TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

COLLINGWOOD RESOURCES CORP. (COLL.P)

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 20, 2020 and the news release issued by Collingwood Resources Corp. (the "Company") on August 10, 2021, effective at the opening, Thursday, August 12, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

ROCKPORT CAPITAL CORP. ("R.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 6, 2021, effective at market open on Thursday, August 12, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on August 10, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

DECKLAR RESOURCES INC. ("DKL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 14, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Francis Akinlotan and Babatunde Bello (collectively, the "Vendors"), Purion Energy Limited ("Purion") and Decklar Resources Inc. (the "Company") whereby the Vendors own shares of Purion and the Company may purchase all the issued and outstanding shares of Purion, a Nigerian entity.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the acquisition will be satisfied vis the issuance of 3,750,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendors at a deemed price of $1.00.

A further 1,750,000 Common Shares (the "Future Consideration Shares") may be issued to the Vendors in the event Purion enters into a risk service agreement with Suffolk Petroleum Limited. Any issuance of shares relating to the Future Consideration Shares is subject to prior written approval of the Exchange at the time it becomes payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 14, 2021.

EROS RESOURCES CORP. ("ERC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 24,223,443

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 12, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 12, 2022

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15. The warrants are subject to early expiry in the event the 20-day weighted average trading price of the Common Shares exceeds $0.30.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a rights offering of 48,446,887 shares with 24,223,443 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 14, 2020.

ETHOS GOLD CORP. ("ECC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 26, 2021 and July 28, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,080,638 shares



Purchase Price: $0.32 per share



Warrants: 3,540,318 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,540,318 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Crescat Portfolio Management LLC (Kevin Smith) Y 830,638



Finder's Fee:





Research Capital Corporation – 250,000 units that have the same terms as the private placement. Each unit consist of one common share, and one half of one common share purchase warrant that is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.45 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 6, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

FREEPORT RESOURCES INC. ("FRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 25, 2021 between the Company, Carpo Resources Inc. ("Carpo") and the shareholders of Carpo listed below (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company can acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Carpo. The principal asset of Carpo is a series of exploration licenses issued by the Papua New Guinea Mineral Resources Authority which are commonly referred to as the Yandera Copper Project, which it holds through its wholly-owned subsidiary Era Resources Ltd.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% of the shares of Carpo by issuing 20,000,000 shares on closing.

The shareholders of Carpo consist of: Angstrom Capital Ltd. (Michael Beck), Iso Capital Ltd. (The Beck Family 2001 Trust), Modulus Capital Ltd. (Stephen Beck), Analogue Capital Ltd. (Jeanne Usonis), Anthony Milewski, Colin Wilson, Marcos Schipperheijn, Centillion Capital Corp. (Jackie Cheung), Michael Seifert, Samuel Cole, Jeff Lightfoot, Daniel Beck, Nigel Stanley, Erin Walmesley, Guy-Philippe Bertin and SC Strategy Consult AG (Bjorn Paffrath).

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 28, 2021.

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. ("HBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

HONEY BADGER SILVER INC. ("TUF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated June 8, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Honey Badger Silver Inc. (the "Company") and Romios Gold Resources Inc. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire 80% interest in 87 mining claims covering silver properties in the Thunder Bay Silver District, Ontario, Canada (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Agreement, in order to acquire 80% interest in the Property, the Company is required to issue 1,103,506 common shares to the Vendor. Pursuant to the Agreement, additional costs might be incurred in relation to the maintenance and advancement of the Property to pre-feasibility.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 10, 2021 and July 26, 2021.

POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:05 a.m. PST, August 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, August 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PURE EXTRACTION CORP. ("PURX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreements

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Assignment and Assumption Agreement dated April 1, 2021 among Pure Extraction Corporation (the "Company"), Nova Light Capital Limited ("Nova Light") and Ballard Power Systems Inc. ("Ballard"), whereby the Company was assigned a Letter of Intent from Nova Light, which was ratified into a definitive agreement dated May 28, 2021 with the Company's subsidiary, First Hydrogen Corp. ("First Hydrogen"), that Ballard will provide certain support and integration of its hydrogen fuel cell module for First Hydrogen's prototype light commercial vehicle. The consideration for the assignment is the issuance of 1.5 million shares to Nova Light.

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing an Assignment and Assumption Agreement dated April 1, 2021 among Pure Extraction Corporation (the "Company"), Nova Light Capital Limited ("Nova Light") and AVL Powertrain UK Limited ("AVL"), whereby the Company was assigned a Letter of Intent from Nova Light, which was ratified into a definitive agreement dated May 27, 2021 with the Company's subsidiary, First Hydrogen Corp. ("First Hydrogen"), that AVL will plan and execute the integration of all powertrain components including developing vehicle components and control software. The consideration for the assignment is the issuance of 1.5 million shares to Nova Light.

The 3 million shares issuable to Nova Light are subject to a voluntary escrow and pooling agreement released over a 36-month period. A finder's fee of 249,590 shares will be payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 87,779 shares to settle outstanding debt for $374,547.11.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pursuant to the Company's arm's length acquisition all of the issued and outstanding securities of California Gold Mining Inc. ("California Gold") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). As consideration, the Company will issue to the shareholders of California Gold up to an aggregate of 65,108,269 common shares of the Company (one common share for each California Gold share) at a deemed price of $0.223 per California Gold share.

No Insider / Pro Group Participation.

For further information, please see the Company's press releases dated April 21, 2021, June 10, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

ARCLAND RESOURCES INC. ("ADR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 12 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Ken Wang Y 3,000,000 David Mark Y 100,000 Chief China Resources Ltd. (Richard Du) Y 1,400,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 850,000 [2 placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 6, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("CHIP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

