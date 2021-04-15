|
15.04.2021 01:18:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ANACOTT ACQUISITION CORPORATION ("AAC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated April 9, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.
Effective at the opening, Friday, April 16, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on March 1, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Friday, April 16, 2021, the common shares of DeepMarkit Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Software Publishers' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
3,549,193
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
MKT
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
24380K 30 3
(new)
________________________________________
ZOOMAWAY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ZMA")
[formerly ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC. ("ZMA")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders and directors dated December 16, 2021 the Company has consolidated its capital on a (9) nine old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows:
Effective at the opening Friday, April 16, 2021 the common shares of ZoomAway Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ZoomAway Travel Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Software' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
17,040,038
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
shares subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
ZMA
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
98980C101
(new)
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
Globally Local Technologies Inc. ("GBLY")
[Formerly BLACK LION CAPITAL CORP. ("BLC.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Black Lion Capital Corp. (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated March 19, 2021. As a result, on Friday, April 16, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following:
Pursuant to an amended and restated amalgamation agreement dated March 8, 2021, the Company has indirectly acquired all the outstanding shares of 2204901 Ontario Inc. operating as Globally Local ("Globally Local") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation. The Company issued an aggregate of 64,000,000 post-consolidation shares to the shareholders of Globally Local, excluding the common shares issued under the private placements below. The Company also issued 2,812,500 common shares to Canaccord Genuity Corp. as a finder's fee.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 19, 2021.
Private Placement – Brokered
Prior to the completion of the QT, Globally Local completed a private placement of subscription receipts which; have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-consolidation basis in the Resulting Issuer.
Number of Shares:
10,500,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.40 per common share
Number of Placees:
68 Placees
Insider / Pro group participation:
Name
Insider=Y/
Number of Common Shares
BoxOne Ventures Inc. (Joshua Fleker)
Y
375,000
2498175 Ontario Ltd. (Dean Cebulski)
Y
300,000
Agent's fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. received an aggregate of $336,000 cash commission
The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement via a press release dated April 14, 2021.
Name Change and Consolidation
In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, the Company consolidated its capital on a 1 new for 2.5 old basis. Following the QT, the Resulting Issuer changed its name to "Globally Local Technologies Inc.".
Effective at the opening on Friday, April 16, 2021, the common shares of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Black Lion Capital Corp. will be delisted.
Post-Consolidation
Post-Transactional
Capitalization:
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which
81,973,818 common shares are issued and outstanding.
Escrow:
43,050,000 common shares of which 4,305,000 common shares are released as at the
Transfer Agent:
AST Trust Company (Canada)
Trading Symbol:
GBLY (new)
CUSIP Number:
37959V 10 4 (new)
The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Limited-Service Eating Places" company (NAICS: 722512).
Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture
The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Friday, April 16, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Toronto.
Effective at the opening on Friday, April 16, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "BLC.H" to "GBLY".
Resume Trading
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated November 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Friday, April 16, 2021 under the symbol "GBLY".
Company Contact:
James McInnes, President & CEO
Company Address:
505 Consortium Court, London, ON N6E 2S8
Company Phone Number:
1-800-286-2145
Company Email Address:
invest@globallylocal.ca
Company Website:
www.globallylocal.ca
_____________________________________________________
FIBRESOURCES CORPORATION ("FB.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business April 16, 2021, the common shares of Fibresources Corporation (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delist has been approved by the majority of minority shareholders on January 17, 2020.
________________________________________
21/04/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,505,730 shares at $0.125 per share to settle outstanding debt for $188,216.25.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
CARDERO RESOURCE CORP. ("CDU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 15, 2021 between the Company and Encore Telecom Inc. and World Phoning Group Inc. (each controlled by Wayne Silver, and collectively, the "Vendors"), and Wayne Silver, whereby the Company acquired a 51% interest in World Performance Group Inc. ("World Performance") and an option to acquire the remaining 49% at any time within 34 months following closing. World Performance is a newly incorporated company which holds the assets of World Phoning Group Inc., Encore Telecom Inc. and their two Romanian subsidiaries WPG Racing Solutions SRL and Foresight Resolution SRL.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company earned a 51% interest in the Property by making $128,018.75 in cash payments and issuing 7,250,001 shares. The Company also has the option to acquire the remaining 49% of shares of World Performance in consideration for $624,613.51 in cash and 2,500,000 shares. The Vendors have the option to require the Company to purchase the remaining 49% following a change of control of the Company within 34 months of closing for $780,766.88 in cash and 3,125,000 shares.
The Company paid a finder's fee of 435,000 shares to ZDK Holdings Ltd. (Zachary Dolesky) in connection with the transaction.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 2, 2020, February 16, 2021 and April 13, 2021.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, April 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, April 14, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally announced on April 10, 2019, the Exchange has consented to the amendment of the convertible debenture:
Convertible Debenture
$2,000,000 principal amount of unsecured convertible debenture.
Conversion Price:
Convertible into common shares of the Company at a price equal to $0.75 per
Original interest rate terms:
10% per annum, payable annually in advance in common shares at deemed
Amended interest rate terms:
7.0% per annum from on and after April 18, 2021 to the Amended Maturity
Original Maturity Date:
April 18, 2021
Amended Maturity Date:
April 18, 2023
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 8, 2021.
________________________________________
INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:06 a.m. PST, April 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 14, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
1,8,800,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
April 19, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
March 31, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 37,600,000 shares, with 18,800,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 19, 2019.
________________________________________
PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RAISE PRODUCTION INC. ("RPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 58,350,688 shares at a deemed price of $0.04 per share to settle outstanding debt for $2,334,027 pursuant to previously issued secured convertible debentures.
Number of Creditors:
20 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Richard McHardy
Y
$710,356.16
$0.04
17,758,904
Alberta Stark
Y
$710,356.16
$0.04
17,758,904
Tom Kehoe
Y
$314,586.30
$0.04
7,864,658
Ken Zinger
Y
$76,109.59
$0.04
1,902,740
Wendell Chapman
Y
$50,739.73
$0.04
1,268,493
Laurel Laing
Y
$27,399.45
$0.04
684,986
Susan Scullion
Y
$22,325.48
$0.04
558,137
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[2 Creditor]
P
$50,739.72
$0.04
1,268,493
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
RIDER 2 INVESTMENT CAPITAL CORP. ("RIDR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 4, 2021 and March 18, 2021:
Number of Shares:
46,965,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share
Warrants:
46,965,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 46,965,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.45 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
216 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. $432,888.61 cash and 1,442,962 finder warrants
Haywood Securities Inc. $5,999.97 cash and 19,999 finder warrants payable.
Red Cloud Mining Capital Inc. $59,999.99 cash and 200,000 finder warrants
Research Capital Corporation $2,700 cash and 9,000 finder warrants payable.
-Each finder warrant is exercisable at $0.45 into one common share for three
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term].
________________________________________
SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 23, 2021:
Number of Shares:
14,000,000 Flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.18 per share
Number of Placees:
14 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
David Dreisinger
Y
140,000
Greg Andrews
Y
130,334
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
112,000
[1 Placee]
Finder's Fee:
GloRes Securities Inc. $102,078 cash and 567,100 finder warrants payable.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED ("TPL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2021:
Number of Shares:
2,592,115 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.67 per common share
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company shall issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:26 a.m. PST, April 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel - Dow markiert neuen Rekord -- ATX klettert zum Handelsende ins Plus -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt legte am Mittwoch zu, während sich der DAX auf Richtungssuche befand. An der Wall Street waren die Vorzeichen uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte überwiegend freundlich.