TTEC Announces Worldwide Availability of Virtual Contact Center Solutions

DENVER, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands and government agencies, has today announced the availability of virtual contact center solutions in the Asia Pacific and European regions.

TTEC's at-home solutions combines the quality management and security of TTEC's brick-and-mortar contact center operations with the speed, flexibility and the favorable cost structure of a virtual contact center. The solution is now available in the United States, Canada, Philippines and Greece and will be coming soon to Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and India.

As companies have implemented social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, effective technologies and processes for an at-home workforce has become critical to business resiliency. TTEC's at-home platform, which has been developed and refined over the last 12 years, enables organizations to:

Rapidly hire and train virtual contact center employees in as little as 72 hours

Ensure compliance with robust security standards

Have a full suite of software solutions enabling agents to be more productive with gamified learning, collaboration tools, and performance management

"The work-from-home concept was put to the test during the COVID-19 outbreak and it has proven to be an attractive model for nearly every industry," says TTEC Chief Revenue Officer Judi Hand. "Our at-home programs match or outperform brick-and-mortar operations in addition to offering extra benefits such as flexibility and business continuity."

A Fortune 50 technology company customer stated: "My company moved to remote work and there have been zero problems with anything TTEC-related, across the board. We went from a couple of thousand people in the office to a couple of thousand people on the VPN in one day. I expected a lot of problems and failures, and there have been a few."

Nearly 80% of TTEC's 50K+ employees are working from home, demonstrating the effectiveness of TTEC's at-home technologies at scale. TTEC has also grown its active applicant pool for its at-home positions to over 55K candidates with thousands of open jobs still available around the world for new associates and contact tracers.

In addition to its leadership providing at-home technologies to leading brands around the world, TTEC has also been recognized by FlexJobs as a top employer for remote jobs for six years in a row.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 48,700 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of TTEC Holding, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Specifically, we would like for you to focus on risks related to our strategy execution, our ability to innovate and introduce technologies that are sufficiently disruptive to allow us to maintain and grow our market share, cybersecurity risk, risks specific to pandemic impact and our ability to respond, risks related to our geographic concentration and risks inherent to our equity structure. Actual results may differ from what is expressed in the forward-looking statements. Risk Factors that could cause TTEC's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in TTEC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent filings which have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are available on TTEC's website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov. TTEC Holdings, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

