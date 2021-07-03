TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. ("PHNM")

[formerly FIRST VANADIUM CORP. ("FVAN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on June 18, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, July 6, 2021, the common shares of Phenom Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of First Vanadium Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

75,333,157 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: PHNM (new) CUSIP Number: 71743P107 (new)

________________________________________

ODD BURGER CORPORATION ("ODD")

[formerly Globally Local Technologies Inc. ("GBLY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Board's resolution passed on June 23, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: Odd Burger Corporation. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, the common shares of Odd Burger Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Globally Local Technologies Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Limited-Service Eating Places" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited

82,648,918 shares with no par value of which

shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 38,745,000 common shares







Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: ODD (NEW) CUSIP Number: 67578E100 (NEW)

________________________________________

TORONTO CLEANTECH CAPITAL INC. ("YAY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated June 28, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

21/07/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED ("AMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue the following bonus warrants in consideration of two draws from a credit facility in the amount of AUS$500,000.00. The facility bears interest at 12.5% per annum and matures May 5, 2023:

1,363,569 bonus warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.135 to May 5, 2023 for the first draw of AUS$200,000.00





1,043,679 bonus warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.13 per share to May 5, 2023 for the second draw of AUS$150,000.00

North Beach Mining Pty Ltd. (Alfred Karl Wilson and Scott Paterson) will receive a finder's fee of AUS$20,000.00

________________________________________

BELL COPPER CORPORATION ("BCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,333,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 13,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,333,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's 20 day VWAP is greater than $0.50.



Number of Placees: 35 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Mario Stifano Y 66,667





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[4 placee(s)] P 523,333







Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. will receive a 6% cash finder's fee in the amount of $12,000.00.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated June 11, 2021 and June 21, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,063,830 flow-through shares and 2,941,176 Quebec flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.47 per flow-through share and $0.51 per Quebec flow-through share



Warrants: 2,002,503 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,002,503 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Finder's Fee:

$140,000 and 191,646 finder's warrants payable to GloRes Securities Inc.

88,704 finder's warrants payable to Marquest Asset Management Inc.

Finder's Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60

Finder's Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years from closing

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 29, 2021 and June 30, 2021 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,581,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 6,790,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,790,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





2176423 Ontario Ltd.

(Eric Sprott) Y 13,181,000







Finder's Fee: $162,972.00 and 407,430 broker warrants payable to Cormark Securities Inc.



Finder's Initial Exercise Price $0.20



Finder's Warrant Term to Expiry 2 years from issuance

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 29, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EDISON COBALT CORP. ("EDDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated June 15, 2021, between Edison Cobalt Corp. (the "Company") and Resource Ventures, S.A., Steven C. Howard, and Omar E. Ortega (together, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will issue shares in exchange for the acquisition of Resource Ventures, S.A., and the claims in Argentina held thereby. Consideration payable to the Vendors is the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.185 per common share. The Company will also pay a finder's fee to West Isle Ventures Ltd. (Jeffrey Cocks) in the amount of 500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.185 per common share.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 17, 2021.

________________________________________

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:39 a.m. PST, July 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Share Purchase Offer

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to repurchase for cancellation 500,000 common shares at $0.20 per share in connection with the settlement of certain aspects of litigation to which the Company is a party.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 24, 2021.

________________________________________

HUNTINGTON EXPLORATION INC. ("HEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 21, 2021 and further amended on May 25, 2021:

Number of Units and FT Units: 21,428,571 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

7,142,357 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.28 per Unit

$0.35 per FT Unit



Warrants: 14,285,464 whole share purchase warrants to purchase 14,285,464 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a twenty-four (24) month period from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 83 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units and FT Units





Bryan Wilson Y 175,000 Marc Sontrop Y 490,000 Joseph Eugene Mullin Y 85,000 Mark Santarossa Y 25,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[20 placees] P 2,893,000







Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $154,077 in cash payment

Sprott Capital Partners – $132,477 in cash payment

Cormark Securities Inc. – $66,238 in cash payment

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issue a news release dated June 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,562,195 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.11 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$142,335(CDN$171,841).

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated June 14, 2021 between Donna Lewis, United Gold Inc., Aubrey Budgell (together the "Optionors") and Search Minerals Inc. (the "Optionee") whereby Optionee is granted the sole and exclusive option to acquire 100% interest in and to certain claims owned by the Optionors known as the Two Tom property ("Property"). The Optionee will grant the Optionors a 3% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") to the Property, payable upon the commencement of commercial production, provided that the Optionee will have the right to purchase two-thirds of the NSR royalty upon payment of $2,000,000 at any time. Consideration for the Property is an aggregate of 1,600,000 shares of the Optionee at a deemed price of $0.20 per share and an aggregate of $200,000 cash.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 17, 2021.

________________________________________

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Binding Letter Agreement dated June 15, 2021 between Search Minerals Inc. ("the Company") and Roland Quinlan and Eddie Quinlan (the "Vendors") whereby the Company is granted the sole and exclusive option to acquire 100% interest in and certain claims known as Mann No. 1 and another claim proximal to Two Tom Lake property (the "Property"). The Company will grant the Vendors a 3.0% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") on the Property. The Company will have the right to purchase 2.5% of the NSR at any time for $2,000,000. Consideration payable to the Vendors is an aggregate amount of 1,600,000 shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.20 per share and an aggregate of $200,000 cash.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 17, 2021.

________________________________________

SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ("SRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:18 a.m. PST, July 02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, July 02, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRIFECTA GOLD LTD. ("TG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2021 and June 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period. The warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause, if after the expiry of the hold period, the closing price of the Company's shares is $0.40 or greater for ten consecutive trading days, the Company may give notice that the warrants will expire thirty days after such notice.



Number of Placees: 57 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Rosalie Moore Y 100,000 Condire Resources Master Partnership, L.P. Y 3,800,000 Richard Drechsler Y 150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[4 placees] P 1,050,000







Finder's Fee: Ascenta Finance Corp. receives $28,560 and 285,600 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.10 per share for a two year period.

PI Financial Corp. receives $4,900 and 49,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.10 per share for a two year period.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $6,300 and 63,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.10 per share for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [IF LESS THAN TWO YEARS (Tier 2) or FIVE YEARS (Tier 1) - ADD SENTENCE: Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL COPPER LTD. ("UNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated June 14, 2021 between Universal Copper Ltd. (the "Company") and the shareholders of Poplar Copper Corporation, pursuant to which the Company will purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Poplar Copper Corporation in consideration of 10,000,000 shares of the Company.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 800,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 800,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

