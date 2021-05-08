TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ -TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 6, 2021 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) CVR 2 Canadian Oil Recovery & Remediation Enterprises Ltd.



IDL 2 Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd.









Audited annual financial statements for the year. 2020/12/31





Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year. 2020/12/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta & Ontario Securities Commissions on May 6, 2021 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) ENER 2 Enerspar Corp.



WTR 2 Westcore Energy Ltd.









Annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings for the year. 2020/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on May 6, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) PRE 2 Paleo Resources, Inc.









Annual audited financial statements, annual

management's discussion and analysis and

certification of the annual filings for the year. 2020/12/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

MERCURY ACQUISITIONS CORP. ("MERC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated March 31, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective April 9, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $4,000,000 (40,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:. At the market open May 11, 2021 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on May 11, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

50,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 10,000,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: MERC.P CUSIP Number: 58937M107 Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Agent's Options: 3,200,000 non-transferable options. One option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 31, 2021.

Company Contact: Clifford Starke Company Address: 2900-550 Burrard St. Vancouver, BC V6C 0A3 Company Phone Number: 416-727-4554 Company Email Address: Starke.clifford@gmail.com

________________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Subscription Receipts

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business May 10, 2021, the Subscription Receipts (the "Receipts") of Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). This action results from the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions pertaining to the closing of the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of BankCard USA Merchant Services, Inc.

The trading of the Receipts was halted on May 7, 2021 and there will be no further trading of the Receipts on the Exchange as they will be converted in common shares of the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 7, 2021.

_______________________________________________

THE MINT CORPORATION ("MIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated May 6, 2021, effective at the open on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")

[formerly CT Developers Ltd. ("DEV.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing CT Developers Ltd.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") as described in its Filing Statement dated March 31, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday May 11, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following transactions:

Pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement dated February 10, 2021, the Company acquired all the issued and outstanding securities of Magna Mining Corp. ("Magna") for 44,069,049 post-Consolidation Shares, excluding the number of shares issued in respect of the Magna private placement described in the Private Placement section.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 1, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 1 new for each 4 old basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to Magna Mining Inc.

Effective at the opening Tuesday May 11, 2021, the common shares of Magna Mining Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of CT Developers Ltd. will be delisted.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 63,717,429 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 21,874,458 common shares and 1,665,625 stock options

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NICU (NEW) CUSIP Number: 55925F102 (NEW)

The Company is classified as a "Nickel-copper ore mining" company (NAICS 212232).

Private Placement - Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement of subscription receipts completed by Magna. The subscription receipts have been converted into the following securities of the Resulting Issuer:

Number of Shares: 17,501,250 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.40 per common share

Warrants: 8,750,625 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,750,625 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.615 per share until November 4, 2022, subject to acceleration

Number of Placees: 46 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units

Mine Management Partners Limited

(Jason Jessup) Y 25,025

Paul Fowler Y 250,250

John Seaman Y 125,125

Carl Deluca Y 125,125

Dundee Resources Limited Y 6,743,750





Aggregate Pro Group

[4 Placees] P 1,584,375







Agents Fees: Canaccord Genuity Corp. (lead agent), Paradigm Capital Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc. and Eight Capital received an aggregate of $416,995 cash commission and 992,363 Agent's Options. Each Agent's Option is exercisable into one unit at @$0.40 per unit until May 4, 2023. Each unit comprises one common share and one-half of one warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share @$0.615 per share until November 4, 2022, subject to acceleration.

The private placement closed on February 12, 2021.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Reinstated for Trading

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 1 Company. Therefore, effective on May 11, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 1 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Toronto.

Company Contact: Jason Jessup, CEO Company Address: 45 Oak Street, Box 103, Dowling, Ontario, P0M 1R0 Company Phone Number: 705-665-0262 Company Email Address: jason.jessup@magnamining.com Company Website: www.magnamining.com

Effective at the open Tuesday May 11, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company



__________________________________________________

21/05/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,028,667

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 8, 2021 (as to 1,434,000 warrants) and June 17, 2021(as to 3,928,000 warrants)

New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 8, 2021 (as to 1,434,000 warrants) and July 17, 2021 (as to 3,928,000 warrants)

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,761,333 shares with 6,761,333 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 21, 2019.

________________________________________

ELIXXER LTD. ("ELXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 46,333,333 common shares, pursuant to a secured non-convertible loan in the amount of $4,000,000 with AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund L.P.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 7, 2020.

ELIXXER LTD. («ELXR»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en paiement de primes

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 mai 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société relativement à l'émission de 46 333 333 actions ordinaires, dans le cadre d'une convention de prêt garantie non-convertible d'un montant de 4 000 000 $ de AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund L.P.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse daté du 7 octobre 2020.

________________________________________

GBLT CORP. ("GBLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 58,824 common shares at $0.255 per share to settle outstanding debt of $15,000.

Number of Creditors: 4













Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y/ Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Thilo Senst Y $3,750 $0.255 14,706









Alfred Schopf Y $3,750 $0.255 14,706









John Denham Y $3,750 $0.255 14,706









Jean-Manuel Bullukian Y $3,750 $0.255 14,706

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 19, 2021.

________________________________________

GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,000,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.36 per flow-through share

Number of Placees: 3 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

GOLDENEYE RESOURCES CORP. ("GOE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 12,500,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase12,500,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 39 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 Placees] P 400,000



Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $8,000 cash and 160,000 non-transferable finder

warrants with identical terms as those under the private placement.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

JUSTIFY CAPITAL CORP. ("JST.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:59 a.m. PST, May 07, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposed issuance of 93,750 shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company for the period ending April 30, 2021, pursuant to an Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan for Glenn Nolan dated September 13, 2013 and effective August 1, 2013.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares

Glenn Nolan Y $7,500.00 $0.08 93,750

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposed issuance of 93,750 shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company for the period ending April 30, 2021, pursuant to an Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan for Lorie Waisberg dated September 13, 2013 and effective August 1, 2013.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Lorie Waisberg Y $7,500.00 $0.08 93,750

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective April 29, 2021, the Company's short form prospectus dated April 28, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission pursuant to the Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 6, 2021, for gross proceeds of $9,000,005.

Agent: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.



Offering: 128,571,500 shares



Share Price: $0.07 per share



Agent's Commission: $521,931.41 cash and 7,217,472 broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles

the holder to acquire one share for $0.07 until November 6, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the short form prospectus dated April 28, 2021 and the Company's news releases dated March 23, 2021, April 1, 2021, April 29, 2021 and May 6, 2021 filed on SEDAR.

________________________________________

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 07, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 05, 2020, the Exchange has consented to the further extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 12,296,276



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 15, 2020 (Extended to May 15, 2021) New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 15, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 15,296,276 shares with 12,296,276 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 17, 2018 and May 22, 2018.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 03, 2021.

________________________________________

QUESTEX GOLD & COPPER LTD. ("QEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 25, March 29 and April 13, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,063,014 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.83 per flow-through share



Number of Shares: 5,980,198 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per non-flow-through shares







Number of Placees: 18 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Skeena Resources Ltd. Y 469,910 NFT



5,077,232 FT Newmont Corporation Y 759,123 NFT



1,666,667 FT Tim Thiessen Y 33,733





Joseph Mullin Y 84,532







Finder Fee: Received an aggregate of $282,800 in cash and has issued 253,000 finder

warrants. Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.75 per share for a period of two year.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, May 07, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________________

RIDGELINE MINERALS CORP. ("RDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 15, 2021 and April 28, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 62 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares Duane Lo Y 10,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[7 placee(s)] P 887,500







Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commission of $142,650 payable to Haywood Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., Generic Capital Corp., Richardson Wealth Management and Echelon Wealth Partners.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION ("VZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 2,336,846 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.13 per common share

Warrants: 1,168,423 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,168,423 shares

Warrants Exercise Price: $0.19 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement

Number of Placees: 14 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Glenn J. Mullan Y 120,000 Quirico De Vega Y 40,000 9148-0876 Quebec Inc. (Jens Zinke) Y 20,000 Deborah Honig Y 190,000 Frank Mariage Y 23,000 Aggregate Pro Group (2 Placees) P 140,000







Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 6, 2021.

VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION (« VZZ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 7 mai 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 2 336 846 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,13 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 1 168 423 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 168 423 actions

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,19 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

Nombre de souscripteurs: 14 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Glenn J. Mullan Y 120 000 Quirico De Vega Y 40 000 9148-0876 Quebec Inc. (Jens Zinke) Y 20 000 Deborah Honig Y 190 000 Frank Mariage Y 23 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteur) P 140 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 6 mai 2021.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD. ("ZKL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 7, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 2, 2021:

Convertible Debenture $200,000

Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares on a pre-consolidation basis at $0.05 per share until February 28, 2021

Maturity date: February 28, 2021

Interest rate: 2.5% per month

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Sean Leigh Webster Y 4,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 30, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange