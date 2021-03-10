TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: March 09, 2021

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 08, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) VRB 1 Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the year 2020/10/31





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year 2020/10/31





Certification of annual filings for the year 2020/10/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

MASIVO SILVER CORP. ("MASS")

[formerly GAINEY CAPITAL CORP. ("GNC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated February 25, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday March 11, 2021, the common shares of Masivo Silver Corp will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Gainey Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

95,196,472 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 6,673,698 shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: MASS (new) CUSIP Number: 57480R109 (new)

________________________________________

IMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY INC. ("IMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Thursday March 11, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced February 3, 2021, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

LOOPSHARE LTD. ("LOOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders December 21, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday, March 11 2021, the common shares of Loopshare Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,209,478 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: LOOP (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 543527303 (new)

________________________________________

TIMIA CAPITAL CORP. ("TCA.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Preferred Share: $0.0211

Payable Date: March 31, 2021

Record Date: March 15, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: March 12, 2021

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: March 09, 2021

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on March 08, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) KHA.H NEX KNIGHTHAWK INC. Annual audited financial statements for the year 2020/10/31





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year 2020/10/31





Certification of annual filings for the year 2020/10/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

PANTERA SILVER CORP. ("PNTR")

[formerly Red Oak Mining Corp. ("ROC.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

NEX Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated November 12, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Pantera Silver Corp. (previously Red Oak Mining Corp., the "Company") and Impact Silver Corp. ("Impact Silver").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired from Impact Silver the option to earn a 100% interest in the Nuevo Taxco property, Mexico (the "Project").

The Company can acquire a 100% interest in the Project by incurring exploration expenditures of $1,400,000 on the Project, paying Impact Silver $300,000 ($50,000 paid at closing) and issuing 3,500,000 shares of the Company (500,000 shares issued at closing) over a three-year period.

Upon exercise of the option, Impact will be granted a 1% net smelter royalty on the Project.

Corvidian Capital Corp. (Kevin Bottomley) will receive 100,000 shares of the Company pursuant to a finder's fee agreement.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

For additional information please see the Company's news releases dated October 7, 2020, November 13, 2020 and March 9, 2021.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,423,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 10,423,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,423,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 34 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Tehama Capital Corp. (Jay Roberge) Y 250,000 Ian Graham Y 250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 450,000 [3 placees]











Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $8,800 cash and 88,000 Finder Warrants payable.

Aetas Global Capital Pte Ltd. $5,628 cash and 56,280 Finder Warrants payable.

-Each Finder Warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.20 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change:

Pursuant to the Director's resolution dated November 19, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday, March 11, 2021 the common shares of Pantera Silver Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Red Oak Mining Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

26,853,056 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: PNTR (new) CUSIP Number: 69867T103 (new)

Pursuant to recent filings made with the Exchange, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a Tier 2 Company.

Therefore, effective on Thursday, March 11, 2021 the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening, on Thursday, March 11, 2021 the trading symbol for the Company will change from ROC.H to PNTR.

Company Contact: Jay Roberge Company Address: Suite 1201-1166 Alberni St.

Vancouver, B.C.

V6E 3Z3 Company Phone Number: (778) 895-0247 Company Email Address: roberge@tehama.com

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening, Thursday, March 11, 2021 trading in the Company's shares will resume.

________________________________________

21/03/ 09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:55 a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:17 a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:14 a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Mar. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CALLINEX MINES INC. ("CNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 2, 2021:

Number of Shares: 625,002 hard dollar shares



Purchase Price: $4.00 per hard dollar share



Number of Shares: 125,000 New Brunswick flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $5.52 per New Brunswick flow-through share



Number of Shares: 890,450 Manitoba flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $6.40 per Manitoba flow-through shares



Warrants: 820,226 share purchase warrants to purchase 820,226 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $6.00 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 36 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 19,752 [3 placees]





Agent's Fee:

$163,831 and 20,479 Agent Warrants to Clarus Securities Inc.

$63,012 and 7,876 Agent Warrants to PI Financial Corp.

$25,204 and 3,151 Agent Warrants to Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.

Agent's Warrants Term to Expiry: February 25, 2023



Agent's Warrants Exercise Price: $6.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on February 25, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP. ("DHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:07 a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 410,125 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $82,025:

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP /

ProGroup = P # of shares Paul Robinson NP 272,000 Dennis Logan NP 43,750 Michael Byron NP 23,125 Richard Bedell NP 28,125 Denis Hall NP 43,125

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated December 21, 2020.

________________________________________

MARKSMEN ENERGY INC. ("MAH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.04 per Unit



Warrants: 15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 10 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Units





Archibald J.Nesbitt Y 1,700,000 John McIntyre Y 150,000 Conex Services Inc.



(Glenn Walsh) Y 1,875,000 Lost in Space Inc.



(Dale Burstall) Y 625,000







Finders' Fee: Capital Find Partners Inc. - $32,000 cash and 800,000 broker warrants;

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $480 cash and 12,000 broker warrants;

Haywood Securities - $2,000 cash and 50,000 broker warrants.

Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $.05 per share for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on December 31, 2020 and February 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.142 per share



Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Delphi Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft Y 8,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PARTNER JET CORP. ("PJT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Mar. 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 821,370 shares at a deemed value of $0.1501 per share to settle outstanding debt for $123,287.67.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SILVER WOLF EXPLORATION LTD. ("SWLF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 16 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 125,000 [1 placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

SPHINX RESOURCES LTD. ("SFX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:23 a.m. PST, March 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TEUTON RESOURCES CORP. ("TUO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:17 a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TEUTON RESOURCES CORP. ("TUO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:43 p.m. PST, Mar. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC. ("UPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC. ("UPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 09, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VISIBLE GOLD MINES INC. ("VGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 4, 2020, between the Company and Réal Gauthier and Les Ressources Minérales JDG Ltée (collectively, the "Vendors"), arm's length parties to the Company, in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in 38 mining claims in the property Gradis (the "Property"), located in the Chibougamau region in the north of the province of Québec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 200,000 common shares in order to acquire 100% interest in the Property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 5, 2021.

LES MINES D'OR VISIBLE INC. (« VGD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 9 mars 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 4 décembre 2020, entre la société et Réal Gauthier et Les Ressources Minérales JDG Ltée (collectivement, les « vendeurs »), des parties sans lien de dépendance avec la société, concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts dans 38 claims miniers dans la propriété Gradis (la « propriété ») localisée dans la région de Chibougamau dans le nord de la province du Québec.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 200 000 actions ordinaires afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 5 janvier 2021.

_________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION ("WEB.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Mar. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange