|
01.07.2021 05:28:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY") ("ALY.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Short Form Prospectus
Effective June 30, 2021, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated June 22, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 28, 2021, for gross proceeds of $9,257.500.
Agents:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation ("Co-Lead Underwriters") and Roth Canada, ULC (collectively, the "Underwriters")
Offering:
13,225,000 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant.
Unit Price:
$0.70 per unit
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
Each whole warrant is exercisable into a common share at $0.90 per share for a 36-month period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's shares is greater than $1.80 for 10 consecutive trading days.
Agents' Warrants:
$648,025 and 925,750 Compensation Warrants that are exercisable to purchase 925,750 units at $0.70 per unit to June 28, 2024.
Canaccord Genuity Corp. will receive a Corporate Finance Fee of 176,642 units with each unit consisting of one Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant, which entitles the holder of a whole warrant to acquire an additional Common Share on the same terms as the Warrants.
Supplement Listing of Warrants
Effective at the opening July 5, 2021, the 6,612,500 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Ontario
Capitalization:
6,612,500 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated June 28, 2021 of which 6,612,500 warrants are issued and outstanding
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol: ALY.WT
CUSIP Number: 03268Y114
The warrants were issued pursuant to the Short Form Prospectus offering of 13,225,000 units, which closed on June 28, 2021. Each whole warrant entitle the holder to purchase one share at a price of $0.90 per share and will expire on June 28, 2024. The warrants are subject to the acceleration as described below.
In the event that the volume weight average trading price of the outstanding Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is greater than $1.80 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days at any time after the Closing Date, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders and concurrently issuing a news release and in such case the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date which is the earlier of: (i) the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company; and (ii) the Expiry Date.
________________________________________
NOWVERTICAL GROUP Inc. ("NOW")
[formerly Good2Go Corp. ("GOTO.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Good2Go Corp.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated June 18, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Monday, July 5, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following:
Prior to the completion of the QT, the Company effected a consolidation of its outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every 4.5 pre-consolidation common shares. Furthermore, the Company implemented a dual class share structure with Class A Subordinate Voting Shares ("SVS") replacing the common shares and Class B Proportionate Voting Shares ("PVS"). Each SVS carries one vote per share and each PVS carries 100 votes per share. Each PVS is convertible into such number of SVS determined by multiplying the number of PVS by 100.
Pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement dated March 22, 2021, the Company has acquired all the issued and outstanding securities of NowVertical Group, Inc. ("NVG") for an aggregate of 37,877,249 post-consolidation SVS of the Company (taking into account 271,270 PVS converted into an aggregate of 27,127,000 SVS), excluding the securities issued under the private placement section and the finder's fee below.
In connection with the QT, an arm's length finder received a total of 1,778,000 post-consolidation SVS as finder's fee.
Name Change and Consolidation
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on April 28, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 1 new for each 4.5 old basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to NowVertical Group Inc.
Effective at the opening Monday July 5, 2021, the SVS of NowVertical Group Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Good2Go Corp. will be delisted.
Private Placement - Brokered
Prior to the completion of the QT, Playmaker completed a brokered private placement of subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-consolidation basis in the Resulting Issuer:
Number of Shares:
8,394,000 SVS
Purchase Price:
$1 per SVS
Number of Placees:
116 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of SVS
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
540,000
[19 placees]
Agent's Fee:
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (Lead Agent), Canaccord Genuity Corp., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. received an aggregate of $587,580 cash commission and 587,580 Agent's Options, each Agent Option exercisable into one Resulting Issuer SVS at $1 per SVS until June 28, 2023.
Post – Consolidation Capitalization
Capitalization:
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 22,124,842 SVS (Listed for trading) and 271,270 PVS (Unlisted, and convertible into an aggregate of 27,127,007 SVS) shares are issued and outstanding.
Escrow:
5,459,883 SVS, 240,046 PVS and 2,491,493 stock options
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol: NOW (new)
CUSIP Number: 67013H 106 (new)
The Company is classified as a "Data Processing, Hosting and Related Services" (NAICS#518210).
Company Contact: Mr. Daren Trousdell, Chief Executive Officer
Company Address: 1 King Street West, Suite 1505, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 1A1
Company Phone Number: 561-515-9010
Company Email Address: daren@nowvertical.com
Company Website: www.nowvertical.com
Resume Trading
Effective at the opening on Monday, July 5, 2021, trading will resume in the securities of the Company.
________________________________
JAYDEN RESOURCES INC. ("JDN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Share Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on June 30, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening of business on Monday, July 5, 2021, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" (NAICS Number: 212220).
Post – Consolidation Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which 37,188,415 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada (Vancouver)
Trading Symbol:
JDN
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
G5086A130
(NEW)
____________________________________
MEED GROWTH CORP. ("MEED.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 28, 2021, effective at the open of market July 5, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("SGMA")
[formerly Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation ("SGMA")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a shareholders' approval passed on June 29, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: Sigma Lithium Corporation. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening, Monday, July 5, 2021, the common shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mineral And Oil And Gas Exploration" Issuer.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
87,328,212
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
common shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
SGMA
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
826599102
(NEW)
______________________________________
21/06/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated May 13, 2021:
Number of Securities:
11,500,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per common share
Warrants:
5,750,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,750,000 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.71 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement
Number of Placees:
46 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. received a cash commission totaling $295,000 and 590,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 590,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.50 per common share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 4, 2021.
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. (« DAN »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 30 juin 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 13 mai 2021:
Nombre d'actions:
11 500 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,50 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
750 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 750 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,71 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
Nombre de souscripteurs:
46 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Aucune
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
PI Financial Corp. et Red Cloud Securities Inc. ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 295 000 $ et 590 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 590 000 actions ordinaires de la société à un prix de 0,50 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 juin 2021.
________________________________________
ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ("ATC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 3, 2021 and June 9, 2021:
Number of Shares:
14,400,000 shares
2,400,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.175 per share
$0.21 per flow-through share
Warrants:
7,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,200,000 shares
1,200,000 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 1,200,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.24 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
18 placees (non-flow-through private placement)
1 placee (flow-through private placement)
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Andrew Carne
Y
60,000
Adam Coulter
Y
25,000
Graham Downs
Y
30,371
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
100,000
[1 placee]
Finder's Fee:
Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners - $126,540.00 and 694,286 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.24 per share for a three year period
Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,050.00 and 6,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.24 per share for a three year period.
PI Financial Corp. - $1,365.00 and 7,800 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.24 per share for a three year
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $15,993.60 and 91,392 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.24 per share for a three year period.
Kreuzfeld AG - $10,500.00 and 60,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.24 per share for a three year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 28, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP. ("BRAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2021:
Number of Shares:
24,390,500 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.205 per share
Warrants:
24,390,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,390,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.18 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
57 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Michael Gentile
Y
9,150,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
3,946,333
[20 placees]
Agent's Fee:
Clarus Securities - $300,003.15 and 1,463,430 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.205 per share for a 24-month period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Exchange Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 18, 2021, between the Company and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Medi-Call Inc., a telemedicine company that is a subscription service, which connects patients with providers or doctors in real time, existing under the laws of British Columbia (the "Target").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing 60,000,000 units at a deemed value of $0.20 per unit. Each units consists of one share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.26 per share for a period of two (2) years.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 23, 2021 and June 21, 2021.
_______________________________________
ELIXXER LTD. ("ELXR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated June 29, 2021 with respect to the Company's shares for debt transaction, the number of common shares, the number of common share purchase warrants and the number of common shares that can be issued following the exercise of the warrants should have indicated 487,508,000. The other information in our bulletin dated June 29, 2021 remains unchanged.
ELIXXER LTD. (« ELXR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Règlement de dette en actions, Correction
DATE DU BULLETIN: 30 juin 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Suite au bulletin de Bourse de Croissance TSX daté du 29 juin 2021 concernant le règlement de dette en actions de la société, le nombre d'actions ordinaires, le nombre de bons de souscription ainsi que le nombre d'actions qui peuvent être émises suite à l'exercice des bons de souscription aurait dû indiquer 487 508 000. L'information restante de notre bulletin daté du 29 juin 2021 demeure inchangée.
__________________________________
FLOW CAPITAL CORP. ("FW.DB.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GERMINATE CAPITAL LTD. ("GCAP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:06 p.m. PST, June 29, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("GMTN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2021:
Number of Shares:
1,326,450 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$2.31 per flow-through share
Warrants:
2,790,820 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,790,820 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$3.15 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
159 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Alexander Bayer
Y
20,500
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp – $517,499 cash and 240,459 broker warrants.
Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $2.10 per share for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GOLDHILLS HOLDING LTD. ("GHL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:48 a.m. PST, June 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 31,120 shares to settle outstanding debt for US$74,999.20.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Please refer to the June 28, 2021 news release for further details.
________________________________________
JAXON MINING INC. ("JAX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated April 19, 2021 and May 28, 2021:
Number of Securities:
14,916,878 non-flow-through common shares
1,485,090 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.075 per non-flow-through common share
$0.11 per flow-through common share
Warrants:
16,401,968 common share purchase warrants to purchase 16,401,968 shares
Warrants' Exercise Price:
$0.15 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement, subject to an acceleration clause
Number of Placees:
27 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee)
P
700,000
Finder's Fee:
Five finders received a cash commission of $31,830.11 and 202,936 non-transferable purchase warrants to purchase 202,936 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the private placement.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated June 29, 2021.
________________________________________
LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 18, 2021 and May 21, 2021:
Number of Shares:
14,260,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per share
Warrants:
7,130,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,130,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.75 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
207 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
2,564,800
[10 placee(s)]
Agent's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. will receive $553,450.00 and 1,106,900 Compensation Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.50 per share for a 24-month period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MEED GROWTH CORP. ("MEED.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NICKEL 28 CAPITAL CORP. ("NKL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 26, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 7,478,209 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period July 2, 2021 to July 1, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Adonai Resources II Corporation (the "Vendor") dated March 15, 2021 for the purchase of certain producing oil and gas assets located in southeastern Saskatchewan. As part of consideration for the acquisition, the Company will issue 2,250,000 Class B Common Shares of the Company.
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated March 17, 2021.
________________________________________
ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Southern Exploration Inc. and Annova Resources Inc. (collectively, the "Vendor") dated March 26, 2021 for the purchase of certain producing oil and gas assets located in southeastern Saskatchewan. The total consideration to be paid by the Company for the acquisition of the assets is $1,500,000 in cash and 2,000,000 Class B Common Shares of the Company.
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated April 1, 2021.
________________________________________
ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 18, 2021:
Number of Shares:
11,000,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per Unit
Warrants:
5,500,000 Warrants to purchase 5,500,000 Common Shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.35 for a period of two years from the date of issuance
Number of Placees:
27 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
Number of Units
Jeffrey Howard Chisholm
Y
150,000
Cameron Taylor
Y
250,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[ 1 placee(s)]
P
500,000
Finder's Fee:
Research Capital Corp. - $21,000 cash and 105,000 broker warrants
Scotia Capital Inc. - $21,000 cash and 105,000 broker warrants
iA Private Wealth Inc. - $14,000 cash and 70,000 broker warrants
Each broker warrant is exercisable at 0.35 per share until April 27, 2023.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on May 3, 2021 and June 3, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated April 22, 2021 between Alexander Duffitt and Margaret Duffitt (the "Optionors") and the Company whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire 51 mineral claims located in the Fleur de Lys area of Newfoundland. Consideration is a total of $100,000 and 450,000 common shares that are payable (of 225,000 shares to each Optionor) over a three year period. The Company will issue an additional 500,000 common shares to the Optionors in the event a NI 43-101 compliant inferred mineral resource of 100,000 ounces of gold and/or gold equivalent is established on the property. There is a 2% NSR Royalty in favour of the Optionor of which the Company may purchase half for $1,000,000 at any time prior to the property being put into production subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.
________________________________________
SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an Option Agreement dated April 19, 2021 between Stanley H. B. Squires and Robert P. McGuire (the "Optionors") and the Company whereby the Company has been granted an option to purchase 29 mineral claims located in the Fleur de Lys area of Newfoundland. Consideration is a total of $50,000 and 250,000 common shares payable over a three year period of which each Optionor will receive 125,000 common shares. The Optionors will hold a 2% NSR Royalty of which half may be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.
________________________________________
SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated July 23, 2019 and January 14, 2021 the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the following convertible debenture:
Convertible Debenture
$8,389,000 principal amount
Conversion Price:
reduced from $0.125 to $0.10 per share until maturity
Maturity Date:
Extended from June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2024
Interest Rate:
8% per annum payable semi-annually in arrears on December 31 and June 30 of each year. The Company may satisfy its obligation to pay interest in common shares as a payment in-kind as and when they become due.
The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 23, 2019 and January 14, 2021.
_______________________________________
THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective June 25, 2021, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated June 24, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), (the "Prospectus"). The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-202 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in this jurisdiction, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 29, 2021, for gross proceeds of $18,400,000 (including exercise of the over-allotment option).
Agent:
Clarus Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Cormark Securities Inc. (the "Agents")
Offering:
6,666,666 NFT shares and 3,428,571 FT shares
Unit Price:
1.50 per NFT share and $1.75 per FT share (the "Offering Price")
Compensation Options:
As consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Agents: (i) a cash commission equal to 6% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering (the "Agents' Fee"); and (ii) issue non-transferable broker warrants equal to 6% of the number of NFT shares sold under the Offering (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Common
Over-Allotment Option:
The Agents were granted a 15% over-allotment option, which was exercised in full at closing.
For further details, please see the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated June 24, 2021 and closing news release dated June 29, 2021, which are available on SEDAR.
________________________________________
TORONTO CLEANTECH CAPITAL INC. ("YAY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street beendet Tag uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt mussten im Mittwochshandel deutliche Abschläge hinnehmen. Der US-Aktienmarkt wies am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus. Auch an den Märkten in Fernost war keine klare Richtung zu erkennen.