. Ferreira Ltd., whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% mineral interest in the Quartz Property near Reed Lake, Manitoba for the consideration of $50,000 in cash and the issuance of 100,000 shares.

________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 125,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.30 per share and 125,000 warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.50 until December 13, 2023, to settle outstanding debt for $37,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Warrants: 125,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 125,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 until December 13, 2023

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 09, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

LUCKY MINERALS INC. ("LKY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 13, 2021:

Number of Shares: 30,605,600 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 30,605,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,605,600 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 61 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Blake Hylands Y 656,250 Adrian Rothwell Y 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 312,500 [1 Placee]









Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $93,769 and 1,172,110 finders' warrants

payable to PI Financial Corp., Leede Jones Gable Inc., Odeon Capital Group,

LLC, Ascenta Finance Corp., Raymond James Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp.,

MMP Munich Mining Partners GmbH and Celtic Capital Pty Ltd. Each finder's

warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.08 for a one-year

period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 88,421,058 shares



Purchase Price: $0.95 per share



Number of Placees: 232 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Steven Scott Y 81,040 IKHAN Solutions Inc. (Iqbal Khan) Y 578,950 Julie Nault Y 100,000 Leonite Capital LLC (Avi Geller) Y 250,000 KDI Corporation Ltd. (David Delaney) Y 55,000 David Delaney Y 25,000 JoAnne Odette Y 10,550 Nawoc Holdings Limited Y 5,527,065 SRS Realty Group Inc. (Steven Scott) Y 2,155,218 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [1 Placee]









Agent's Fee: Stifel Nicolaus $1,257,740.73 cash payable.

Scotia Capital Inc. $1,085,671.97 cash payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $311,362.53 cash payable.

CIBC World Markets Inc. $311,362.53 cash payable.

Cormark Securities Inc. $311,362.53 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 29, 2021 and February 2, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,914,732 shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per share



Warrants: 3,957,365 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,957,365 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 161 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 497,000 [9 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity $98,373.49 cash and 217,941 finder's warrants payable.

PI Financial Corp. $24,412.50 cash and 54,250 finder's warrants payable.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $35,280 cash and 78,400 finder's warrants payable.

iA Private Wealth Inc. $693 cash and 1,540 finder's warrants payable.

Mackie Research Capital Corporation $5,229 cash and 11,620 finder's warrants payable.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.65 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 18,275,862 shares



Purchase Price: $0.29 per share



Warrants: 18,275,862 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,275,862 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.49



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 128 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Mackie Research Capital Corporation $85,481.27 cash; 294,763 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $6,813.76 cash; 23,495 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.49



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry Exercise price is $0.49 with an expiry date of February 10, 2023

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

PRODIGY VENTURES INC. ("PGV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:37 a.m. PST, February 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PRODIGY VENTURES INC. ("PGV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, February 24, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RIDGESTONE MINING INC. ("RMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 19, 2021 the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Finder's fees of 509,375 common shares and 509,375 warrants are payable to Nico Consulting Inc. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.19 for two years.

________________________________________

SOUTH STAR MINING CORP. ("STS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 28, 2021 and February 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 15,055,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 15,055,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,055,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period. The warrants have an acceleration provision such

that after the expiry of the four-month hold period, the daily volume-weighted

average trading price of the Company shares exceeds $0.40 on 10 consecutive

trading days, the Company may give notice that the warrants will expire on the

30th day following such notice.



Number of Placees: 39 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Green Bow Capital LLC (Richard Pearce Jr.) Y 1,200,000 Trapline Management Services Inc. (Dan Wilton) Y 300,000 Marc Leduc Y 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,800,000 [5 Placees]







Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. receives $17,700. Mackie Research Capital Corporation receives $3,000



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period of February 16, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SPRUCE RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 20, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,546,142 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per share



Number of Placees: 69 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares John Ryan Y 300,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 678,571







Finder's Fee: Topleft Securities Ltd., EDE Asset Management Inc., Canaccord Genuity and

Leede Jones Gable Inc. received an aggregate fee of $76,994 in cash and

549,960 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to receive

one common shares at $0.14 for a period of two years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 11, 2021 and January 20, 2021.

________________________________________

STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered and Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,077,962 non-flow-through shares, 4,364,213 flow-through shares, 2,564,103 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share, $0.35 per flow-through share and $0.39 per charity flow-through share



Warrants: 11,006,278 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,006,278 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 50 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Mathew Wilson Y 166,667 Richard Patricio Y 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [7 Placees] P 767,587







Broker/Finder's Fee: StephenAvenue Securities Inc. received a fee of $291,029.08 in cash and

850,369 broker's warrants. Each broker's warrant entitles the holder to receive

one common share at $0.30 for a period of two years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 23, 2020, December 1, 2020 and December 18, 2020.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

This is to advise that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 47,865,238 common shares at $0.37 per share to settle outstanding debentures of $17,710,145.09 principal amount plus all accrued and unpaid interest from the date of the issuance of the debentures until the settlement date.

Number of Creditors: 37



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Creditor Insider=Y/ Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Core Flow Canada Holdings, Inc (Steve Klein) Y $12,108,097.75 $0.37 32,724,588 Vinay Tolia Y $533,020.68 $0.37 1,440,596 Don Duet Y $319,812.41 $0.37 864,357

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 20, 2020, December 14, 2020 and December 24, 2020.

________________________________________

TIMIA CAPITAL CORP. ("TCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 23, 2021 it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,313,699 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL COPPER LTD. ("UNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,700,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 4,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,700,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 19 Placees



Finder's Fee: EMD Financial Inc. receives $14,400 and 144,000 non-transferable warrants,

each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.14 for two years.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $4,000 and 40,000 non-transferable warrants,

each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.14 for two years.

Raymond James Ltd. receives $2,000 and 20,000 non-transferable warrants,

each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.14 for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 23, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD. ("VLDY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 96,961 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $23,274 of final accrued interest owing on the Company's convertible debentures.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Deemed Price per

Share # of Shares Robert Hodkginson Y $0.24 20,123 George Adams Y $0.24 10,063

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 10, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):



Dividend per common share: $0.0005 Payable Date: March 31, 2021 Record Date: March 1, 2021 Ex-dividend Date: February 26, 2021

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange