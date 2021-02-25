|
25.02.2021 03:03:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER , BC, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("DTG")
[formerly EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD. ("EIL")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 25, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on March 1, 2021, the common shares of Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Empire Industries Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'General Construction Contractor' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
163,516,826
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
Shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
AST Trust Company (Canada)
Trading Symbol:
DTG
(new)
CUSIP Number:
26801T 10 2
(new)
________________________________________
KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("KLY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, Company Tier Reclassification
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 23, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission dated June 22, 2020 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Friday, February 26, 2021, trading will be Reinstated in the securities of the Company.
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Friday, February 26, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:
Classification
Tier 2
________________________________________
ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Class A Voting:
$0.10
Dividend per Class B Subordinate Voting:
$0.10
Payable Date:
April 15, 2021
Record Date:
March 31, 2021
Ex-dividend Date:
March 30, 2021
________________________________________
21/02/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AVRICORE HEALTH INC. ("AVCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 3, 2021:
Number of Shares:
7,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.22 per share
Warrants:
7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a one-year period
Number of Placees:
54 Placees
Finder's Fee:
2460835 Ontario Inc. (Eleftherios Terry Haitas) - $48,620.00 and 221,000
Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $2,475.00 and 11,250 Finder's Warrants
Rose Poonawala - $275.00 and 1,250 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable
Sotiris Antoniou - $4,950.00 and 22,500 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BLACKHEATH RESOURCES INC. ("BHR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated January 21, 2021 and January 22, 2021:
Number of Securities:
13,636,400 common shares
Purchase Price:
$1.10 per common share
Warrants:
6,818,200 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,818,200 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$1.75 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private
Number of Placees:
97 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Charles Main
Y
25,000
Eric Zaunscherb
Y
25,000
Finder's Fee:
Paradigm Capital Inc., Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Stifel GMP and
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 11, 2021.
CORPORATION LITHIUM ÉLÉMENTS CRITIQUES (« CRE »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 24 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 21 janvier 2021 et 22 janvier 2021:
Nombre d'actions:
13 636 400 actions ordinaires
Prix :
1,10 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
6 818 200 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 818 200 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
1,75 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement
Nombre de souscripteurs:
97 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Charles Main
Y
25 000
Eric Zaunscherb
Y
25 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Paradigm Capital Inc., Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Stifel GMP et
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 11 février 2021.
________________________________________
DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 12, 2021:
Number of Shares:
4,938,271 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.81 per share
Number of Placees:
34 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Adam Rossman
Y
7,872
Donald Christie
Y
150,000
Geoffrey Browne
Y
93,000
Gerard Guez
Y
787,222
Manish Kshatriya
Y
25,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
46,757
[2 Placees]
Finder's Fee:
148,148 Shares payable to H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on January 19, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
EMGOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
7,906,717
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
March 8, 2021 as to 5,447,900 warrants
March 28, 2021 as to 650,000 warrants
April 26, 2021 as to 1,808,817 warrants
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
March 8, 2022 as to 5,447,900 warrants
March 28, 2022 as to 650,000 warrants
April 26, 2022 as to 1,808,817 warrants
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.17
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,906,717 shares with 7,906,717 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 3, 2019.
________________________________________
EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD. ("EIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation share transfer agreements (the "Agreements") between Empire Industries Ltd. (the "Company") and ten arm's length purchasers (the "Purchasers") to sell an aggregate of 12,538,595 common shares in the capital of Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (the "Shares") at an average price of $0.168 per share for aggregate proceeds of $2,107,942.50.
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated February 24, 2021.
________________________________________
ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. ("EAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Purchase Agreement dated November 26, 2020 as amended February 11, 2021 between Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") and C2C Gold Corp.(the "Vendor") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to 41 mineral claims known as the TAG property located in the Atlin Mining Division, British Columbia. Consideration of $200,000 cash and 2,000,000 common shares is due at closing. An advance royalty of $25,000 per year, payable in cash or shares, is due annually commencing July 31, 2021 until July 31, 2030. Additionally, a resource or reserve disclosure report triggers a $500,000 payment, in cash or shares and limited to 9.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding, is subject to Exchange approval at the time of the issuance. The Vendor retains a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") from commercial production and 2% of the net proceeds from the sale of bulk Mineral Products. The property is further subject to an underlying NSR of 2.5% held by Gary R. Thomson according to a Royalty Agreement dated June 22, 2010.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 26, 2020.
________________________________________
GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:17 p.m. PST, February 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, February 24, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,325,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to non-arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $132,500.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Highwood Advisory Services
Y
$80,000
$0.10
800,000
(Ken Booth)
Kerry Spong
Y
$52,500
$0.10
525,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC. ("GOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 856,055 shares at a deemed price of $0.15 to arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $128,408.42.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 23, 2021:
Number of Shares:
5,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.22
Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
LL ONE INC. ("LLO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated February 23, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
______________________________________
LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option and Purchase Agreement dated January 6, 2021 between Lake Winn Resources Corp. (the "Company") and W.S. Ferreira Ltd., whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% mineral interest in the Quartz Property near Reed Lake, Manitoba for the consideration of $50,000 in cash and the issuance of 100,000 shares.
________________________________________
LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 125,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.30 per share and 125,000 warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.50 until December 13, 2023, to settle outstanding debt for $37,500.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Warrants:
125,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 125,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.50 until December 13, 2023
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 09, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
LUCKY MINERALS INC. ("LKY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 13, 2021:
Number of Shares:
30,605,600 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per share
Warrants:
30,605,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,605,600 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
61 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Blake Hylands
Y
656,250
Adrian Rothwell
Y
500,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
312,500
[1 Placee]
Finder's Fee:
Aggregate cash commissions of $93,769 and 1,172,110 finders' warrants
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 27, 2021:
Number of Shares:
88,421,058 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.95 per share
Number of Placees:
232 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Steven Scott
Y
81,040
IKHAN Solutions Inc. (Iqbal Khan)
Y
578,950
Julie Nault
Y
100,000
Leonite Capital LLC (Avi Geller)
Y
250,000
KDI Corporation Ltd. (David Delaney)
Y
55,000
David Delaney
Y
25,000
JoAnne Odette
Y
10,550
Nawoc Holdings Limited
Y
5,527,065
SRS Realty Group Inc. (Steven Scott)
Y
2,155,218
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
100,000
[1 Placee]
Agent's Fee:
Stifel Nicolaus $1,257,740.73 cash payable.
Scotia Capital Inc. $1,085,671.97 cash payable.
Canaccord Genuity Corp. $311,362.53 cash payable.
CIBC World Markets Inc. $311,362.53 cash payable.
Cormark Securities Inc. $311,362.53 cash payable.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 29, 2021 and February 2, 2021:
Number of Shares:
7,914,732 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.45 per share
Warrants:
3,957,365 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,957,365 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.65 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
161 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
497,000
[9 Placees]
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity $98,373.49 cash and 217,941 finder's warrants payable.
PI Financial Corp. $24,412.50 cash and 54,250 finder's warrants payable.
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $35,280 cash and 78,400 finder's warrants payable.
iA Private Wealth Inc. $693 cash and 1,540 finder's warrants payable.
Mackie Research Capital Corporation $5,229 cash and 11,620 finder's warrants payable.
-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.65 for two years from closing.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 22, 2021:
Number of Shares:
18,275,862 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.29 per share
Warrants:
18,275,862 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,275,862 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.49
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
128 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
$85,481.27 cash; 294,763 warrants
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
$6,813.76 cash; 23,495 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.49
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry
Exercise price is $0.49 with an expiry date of February 10, 2023
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
PRODIGY VENTURES INC. ("PGV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:37 a.m. PST, February 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PRODIGY VENTURES INC. ("PGV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, February 24, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
RIDGESTONE MINING INC. ("RMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 19, 2021 the Bulletin should have read as follows:
Finder's fees of 509,375 common shares and 509,375 warrants are payable to Nico Consulting Inc. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.19 for two years.
________________________________________
SOUTH STAR MINING CORP. ("STS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 28, 2021 and February 4, 2021:
Number of Shares:
15,055,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
15,055,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,055,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a three-year period. The warrants have an acceleration provision such
Number of Placees:
39 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Green Bow Capital LLC (Richard Pearce Jr.)
Y
1,200,000
Trapline Management Services Inc. (Dan Wilton)
Y
300,000
Marc Leduc
Y
500,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,800,000
[5 Placees]
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc. receives $17,700.
Mackie Research Capital Corporation receives $3,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period of February 16, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SPRUCE RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SHL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 20, 2021:
Number of Shares:
11,546,142 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.14 per share
Number of Placees:
69 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
Number of Shares
John Ryan
Y
300,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]
P
678,571
Finder's Fee:
Topleft Securities Ltd., EDE Asset Management Inc., Canaccord Genuity and
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 11, 2021 and January 20, 2021.
________________________________________
STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered and Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2020:
Number of Shares:
4,077,962 non-flow-through shares, 4,364,213 flow-through shares, 2,564,103 charity flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share, $0.35 per flow-through share and $0.39 per charity flow-through share
Warrants:
11,006,278 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,006,278 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.45 for a period of two years
Number of Placees:
50 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
Number of Shares
Mathew Wilson
Y
166,667
Richard Patricio
Y
200,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [7 Placees]
P
767,587
Broker/Finder's Fee:
StephenAvenue Securities Inc. received a fee of $291,029.08 in cash and
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 23, 2020, December 1, 2020 and December 18, 2020.
________________________________________
THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
This is to advise that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 47,865,238 common shares at $0.37 per share to settle outstanding debentures of $17,710,145.09 principal amount plus all accrued and unpaid interest from the date of the issuance of the debentures until the settlement date.
Number of Creditors:
37
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y/
Progroup=P
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Core Flow Canada
Holdings, Inc (Steve Klein)
Y
$12,108,097.75
$0.37
32,724,588
Vinay Tolia
Y
$533,020.68
$0.37
1,440,596
Don Duet
Y
$319,812.41
$0.37
864,357
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 20, 2020, December 14, 2020 and December 24, 2020.
________________________________________
TIMIA CAPITAL CORP. ("TCA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 23, 2021 it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,313,699 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
UNIVERSAL COPPER LTD. ("UNV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 26, 2020:
Number of Shares:
4,700,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
4,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,700,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.14 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
19 Placees
Finder's Fee:
EMD Financial Inc. receives $14,400 and 144,000 non-transferable warrants,
Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $4,000 and 40,000 non-transferable warrants,
Raymond James Ltd. receives $2,000 and 20,000 non-transferable warrants,
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 23, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD. ("VLDY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 96,961 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $23,274 of final accrued interest owing on the Company's convertible debentures.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Deemed Price per
# of Shares
Robert Hodkginson
Y
$0.24
20,123
George Adams
Y
$0.24
10,063
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 10, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common share:
$0.0005
Payable Date:
March 31, 2021
Record Date:
March 1, 2021
Ex-dividend Date:
February 26, 2021
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow mit neuem Rekord: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX beendet den Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt höher -- Märkte in Fernost schlussendlich tiefrot
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt am Mittwoch Aufschläge verbuchte, konnte auch der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte fester. Für die asiatischen Indizes ging es daneben steil bergab.