|
23.07.2021 00:10:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
GREENFIRST FOREST PRODUCTS INC. ("GFP.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening July 28, 2021 the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire July 30, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business July 30, 2021.
TRADE DATES
July 28, 2021 - TO SETTLE – July 29, 2021
July 29, 2021 - TO SETTLE – July 30, 2021
July 30, 2021 - TO SETTLE – July 30, 2021
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
____________________________________
GLOBALBLOCK DIGITAL ASSET TRADING LIMITED ("BLOK")
[formerly HELIX APPLICATIONS INC. ("HELX")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on June 25, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Friday, July 23, 2021, the common shares of GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Helix Applications Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
104,648,741
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
48,565,136
shares subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
BLOK
(new)
CUSIP Number:
37892G 10 7
(new)
________________________________________
CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")
[formerly International Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 29, 2021, the Company will change its name as follows: Consolidated Uranium Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Monday, July 26, 2021, the common shares of Consolidated Uranium Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of International Consolidated Uranium Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
43,566,262
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
CUR
(unchanged)
CUSIP Number:
21024C101
(new)
________________________________________
RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.01
Payable Date: August 25, 2021
Record Date: August 4, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: August 3, 2021
________________________________________
21/07/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated June 11, 2021 and June 14, 2021:
Number of Securities:
8,692,306 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.065 per common share
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Gernacoit Inc. (Germain Benoit)
Y
3,846,153
Maribé Inc. (Marie Benoit)
Y
3,846,153
Finder's Fee:
Services Conseils Optimista inc. received a cash commission of $20,000.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 18, 2021.
ATW TECH INC. (« ATW »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 juillet 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 11 juin 2021 et 14 juin 2021:
Nombre d'actions:
8 692 306 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,065 $ par action ordinaire
Nombre de souscripteurs:
3 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Gernacoit Inc. (Germain Benoit)
Y
3 846 153
Maribé Inc. (Marie Benoit)
Y
3 846 153
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Services Conseils Optimista inc. a reçu une commission en espèces de 20 000 $.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 18 juin 2021.
________________________________________
BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 1, 2021:
Number of Shares:
2,738,994 flow-through shares
9,299,049 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.70 per flow-through share
$0.70 per common share
Number of Placees:
50 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Grant Ewing
Y
71,500 f/t
Darren Lindsay
Y
35,714 f/t
Ke Feng Yuan
Y
30,000 f/t
Georg Pollert
Y
5,410,025 nf/t
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
35,714 f/t
[1 placees]
Finder's Fee:
EMD Financial Inc. - $10,812.90
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. - $5,639.99
Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners - $24,000.00
Teresa Schmidt – 186,194 common shares
GloRes Securities Inc. - $45,000.02 and 42,857 common shares
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated June 18, 2021 and July 20, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 17, 2021 and July 5, 2021:
Number of Shares:
7,233,130 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per common share
Warrants:
7,233,130 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,233,130 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.14 for a period of 24 months
Number of Placees:
16 Placees
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of $9,000 and 90,000 finder's warrants payable to Echelon Capital Markets and GloRes Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.14 per share for a period of 24 months
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated July 8, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CANADIAN PREMIUM SAND INC. ("CPS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 14, 2021:
Number of Shares:
3,572,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.35 per share
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 22, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("YES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:59 a.m. PST, July 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED. ("DLTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 5, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company shall acquire 100% interest in eight (8) mining claims in Blackewell, Laurie, Dawson Road Lots and Goldie Townships in Thunder Bay, Ontario (the "Property").
As consideration the Company will make a one-time $6000 payment and will issue an aggregate 200,000 shares to the Vendors. The Vendor retains a 1.5% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Property and the Company may buy back 0.5% of the NSR at any time for $400,000 and also retains a Right of First Refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 13, 2021.
________________________________________
G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:41 a.m. PST, July 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, July 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES CORPORATION ("IFR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2021 and June 14, 2021:
Number of Shares:
40,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.025 per share
Number of Placees:
21 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Steve Hanson
Y
1,285,520
Andrew Fisher
Y
1,040,000
Margaret Souleles
Y
800,000
Finder's Fee:
$11,428.75 cash payable to Fimecapp
$4,464.38 cash payable to PI Financial Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
LUMIERA HEALTH INC. ("NHP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated June 18, 2021:
Number of Securities:
52,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.025 per common share
Warrants:
52,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 52,000,000 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.06 per share for a period of 48 months following the closing of the Private Placement, subject to an acceleration clause
Number of Placees:
36 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Simon Castonguay
Y
400,000
Carlos Ponce
Y
400,000
Kevin Cole
Y
400,000
Télébrome Inc.
Y
4,000,000
9206-6816 Quebec Inc. (André Rancourt)
Y
1,600,000
Finder's Fee:
Two finders received a cash commission totaling $58,875 and 2,355,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,355,000 common shares at a price of $0.06 per common share until July 12, 2023
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 12, 2021.
LUMIERA HEALTH INC. (« NHP »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 juillet 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 18 juin 2021:
Nombre d'actions:
52 000 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,025 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
52 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 52 000 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,06 $ par action pour une période de 48 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé, assujetti à une clause d'accélération
Nombre de souscripteurs:
36 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Simon Castonguay
Y
400 000
Carlos Ponce
Y
400 000
Kevin Cole
Y
400 000
Télébrome Inc.
Y
4 000 000
9206-6816 Quebec Inc. (André Rancourt)
Y
1 600 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Deux intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 58 875 $ et 2 355 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 2 355 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,06 $ par action jusqu'au 12 juillet 2023
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 12 juillet 2021.
________________________________________
MASON GRAPHITE INC. ("LLG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:42 a.m. PST, July 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NAMIBIA CRITICAL METALS INC. ("NMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:05 a.m. PST, July 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NAMIBIA CRITICAL METALS INC. ("NMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, July 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 4, 2021:
Number of Shares:
34,403,784 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.283 per common share
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
Number of Shares
Wyloo Canada Holdings Pty Ltd.
Y
12,744,363
Broker's Fee:
TD Securities Inc. has received an aggregate fee of $183,888.18 in cash.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 4, 2021 and June 11, 2021.
________________________________________
NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,111,945 common shares at a deemed value of $0.3343 per share to settle outstanding debt for $371,700.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 20, 2021.
________________________________________
RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SATORI RESOURCES INC. ("BUD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2021:
Number of Shares:
10,449,997 flow-through common shares and 2,760,000 non-flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.135 per flow-through common share
$0.11 per non-flow-through common share
Number of Placees:
28 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [4 placees]
P
2,731,481
Finder's Fee:
$95,072.97 payable to Hampton Securities Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Echelon Capital Markets, and Richardson Wealth.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated June 28, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:26 a.m. PST, July 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, July 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- ATX beendet Handel in Grün -- DAX letztendlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus - kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag fester, während auch der deutsche Leitindex zulegte. An der Wall Street waren kleine Gewinne zu sehen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag freundlich.