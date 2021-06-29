TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Other

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars

Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2017-0003 dated September 5, 2017, all trades on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be forSpecial Settlement on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 .

T+3 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Monday, July 5, 2021.

Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.

Company Name Security US Dollar Symbol Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units FCA.U Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Warrants FCA.WT.V Partners Value Investments LP Preferred Shares, Series A PVF.PR.U NexPoint Hospitality Trust USD Units NHT.U Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units PINE.U Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus US USD Units SCPT.U

________________________________________

FLOW CAPITAL CORP. ("FW.DB.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Wednesday June 30, 2021, the Company's non-convertible unsecured subordinated debentures will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange due to an early redemption.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday June 30, 2021, the debentures will be halted.

Mandatory trading and settlement rules:

Trade Dates Settlement Dates June 28, 2021 June 29, 2021 June 29, 2021 June 29, 2021

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 28, 2014 and March 26, 2019.

________________________________________

ALTAIR RESOURCES INC. ("AVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED ("AMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 10, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 7, 2021 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

MEED GROWTH CORP. ("MEED.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated May 27, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective May 28, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share). Proceeds from a concurrent private placement will be $150,000 (1,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open June 30, 2021 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on June 30, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

13,500,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 8,500,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: MEED.P CUSIP Number: 585103104 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Agent's Warrants: 400,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 27, 2021.

Company Contact: Matthew Gustavson Company Address: 250 Bay Street, Victoria, BC V9A 3K5 Company Phone Number: 833-676-0762 Company Email Address: mgustavson@meedgrowth.com

________________________________________

NEXT HYDROGEN SOLUTIONS INC. ("NXH")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Wednesday, June 30, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Research and Development in the Physical, Engineering and Life Sciences' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

22,883,432 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 9,307,875 common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: NXH CUSIP Number: 65345D 10 8

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated June 25, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Raveel Afzaal, Chief Executive Officer and President

Company Address: 102-2680 Matheson Blvd E., Mississauga, ON L4W 0A5

Company Phone Number: 647-961-6620

Company Email Address: rafzaal@nexthydrogen.com

________________________________________

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at market open, Wednesday, June 30, 2021 the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification:

Tier 1 – Mining Issuer

Please refer to the Company's news release dated June 24, 2021.

________________________________________

TORONTO CLEANTECH CAPITAL INC. ("YAY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated June 3, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions, effective June 8, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

11,500,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 9,000,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: YAY.P CUSIP Number: 89113K 10 2 Sponsoring Member: Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Agent's Options: 200,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to 24 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 3, 2021.

Company Contact: James Sbrolla, President, CEO & Director Company Address: 1200 Waterfront Centre, 200 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V7X 1T2 Company Phone Number: (416) 828-2077 Company Email Address: sbrolla@rogers.com

Seeking QT primarily in these sectors:

Unknown

________________________________________

21/06/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,312,500 bonus warrants in consideration of a Promissory Note Amendment dated January 29, 2021 (the "Agreement"). The bonus warrants are exercisable at $0.64 per common share until July 30, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 17, 2021

________________________________________

DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 1 and June 2, 2021:

Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 3,938,111 Flow-Through shares

Purchase Price: $0.09 per Flow-Through share

Warrants: 1,969,056 Flow-Through share purchase warrants to purchase 1,969,056 Flow-Through shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period

Non-Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 3,500,000 Non-Flow-Through shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per Non-Flow-Through share

Warrants: 1,750,000 Non-Flow-Through share purchase warrants to purchase 1,750,000 Non-Flow-Through shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 550,000 [1 placees]

Finder's Fee:

$7,500.00 and 93,750 finder's warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

$1,620.00 and 18,000 finder's warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners

$1,080.00 and 12,000 finder's warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable

$11,998.50 and 133,320 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$7,500.00 and 93,750 finder's warrants payable to Glores Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 17, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ELIXXER LTD. ("ELXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 478,508,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.015 per share and 478,508,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 478,508,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per common share for a period of 60 months following their issuance, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $7,312,620:

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares # of warrants Arlington Capital LP NP 243,754,000 243,754,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated March 9, 2021 and June 16, 2021.

ELIXXER LTD. (« ELXR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 28 juin 2021

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 478 508 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,015 $ par action et 478 508 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 478 508 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,05 $ par action pour une période de 60 mois suivant leur émission, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 7 312 620 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 2 créanciers

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:

Nom Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance = NP / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions # de bons Arlington Capital LP NP 243 754 000 243 754 000

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 9 mars 2021 et le 16 juin 2021.

________________________________________

IVRNET INC. ("IVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,500,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. ("JZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:20 a.m. PST, June 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. ("JZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, June 28, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Warrants: ,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2000,000 shares

Warrants Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 1 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares R7 Capital Venture Ltd. (Karim Rayani) Y 5,084,500

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD CORPORATION. ("NEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,905,133 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: 2,220,133 expiring on July 5, 2021;

685,000 expiring on July 17, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 5, 2023 (as to 2,220,133); and July 17, 2023 (as to 685,000) Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,905,133 shares with 2,905,133 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 18, 2018.

________________________________________

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 4, 2021, between NexLiving Communities Inc. (the "Company") and Stephen J. Brittain, Lee Seale and 621946 N.B. Inc. (collectively, the "Vendors"), arm's length parties to the Company, in connection with the acquisition of Village View No. 4 Limited Partnership, whose sole asset is a 47 unit multi-family rental property located at 49 Noel Avenue, Saint John, in the province of New Brunswick.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall pay the Vendors $12,750,000, of which $750,000 will be paid through the issuance of 3,750,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per common share, the assumption of a first mortgage in the amount of approximately $9,400,000 and the balance in cash.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 17, 2021.

____________________________________

POWER GROUP PROJECTS CORP. ("PGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 19,999,998 shares

Purchase Price: $0.06 per share

Warrants: 19,999,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,999,998 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a three year period

Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Nathwani Capital Inc. Y 175,000 (A. Nathwani)

Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $32,940, plus 549,000 finders warrants, each exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.12 for a period of three years, payable to Research Capital Corp. and NHP Asset Management AG

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PSYBIO THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("PSYB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 25, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,983,951 subordinate voting shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSXV during the period from June 30, 2021 to June 29, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

RISE CAPITAL CORP. ("RSE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:51 a.m. PST, June 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RISE CAPITAL CORP. ("RSE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

SAVILLE RESOURCES INC. ("SRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered - Revised

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 22, 2021, the Company has advised the Exchange that the number of Placees are 22.

The Company has issued a news release dated June 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

All other terms remains same.

________________________________________

STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 20,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.025 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $500,000:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares JJJY Holding Inc. (Jeff York) NP 20,000,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 2, 2021 and June 14, 2021.

________________________________________

STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated June 2, 2021:

Number of Securities: 52,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.025 per common share

Warrants: 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 52,000,000 shares

Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.05 until June 24, 2023

Number of Placees: 18 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares 9176055 Canada Inc. (Judith Mazvihwa-Maclean) Y 2,000,000 2803353 Ontario Inc. (Harry Martyniuk) Y 5,000,000

Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission totaling $12,000 and 480,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 480,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months until June 24, 2023.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 24, 2021.

________________________________________

