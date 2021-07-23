TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ -

GREENFIRST FOREST PRODUCTS INC. ("GFP.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening July 28, 2021 the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire July 30, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business July 30, 2021.

TRADE DATES

July 28, 2021 - TO SETTLE – July 29, 2021

July 29, 2021 - TO SETTLE – July 30, 2021

July 30, 2021 - TO SETTLE – July 30, 2021

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

GLOBALBLOCK DIGITAL ASSET TRADING LIMITED ("BLOK")

[formerly HELIX APPLICATIONS INC. ("HELX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on June 25, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, July 23, 2021, the common shares of GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Helix Applications Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

104,648,741 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 48,565,136 shares subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: BLOK (new) CUSIP Number: 37892G 10 7 (new)

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

[formerly International Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 29, 2021, the Company will change its name as follows: Consolidated Uranium Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, July 26, 2021, the common shares of Consolidated Uranium Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of International Consolidated Uranium Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

43,566,262 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CUR (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 21024C101 (new)

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: August 25, 2021

Record Date: August 4, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: August 3, 2021

ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated June 11, 2021 and June 14, 2021:

Number of Securities: 8,692,306 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per common share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Gernacoit Inc. (Germain Benoit) Y 3,846,153 Maribé Inc. (Marie Benoit) Y 3,846,153

Finder's Fee: Services Conseils Optimista inc. received a cash commission of $20,000.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 18, 2021.

ATW TECH INC. (« ATW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 juillet 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 11 juin 2021 et 14 juin 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 8 692 306 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,065 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 3 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Gernacoit Inc. (Germain Benoit) Y 3 846 153 Maribé Inc. (Marie Benoit) Y 3 846 153

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Services Conseils Optimista inc. a reçu une commission en espèces de 20 000 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 18 juin 2021.

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,738,994 flow-through shares

9,299,049 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per flow-through share

$0.70 per common share



Number of Placees: 50 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Grant Ewing Y 71,500 f/t Darren Lindsay Y 35,714 f/t Ke Feng Yuan Y 30,000 f/t Georg Pollert Y 5,410,025 nf/t





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 35,714 f/t [1 placees]





Finder's Fee: EMD Financial Inc. - $10,812.90

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. - $5,639.99

Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners - $24,000.00

Teresa Schmidt – 186,194 common shares

GloRes Securities Inc. - $45,000.02 and 42,857 common shares

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated June 18, 2021 and July 20, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 17, 2021 and July 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,233,130 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 7,233,130 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,233,130 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 16 Placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $9,000 and 90,000 finder's warrants payable to Echelon Capital Markets and GloRes Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.14 per share for a period of 24 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated July 8, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

CANADIAN PREMIUM SAND INC. ("CPS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,572,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 22, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

CHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("YES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:59 a.m. PST, July 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED. ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 5, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company shall acquire 100% interest in eight (8) mining claims in Blackewell, Laurie, Dawson Road Lots and Goldie Townships in Thunder Bay, Ontario (the "Property").

As consideration the Company will make a one-time $6000 payment and will issue an aggregate 200,000 shares to the Vendors. The Vendor retains a 1.5% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Property and the Company may buy back 0.5% of the NSR at any time for $400,000 and also retains a Right of First Refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 13, 2021.

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:41 a.m. PST, July 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, July 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES CORPORATION ("IFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2021 and June 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 40,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Steve Hanson Y 1,285,520 Andrew Fisher Y 1,040,000 Margaret Souleles Y 800,000

Finder's Fee: $11,428.75 cash payable to Fimecapp

$4,464.38 cash payable to PI Financial Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

LUMIERA HEALTH INC. ("NHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated June 18, 2021:

Number of Securities: 52,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per common share



Warrants: 52,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 52,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.06 per share for a period of 48 months following the closing of the Private Placement, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 36 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Simon Castonguay Y 400,000 Carlos Ponce Y 400,000 Kevin Cole Y 400,000 Télébrome Inc. Y 4,000,000 9206-6816 Quebec Inc. (André Rancourt) Y 1,600,000

Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission totaling $58,875 and 2,355,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,355,000 common shares at a price of $0.06 per common share until July 12, 2023

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 12, 2021.

LUMIERA HEALTH INC. (« NHP »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 22 juillet 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 18 juin 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 52 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,025 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 52 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 52 000 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,06 $ par action pour une période de 48 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé, assujetti à une clause d'accélération



Nombre de souscripteurs: 36 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Simon Castonguay Y 400 000 Carlos Ponce Y 400 000 Kevin Cole Y 400 000 Télébrome Inc. Y 4 000 000 9206-6816 Quebec Inc. (André Rancourt) Y 1 600 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Deux intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 58 875 $ et 2 355 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 2 355 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,06 $ par action jusqu'au 12 juillet 2023

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 12 juillet 2021.

MASON GRAPHITE INC. ("LLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:42 a.m. PST, July 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NAMIBIA CRITICAL METALS INC. ("NMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:05 a.m. PST, July 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NAMIBIA CRITICAL METALS INC. ("NMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, July 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 34,403,784 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.283 per common share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Wyloo Canada Holdings Pty Ltd. Y 12,744,363

Broker's Fee: TD Securities Inc. has received an aggregate fee of $183,888.18 in cash.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 4, 2021 and June 11, 2021.

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,111,945 common shares at a deemed value of $0.3343 per share to settle outstanding debt for $371,700.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 20, 2021.

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SATORI RESOURCES INC. ("BUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,449,997 flow-through common shares and 2,760,000 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.135 per flow-through common share

$0.11 per non-flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 28 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [4 placees] P 2,731,481

Finder's Fee: $95,072.97 payable to Hampton Securities Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Echelon Capital Markets, and Richardson Wealth.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated June 28, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement.

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:26 a.m. PST, July 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, July 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

