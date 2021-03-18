TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART") ("ART.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Short Form Prospectus

Effective March 17, 2021, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 10, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 17, 2021, for gross proceeds of $7,980,400.08.

Agents: Leede Jones Gable Inc.



Offering: 33,251,667 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one warrant.



Unit Price: $0.24 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.33 per share to March 17, 2024. The warrants are subject to an accelerated

exercise provision in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the

Company's shares is greater than $0.70 for 10 consecutive trading days.



Agents' Warrants: 2,120,591 Compensation Options exercisable to purchase 2,120,591 units at

$0.24 per unit to March 17, 2024.

Supplement Listing of Warrants

Effective at the opening March 19, 2021, the 33,251,667 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: 33,251,667 warrants, authorized by a warrant

indenture dated March 17, 2021 of which 33,251,667

warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ART.WT CUSIP Number: 040328122

The warrants were issued pursuant to the Short Form Prospectus offering of 33,251,667 units, which closed on March 17, 2021. Each warrant entitle the holder to purchase one share at a price of $0.33 per share and will expire on March 17, 2024. The warrants are subject to the acceleration as described below.

In the event that the volume weight average trading price of the outstanding Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is greater than $0.70 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days at any time after the Closing Date, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders and concurrently issuing a news release and in such case the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date which is the earlier of: (i) the 60th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company; and (ii) the Expiry Date.

FIRESTONE VENTURES INC. ("FV.H")

[formerly Firestone Ventures Inc. ("FV")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday,March 19, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of March 19, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from FV to FV.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

GUARDIAN EXPLORATION INC. ("GX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated January 9, 2017 and the Company's news release dated March 5, 2021, effective at the open on Friday, March 19, 2021, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC. ("HVT") ("HVT.WT)

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering; New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective March 10, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated March 10, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 17, 2021, for gross proceeds of $5,749,988.50 (including exercise of the over-allotment).

Underwriter: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and ATB Capital Markets Inc.



Offering: 37,096,700 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one common share

purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $0.155 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.195 per share to March 17, 2024.



Underwriter's Commission: The Underwriter will be paid a commission of 2,596,769 Compensation Options.

Each Compensation Option is exercisable into one unit at a price of $0.155 to

March 17, 2024.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the Underwriter an option to purchase additional units,

up to 4,838,700 offering. The over-allotment option was exercised in full at

closing.

New Listing - Warrants

Effective at the opening Friday, March 19, 2021, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Research and Development of Pharmaceutical Products' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New

Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland



Capitalization: 37,096,700 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: HVT.WT CUSIP Number: 41755P147

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated March 17, 2021 pursuant to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 10, 2021. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $0.195 per share and will expire on March 17, 2024.

MAYFAIR GOLD CORP. ("MFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Prospectus dated March 5, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec, on March 5, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories Securities Acts.

The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering was $19,777,985 (5,406,900 common shares at ("Common Shares") at a price of $1.85 per share Common Share; and 3,731,000 Flow-Through common shares at $2.62 per Flow-Through Common Shares issued as "flow-through shares" ("FT Shares") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) at a price of $2.62 per FT Share). The Company is classified as a 'Mining Company' company.

Commence Date: At the opening Monday, March 22, 2021, the Common Shares will

commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

76,649,385 Common Shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 22,163,845 Common Shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: "MFG" CUSIP Number: 57808L107

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 5, 2021.

Company Contact: Patrick Evans Company Address: 1500-1055 West Georgia Str,

Vancouver, BC, V6E 4N7 Company Phone Number: patrick@mayfairgold.ca

NEX COMPANIES

DISTRICT MINES LTD. ("DIG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

NEX Company

Pursuant to the directors' resolution passed on December 16, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2) two old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of March 19, 2021, the common shares of District Mines Ltd will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on consolidated basis. The Company is "Temporarily Unclassified".

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,354,231 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: DIG.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 25484M202 (new)

ENERGOLD DRILLING CORP. ("EGD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, March 19, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, section 15, the shares of Energold Drilling Corp. (the "Company ") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

21/03/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC. ("ARS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,645,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Number of Placees: 6 Placees



Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable will receive a finder's fee of $25,000 and 51,000 Broker

Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.50 per share for a 24-

month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:54 a.m. PST, March 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:55 a.m. PST, March 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, March 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BRIGADIER GOLD LIMITED ("BRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 36 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares 677185 B.C. Ltd. (Steven Vanry) Y 125,000





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $7,000.00 and 35,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.30 per share for a 12-month period.





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $8,400.00 and 42,000 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a 12-month period.





Haywood Securities Inc. - $11,690.00 and 58,450 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a 12-month period.





Golden Capital Consulting Ltd. - $15,750 and 78,750 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a 12-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CACHE EXPLORATION INC. ("CAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 4, 2020 and November 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 19,100,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 19,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,100,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 32 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 250,000 [2 Placees]









Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $22,560 and 188,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.20 per share for a two-year period.







Haywood Securities Inc. - $14,880 and 124,000 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated December 4, 2021 and December 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

DECKLAR RESOURCES INC. ("DKL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 16,865,714 shares



Purchase Price: $0.28 per share



Number of Placees: 28 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Alan Lebis Y 170,000 Christopher Castle Y 50,000 Widespread Portfolios Ltd.



(Chris Castle) Y 100,000





Finder's Fee:



400,000 common shares payable to Accell Energy Services & Logistics Limited $8,400.00 and 30,000 common shares payable to PI Financial Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on March 8, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

GALANE GOLD LTD. ("GG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ION ENERGY LTD. ("ION")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:33 p.m. PST, March 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news

ION ENERGY LTD. ("ION")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, March 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:29 a.m. PST, March 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Company contact

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 14,523,278 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 14,523,278 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,523,278 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 41 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares A. Paul Gill Y 1,000,000





Finder's Fee: $22,848 in cash and 152,320 finders' warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.25

for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP. ("NNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:18 p.m. PST, March 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news

NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP. ("NNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, March 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ORGANIC GARAGE LTD. ("OG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 90,190 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $71,250.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For further information, refer to the Company's press release dated March 5, 2021.

PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:48 a.m. PST, March 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news

PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, March 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

RUGBY MINING LIMITED ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,150,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 2,575,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,575,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 16 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Bryce Roxburgh Y 525,000 Paul Joyce Y 100,000





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $6,250 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:38 a.m. PST, March 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, March 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 380,952 shares to Haywood Securities Inc., in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an Advisory Engagement Letter Agreement dated January 11, 2021.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 52,806 shares at a deemed price of $0.245 to Daily Hive, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a Marketing Agreement dated August 21, 2020.

WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("WISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated February 26, 2021 between Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (the "Company"), its wholly subsidiary, Wishpond Technology Group Ltd., and the owners of the issued and outstanding shares of PersistIQ, Inc., pursuant to which the Company may acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of PersistIQ, Inc. In consideration, the Company, will make a US$1,000,000 payment and issue 663,388 shares upon closing. In addition, the Company will make quarterly Earnout Payments totalling between US $1million and US $2million over a one-year period in cash, or subject to separate Exchange approval, in shares of the Company.

YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, March 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news

YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:58 a.m. PST, March 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, March 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NEX COMPANIES

CHC STUDENT HOUSING CORP. ("CHC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: RTO - Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 17, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for filing the Company's Filing Statement dated March 15, 2021, for the purpose filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSXV bulletin dated October 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company has remained halted.

