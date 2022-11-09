TTEC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2022

Revenue was $592.5 Million

Operating Income was $35.6 Million or 6.0 Percent of Revenue

($50.2 Million or 8.5 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)

Net Income was $25.0 Million or 4.2 Percent of Revenue

($35.0 Million or 5.9 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA was $72.2 Million or 12.2 Percent of Revenue

Fully Diluted EPS was $0.53 ($0.74 Non-GAAP)

Signs Bookings of $200 Million

Reiterates Outlook for Full Year 2022

DENVER, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced today financial results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2022.

"I'm pleased with our solid execution and results for the third quarter. We continued to accelerate our diversification strategy by expanding into new nearshore and offshore delivery locations, growing with new and embedded base clients across strategic verticals, innovating in our comprehensive portfolio of digital CX solutions, and deepening collaboration with our best-in-class CX technology partners," commented Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer of TTEC.

Tuchman continued, "We also continue to strengthen our executive leadership team. We welcome digital industry leader, Dave Seybold, as CEO of TTEC Digital. In addition, Shelly Swanback, CEO of TTEC Engage, will assume expanded responsibilities as President of TTEC. With these two proven executives at my side, among many others, I am energized about the caliber of our leadership, our differentiated approach to CX, and our vision for the future."

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

Third quarter 2022 GAAP revenue increased 4.5 percent to $592.5 million compared to $566 .7 million in the prior year period.

compared to .7 million in the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a $14.1 million negative impact on revenue in the third quarter 2022.

Income from Operations

Third quarter 2022 GAAP income from operations was $35.6 million , or 6.0 percent of revenue, compared to $26 .0 million, or 4.6 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 6.0 percent of revenue, compared to .0 million, or 4.6 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other items, was $50 .2 million or 8.5 percent of revenue versus $59.4 million or 10.5 percent for the prior year period.

.2 million or 8.5 percent of revenue versus or 10.5 percent for the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a $3.9 million positive impact on Non-GAAP income from operations in the third quarter 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA

Third quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $72.2 million , or 12.2 percent of revenue, compared to $78 .7 million, or 13.9 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

Earnings Per Share

Third quarter 2022 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.53 compared to $0.38 for the same period last year.

compared to for the same period last year. Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.74 compared to $1.01 in the prior year period.

Bookings

During the third quarter 2022, TTEC signed an estimated $200 million in annualized contract value compared to $171 million in the prior year period. Third quarter bookings mix was diversified across segments, verticals, and geographies.

STRONG CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET FUND INVESTMENTS AND DIVIDENDS

Cash flow from operations in the third quarter 2022 was $27.5 million compared to $42.2 million for the third quarter 2021.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter 2022 were $28.8 million compared to $17.2 million for the third quarter 2021.

As of September 30, 2022 , TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $172.3 million and debt of $959 .2 million, resulting in a net debt position of $787 million . This compares to a net debt position of $662.9 million for the same period 2021. The increase in net debt is primarily attributable to the Faneuil public sector asset acquisition in April 2022 and capital distributions made in the second and fourth quarter of 2022.

As of September 30, 2022 , TTEC's remaining borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility was approximately $370 million compared to $390 million for the same period 2021.

TTEC paid a $0.52 per share, or $24.6 million , semi-annual dividend on October 26, 2022 , to shareholders of record on October 11, 2022 . This dividend represents a 10.6 percent increase over the October 2021 dividend and 4.0 percent over the April 2022 dividend.

SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY

TTEC reports financial results for two business segments: TTEC Digital (Digital) and TTEC Engage (Engage). Financial highlights for the two segments are provided below.

TTEC Digital – Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions

Third quarter 2022 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital decreased 5.0 percent to $117.9 million from $124.1 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $8.1 million or 6.8 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $8.7 million or 7.0 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

from for the year ago period. Income from operations was or 6.8 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 7.0 percent of revenue for the prior year period. Non-GAAP income from operations was $15.9 million , or 13.5 percent of revenue compared to non-GAAP operating income of $15.6 million or 12.5 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

TTEC Engage – Digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud mitigation services

Third quarter 2022 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage increased 7.2 percent to $474.5 million from $442.6 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $27.5 million or 5.8 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $17.4 million or 3.9 percent of revenue for the prior year period.

from for the year ago period. Income from operations was or 5.8 percent of revenue compared to operating income of or 3.9 percent of revenue for the prior year period. Non-GAAP income from operations was $34.3 million , or 7.2 percent of revenue compared to non-GAAP operating income of $43.8 million or 9.9 percent of revenue in the prior year period.

, or 7.2 percent of revenue compared to non-GAAP operating income of or 9.9 percent of revenue in the prior year period. Foreign exchange had a $13.2 million negative impact on revenue and $3.5 million positive impact on non-GAAP income from operations.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

"We are pleased with our execution and financial performance in the third quarter as we continue to navigate the dynamic macroeconomic environment alongside our clients," commented Dustin Semach, chief financial officer of TTEC.

Semach continued, "Our outlook remains unchanged from last quarter and continues to account for the uncertainties surrounding the global economy. Ahead of 2023, we continue to optimize our cost structure while enhancing our offerings and delivery footprint to meet our client's quickly evolving needs, positioning us well to capitalize on the current market opportunities. We remain committed to maximizing shareholder value through continuous technology innovation, operational excellence, and long-term profitable growth."

TTEC Full Year 2022 Outlook



















Fourth Quarter 2022

Guidance

Fourth Quarter 2022

Mid-Point

Full Year 2022

Guidance

Full Year 2022

Mid-Point Revenue

$620M — $638M

$629M

$2,405M — $2,423M

$2,414M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$73M — $83M

$78M

$315M — $325M

$320M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins

11.7% — 13.0%

12.4 %

13.1% — 13.4%

13.2 % Non-GAAP operating income

$60M — $70M

$65M

$239M — $249M

$244M Non-GAAP operating income margins

9.8% — 11.1%

10.4 %

9.9% — 10.3%

10.1 % Interest expense, net

($13M) — ($14M)

($14M)

($32M) — ($33M)

($33M) Effective tax rate

23% — 25%

24 %

22% — 24%

23 % Diluted share count

47.3M — 47.5M

47.4M

47.3M — 47.5M

47.4M Non-GAAP earnings per a share

$0.66 — $0.82

$0.74

$3.45 — $3.61

$3.53

















Engage Full Year 2022 outlook



















Fourth Quarter 2022

Guidance

Fourth Quarter 2022

Mid-Point

Full Year 2022

Guidance

Full Year 2022

Mid-Point Revenue

$506M — $516M

$511M

$1,943M — $1,953M

$1,948M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$57M — $63M

$60M

$242M — $248M

$245M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins

11.2% — 12.1%

11.7 %

12.4% — 12.7%

12.6 % Non-GAAP operating income

$47M — $53M

$50M

$179M — $185M

$182M Non-GAAP operating income margins

9.3% — 10.3%

9.8 %

9.2% — 9.5%

9.3 %

















Digital Full Year 2022 outlook



















Fourth Quarter 2022

Guidance

Fourth Quarter 2022

Mid-Point

Full Year 2022

Guidance

Full Year 2022

Mid-Point Revenue

$114M — $122M

$118M

$462M — $470M

$466M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$16M — $20M

$18M

$73M — $77M

$75M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins

14.2% — 16.5%

15.4 %

15.8% — 16.4%

16.1 % Non-GAAP operating income

$14M — $18M

$16M

$61M — $65M

$63M Non-GAAP operating income margins

11.9% — 14.4%

13.2 %

13.1% — 13.7%

13.4 %

The Company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for Non-GAAP operating income margins, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins, or Non-GAAP earnings per share to their respective most comparable GAAP measures because certain of the reconciling items that impact these metrics, including asset impairment, restructuring and integration charges, cybersecurity incident-related costs, gains or losses on the sale of business units or other assets, equity-based compensation expense, changes in acquisition contingent consideration, depreciation and amortization expense, and provision for income taxes are dependent on the timing of future events outside of the Company's control or cannot be reliably predicted. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide reconciliations to GAAP operating income margins, net income margins, and diluted earnings per share without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company's 2022 financial results as reported under GAAP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a discussion of certain Non-GAAP financial measures that the Company includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, among other items.

ABOUT TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's 62,700 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to our operations, expected financial position, results of operation, and other business matters that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, and projections with respect to the future, and are not a guarantee of performance. In this release when we use words such as "may," "believe," "plan," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "would," "could," "target," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our strategy, plans, goals, initiatives, or objectives, we are making forward-looking statements.

We caution you not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should review and consider carefully the risks, uncertainties and other factors that affect our business and may cause such differences as outlined in Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on TTEC's website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements include, among others, the risks related to our business operations and strategy, including the risks related to our strategy execution in a competitive market; our ability to innovate and introduce technologies that are sufficiently disruptive to allow us to maintain and grow our market share; risks inherent in the reliability of our information technology systems; risks related to our information technology infrastructure's cybersecurity in general, and criminal activity such as ransomware, other malware and data exfiltration or destruction in particular, which can impact our ability to consistently deliver uninterrupted service to our clients; our dependence on third parties for our cloud solutions; risks inherent in our transition to a work from home environment; our ability to attract and retain qualified and skilled personnel at a price point that we can afford and our clients are willing to pay; our M&A activity, including our ability to identify, acquire and properly integrate acquired businesses in accordance with our strategy; the risk related to our international operations; the risks related to legal and regulatory impact on our operations, including rapidly changing laws that regulate our and our clients' business, such as data privacy and data protection laws, regulatory changes impacting our healthcare businesses, financial and public sector specific regulations, our ability to comply with these laws timely and cost effectively; and the cost of wage and hour litigation in the United States; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic economic and regulatory realities on our business and our clients' business; and risks inherent in our equity structure including our controlling shareholder risk, and Delaware choice of dispute resolution risks.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that this release is issued. We undertake no obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they depend on many factors outside of our control and we can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)













































Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

September 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021



















Revenue

$ 592,453

$ 566,734

$ 1,785,429

$ 1,660,747



















Operating Expenses:

















Cost of services

450,454

447,786

1,361,179

1,236,769

Selling, general and administrative

75,226

67,426

206,831

181,483

Depreciation and amortization

27,117

25,280

80,061

70,655

Restructuring charges, net

1,113

485

4,261

2,612

Impairment losses

2,939

(268)

13,299

3,949 Total operating expenses

556,849

540,709

1,665,631

1,495,468



















Income From Operations

35,604

26,025

119,798

165,279





















Other income (expense), net

(6,100)

(45)

(8,218)

(4,570)



















Income Before Income Taxes

29,504

25,980

111,580

160,709





















Provision for income taxes

(4,489)

(7,939)

(19,797)

(35,271)



















Net Income

25,015

18,041

91,783

125,438





















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,766)

(3,606)

(10,896)

(13,216)



















Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders $ 22,249

$ 14,435

$ 80,887

$ 112,222







































Net Income Per Share





































Basic

$ 0.53

$ 0.38

$ 1.95

$ 2.68





















Diluted

$ 0.53

$ 0.38

$ 1.94

$ 2.65



















Net Income Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders



































Basic

$ 0.47

$ 0.31

$ 1.72

$ 2.39





















Diluted

$ 0.47

$ 0.30

$ 1.71

$ 2.37







































Income From Operations Margin

6.0 %

4.6 %

6.7 %

10.0 % Net Income Margin

4.2 %

3.2 %

5.1 %

7.6 % Net Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin 3.8 %

2.5 %

4.5 %

6.8 % Effective Tax Rate

15.2 %

30.6 %

17.7 %

21.9 %







































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding













Basic

47,207

46,984

47,087

46,857 Diluted

47,314

47,348

47,354

47,372



















TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (unaudited)







































Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Revenue:















TTEC Digital

$ 117,938

$ 124,086

$ 348,112

$ 295,668 TTEC Engage

474,515

442,648

1,437,317

1,365,079 Total

$ 592,453

$ 566,734

$ 1,785,429

$ 1,660,747

















Income From Operations:















TTEC Digital

$ 8,070

$ 8,670

$ 25,296

$ 22,437 TTEC Engage

27,534

17,355

94,502

142,842 Total

$ 35,604

$ 26,025

$ 119,798

$ 165,279











TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited)













September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 172,274

$ 158,205 Accounts receivable, net

384,793

357,310 Other current assets

184,018

182,472 Total current assets

741,085

697,987









Property and equipment, net

181,343

168,404 Operating lease assets

93,658

90,180 Goodwill

805,592

739,481 Other intangibles assets, net

242,887

212,349 Other assets

90,472

88,403









Total assets

$ 2,155,037

$ 1,996,804









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 98,496

$ 70,415 Accrued employee compensation and benefits

141,220

156,324 Deferred revenue

90,916

95,608 Current operating lease liabilities

38,918

44,460 Other current liabilities

92,652

77,589 Total current liabilities

462,202

444,396









Long-term liabilities:







Line of credit

955,000

791,000 Non-current operating lease liabilities

69,269

64,419 Other long-term liabilities

88,547

102,648 Total long-term liabilities

1,112,816

958,067









Redeemable noncontrolling interest

55,696

56,316









Equity:







Common stock

472

470 Additional Paid in Capital

363,699

361,135 Treasury stock

(593,337)

(597,031) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(151,904)

(98,426) Retained earnings

888,880

856,065 Noncontrolling interest

16,513

15,812 Total equity

524,323

538,025









Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,155,037

$ 1,996,804









TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited)









Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021







Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 91,783

$ 125,438 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities :





Depreciation and amortization 80,061

70,655 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 1,345

575 Amortization of debt issuance costs 735

719 Imputed interest expense and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration 2,070

1,046 Provision for credit losses 1,561

(34) Loss on disposal of assets 1,587

524 Impairment losses 13,299

3,949 Deferred income taxes (8,216)

514 Excess tax benefit from equity-based awards (1,256)

(5,284) Equity-based compensation expense 13,240

11,969 Loss / (gain) on foreign currency derivatives 269

134 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (37,987)

48,816 Prepaids and other assets 38,594

(42,455) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,483

19,406 Deferred revenue and other liabilities (79,755)

(60,910) Net cash provided by operating activities 118,813

175,062







Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 189

42 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (64,564)

(40,778) Acquisitions (142,420)

(481,718) Net cash used in investing activities (206,795)

(522,454)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Net proceeds / (borrowings) from line of credit 164,000

420,000 Payments on other debt (2,568)

(5,288) Payments of contingent consideration and hold back payments to acquisitions (9,600)

(11,517) Dividends paid to shareholders (23,518)

(20,132) Payments to noncontrolling interest (9,562)

(8,059) Tax payments related to the issuance of restricted stock units (6,980)

(11,369) Payments of debt issuance costs -

(1,102) Net cash used in financing activities 111,772

362,533







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (22,226)

(6,272)







Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,564

8,869 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 180,682

159,015 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 182,246

$ 167,884































TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share data)

































Three months ended







Nine months ended









September 30,







September 30,









2022

2021







2022

2021



































Revenue

$ 592,453

$ 566,734







$ 1,785,429

$ 1,660,747



































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and EBITDA:























































Income from Operations

$ 35,604

$ 26,025







$ 119,798

$ 165,279





Restructuring charges, net

1,113

485







4,261

2,612





Impairment losses

2,939

(268)







13,299

3,949





Grant income for pandemic relief

-

(131)







-

(8,175)





Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

(6,833)

19,455







(3,164)

19,455





Software accelerated amortization

2,127

-







2,127

-





Write-off of acquisition related receivable

900

-







900

-





Equity-based compensation expenses

5,357

4,570







13,239

11,969





Amortization of purchased intangibles

9,041

9,269







28,131

22,752



































Non-GAAP Income from Operations

$ 50,248

$ 59,405







$ 178,591

$ 217,841



































Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin

8.5 %

10.5 %







10.0 %

13.1 %



































Depreciation and amortization

15,949

16,011







49,803

47,903





Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

2,070

-







2,070

1,046





Other Income (expense), net

3,946

3,288







11,317

3,537



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 72,213

$ 78,704







$ 241,781

$ 270,327



































Adjusted EBITDA Margin

12.2 %

13.9 %







13.5 %

16.3 %



































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:

























































Net Income

$ 25,015

$ 18,041







$ 91,783

$ 125,438





Add: Asset impairment and restructuring charges

4,052

217







17,560

6,561





Add: Equity-based compensation expenses

5,357

4,570







13,239

11,969





Add: Amortization of purchased intangibles

9,041

9,269







28,131

22,752





Add: Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

(6,833)

19,455







(3,164)

19,455





Add: Software accelerated amortization

2,127

-







2,127

-





Add: Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

2,070

-







2,070

1,046





Add: Write-off of acquisition related receivable

900

-







900

-





Less: Grant income for pandemic relief

-

(131)







-

(8,175)





Less: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments and other, and tax effects of items separately disclosed above

(6,695)

(3,691)







(20,220)

(11,368)



































Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 35,034

$ 47,730







$ 132,426

$ 167,678



































Diluted shares outstanding

47,314

47,348







47,354

47,372



































Non-GAAP EPS

$0.74

$1.01







$2.80

$3.54



































Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:

























































Cash Flow From Operating Activities:



























Net income

$ 25,015

$ 18,041







$ 91,783

$ 125,438





Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization

27,117

25,280







80,061

70,655





Other

(24,591)

(1,098)







(53,031)

(21,031)





Net cash provided by operating activities

27,541

42,223







118,813

175,062



































Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures

28,774

17,185







64,564

40,778



































Free Cash Flow

$ (1,233)

$ 25,038







$ 54,249

$ 134,284

































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment :























TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital

TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital



Q3 22

Q3 21

Q3 22 Q3 21

YTD 22

YTD 21

YTD 22 YTD 21





























Income from Operations

$ 27,534

$ 17,355

$ 8,070 $ 8,670

$ 94,502

$ 142,842

$ 25,296 $ 22,438 Restructuring charges, net

1,086

483

27 2

4,121

1,742

140 869 Impairment losses

2,728

133

211 (401)

13,088

4,350

211 (401) Grant income for pandemic relief

-

(131)

- -

-

(8,069)

- (106) Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

(6,833)

19,221

- 234

(3,164)

19,221

- 234 Software accelerated amortization

1,702

-

425 -

1,702

-

425 - Write-off of acquisition related receivable

-

-

900 -

-

-

900 - Equity-based compensation expenses

3,507

3,472

1,850 1,098

8,746

8,505

4,493 3,464 Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,615

3,307

4,426 5,962

12,614

9,921

15,517 12,831





























Non-GAAP Income from Operations

$ 34,339

$ 43,840

$ 15,909 $ 15,565

$ 131,609

$ 178,512

$ 46,982 $ 39,329





























Depreciation and amortization

13,194

13,038

2,755 2,973

40,893

39,423

8,910 8,480 Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

2,070

-

- -

2,070

1,046

- - Other Income (expense), net

3,321

3,204

625 84

10,415

3,482

902 55





























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 52,924

$ 60,082

$ 19,289 $ 18,622

$ 184,987

$ 222,463

$ 56,794 $ 47,864





























































