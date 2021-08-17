TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -

BUILDDIRECT.COM TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BILD")

[formerly BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. ("BILD.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of VLCTY Capital Inc. (the "Company") (now renamed BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc.) described in its filing statement dated August 4, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at theopening on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from BILD.P to BILD and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer". The Qualifying Transaction ("QT") includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Acquisition of BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. ("BuildDirect")

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated as of April 30, 2021 among the Company, 9923896 Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and BuildDirect, the parties completed an amalgamation, as a result of which, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of BuildDirect by way of the amalgamation

BuildDirect is an innovative marketplace for purchasing and selling building materials online. The BuildDirect platform connects homeowners and home improvement professionals in North America with suppliers and sellers of quality building materials from around the world, including flooring, tile, decking and more.

Concurrent with the QT, BuildDirect completed a brokered private placement offering (the "Concurrent Financing") of 3,487,000 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt"), at a price of $5.75 per Subscription Receipt (the "Offering Price") under the terms of an Agency Agreement with CIBC World Markets Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. Cormark Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., and PI Financial Corp. (the "Agents") which is equivalent to $5.75 per Resulting Issuer common share. The aggregate gross proceeds of the Concurrent Financing are $20,050,250 (the "Offering").

Each Subscription Receipt was automatically exchangeable, without additional payment of additional consideration, into one (1) BuildDirect common share (each, an "Underlying Share") and one (1) BuildDirect Warrant (each, an "Underlying Warrant"). On closing of the QT, each Underlying Share was automatically exchanged, without additional payment of additional consideration, for one Resulting Issuer Share and each Underlying Warrant was automatically exchanged, without additional payment of additional consideration, for one Resulting Issuer warrant. Each Resulting Issuer warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) Resulting Issuer common share at an exercise price of $6.90 at any time prior to the date that is 24 months from the closing of the QT.

For further information, see the Filing Statement, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post-consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

29,645,485 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 13,589,074 shares, 2,226,569 stock options and 2,205,038 warrants

are subject to an 18 month staged release escrow

agreement

113,046 shares are subject to an 18 month staged release under the

CPC Escrow Agreement





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: BILD (new) CUSIP Number: 12009C109



2. Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification:

Tier 1

3. Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will resume as common shares of BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc.

GOTHAM RESOURCE CORP. ("GHM.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 12, 2021, effective at market open on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on August 16, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

SATELLOS BIOSCIENCE INC. ("MSCL")

[formerly, iCo Therapeutics Inc. ("ICO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reverse Takeover-Completed:

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Satellos Bioscience Inc. ("Satellos") information circular dated June 24, 2021 (formerly, iCo Therapeutics Inc.) (the "Company") which describes the Company's Reverse Takeover, which includes the following transactions:

Pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated March 21, 2021, as amended effective as of April 30, 2021 (the "Agreement"), the Company (formerly, iCo Therapeutics Inc.) has acquired all shares of Satellos in exchange for 18,680,699 million common shares on a post-consolidation basis (described below) of the Company at a deemed price of $1.70 per share for an aggregate deemed value of $31,757,188 million (excluding the concurrent financing of subscription receipts).

For further information, refer to the Company's closing news release dated August 13, 2021 and it's information circular dated June 24, 2021 filed on SEDAR.

Private Placement-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 22, 2021 and April 23, 2021. The private placement raised $7,249,999.95 through the issuance of 4,264,705 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $1.70 per Subscription Receipt on a post consolidated basis. Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into one common share on meeting escrow conditions and closing of the transaction:

Number of Shares: 4,264,705 shares (on a post-consolidation basis)



Purchase Price: $1.70 per share (on a post-consolidation basis)



Number of Placees: 50 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 117,647 [1 placee]









Agent's Fee:









Bloom Burton Securities Inc. and Richardson Wealth Ltd. – An aggregate cash payment of $435,000 and

an aggregate of 255,882 broker warrants on a post consolidation basis. Each broker warrant is exercisable

to purchase a common share at a price of $1.70 per share for a two-year term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated April 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

Name Change and Consolidation:

The Company has consolidated its share capital on a 20 old for one 1 new basis (the "Consolidation") and the name of the Company has been changed to Satellos Bioscience Inc. as follows:

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, the common shares of Satellos Bioscience Inc. will be listed on the Exchange, and the common shares of iCo Therapeutics Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a Tier 2 'life sciences' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

32,866,748 Shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 12,329,040 common shares, 16,058 warrants and 386,600 options will be

subject to Tier 2 Surplus escrow

120,440 common shares will be subject to Tier 2 Value escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.



Trading Symbol: MSCL (new)





CUSIP Number: 80401L308 (new)





Issuer Contact: Frank Gleeson Issuer Address: 65 Front Street East, Suite 201

Toronto, Ontario M5E 1B5



Issuer Phone Number: fgleeson@satellos.com Issuer email: 905.336.6128



Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Wednesday August 18, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from

"ICO" to "MSCL" and the Company's shares will resume trading.

SPACKMAN EQUITIES GROUP INC. ("SQG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on July 06, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, August 18, 2021, the common shares of Spackman Equities Group Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Holding Company' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

14,890,018 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SQG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 846311207 (NEW)

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE") ("SDE.N)

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Subscription Receipts Offering, New Listing-Subscription Receipts

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Subscription Receipts Offering

The Company's short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated August 10, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of subscription receipts of the Company (the "Offering"), the material terms of which are described below, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Underwriters: National Bank Financial Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc., and including

ATB Capital Markets Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., TD Securities Inc. and

Eight Capital (collectively, the "Underwriters")



Offering: The Offering consists of the issuance of 29,703,000 subscription receipts

(the "Subscription Receipts") at the price of $5.05 per Subscription Receipt

(the "Offering Price"). Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder

thereof to receive, without payment of additional consideration or further

action of the holder thereof, and subject to the terms and conditions of a

subscription receipt agreement to be entered into between the Company,

the Underwriters and the Escrow Agent of the Subscription Receipts, one

common share in the capital of the Company upon satisfaction of the

following: (i) all conditions, undertakings and other matters to be satisfied,

completed and otherwise met prior to the completion of the Velvet

Acquisition (as defined in the prospectus) have been satisfied, completed

and otherwise met and (ii) there have been no material amendments of the

terms and conditions of the Velvet Acquisition Agreement which have not

been approved by the Underwriters (the "Escrow Release Conditions") and

release of the Escrowed Funds in connection with the closing of the Velvet

Acquisition.



Offering Price: $5.05 per Subscription Receipt



Underwriters' Fee: 4.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, other than in respect of certain

orders as agreed between the Company and the Underwriters (the

"Underwriting Fee"). The Underwriting Fee is payable as to 50% upon the

Closing Date from the Company's general funds and 50% along with any

accrued interest earned thereon upon the release to the Company of the

Escrowed Funds. If (i) the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied by the

Deadline; (ii) the Velvet Acquisition Agreement is terminated in accordance

with its terms at any earlier time; or (iii) the Company has advised the Co-

Lead Underwriters or announces to the public that it does not intend to

proceed with the Velvet Acquisition, then the Underwriting Fee will be limited

to the 50% paid upon Closing.

The closing of the Offering is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing of the Offering will be $150,000,150. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

New Listing-Subscription Receipts

The Subscription Receipts will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below. The Company is classified as an "Oil and Gas Exploration Development" Company.

Commence Date: The Subscription Receipts will commence trading on TSX Venture

Exchange at the opening of the market on Wednesday, August 18,

2021, upon confirmation of closing of the Offering.

The closing of the Offering is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: 29,703,000 Subscription Receipts will be issued and outstanding.



Issue price per security: $5.05 per Subscription Receipt



Transfer Agent and Escrow Agent: Odyssey Trust Company



Trading Symbol: SDE.N



CUSIP Number: 84678A 12 8



Conversion: Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, without

payment of additional consideration or further action of the holder thereof,

and subject to the terms and conditions of a subscription receipt agreement

to be entered into between the Company, the Underwriters and the Escrow

Agent of the Subscription Receipts, one common share in the capital of the

Company upon satisfaction of the following: (i) all conditions, undertakings

and other matters to be satisfied, completed and otherwise met prior to the

completion of the Velvet Acquisition (as defined in the prospectus) have

been satisfied, completed and otherwise met and (ii) there have been no

material amendments of the terms and conditions of the Velvet Acquisition

Agreement which have not been approved by the Underwriters (the "Escrow

Release Conditions") and release of the Escrowed Funds in connection with

the closing of the Velvet Acquisition.



Delisting: The Subscription Receipts will be listed and posted for trading until the earlier

of the completion of the Velvet Acquisition, or a termination event as set out

in the subscription receipt agreement. A further bulletin will be issued by TSX

Venture Exchange confirming either: (a) the completion of the Acquisition;

and/or (b) the delisting of the Subscription Receipts.

The Subscription Receipts will be governed by the terms of the subscription receipt agreement as described above that will be executed on or prior to the closing date of the Offering.

The Subscription Receipts will be issued pursuant to a prospectus dated August 10, 2021 of 29,703,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of $5.05 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, without payment of additional consideration or further action of the holder thereof, and subject to the terms and conditions of a subscription receipt agreement to be entered into between the Company, the Underwriters and the Escrow Agent of the Subscription Receipts, one common share in the capital of the Company upon satisfaction of the following: (i) all conditions, undertakings and other matters to be satisfied, completed and otherwise met prior to the completion of the Velvet Acquisition (as defined in the prospectus) have been satisfied, completed and otherwise met and (ii) there have been no material amendments of the terms and conditions of the Velvet Acquisition Agreement which have not been approved by the Underwriters (the "Escrow Release Conditions") and release of the Escrowed Funds in connection with the closing of the Velvet Acquisition.

NEX COMPANY:

HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR.H")

[formerly ENVIROTEK REMEDIATION INC. ("ETK.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

NEX Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on July 30, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the common shares of Homerun Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Envirotek Remediation Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

18,695,903 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: HMR.H (new) CUSIP Number: 43758P108 (new)

ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD. ("ARJN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated June 20, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between the Company's subsidiaries FSD Holdings Limited and FSD Brazil Limited (collectively, the "Sellers"), and Geomma Geologia SCMA (the "Purchaser"), as amended on July 1, 2021. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding quotas of Five Star Mineração Ltda. ("FSML"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and the owner of the Company's mineral properties in Brazil, including the Catalão Project.

In order to acquire the quotas of FSML, the Purchaser will make a cash consideration of up to $4,000,000 and grant the Sellers a 1% NSR on any production of the Catalão Project. The cash consideration is only payable if and when the Catalão Project becomes operational.

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 21, 2020.

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:37 a.m. PST, August 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DGTL HOLDINGS INC. ("DGTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, August 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Royalty Portfolio Sale and Purchase Agreement dated June 30, 2021, as amended July 15, 2021 (the "Agreement"), whereby Electric Royalties Ltd. (the "Company") has acquired from Vox Royalty Corp. ("VOX") the following royalty interests:

a 2.5% gross concentrate sales royalty on graphite production at the Graphmada Graphite Mining Complex located in Madagascar and operated by Bass Metals Ltd.; and

(a 0.75% gross revenue royalty on graphite production at the Yalbra Graphite Project located in Western Australia and owned by Buxton Resources Limited.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has made a cash payment of $50,000 and issued to VOX an aggregate of 7,270,408 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.392 per share, based on the 10-day VWAP per share prior to issuance.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 18, 2021, July 5, 2021 and August 16, 2021.

ENGAGEMENT LABS INC. ("EL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, August 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, August 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:31 a.m. PST, August 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, August 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GOTHAM RESOURCE CORP. ("GHM.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:58 a.m. PST, August 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MICHICHI CAPITAL CORP. ("MCCP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ("MHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:18 a.m. PST, August 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ("MHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, August 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,511,636 shares



Purchase Price: $1.55 per share



Warrants: 755,817 share purchase warrants to purchase 755,817 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 31 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 80,000 [2 placees]



Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $45,570.00 and 29,400 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $2.10 per share to August 4, 2023

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 5, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC. ("OPW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Purchase and Sale Agreement dated July 16, 2021 between James M. Proudfoot and Perry MacKinnon (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company whereby the Company has acquired a 100% interest in the Chapel Island gold property located in central Newfoundland and Labrador. The aggregate consideration is $25,000 and 250,000 common shares (50% to each of the Vendors). The property is subject to a 1.5% new smelter return royalty of which the Company may purchase 0.5% for $1,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Earn-In Agreement dated July 16, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Palladium One Mining Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% undivided working interest in certain mineral claims (the "Cupa Lake Property"), consisting of 250 hectares 8 km east of the Smoke Lake zone and approximately 65 km northeast of Marathon, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest the in Property by making aggregate cash payments of $58,000, issuing 90,000 common shares and by incurring $180,000 of cumulative exploration expenditures over a three-year period.

The Property is also subject to a 1% NSR royalty, of which 50% may be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 27, 2021.

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 20, 2021 and July 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,792,880 shares



Purchase Price: $0.65 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective August 5, 2021, the Company's (final) Short Form Prospectus dated August 4, 2021 qualifying the distribution of 38,500,000 common shares of the Company, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on August 10, 2021, for gross proceeds of CDN$28,778,750.

Offering: 44,275,000 common shares (which includes 5,775,000 shares of the

over-allotment option that was fully exercised)



Share Price: CDN$0.65 per share



Underwriters: Scotia Capital Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Raymond James Ltd.,

Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Sprott Capital Partners LP and

Cormark Securities Inc.



Underwriter's Commission Aggregate cash commissions of CDN$1,372,738

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated August 4, 2021 and filed on SEDAR and news releases July 20, 2021, July 21, 2021 and August 10, 2021.

TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,444,444 flow through shares

2,000,000 non-flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.675 per flow through share

$0.50 per non-flow through share



Number of Placees 23 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 294,028 [3 placees]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. receives $60,000

PI Financial Corp. receives $6,000

Blue Lake Advisors SA receives $26,100

Sprott Capital Partners receives $68,175

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on. August 13, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

WAVERLEY PHARMA INC. ("WAVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 10,000,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to Dr. Albert Friesen (the "Guarantor") in connection with the collateral and guarantee provided by the Guarantor in his personal capacity and indirectly through ADF Family Holding Corp. and South Waverley Business and Science Centre Inc., entities controlled by the Guarantor, for a $3-million credit facility agreement by the Company with Steinbach Credit Union Ltd. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.11 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release issued on August 5, 2021.

