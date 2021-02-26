TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("MWX.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening March 4, 2021, the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire March 8, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T and delisted at the close of business March 8, 2021.

TRADE DATES

March 4, 2021 - TO SETTLE – March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021 - TO SETTLE – March 8, 2021

March 8, 2021 - TO SETTLE – March 8, 2021

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening March 3, 2021, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire March 5, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business March 5, 2021.

TRADE DATES

March 3, 2021 - TO SETTLE – March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021 - TO SETTLE – March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021 - TO SETTLE – March 5, 2021

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_____________________________________

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an amended and restated arrangement agreement dated as of October 2, 2020, between American Creek Resources Ltd. ("American Creek") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Stinger Resources Inc. ("Stinger") pursuant to which the parties will complete a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement").

Under the Plan of Arrangement, which is fully described in American Creek's Management Information Circular dated October 29, 2020, American Creek will transfer the following assets to Stinger:

(i) three properties (Dunwell, Gold Hill and D1 McBride), (ii) optioned interests in three properties (Silver Side, Ample Goldmax and Glitter King), (iii) 1,400,499 common shares of Tudor Gold Corp., (iv) $2,500,000 cash, (v) the right to receive additional cash in the event previously issued American Creek share purchase warrants are exercised after the spin-out is completed; (vi) the real property located at #92 – 2nd Avenue West, Cardston, Alberta, and all leasehold improvement related thereto and office furniture, computers and other equipment in the office; and (vii) three vehicles (two trucks and one quad) and other exploration equipment





(the "Assets")

As consideration for the Assets Stinger will issue 45,000,389 common shares of Stinger to American Creek.

Under the Plan of Arrangement, American Creek will (i) re-classify and re-designate its existing common shares as "Class A common shares" (the "Class A Shares"); (ii) create a new class of common shares (the "New American Creek Shares"); and (iii) distribute to the shareholders of American Creek (A) one New American Creek Share and (B) 0.11324 of one Stinger common share for every one Class A Share held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by the American Creek shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on December 3, 2020 and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on December 7, 2020. The Arrangement is expected to complete on February 25, 2021.

No Stinger shares will be listed on the Exchange on closing of the Arrangement; however, Stinger has made a separate application to the Exchange for listing of the Stinger shares.

The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in the American Creek Management Information Circular, dated as of October 29, 2020, which is available under the American Creek profile on SEDAR.

Substitutional Listing:

In accordance with the above-referenced Plan of Arrangement, the American Creek shareholders who previously held Common Shares (the "Old Shares") will have their Old Shares re designated as Class A Shares and exchanged on a one for basis for New American Creek Shares. Accordingly, the New American Creek Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

397,390,109 commonshares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil







Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: AMK (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 025288309 (NEW)

Delist:

In conjunction with the closing of the Arrangement, the Old Shares of American Creek will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Friday, February 26, 2021the Old Shares of American Creek will be delisted.

________________________________________

KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. ("KALO")

[formerly E36 Capital Corp. ("ETSC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company were halted from trading on September 30, 2020 pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Monday, March 1, 2021, the common shares of Kalo Gold Holdings Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "KALO".

Qualifying Transaction – Completed / New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of E36 Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "E36") described in its Filing Statement dated February 9, 2021. As a result, effective at theopening on Monday, March 1, 2021 the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following transactions.

The Exchange has been advised that the Qualifying Transaction has been completed. The Company acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of Kalo Gold Corp. ("Kalo") by way of a "three-cornered amalgamation" (the "Transaction"), and issued 24,750,000 common shares to the securityholders of Kalo, not including those issued pursuant to the financing described below. In connection with the closing of the Transaction, the Company changed its name to "Kalo Gold Holdings Corp." Under the Transaction, all securityholders of Kalo exchanged their common shares of Kalo for common shares in the capital of the Company on a 1:1 basis.

18,550,000 Resulting Issuer common shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement and 2,047,500 Resulting Issuer common shares are subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement. An additional 8,950,000 Resulting Issuer common shares are subject to Exchange Seed Share Resale Restrictions and a contractual lock-up entered into by the relevant shareholders and the Company. A finder's fee of 1,535,000 shares will be issued to Lambeth Consulting Inc. (Yee Lun (Emmery) Wang) in connection with the transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Michael Nesbitt Y 10,625,000 Cam Grunstrom Y 1,875,000 Fred Tejada Y 350,000

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of E36 Capital Corp. on December 4, 2020, on completion of the Qualifying Transaction the name of the Company has changed to Kalo Gold Holdings Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Monday, March 1, 2021 the common shares of Kalo Gold Holdings Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of E36 Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Private Placement - Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 30, 2020, December 1, 2020 and February 22, 2021 that was undertaken concurrently with the closing of the Transaction, pursuant to which the Company issued common shares of the Company at $0.20 per share for gross proceeds of $3,718,900.

Number of Shares: 18,594,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 92



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,355,000 (11 placees)









Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash fee of $114,134 payable to Haywood Securities Inc. ($31,500),

PI Financial Corp. ($28,434), Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. ($27,200),

Canaccord Genuity Corp. ($15,000) and Leede Jones Gable Inc. ($12,000).

The full particulars of the Qualifying Transaction are set forth in the Filing Statement dated February 9, 2021 which has been accepted for filing by the Exchange and which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The Qualifying Property (Atu Aurum Gold Property) is located in Fiji and is in the exploration stage.

The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

53,758,075 shares are issued and outstanding





Escrow: 20,597,500 shares





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: KALO (new) CUSIP Number: 48344X 10 1 (new)



Issuer Contact: Fred Tejada, Chief Executive Officer Issuer Address: Suite 1430 – 800 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6 Issuer Phone Number: (604) 363-0411 Issuer email: info@kalogoldcorp.com

_______________________________

FOUR ARROWS CAPITAL CORP. ("AROW.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated February 23, 2021, effective at market open on March 1, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on February 25, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

ISRAEL CAPITAL CANADA CORP. ("IL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Monday, March 1, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on February 19, 2021 related to the termination of the Company's proposed Qualifying Transaction under TSX Venture Exchange policy.

________________________________________

NAPIER VENTURES INC. ("NAP.H")

[formerly Napier Ventures Inc. ("NAP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, March 1, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of March 1, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from NAP to NAP.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued September 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

21/02/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's short form prospectus dated February 9, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission and the securities regulatory authorities of British-Columbia and Alberta pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering: The Offering consists of 15,000,000 units (the "Units") at the price of

$0.50 per Unit (the "Subscriptions Price"). Each Unit consists of one

common share of the Company and one-half common share purchase

warrant (the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant entitles its holder to

purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of

$0.75 per common share for a period of 36 months following the closing

of the Offering



Offering Price: $0.50 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 per common share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time)

on the date that is 36 months following the closing date of the Offering



Underwriter: Bloom Burton Securities Inc.



Underwriter's Commission: The Underwriter received cash commission equal to 7% of the gross

proceeds realized from the sale of the Units. The Underwriter was also

granted a number of broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") equal to

7% of the aggregate number of Units under the Offering. Each Broker

Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the

Company at a price of $0.50 per common share for a period of 24

months following the closing date of the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated February 9, 2021.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 15,000,000 Units have been issued at a price of $0.50 per Unit pursuant to the closing of the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $7,500,000.

______________________________________________

BITTERROOT RESOURCES LTD. ("BTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Minerals Lease with Purchase Option dated February 20, 2021 between the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Trans Superior Resources, Inc. and Minerals Processing Corporation (Tom Quigley), the Vendor, whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire certain mineral rights at the LM Project in Michigan. The aggregate consideration is US$46,000 and 300,000 common shares payable over a three year period.

The Company will retain the exclusive right and option to purchase the mineral rights for US$1,000/acre for the first 5 years of the agreement, US$2,500/acre in years 6 through 10, and then escalating US$2,500/acre for each subsequent five years for the first 20 years and remaining unchanged at US$10,000/acre thereafter. If the purchase option is exercise the annual lease payments will end.

The Vendor will retain a 2% NSR royalty on underground mining and a 3% NSR on open pit mining of which the Company can reduce both royalties to 1% NSR's through a payment of US$1,000,000 per 1% subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

BLACKROCK GOLD CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Blackrock Gold Corp. ("Blackrock") has closed its financing pursuant to its final Short Form Prospectus dated February 16, 2021 which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of all the provinces of Canada other than Québec on February 16, 2021 (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on February 19, 2021 (the "Closing Date") for gross proceeds of $10,350,000 (which includes exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (defined below).

Agent: Red Cloud Securities Inc., as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Mackie Research Capital Corporation and PI

Financial Corp. (collectively, the "Underwriters").



Offering: 12,500,000 units (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share of

Blackrock (a "Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (a

"Warrant") where each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one

additional Share at a price of $1.10 per common share for a period of 36

months following the Closing Date, subject to adjustment in certain

circumstances.



Unit Price: $0.72 (the "Offering Price")



Underwriter Commission: The Underwriters received a commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of

the Offering including the Over-Allotment, being $586,877.76.



Agent Warrants: The Underwriter received 419,402 warrants exercisable until February 19, 2024

to acquire 419,402 Shares at a price of $0.72 per Share.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to

purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 Units at the Offering Price, for a period

of up to 30 days from the Closing Date. The Over-Allotment Option has been

exercised in full.

________________________________________

CANADABIS CAPITAL INC. ("CANB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 558,590 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $55,858.95.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated February 10, 2020 (the "Agreement") between CMC Metals Ltd. (the "Company") and Steven Scott (the "Optionor") whereby the Company has acquired an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Silverknife and Amy mineral properties in the Rancheria silver district, north-central British Columbia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate $432,000 purchase price will be satisfied via the following cash payments, issuance of shares of the Company and exploration or development expenditures:

Year Cash Payments Issuance of

Common

Shares Exploration /

Development

Expenditures February 10, 2021 $15,000 ($5,000 of which was paid on signing

of a Letter of Intent dated February 4, 2021 100,000 - February 10, 2022 $15,000 200,000 $10,000 February 10, 2023 $20,000 400,000 $20,000 February 10, 2024 $40,000 500,000 $30,000

The 1,200,000 common shares of the Company are issued at a deemed price of $0.235 per common share and is subject to a minimum floor price of $0.176 per common share, being the Discounted Market Price.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 10, 2021.

________________________________________

EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,636,363 shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per share



Warrants: 6,818,181 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,818,181 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Inc. (Eric Sprott) Y 13,636,363





Finder's Fee: $135,000 and 613,636 finder warrants payable to Clarus Securities Inc. $45,000 and 204,545 finder warrants payable to Mackie Research Capital Corp.

Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 24 months



Finder Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on February 23, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FOUR ARROWS CAPITAL CORP. ("AROW.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GAIA METALS CORP. ("GMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated September 14, 2018 TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Earn-In and Joint Venture Agreement dated August 27, 2018 as amended September 11, 2018, April 23, 2019, July 6, 2020 and January 26, 2021 between Gaia Metals Corp. (the "Company") and O3 Mining Inc. whereby, under the amended terms, the Company has received an extension to incur the second anniversary work expenditures of $800,000 until November 3, 2021. Consideration is 500,000 common shares.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated February 5, 2021.

________________________________________

GOLD MOUNTAIN MINING CORP. ("GMTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement -Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 1 and 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,310,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.97 per share



Warrants: 5,154,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,149,999 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 for a three-year period, subject to acceleration



Number of Placees: 169 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares LFG Management Corp. (Kevin Smith) Y 103,081 Alexander Bayer Y 41,250 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 117,000 [4 placees]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $187,509.35 cash; 135,313 Broker's Warrants

Gravitas Securities Inc. - $187,509.34 cash; 135,313 Broker's Warrants

Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at

a price of $0.97 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 23, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HAKKEN CAPITAL CORP. ("HAKK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:09 a.m. PST, Feb. 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ICO THERAPEUTICS INC. ("ICO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:03 a.m. PST, Feb. 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 31,400,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per common share



Warrants: 31,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 31,400,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 28 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Perry N. Dellelce Professional

Corporation (Perry N. Dellelce) I 1,400,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[8 placees] P 13,200,000







Finder's Fee: WD Capital Markets Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. have received an

aggregate of $54,950 in cash and 2,198,000 finders' warrants, with each finder

warrant exercisable into one common share and one common share purchase

warrant at $0.05 for 3 years. Each underlying warrant entitles the holder to

acquire one common share at $0.05 per share for a period of 3 years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a new release dated December 23, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:17 a.m. PST, Feb. 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 25, 2021:

Convertible Debenture $4,000,000.00



Initial Conversion Price: $0.14 per common share



Term of Maturity: 3 Years



Interest Rate: 6.0% per year



Warrants: 14,285,715 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,285,715 shares



Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 30 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P Convertible Debentures ($) Forest Lane Holdings Limited Y $100,000 (David Hennigar)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P $200,000





Finder's Fee:



Leede Jones Gable Inc. $33,000.00 cash; 235,715 warrants Beacon Securities Limited $24,000.00 cash; 171,428 warrants David Horlington $72,000.00 cash Mackie Research Capital Corporation $81,000.00 cash; 578,576 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.14



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: $0.14 Unit, of 1 share + 1/2 warrant. Full warrant to buy 1 share at $0.20, to Dec 31/23

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MOUNTAIN CHINA RESORTS (HOLDING) LIMITED ("MCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:10 a.m. PST, Feb. 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NICKEL ROCK RESOURCES INC. ("NICL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Hard Nickel Claims

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated October 23, 2020 between Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (the "Company") and J. Malcolm Bell (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to purchase a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in five mineral claims (Hard Nickel) located northwest of Fort St. James in the Omineca Mining Division, BC for a consideration of $1,250 in cash and the issuance of 2,500,000 shares to the Vendor. A finder's fee of 250,000 shares will be issued to Ron Loewen.

The Nickel 100 Claims

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated October 23, 2020 between Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (the "Company") and J. Malcolm Bell (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to purchase a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in two mineral claims (Nickel 100) located northwest of Fort St. James in the Omineca Mining Division, BC for a consideration of $7,250 in cash and the issuance of 2,500,000 shares to the Vendor. A finder's fee of 250,000 shares will be issued to Ron Loewen.

________________________________________

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:29 a.m. PST, Feb. 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOUTH STAR MINING CORP. ("STS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 4,050,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 28, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 28, 2021 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.19 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,050,000 shares with 4,050,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 20, 2019.

________________________________________

SOUTH STAR MINING CORP. ("STS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,524,951 shares



Purchase Price: $0.105 per share



Warrants: 9,524,951 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,524,951 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three year period. The warrants have an acceleration provision such

that after the expiry of the four month hold period, the daily volume-weighted

average trading price of the Company shares exceeds $0.40 on 10 consecutive

trading days, the Company may give notice that the warrants will expire on the

30th day following such notice.



Number of Placees: 39 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





H2 Holdings Ltd. 9Felipe Holzhacker) Y 380,951 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 823,500 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives 434,640 units with the same terms as above.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period of February 23, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,428 shares at a deemed price of $1.57, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a prospecting services agreement dated August 28, 2020.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

